Effects of Estrogen on Female Muscle and Tendon

Effects of Estrogen on Female Muscle & Tendon LAUREN JARMUSZ, PT, DPT, OCS STANFORD ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE PHYSICAL ...
Objectives 1. Review physiology of muscle and tendon in respect to: sex, age, and estrogen cycle. 2. Educate audience on h...
60 second check in. 1) Do you believe estrogen influences tendon and muscle tissue? 2) If yes. Provide 2 ways in which est...
Background & Problem
Why this topic?
Background 1-3  ~50% of the US population is female Female: Male ratio of 51:49 (2010-217)  58.2 % of US civilian labor...
Problem Women differ from men regarding muscle and tendon, due to differences in sex hormones, and tissue response. Lite...
Females vs Male Injury Rates  Greater risk of LE musculoskeletal injuries during functional activities 1-3  Greater inci...
Physiology Background
Systems ENDOCRINE 1  Endocrinology is the study of the mechanisms that regulate essential body functions such as reproduc...
Estrogen 1 Estrogen is a steroid hormone, secreted primarily from the ovaries.  Primarily involved in physiological func...
Effects of Estrogen on Muscle
Muscle  Skeletal muscle accounts for 30–40% of the total body weight in humans. 1  Responsible for movement & glucose an...
Effects of Estrogen on Muscle (General)  Sex hormones play an important role in muscle homoeostasis 1  inhibits disuse-i...
Effects of Estrogen on Premenopausal Muscle
 Muscle collagen synthesis was increased 24 h post exercise compared with resting values in controls. BUT  No response t...
Effects of Estrogen on Postmenopausal Muscle
Effects of Aging on Muscle  Decline of sex hormone levels assumed to cause sarcopenia and frailty 1,2 Cross-sectional a...
Dynapenia: age-associated loss of muscle strength that is independent of muscle atrophy (sarcopenia) 123 Estrogen deficien...
What happens a woman’s muscular system after menopause? 1  Menopause = permanent cessation of menstrual cycle  Typically...
Effects of estrogen on muscle throughout life cycle. 1 Regular Cycle:  No significant effects noted  Miller et al.  Pro...
No Hormonal Replacement Therapy  WEAK MUSCLES  Estrogen deficiency  dysregulation in muscle protein turnover  contribu...
Effects of Estrogen on Tendon
Tendon 12  Connect muscle to bone- transfer muscle generated force to the bony skeleton  Predominant energy storing tend...
Thorpe (2016)
Tendinopathy • Tendon tissue homeostasis is based on the ability of the tendon cells to sense and respond to mechanical lo...
Female vs Male Tendon Differences 1234 MALE  male hormones (testosterone) has not been shown to have protective effect on...
 Limited research c confounding variables: multiple hormonal changes during the perimenopause, interactions with differen...
Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Content of Collagen Type I  Collagen content declines with age and significantly post meno...
Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Stiffness STIFFNESS: amount of force necessary to achieve a certain amount of deformation i...
“Cut-off point” (~40%MVC) for post menopausal women to optimally improve tendon stiffness The magnitude and character of r...
Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Failure to Load FAILURE TO LOAD: force necessary to break a certain object or structure und...
Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Healing TENDON & LIGAMENT HEALING: 1 1. Inflammation 2. Proliferation 3. Matrix Remodeling ...
Effects of Estrogen on Premenopausal Tendon
 Tendon collagen protein synthesis rates both at rest and after exercise were lower in women exposed to a high concentrat...
Effects of Estrogen on Postmenopausal Tendon
Effects of Aging on Tendon  Age-related changes in tenocyte behavior  altered proliferation rate, ineffective repair pr...
Effects of estrogen on tendon throughout life cycle. 1 Regular Cycle:  Increased laxity in ligaments and tendons noted du...
No Hormonal Replacement Therapy  overall reduction in “protective effects” of sex hormones on tendon  ie: post menopausa...
Pulling it all together…
MUSCLE: (+) Improves muscle mass and strength (+) Increases the collagen content of connective tissues. TENDONS (& Ligamen...
