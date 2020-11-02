Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aaron fotheringham
  1. 1. Aaron Fotheringham By Cristi
  2. 2. Who is Aaron? Aaron Fotheringham is an extreme wheelchair athlete who performs tricks adapted from skateboarding and BMX. Although he used crutches early on, he has been a wheelchair user full-time since the age of eight.
  3. 3. At the age of 8 Aaron lost the mobility in his legs after three unsuccessful operations due to a condition known as spina bifida.
  4. 4. -he was nominated to ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete with a Disability -He made some films like : action figures or nitro circus the film -He had a world guinness record

×