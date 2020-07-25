Impress 1979 - milliken 1979. the silicifield evaporite syndrome...

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JOURNALOFSEDIMENTARYPETROLOGY,VOL. 49, NO. 1, p. 0245--0256 FIGS. 1-14, MARCH, 1979 Copyright © 1979,The Society of Econom...
246 KITTY LOU MILL1KEN • - . ~ ~-? 26 O 26 km r~ / ~%~ ~ Z5 mm quod ....... i.... :~L.~.__L_ .[~ .~ 7: KY Flo. l.--Map of ...
SILICIFIED EVAPORITES FIG.4.-"Cubic" quartz crystals, coated with zc- braic chalcedony, projecting into central cavity of ...
248 KITTY LOU MILLIKEN Fro. 7.--Crust of zebraic chalcedonyon euhedral megaquartz.Crossedpolarizers.Scalebar is 0.01nun. r...
S1LICIF1ED EVA PORITES 249 Flo. 8.--(A) Texture I. Quartzine spherules isolated in grouadmass of low birefringent randomly...
250 KITTY LO U MILLIKEN FiG. 9.--(A) Texture 4. Mosaic of equant megaquartz. Note large holes leftin the centers of some c...
SILICIFIED EVA PORITES 251 silicified evaporites of different ages and diagenetic histories. Similar sequences of quartz t...
252 KITTY LO U MILLIKEN of the quartz has occurred sometime after the nodule was removed from the host rock and may even b...
SILICIHED EVA PORITES 253 around 1 mm with a steel mortar and pestle and different quartz types were further separated by ...
254 KITTY LO U MILLIKEN oC 40- 18 . /arOquartz- 25.0%, 20- ,x~ I0, * 0 -I -2 -3 -4 -5 -6.25 sea meteoric water water ...
SILICIFIED E VAPORITES 255 been higher at some time in the past, or, 3) disequilibrium precipitation has occurred. Relatio...
256 KITTY LOU MILLIKEN Geology, v. 16, p. 161-175. SOSMAt~,R. B., 1927, The Prolmrties of Silica: Amer. Chem. Soc. Monogra...
Petrographic textures and quartz types of silicified evaporite nodules.

  1. 1. JOURNALOFSEDIMENTARYPETROLOGY,VOL. 49, NO. 1, p. 0245--0256 FIGS. 1-14, MARCH, 1979 Copyright © 1979,The Society of Economic Paleontologistsand Mineralogists 0022-.4472/ 79/0049-0245/ $03.00 THE SILICIFIED EVAPORITE SYNDROME---TWO ASPECTS OF SILICIFICATION HISTORY OF FORMER EVAPORITE NODULES FROM SOUTHERN KENTUCKY AND NORTHERN TENNESSEE t KITTY LOU MILLIKEN Dept. of Geol.Sciences University of Texas Austin, Texas 78712 ABSTRACt: Silicified evaporite nodules from Mississippian rocks of south-central Kentucky and adjohaing Tennessee typify in many respects silicified evaporite nodules which have been reported in rocks of widely differing ages and diagenetic histories. The silieified evaporite syndrome is an assemblage of characteristics shared by evaporite-replacement quartz nodules and includes both mineralogical and textural aspects. The sequence of textures in most nodules begins with interlocking quartzine spherules near the outer nodule edge and ends with a mosaic of equant megaquartz in the nodule center. Proportions of the different textures vary considerably between nodules. Anhydrite inclusions are abundant in the centers of megaquartz crystals. Megaquartz in the nodules is characterized by strongly undulose, radial extinction. Euhedral terminations often have a cubic appearance. Many nodules contain crusts of zebraic chalcedony on the euhedral megaquartz bordering internal cavities. Oxygen isotope analyses are useful m understanding the silicilication history. Microcrystalline qaartz and fibrous quartz types have ~OIs values which are heavier than those of megaquartz. The micrccrystaUine quartz nodules, associated with the silicified evaporites, formed earliest in fluids related to sea water. Length-slow fibrous quartz types formed later in water of intermediate composition. Megaquartz developed at somewhat higher temperatures and in fluids derived from meteoric water. Zebraic chalcedony in the nodules is also of meteoric origin. All silicification of these samples has probably occurred at temperatures of less than 40° C. INTRODUCTION Folk and Pittman (1971) recognized the importance of quartzine and lutecite as evaporite mineral replacements, and nu- merous studies have confirmed this idea (Siedlecka, 1972, 1976; Chowns and Elkins, 1974; Tucker, 1976a, 1976b). Examples of silicified evaporite nodules are known from rocks ranging in age from Precambrian to Cretaceous, in