Plastic pollution (1)

The plastic pollution
Environment
  1. 1. The plastic pollution
  2. 2. Plastic in the ocean ● They found more than 20.000 metres depth of plastic in the ocean ● 30 million bottles or cans are thrown into the sea every day in Spain. ● And are founded more than one million of mask in the ocean this year ● For example in a whale people founded 125 cups, 4 bottles, 25 bags and 2 sandals. About 2 years ago.
  3. 3. The ONG of Ocean Cleanup Ocean Cleanup is an organization that develops technology to extract plastic pollution from the oceans and intercept it in rivers before it reaches the ocean. The organization was founded in 2013 by Boyan Slat . Has received donations of about $ 31.5 million dollars. It is from Netherlands.