Pre-Menopause 1234 ??? Barr et all. 2019. UC Davis argue ….
Post-Menopause 1234
Effects of Estrogen on Muscle & Connective Tissue in respect to ‘The Cycle’ 1234 HRT = hormonal replaceme therapy PRE-Meno...
Direct PT Treatments To Improve Female Musculoskeletal Performance
Personally, how does this improve my clinical care?
Loading Preferences PRE-MENOPAUSAL  Traditional neuromuscular education and strength and conditioning practices per PT dx...
Blood Flow Restriction Training Post- Menopausal women exhibit:  decreased muscle strength  decreased collagen synthesis...
60 second check in. 1) Do you believe estrogen influences tendon and muscle tissue? 2) If yes. Provide 2 ways in which est...
  1. 1. Effects of Estrogen on Female Muscle & Tendon LAUREN JARMUSZ, PT, DPT, OCS STANFORD ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE PHYSICAL THERAPY DEPARTMENT JANUARY 29TH, 2020
  2. 2. Objectives 1. Review physiology of muscle and tendon in respect to: sex, age, and estrogen cycle. 2. Educate audience on how estrogen effects female muscle and tendon tissue. THE WHY? 3. Start a conversation & Inform audience on best PT practices to optimally treat female muscle and tendon dysfunction throughout lifespan
  3. 3. 60 second check in. 1) Do you believe estrogen influences tendon and muscle tissue? 2) If yes. Provide 2 ways in which estrogen may effect tendon and muscle tissue. 3) Are you currently doing anything in your clinical practice to address the effects of estrogen on connective tissue?
  4. 4. Background & Problem
  5. 5. Why this topic?
  6. 6. Background 1-3  ~50% of the US population is female Female: Male ratio of 51:49 (2010-217)  58.2 % of US civilian labor force is female (2014-2018)  Female engagement in collegiate sports continues to be on the rise; increasing from 74,239  221,042 since 1983
  7. 7. Problem Women differ from men regarding muscle and tendon, due to differences in sex hormones, and tissue response. Literature on the interactions of muscle & tendon tissue and estrogen has been scarce  ACL, Achilles Tendon, Patellar Tendon
  8. 8. Females vs Male Injury Rates  Greater risk of LE musculoskeletal injuries during functional activities 1-3  Greater incidence of knee related injuries 3-6: knee sprains 7,8, ACL injuries 3,4,9,10, meniscal and cartilaginous tears 4, and patellofemoral disorders 11-14  High school basketball players are 3.8x the risk of ACL injury. 15-16  Collegiate soccer and basketball players demonstrate 2x the risk of ACL and cartilage knee injury rates 3,4,13. HYPOTHESIS: musculoskeletal joint stability has been implicated as contributing factor to female injury. Primary Male vs Female Differences: 1. ESTROGEN (Sex Hormones) 2. Anatomical alignment & effect on biomechanics
  9. 9. Physiology Background
  10. 10. Systems ENDOCRINE 1  Endocrinology is the study of the mechanisms that regulate essential body functions such as reproduction, metabolism, water balance, feeding, and growth.  Endocrine Hierarchy: hypothalamic–pituitary–thyroid, hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal, and hypothalamic– pituitary–gonadal axes The endocrine, immune, and nervous systems are intimately linked and mutually influence each other. MUSCULOSKELETAL 2  The musculoskeletal system provides form, support, stability, and movement to the body. It is made up of the bones of the skeleton, muscles, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, joints, and other connective tissue that supports and binds tissues and organs together.  We are aware that the musculoskeletal and nervous systems are intimately linked
  11. 11. Estrogen 1 Estrogen is a steroid hormone, secreted primarily from the ovaries.  Primarily involved in physiological functions of reproductive organs  Performs various important roles in non-reproductive organs and tissues involved in such as skeletal, immune, cardiovascular, and central nervous systems as well as in those metabolism 2,3  Low estrogen state experienced by women following menopause can affect the physiological functions of these non-reproductive systems, specifically causing osteoporosis, lipid abnormalities, obesity, atherosclerosis, and dementia 4567  Decrease in estrogen level associated with athletic amenorrhea (RED-S) can lead to bone weakness and fatigue fracture 8,9,10 Estrogen is considered to prevent a decrease in bone mass by acting directly on osteoblasts, osteocytes and osteoclasts 11,12,13,14