rocks of widely differing lith- ologic character, and in rocks with greatly different diagenetic histories. The two-fold aim of this paper is to de- scribe: l) the silicified evaporite syndrome-- an assemblage of features, in addition to quartzine and lutecite, which characterize silicified evaporite nodules (formerly anhy- dfite and/or gypsum), and 2) results of some oxygen isotope analyses which have clarified the silicifieation history of the nodules in the study area. LManuscript received March 15, 1978; revised Sep- tember 27, 1978. In this study, nodules from four Missis- sippian formations were examined (Fig. 1). The formations sampled include the Fort Payne Formation, Warsaw Limestone, St. Louis Limestone, and the Girkin Formation. Most of the nodules examined are fist-sized, but range in size from less than 2 cm to 25 cm in diameter. Silicffied evaporite nod- ules from Kentucky and Tennessee have been reported previously by Chowns and Elkins (1974) and Fisher (1977). The large number of textures and quartz types which can be recognized in thin section follow a consistent sequence from the nodule edge to the nodule center (Milliken, 1977). Comparison with nodules from other locali- ties reveals that these quartz textures and their sequence are shared by many silicified evapodtes. PETROGRAPHY Quartz Types In addition to quartzine and a small amount of lutecite, the nodules contain several other
  2. 2. 246 KITTY LOU MILL1KEN • - . ~ ~-? 26 O 26 km r~ / ~%~ ~ Z5 mm quod ....... i.... :~L.~.__L_ .[~ .~ 7: KY Flo. l.--Map of the study area. quartz types which are common to quartz- replaced evaporite nodules. Figure 2 summa- rizes the properties of major quartz types. Megaquartz.--Undulose extinction and crystal development are two important as- pects of the megaquartz in the nodules. Undulose Megaquartz The megaquartz in the nodules is distinc- tive because of its undulosity. Extinction is fan-like m many elongate crystals or crudely radial in more equant crystals. Some crystals have extinction which radiates from a central zone of anhydrite inclusions. Patches of elongate vacuoles arranged in paraUel stria- tions are common in undulose megaquartz. Extinction near the striations is aligned into elongate composite areas paraUel with the striations. The overaU effect of the striations is to give some areas of the crystal an almost fibrous appearance. Zones of this extinction type are often developed in strips perpen- dicular to the prism faces of the quartz (Fig. 3). Parallel striations and the associated ex- tinction are equivalent to the flamboyant spectral extinction described by Chowns and Elkins (1974) and Rubin and Friedman (1977) in megaquartz associated with evaporites. Wilson (1966) observed strongly undulose extinctionin megaquartz replacing Limestone. He observed that undulosity of megaquartz increased as it graded into fibrous quartz. Radially undulose megaquartz and quartzine spherules can be viewed as end points in a continuum of quartz types with differing amounts of lattice distortion and vacuole inclusions. Euhedral Megaquartz Quartz with euhedral terminations occurs adjacent to internal cavities in the nodules. The crystal forms developed on the crystals are always simple. The crystals consist of either a prism terminated by two sets of rhomb faces (r and z)* that form a quasi- hexagonal pyramid, or a prism terminated by the three faces of a single rhomh. The near fight angle between the faces of the single rhomb gives those crystals a cubic appearance (Fig. 4). Quartz pseudomorphs after cubic minerals are known (Staples, 1950). However, grada- tion of "cubic" quartz into quartzine, and the correct angle of nearly 86° between the MAJOR OUARTZ TYPt~$ Microcryltollino Quarlz (20,1~ equont Magoquorlz )20~ equant Microflemboyant Quartz ( @redational ) Quartzine fibrous fiber~I t~©-oxi= Lutecite fibrout I / Chalcedony fibrou| I -- Zebraic Chalcedony fibrous I t~;z -© Fro. 2.--Majorquartztypcs. Compiled from Sosman, 1927; Frondel, 1962; Folk and Pittman, 1971; and this paper. Fro. 3.--Strips of nearly fibrousextinctionin mesa- quartz. Zoned holes in center of crystal were produced by removal of anhydrite. * [10|1] and [01il i respectively.
