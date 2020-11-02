Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kanya Sesser iasmina udrea
People with weaknesses who achieved their dreams
People with weaknesses who achieved their dreams

People with weaknesses who achieved their dreams

  2. 2. who it is about? Kanya Sesser was born without legs and today she is an example of self- improvement. For many, this condition is a disability, for her it was the opportunity to lead a different lifestyle.
  3. 3. When she was 5 years old, Kanya Sesser was adopted by an American family, who took her to live in Oregon and there she found the home she had always dreamed of. As a child, she chose to move around on a skateboard and push herself with her hands, discarding the idea of using wheelchairs. This is how she became a skilled skateboarder and also a professional surfer. His condition is what has helped him not to waver in the face of adverse situations that have arisen. Rather, they drive her to keep going.