  12. 12. Effects of Estrogen on Muscle
  13. 13. Muscle  Skeletal muscle accounts for 30–40% of the total body weight in humans. 1  Responsible for movement & glucose and lipid metabolism. 1  Skeletal muscle mass decreases motor function declines obesity and metabolic syndrome can develop 234 Muscle fibers present in women being smaller in cross- sectional area in all the fiber types 5
  14. 14. Effects of Estrogen on Muscle (General)  Sex hormones play an important role in muscle homoeostasis 1  inhibits disuse-induced muscle atrophy 2 3 4 5  positive effect on muscle regeneration after injury or reloading 6  decreases exercise-mediated muscle injury  inhibition of inflammatory responses and increases the growth of satellite cells after exercise 7,8  improves muscle exercise endurance through mitochondrial regulation 9  Improves cross link bridging of actin & myosin 10 11
  15. 15. Effects of Estrogen on Premenopausal Muscle
  16. 16.  Muscle collagen synthesis was increased 24 h post exercise compared with resting values in controls. BUT  No response to exercise was observed in OC users.
  17. 17. Effects of Estrogen on Postmenopausal Muscle
  18. 18. Effects of Aging on Muscle  Decline of sex hormone levels assumed to cause sarcopenia and frailty 1,2 Cross-sectional area of skeletal muscle decreases & fiber types shifts to a slower profile. 3 Decrease in mitochondrial number and enzymes  reduced exercise endurance 3  Sarcopenia: decrease of the total number of muscle fibers and atrophy specific to type II fibers 4-8
  19. 19. Dynapenia: age-associated loss of muscle strength that is independent of muscle atrophy (sarcopenia) 123 Estrogen deficiency contributes to ’dynapenia’ & ‘sarcopenia’ NS intimately connected to endocrine (estrogen) & immune systems
  20. 20. What happens a woman’s muscular system after menopause? 1  Menopause = permanent cessation of menstrual cycle  Typically occurs in women in their late 40s or early 50s  Estrogen is reduced to a negligible level  Reduced production of Satellite cells (muscle stem cells) 4-8  Reduced responsiveness to anabolic stimuli (ie: exercise) and feeding = explanation for the net loss of muscle mass in elderly women. 23
  21. 21. Effects of estrogen on muscle throughout life cycle. 1 Regular Cycle:  No significant effects noted  Miller et al.  Protein synthesis did not differ PRE-MENOPAUSAL WOMEN Oral Contraceptives (OC):  Holm et al. OCs decrease muscle protein synthesis 3  decreases stimulating effect of exercise on the synthesis of intramuscular connective tissue 3
  22. 22. No Hormonal Replacement Therapy  WEAK MUSCLES  Estrogen deficiency  dysregulation in muscle protein turnover  contributing to the loss of muscle mass and weakness. 1  Cross bridge formation is impaired and muscle force force production in reduced 1 Effects of estrogen on muscle throughout life cycle. 1 POST-MENOPAUSAL WOMEN Hormonal Replacement Therapy:  STRONGER MUSCLES  Progesterone - estradiol treatment decreased the rate of protein degradation and increased the rate of protein synthesis 5,6,7  Improvement in cross bridge formation and overall muscle force production 8 9
  23. 23. Effects of Estrogen on Tendon
  24. 24. Tendon 12  Connect muscle to bone- transfer muscle generated force to the bony skeleton  Predominant energy storing tendons are the Achilles & patellar tendons  Primarily composed of: 28+ types of collagen  Collagen Type 1: 90% / Collagen Type III: 10%  Proteoglycans (protein): 1-5%  transferring load between discontinuous collagen fibrils via interfibrillar bridges  Glycoproteins and Other Molecules  Entheses: gradual connection between tendon and bone, ~100 times stiffer than tendon.  Myotendinous Junction: abrupt transition - tendon to muscle connection; prone to injury
  25. 25. Thorpe (2016)
  26. 26. Tendinopathy • Tendon tissue homeostasis is based on the ability of the tendon cells to sense and respond to mechanical load through mechanotransduction. 12 • Tendinopathy = inhibition of homeostasis Cook et al.