  3. 3. SILICIFIED EVAPORITES FIG.4.-"Cubic" quartz crystals, coated with zc- braic chalcedony, projecting into central cavity of nod- ule. Scale is in millmeters. FIG.5.-Microflamboyant quartz. rhomb faces indicate that the quartz is not a pseudomorph. The occurrence of simplequartz formsand "cubic" quartz in evaporite deposits has been noted before. Tarr(1929)reported doub- lyterminated quartz crystalsingypsum. Most of these crystals were terminated by a single set of rhomb faces (r), though some of the larger crystals had faces of a second, smaller rhomb (z). Tan and Lonsdale (1929) found crystals in the same deposit which were laclung prism faces and consisted only of singlerhombohedrons. Euhedral quartz with anhydrite inclusions was found by Brownell (1942), Stewart (1951), and West (1964) in gypsum and anhydrite beds. Silicified evaporites in the Triassic Dockum Group of northern~exasare characterized by "cubic" terminations on much of the quartz bordering internalcavities in the nodules (S. Seni, pers. cornm., 1977). "Cubic" zoned quartz in the Devonian Caballos Novaculite may be an- other example of evaporite-related "cubic" quartz (McBride and Folk, 1977). Microflamboyant Quartz.-If megaquartz is composite and undulose to the point that it is no longer clear where one crystal ends and another begins, the term microflam- boyant quartz is applied. Microflamboyant quartz is considered a variety intermediate between quartzine and megaquartz (Fig. 5). Randomly Fibrous Microcrystalline Quartz.-A minor but interesting variety of microcrystalline quartz occurs near the outer edgeof a fewnodules. This variety is unusual because of its low birefringence and because of the presence of randomly distributed laths with undulose, inclined extinction (Fig. 6). Dimensions of the laths average 20 pm by 5 pm. The inclined extinction of these small fibers suggests that they may be related to lutecite. Zebraic Chalcedony and Other Fibrous Quartz Types.-Ordinary chalcedony (length-fast) was not observed in these nod- ules, although it does occur in the silicified carbonate rocks associated with the nodules. Zebraic chalcedony, another type of length- fast fibrous quartz, occurs as crusts on euhe- dral quartz in the centers of a few nodules. (Fig. 7). This form of quartz has been known for many years (Sosman, 1927; Frondel, 1962), but little is known of its significance. The esthetically pleasing properties of ze- braic chalcedony result from the twisting of the fibers about the axis of fiber elongation. Frondel (1978) has described the crystal- lographic aspects of twisting in length-fast quartz fibers and he states states that the twist periods vary over five orders of magni- FIG. 6.-Randomly fibrous microcrystallinequartz.
  4. 4. 248 KITTY LOU MILLIKEN Fro. 7.--Crust of zebraic chalcedonyon euhedral megaquartz.Crossedpolarizers.Scalebar is 0.01nun. rude. Zebraic chalcedony as used here in- eludes length-fast fibrous forms of quartz with relatively short twist periods--on the order of 0.1 mm--such that the fibers have alternating black and white bands under cross polars. Zebraic chalcedony has been reported in other evaporite-related deposits (Siedlecka, 1972; McBride and Folk, 1977)It also occurs in the evaporite-replacement nodules from the Triassic Doekum Group in northern Texas (S. Seni, collector). However, the exact relationship of evaporites to formation of zebraic chalcedony is not clear. Zebraic chalcedony does not contain evaporite inclu- sions or relict textures and it appears to be a cavity filling. It has also been observed m agates from volcanic rocks (Jones, 1952), in geodes from volcanic rocks (Keller, 1977), and in hydrothermal deposits (Wahlstrom, 1941). Other crusts on megaquartz are inter- growths of length-slow and length-fast vari- eties, and others are in optical continuity with the megaquartz substrate--thus being length-fast in one part of the crust, length- slow in another part, and of intermediate orientation in other parts. Sequence of Textures The basic structure of the nodules, a rind of fibrous quartz (usually quartzine) which grades inward to megaquartz, has been rec- ognized in sedimentary quartz nodules for many years (Worthen, 1866). The proportions of fibrous quartz and megaquartz in the nodules vary considerably. The rim of quart- zinc may form 10% or less of the volume, the rest of the nodule being composed of megaquartz. At the other extreme, fibrous quartz may comprise almost the entire nod- ule. Within the framework of the basic struc- ture, there is a recurring sequence of textures which characterize the nodules. (Figs. 8, 9). The textures in the following fist are given in order of their occurrence from the nodule edge to the nodule center. None of the nodules observed contain this entire se- quence; one or more of the textures are usually missing, especially from the begin- ning or the end of the succession. 1. Isolated spherules of quartzine in ran- domly fibrous microcrystalline quartz. 2. Interlocking spherules of quartzine, lutecite, or microflamboyant quartz. 