Use internal clock ASSR &= ~(_BV(EXCLK) | _BV(AS2));
Set fast PWM mode TCCR2A |= _BV(WGM21) | _BV(WGM20); TCCR2B &= ~_BV(WGM22); √
Non-inverting PWM on OC2A TCCR2A = (TCCR2A | _BV(COM2A1)) & ~_BV(COM2A0);
Inverting PWM on OC2B TCCR2A = TCCR2A | _BV(COM2B1) | _BV(COM2B0);
No prescaler selected for timer 2 TCCR2B = (TCCR2B & ~(_BV(CS22) | _BV(CS21))) | _BV(CS20); √
Set CTC mode for timer 1
TCCR1B = (TCCR1B & ~_BV(WGM13)) | _BV(WGM12); TCCR1A = TCCR1A & ~(_BV(WGM11) | _BV(WGM10)); √
TCCR1B = (TCCR1B & ~(_BV(CS12) | _BV(CS11))) | _BV(CS10); √
• // Set the compare register (OCR1A). • // OCR1A is a 16-bit register, so we have to do this with • // interrupts disable...
Differential audio using pwm

Differential audio playing on arduino uno.

  Arduino Uno (ATmega328P ) Differential audio playback using PWM on pin 3 and 11