  27. 27. Female vs Male Tendon Differences 1234 MALE  male hormones (testosterone) has not been shown to have protective effect on tendons higher collagen synthesis rate  increased stiffness  heavy loading induces tendon hypertrophy  reduces the stress on the tissue during loading. FEMALE  lower collagen synthesis rate  reduced stiffness (pre-menopausal only)  heavy loading does NOT induce tendon hypertrophy  increases stress on the tissue during loading.  reduced ability to adapt to training compared with men
  28. 28.  Limited research c confounding variables: multiple hormonal changes during the perimenopause, interactions with different cell types, small sample sizes.  Most scientific research has focused on 3 anatomical structures: ACL, Achilles tendon, and patellar tendon  Research conducted on the effect of estrogen on tendon (and ligament) tissue can be divided into 4 groups: 1. Content of collagen type I 2. Stiffness 3. Failure load 4. Healing Effects of Estrogen on Tendon (General)
  29. 29. Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Content of Collagen Type I  Collagen content declines with age and significantly post menopause 1  Increase in or addition of estrogen had a positive effect on the overall collagen synthesis 23
  30. 30. Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Stiffness STIFFNESS: amount of force necessary to achieve a certain amount of deformation in each object or structure 1  Stiffness is considerably lower in female tendon compared to males. 23  Lysl oxidase mediates the formation of cross links between different ECM fibrils  Amount of lysyl oxidase present is influenced by the levels of estrogen administered 67  Inc. estrogen = decreased cross links = inc. tendon laxity Adaptation of tendon stiffness in reaction to physical exercise appears to differ between women and men  especially w/ post menopausal women 45
  31. 31. “Cut-off point” (~40%MVC) for post menopausal women to optimally improve tendon stiffness The magnitude and character of resistance- training-induced increase in tendon stiffness at old age is gender specific. - Pearson et al. - ‘Age’ 2012
  32. 32. Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Failure to Load FAILURE TO LOAD: force necessary to break a certain object or structure under usage of a given application.  All research has been performed using exclusively animal models to date 1  4 publications in total: assessing the failure load of tendon and ligament tissue  unknown if estrogen has a direct influence However….  Known connection between tendon failure load and stiffness and collagen  hypothesize significant effect
  33. 33. Effects of Estrogen on Tendon: Healing TENDON & LIGAMENT HEALING: 1 1. Inflammation 2. Proliferation 3. Matrix Remodeling  Estrogen & other steroid hormones = positive effect on the healing process of the skin. 23 however….  results on whether these findings translate to tendons and ligaments are conflicting.
  34. 34. Effects of Estrogen on Premenopausal Tendon
  35. 35.  Tendon collagen protein synthesis rates both at rest and after exercise were lower in women exposed to a high concentration of synthetic female hormones (OC) compared with women exposed to a low concentration of endogenous female hormones (normal cycle)  but a higher bioavailability of IGF-I (controls) in the the peritendinous tissue and in the interstitial fluid of the skeletal muscle
  36. 36. Effects of Estrogen on Postmenopausal Tendon
  37. 37. Effects of Aging on Tendon  Age-related changes in tenocyte behavior  altered proliferation rate, ineffective repair processes and increase in frequency of tendon injuries 1 2  Multiple Hypothesis for Effects of Aging on Tendon:  Altered tendon vascularity 3 4 5  Slower metabolic rate for tenocyte-like cells  weaker tendon to bone healing response 6  Decrease in muscle mass + structural changes in tendon = altered biomechanical response of tendon tissue  Overstimulation: Inc. in mechanical load  repetitive use  increase in degradative enzymes, apoptosis, and = tendinopathy or tendon rupture.  Under-stimulation: reduced load tolerance  apoptosis = tendinopathy or tendon rupture.