3. Spherules of quartzine, lutecite, or microflamboyant quartz grading into mega- quartz on spherule edges; much megaquartz has "cubic" zonations or terminations. 4. Mosaic of megaquartz spherules and undulose megaquartz. 5. Simple quartz crystals (normal or "'cubic") and spherules of quartzine, micro- flamboyant quartz, or megaquartz isolated in secondary cavity filling. 6. Crust of fibrous quartz (zebraic or with one of several possible fiber orientations) on euhedral quartz terminations. 7. Breccia of evaporite-replacement quartz types in secondary cavity filling. Most nodule rinds begin with textures 2 or 3. If the internal cavity is large, texture 4 may be missing and 5, 6, or 7 may follow 3. None of the nodules have both texture 6 and a filling of secondary carbonate miner- als. Texture 7 may follow texture 3 or texture 7 alone may be present. Refict anhydfite textures are restricted to quartzine and microflamboyant quartz. These two quartz types appear brownish in plane polarized fight and have abrupt bound- aries with megaquartz which is clear and contains anhydrite inclusions. Anhydrite inclusions in spherules are generally concen- trated in a zone of the megaquartz near the gradational boundary with microflamboyant quartz. In equant megaquartz anhydrite is concentrated in the center of the crystal, usually forming a zone with boundaries par-
  5. 5. S1LICIF1ED EVA PORITES 249 Flo. 8.--(A) Texture I. Quartzine spherules isolated in grouadmass of low birefringent randomly fibrous microcrystalline quartz. Scale bar is 0.05 mm. (B) Texture 2. Interlocking quartzine spherules. Scale bar is 0.01 ram. (C) Texture 3. Quartzine spherules grading outward into megaquartz. Scale bar is 0.01 mm. (D) Texture 3 seen in plane polarized light. Quartzine spherules are brownish and contain no anhydrite inclusions. Megaquartz is clear and contains abundant inclusions. Scale bar is 0.01 ram. allel to the crystal faces of the quartz. Past the zone of anhydrite concentration much of the megaquartz has a virtually inclusion- free rim. Chowns and Elkins (1974) suggested that anhydrite-free zones in the megaquartz they studied formed after all of the anhydrite was removed from the nodules. However, nod- ules from the Permian San Andres Formation of west Texas are only slightly silicified and yet still contain quartz crystals with inclu- sion-free rims. Some other factor, possibly the rate of silica precipitation or concomitant anhydrite solution, is responsible for the distribution of anhydrite inclusions in mega- quartz. Spherules and crystals of quartz isolated in anhydfite have also been observed in incompletely silicified nodules. Apparently, the quartz euhedra and spherules isolated in secondary calcite or dolomite were left suspended when silicification did not go to completion and the anhydrite was replaced instead by a carbonate minerai. Many of the nodules are klappersteins--or rattling rocks. In these, secondary carbonate minerals did not form and crystals of quartz and quartzine spherules, formerly suspended in the anhy- drite, are left as loose particles in the nodule cavity. Breccias made of broken spherules and fragments of quartz mosaics formed after nodules coUapsed after silicification. Broken quartz euhedra are evidence that precipi- tation of calcite aided in fracturing and movement of the fragments. Even in nodules containing breccias, the nodule rinds may remain intact. This suggests either that the calcite was solely responsible for the break- age or that only a portion of the nodule collapsed, leaving most of the rind unbroken. The SilicifiedEvaporite Syndrome Most of the minerals and textures present in these nodules are also found in other
  6. 6. 250 KITTY LO U MILLIKEN FiG. 9.--(A) Texture 4. Mosaic of equant megaquartz. Note large holes leftin the centers of some crystals by removal of anhydrite inclusions. Scale bar is 0.5 ram, (B) Megaquartz spherules typical of texture 4. Scale bar is 0.5 ram. (C) Texture 5. Euhedral megaquartz isolated in secondary calcite.Scale bar is 0.5 ram. (D) Texture 6. Beautiful zebraic chalcedony crust on euhedral quartz bordering internal cavity of nodule. Scale bar is0.5 ram, randomly f ibfous microctysla#line quartz quartzine spherules arlhydrite inclusions ~_~ calcite []
  7. 7. SILICIFIED EVA PORITES 251 silicified evaporites of different ages and diagenetic histories. Similar sequences of quartz types have been observed in nodules from the Permian San Andres Formation of west Texas (Mejia, 1977), the Triassic Dock- um Group of north Texas, the Cretaceous rocks of central Texas, and the Ordovician Knox Dolomite of Tennessee. The sequence also characterizes many of the numerous examples of silicified evaporites reported in the literature (Chowns and Elkins, 1974; Tucker, 1976a). The assemblage of quartz types and tex- tures shared by all these nodules can be called the silicified evaporite syndrome. The important features of the syndrome are sum- marized in the following list and in Figure 10, 1. Length-slow fibrous quartz--in spher- ules with relict evaporite textures, commonly as the outer nodule rind and gradational to megaquartz on spherule edges. 