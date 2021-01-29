Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recycling and pollution

Andrei

Published in: Environment
  1. 1. Recycling and Air Pollution owo
  2. 2. Why is recycling good? -It helps to tackle the climate change. -It reduces the greenhouse gas emissions -It reduces the air polution -It helps the enviroment
  3. 3. How to reduce air polution: We could reduce our car using. Avoid burning trash and other things. Reduce the use of fireplaces. The most polluted country is Suiza.
  4. 4. If people don´t recycle now, the fish will dissapear. A tons of fish die because of plastic, bags, bottles in the sea. They die because instead of eating plantok they eat plastic. A lot of plastic is found in fish¨s stomaches.
  5. 5. Thanks for watching!!! Please do never throw plastic bags to the ocean.