  38. 38. Effects of estrogen on tendon throughout life cycle. 1 Regular Cycle:  Increased laxity in ligaments and tendons noted during luteal (relatively high estrogen) phase of their menstrual cycle. PRE-MENOPAUSAL WOMEN Oral Contraceptives (OC):  Reduced laxity in ligaments & tendons due to avoidance of natural cycle progression  BUT…. Decreased tendon collagen synthesis
  39. 39. No Hormonal Replacement Therapy  overall reduction in “protective effects” of sex hormones on tendon  ie: post menopausal women are equally as likely to have Achilles tendinopathy vs pre premenopausal women who are less likely to experience Achilles tendinopathy Effects of estrogen on muscle throughout life cycle. 1 POST-MENOPAUSAL WOMEN Hormonal Replacement Therapy:  long term HRT use = decreased cross sectional area & stiffness of tendons
  40. 40. Pulling it all together…
  41. 41. MUSCLE: (+) Improves muscle mass and strength (+) Increases the collagen content of connective tissues. TENDONS (& Ligaments): (-) Estrogen decreases stiffness/ Increases laxity of tendons & ligaments
  42. 42. Pre-Menopause 1234 ??? Barr et all. 2019. UC Davis argue ….
  43. 43. Post-Menopause 1234
  44. 44. Effects of Estrogen on Muscle & Connective Tissue in respect to ‘The Cycle’ 1234 HRT = hormonal replaceme therapy PRE-Menopausal Non- Competitive Female PRE-Menopausal Competitive Female Athlete POST-Menopausal Female • Normal cycling is beneficial. • Cycling of high estrogen levels improve anabolic response to exercise • Avoid OC (if possible) • Offseason/base training: athletes should maintain their normal cycling. • Preparation phase training: consider taking an oral contraceptive w/ LOW levels of synthetic hormones. • HRT improves muscle mass and bone function. • Long term HRT decreased tendon cross-sectional area • Result: stronger muscle pulling on brittle tendon connected to a stiffer bone  results in differences in stiffness between connected tissues  strain  injury. • But, not taking HRT accelerates sarcopenia and osteoporosis. • Therefore, HRT is beneficial for musculoskeletal function, but need to maximize tendon function. (ie PT interventions)
  45. 45. Direct PT Treatments To Improve Female Musculoskeletal Performance
  46. 46. Personally, how does this improve my clinical care?
  47. 47. Loading Preferences PRE-MENOPAUSAL  Traditional neuromuscular education and strength and conditioning practices per PT dx.  no specific training changes required based on normal hormonal regulation  If pt is on OC, consider BFR POST-MENOPAUSAL : HRT & NO HRT  Heavy progressive load resistance training  eccentric training to control load through aging tendon Eccentric loading to improve tendon stiffness and prevent ECM disorganization  <40% MVC loading to improve muscular strength and maintain/improve tendon stiffness.
  48. 48. Blood Flow Restriction Training Post- Menopausal women exhibit:  decreased muscle strength  decreased collagen synthesis  poor tendon hypertrophy response to heavy loading  respond optimally to <40% MVC to improve tendon health (stiffness)  low circulating IGF-1  lowered production of satellite cells BFR Training: Metabolite Theory 1234  Stimulates GH production  Strenuous exercise  inc. GH response  prepare for the collagen breakdown.  low loads do not cause breakdown = positive collagen turnover.  Stimulates IGF-1  hypertrophic role = fusion of satellite cells into muscle fibers  Stimulates satellite cell production  repairs muscle, promotes hypertrophy  Optimal loading at ~20-40% MVC  hypertrophy gains while protecting and optimizing tendon health (esp. older women) Pre- Menopausal women on OC exhibit: • decreased tendon & muscle c collagen protein synthesis
  49. 49. 60 second check in. 1) Do you believe estrogen influences tendon and muscle tissue? 2) If yes. Provide 2 ways in which estrogen effects tendon and muscle tissue. 3) How could you change your clinical practice to incorporate this new information?
  50. 50. Citations Citations placed in ‘notes section’ of PowerPoint. Please reach out for power point copy of lecture.