2. Strongly undulose megaquartz--anhy- drite inclusions concentrated in the central part of the quartz crystal or in a zone around a central spherule of quartzine or microflam- boyant quartz. The crystals often have crudely radial or fan-like undulosity. 3. Simple quartz crystals--many "cubic" terminations, many doubly terminated crys- tals. 4. Fibrous quartz crusts on eulaedral megaquartz--either zebraic chalcedony, fi- brous quartz in optical continuity with a megaquartz crystal, or intergrown fast and slow fiber orientations. 5. Textures in characteristic sequence. SILICIFICATIONHISTORY The timing of replacement of anhydrite by silica is one of the most difficult aspects of the nodules to determine. Little is known about climatic variations and pore water changes which may have occurred in the immense span of time since the formation of these nodules in the Carboniferous. Silicification has not been reported in modem evaporite deposits and it cannot be determined from petrographic evidence how early in the sediment's history replacement of anhydrite may have begun. Silicification has been largely selective--affecting mainly certain alloehems and the evaporite minerals. Evidence bearing on the timing of silicifica- tion relative to other diagenetic events such as cementation and compaction has not been observed. Petrographic observations do provide a few clues useful in understanding the timing of silicification. A small cavity near the surface of one nodule contains a geopetal fdi of silt, clay, and iron oxides apparently derived from the soil (Fig. 11). A mosaic of equant megaquartz l'dls the upper part of the cavity. This indicates that precipitation Flo. 11.--Geopetalstructure in cavity near nodule surface. (A) Cavitysurrounded by megaquartz(a) is f'dled with a crust of chalcedony(b) followed by a soil-derivedf'dlingof silt, clay,and ironoxides(c) and amosaicofequantmegaquartz(d).Planepolarizedlight. Scale bar is 0.1 ram. (B) Schematicdrawing of thin sectionseenin A. FIo. 10.--Thesiticifiedevaporitesyndrome--examplesofsomecommonvariants. 1)Typicalnodule.2)Nodule with a large proportionof fibrousquartz. 3) Nodulewith a large proportionof megaquartz. 4) Nodule with tittle megaquartzand a largeinternalcavityIdledwithsecondarycalcite.
  8. 8. 252 KITTY LO U MILLIKEN of the quartz has occurred sometime after the nodule was removed from the host rock and may even be going on today. The ob- served sequence of quartz types in the nod- ules, together with oxygen isotope measure- ments on the different quartz types, gives further information on the timing of silici- fication. Twenty samples were analysed for oxygen isotopes. Different quartz types were separated by chipping sawed slabs with a hammer. The samples were crushed to TAnL£ l.--Oxygen isotope samples--descriptions and 18~Oquartz values Sample number ~ 018(~.3) Description ACU 28.4 BN-9 27.1 F-5 28.8 F-ii-A 31.1 F-ii-B 31.2 F- 7- 3A 29.7 F-7-3B 30.2 G-2-1A 29.2 G-2-1B 31.4 GP-6A 28.4 GP-6B 28.7 H-4-3 22.5 H-4-8 30.7 H-4-10A 28.2 H-4-10B 24.0 L-I-iA 23.4 VU 6691A 28.0 VU 6691B 26.3 VU 6691C 26.7 Exploded 29.0 blastold Microflamboyant quartz from outer edge of pit and ridge nodule; probably St. Louis Ls., Simpson Co., Ky. Chert nodule, very fine grained compared to other cherts, few recognizable allochems, still contains large amounts of calcite; Girkin Fm., Bowling Green North Quad., Ky. Spherules of quartzine grading into megaquartz; St. Louis Ls., Franklin Quad., Ky. Outer rim of chert nodule; St. Louis Ls., Franklin Quad., Ky. Inner zone of chert nodule, same as previous sample. Crust of evaporite replacement quartzine and microflam- boyant quartz lining cavity in chert nodule; St. Louis Ls., Franklin Quad., Ky. Chert portion of same nodule as previous sample. Quartzine spherules scattered through megaquartz in nodule center; Ft. Payne Fm., Gamaliel Quad., Ky. Quartzine spherules scattered in a matrix of randomly fibrous microcrystalline quartz; same as previous nodule. Insoluble residue of silicified pelmatozoan debris; Girkin Fm., Hadley Quad., Ky. Quartzine from rim of nodule removed from same sample as silicified pelmatozoan debris. Megaquartz from nodule center; Ft. Payne Fm., Holland Quad., Ky. Bed of replacement chert from a locality of abundant silicified evaporites; Ft. Payne Fm., Holland Quad., Ky. Quartzine from outer edge of nodule; Ft. Payne Fm., Holland Quad., Ky. Cubic quartz with thin coating of 2ebraic chalcedony, from inner portion of same nodule as previous sample. Megaquartz from nodule center; Ft. Payne Fm., Lafayette Quad., Tenn. Quartzine and microflamboyant quartz from outer edge of nodule; Ft. Payne Fm., near Woodbury, Tenn., Vanderbilt University Collection. Euhedral megaquartz from central part of nodule, same nodule as previous sample. Zebraic chalcedony forming botryoidal crust in internal cavity, same nodule as previous sample. Quartzine from nodule edge; Girkin Fm., Rockfield Quad., Ky.
  9. 9. SILICIHED EVA PORITES 253 around 1 mm with a steel mortar and pestle and different quartz types were further separated by hand picking under a binocular microscope. Samples were then powdered in a tungsten carbide ball mill and treated with concentrated HC1 to remove carbonates and other trace minerals. After extensive washing with distilled water the quartz was reacted with BrF5. The GO'a~,,~ values are reported relative to SMOW and calculated according to the usual formula: GOj8 (O~/O L6sample- O~/O'6 standard ) = - - - - 1000. qu=rtz 018/016 standard Results of these analyses, together with sam- ple descriptions, are listed in Table 1. In order to interpret these data it is neces- sary to know the possible range of tempera- ture and fluid isotopic composition to which the nodules may have been exposed. Maxi- mum possible depth of burial is estimated as 600 m based on the total known thickness of Mississippian and Pennsylvanian rocks in the study area and adjoining parts of Ken- tucky. According to paleogeographic maps, the area has been emergent since the Late Pennsylvanian (Dunbar, 1960). It is thus unlikely that post-Pennsylvanian rocks have added anything significant to the overburden. Temperatures in well waters in Warren County, Kentucky, reported by Lambert (1976) range from 13° to 21° C and average 15° C. Using a geothermal gradient of 1.20 F per 100 feet of burial (2.2°C per 100 m) (Amer. Assoc. of Petroleum Geologists and U.S. Geol. Survey, 1976), the temperature is probably no more than about 30° C at 600 m. At the end of the Paleozoie when this area was nearer the equator (Dott and Batten, 1971) the temperature would have been somewhat higher, perhaps 40° C at 600 m. Assuming that the isotopic composition of the ocean has not changed, the isotopic composition of the water in the depositional envkonment would have been equal to that of sea water (GO's = 0) or slightly higher if the environment was restricted. A value of -6.3, determined from a map ,8 by Taylor (1974), can be used for the GOH:o in modern meteoric water in the study area. Fluids causing silicification may have varied between this value and a value slightly greater than that of sea water. An equation derived by Knauth and Ep- stein (1976) for oxygen isotope fractionation in quartz was used to determine the most likely combinations of temperatures and 80~20 values in effect at the time of silicifi- cation. This equation was chosen over sever- al others in the literature because it is specifi- cally intended for microcrystalline quartz formed at low temperatures. The relationship between oxygen isotope ratios and quartz types for the 20 samples measured is shown in Figure 12. Figure 13 shows the spectrum of temperature and 18 808 o values possible for these samples2 . according to the equation of Knauth and Epstein (1976). Over the temperature range permitted there is no singJe 80 TM value which canH20 METEORIC WATER MIXED WATERS SEA WATER QUARTZ TYPES • rnlcrocrystolhne quGrtz o fibrous quortz c megaquortz [] 0 0 .I = , , , I , I 22 25 30 32 18 d" Uquortz • zebroic chalcedony X silicified pelmotozoon debris Fic. 12.--Correlation of quartz types with G O '~ values and a schematic description of silicificationhistory.
  10. 10. 254 KITTY LO U MILLIKEN oC 40- 18 . /arOquartz- 25.0%, 20- ,x~ I0, * 0 -I -2 -3 -4 -5 -6.25 sea meteoric water water 18 c('O HZ0 I • 15 mean groundwater temp. 103In =3.09 (106 T'~-3.29 Knauth and Epstein {1976) Microcrystalline quartz Quartzine Megaquartz Zebraic chalcedony • progression of silicification F[o. 13.--Spectrum of temperature and 80 ~s values possible for the quartz samples according to the equationH20 of Knauth and Epstein. Diagonal lines are 80~.~ z values. Sofid diagonals are for reference. Dashed diagonals represent the high and low BO~..= values for the quartz types indicated, Patterned areas represented interpreted conditions of formation of the different quartz types. f O tsaccount for the entire range o B a~=**~values observed. Thus, the isotopic composition of the fluid from which the quartz precipitated must have changed between the onset of silieification and the end of the process. The samples described as chert in Table 1 consist of limestone-replacement micro- crystalline quartz. These chert nodules occur in close association with the silicified evaporite nodules. They occur adjacent to one another in outcrops and in one case (F-7-3) the microcrystalline quartz (contain- ing clearly identifiable relict aUochems) forms a uniform rind around a silicified Fio. 14.--Silicified evaporite nodule (a) with a rind of limestone-replacement microcrystanine quartz (b). evaporite nodule (Fig. 14). The microcrystalline quartz is most logi- cally interpreted to have formed in fluids very similar to sea water. The study area was positioned 10° south of the middle Mis- sissippian equator (Dott and Batten, 1971) so temperatures at the time of silicffication may have been in the range of 25 o to 30° C. Quartzine probably formed in fluids of fighter isotopic composition than did the microcrystalline quartz. Meteoric water in the present day field area cannot account for most of the quartzine values because this quartz type is too enriched in tSO. Therefore the quartzine must have formedin water with a composition intermediate between seawa- ter and modem meteoric water and at the same or sfightly higher temperature than did the microcrystalline quartz. Meteoric water associated with coastal marine environments 18 o typically has 8Oa~o values of -3 to -4 ]oo. Megaquartz has most likely formed in meteoric water. The estimated maximum burial temperature is not quite high enough to account for all of the megaquartz values. Again, this could mean that temperatures in the area were higher at sometime in the past. Other possibilities arc: 1) the estimated thickness of Pennsylvanian rocks is too low, 2) the geothermal gradient for the area has
  11. 11. SILICIFIED E VAPORITES 255 been higher at some time in the past, or, 3) disequilibrium precipitation has occurred. Relationships in thin section indicate that zebraic chalcedony formed after the mega- quartz. Therefore, it too must have formed in meteoric water. The slightly heavier 8018 of the zebralc chalcedony suggests that it formed at a somewhat lower temperature, perhaps nearer the surface, than did the megaquartz. CONCLUSIONS The silicified evaporite syndrome is an assemblage of mineralogical and textural features which characterize silicified evapofite nodules. In addition to length-slow fibrous quartz types, these nodules are characterized by: abundant anhydrite inclusions concentrated in the centers of megaquartz crystals and in zones in the megaquartz of spherules; extremely undulose, radial extinction in megaquartz; euhedral terminations which are either simple with two rhombohedrons, or "cubic" with a single set of rhombohedral faces; crusts of fibrous quartz--zebraic or with a variety of fiber orientations--adjacent to internal nodule cavities; and a distinctive sequence of textures--mainly interlocking spherules of quartzine on outer edges fol- lowed by mosaics of megaquartz. Silicification is a process which apparently has continued over a long period since the formation of the original evaporite nodules. Earfiest replacement by quartzine or micro- flamboyant quartz occurred in water of composition intermediate between sea water and meteoric water. Megaquartz and zebraic chalcedony formed in meteoric water. Temperatures of silicification have varied from near-surface temperatures to burial temperatures no higher than 40° C. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS I appreciate the help given me by Dr. Robert L. Folk, who supervised the thesis on which this paper is based, and Dr. Lynton S. Land, who performed the oxygen isotope analyses (supported by NSF grant EAR76- 17774). Both of these gentlemen also gave encouragement and helpful suggestions dur- ing preparation of the manuscript. The Geology Foundation of the University of Texas at Austin provided funds for field work and a grant from the Owen-Coates Fund for manuscript preparation. REFERENCES AMER. ASSOC, PETROLEUMGEOLOGISTSAND U.S. GEOL, SURVEY, 1976, Geothermal gradient map of North America, 1:5,000,000. BROWNELL,G. M., 1942, Quartz concretions in gypsum and anhydrite: Univ. of Toronto Studies in Geology, v. 47, p. 7-18. CHOWNS, T. M., AND ELKXNS,J. E., 1974, The origin of quartz geodes and cauliflower cherts through the silicification of anhydrite nodules: Jour. Sod. Petrol- ogy, v. 44, p. 885-903. Dorr, R. H., AND BArrEN, R. L., 1971, Evolution of the Earth: New York, McGraw-Hill Book Co., 649 p. DUNBAR,C. O., 1960, Historical Geology: New York, Wiley, 500 p. FISHER,I. S., 1977, Distribution of Mississippian geodes and geodal minerals in Kentucky: Econ. Geol., v. 72, p. 864-869. FOLK, R. L., AND PITrMAN,J. S., 1971, Length-slow chalcedony: a new testament for vanished evaporites: Jour. Seed. Petrology, v. 41, p. 1045-1058. FRONOEL, C., 1962, The System of Mineralogy, Vol. 3, The Silica Minerals: New York, Wiley, 334 p. - - , 1978, Characters of quartz fibers: Am. Mineral- ogist, v. 63, p. 17-27. JONES, F. T., 1952, Iris agate: Am. Mineralogist, v. 37, p. 578-587. KELLER, P. C., 1977, Geology of the Sierra Del Gallego area, Chihuahua, Mexico [unpub. Ph.D. thesis] : Aus- tin, Univ. of Texas, 124 p. KNAUTH,L. P., AND EPSTEIN, S., 1976, Hydrogen and oxygen isotope ratios in nodular and bedded cherts: Geochim. et Cosmochim. Acta, v. 40, p. 1095-1108. LAMeERr, T. W., 1976, Water in a limestone terrane in the Bowling Green area, Warren County, Kentucky: Ky. Geol. Sur. Rept. of Invest. 17, 43 p. McBluoE, E. F., ^NO FORK, R. L., 1977, The Caballos Novaculite revisited: Part II: chert and shale members and synthesis: Jour. Sed. Petrology, v. 47, p. 1261- 1286. MmtA, D., 1977, Facies and diagenesis of Permian, Lower San Andres Formation, Yoakum County, West Texas [unpub. M.A. thesis] : Austin, Univ. of Texas, 137 p. MtLLmEr~,K. L., 1977, Silicified evapofite nodules from the Mississippian rocks of southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee [nnpub. M.A. thesis]: Austin, Univ. of Texas, 122 p. RueIN, D. M., ANDFRIEDMAN,G. M., 1977, Intermittently emergent shelf carbonates: an example from the Cambro-ordovician of eastern New York State: Sed. Geol., v. 19, p. 81-106. SmDLECro~,A., 1972, Length-slow chalcedony and reficts of sulphates--evidences of evaporitic environments in the Upper Carboniferous and Permian beds of Bear Island, Svalbard: Jour. Sed. Petrology, v. 42, p. 812-816. - - , 1976, Silicified Precambrian evaporite nodules from northern Norway: a preliminary report: Sed.
  12. 12. 256 KITTY LOU MILLIKEN Geology, v. 16, p. 161-175. SOSMAt~,R. B., 1927, The Prolmrties of Silica: Amer. Chem. Soc. Monograph Series, 37, 856 p. STAPLES,L. W., 1950, Cubic pseudomorphs in petrified wood: Am. Jour. Sci., v. 248, p. 124-136. STEWART,F. H., 1951, The petrology of the evaporites of the Eskdale no. 2 boring, east Yorkshire, Part [II, the upper evaporite bed: Min©ralogicat Mag., v. 24, p. 557-572. T^tm, W. A., 1929, Doubly terminated quartz crystals occurring in gypsum: Am. Mineralogist, v. 14, p. 19-25. - - , ANDLONSD^LE,L T., 1929, Pseudocubic quartz crystals from Artcsia: Am. Mineralogist, v. 14, p. 50--53. T^YtoR, H. P., 1976, The application of oxygen and hydrogen isotope studies to problems of hydrothermal air©ration and ore deposition: Econ. Geol. v. 69, p. 843-888. TUCKER,M. E., 1976a, Quartz-replaced anhydrite nod- ul©s(Bristol Diamonds) from the Triassic of the Bristol District: Geol. Mag., v. 113, p. 569-574. , 1976b, Replaced evaporites from the Late Precambrian of Finnmark, Arctic, Norway: Sed. Geol., v. 16, p. 193-204. WAHLS~OM, E. E., 1941, Hydrothermal deposits in the Specimen Mountain volcanics, Rocky Mountain Na- tional Park, Colorado: Am. Mineralogist, v. 26, p. 551-561. WEST, I., 1964, Evaporite diagenesis in the Lower Purbeck beds of Dorset: Yorkshire Geol. Soc. Prec., v. 34, p. 315-330. WILSON, R. C. L., 1966, Silica diagenesis in Upper Jurassic limestones of southern England: Jour. Sed. Petrology, v. 36, p. 1036-1049. WOSTBEN, A. H., 1866, Sub-carboniferous limestone series: Ill. Geol. Sur., v. 1, p. 77-118.

