Macbeth is a tragedy by William Shakespeare; it is thought to have been first performed in 1606. It dramatizes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake.
So, this presentation may useful for you at before or after reading this play.
Thanks..

  1. 1. Macbeth Motifs Prepared by: Banwan Ali Karim
  2. 2. Introduction A motif is a dominant or recurring idea in a literary work. In Macbeth, motifs are aplenty and running throughout the play. Some are dominant, while other appear momentarily and disappear and reappear again in another scene, or act.
  3. 3. Predictions One of the powerful motifs in the play is the prediction of the witches. The witches appear in the first act and then in the third and last. They make a prediction that Macbeth shall be the king, and that his wife will be the queen. All the actions of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are based on these predictions. Whatever action they take, its basis is the same prediction, and its attendant features that they will have to do nothing. In fact, these predictions occurring at different times make the play move forward with a fast pace.
  4. 4. Violence Although violence is not the dominant motif, it is still an ensuring motif. It occurs due to the predictions of the witches. In fact, the play starts with the violent atmosphere where three witch sisters appear to weave a spell. However, the actual violence starts when the King Duncan is killed and Macbeth immediately kills the guards. Banquo, along with his children, is also murdered. This leads to a spiral of violence that ends with Macbeth’s musings.
  5. 5. Gender Although very difficult to trace, the third recurrent and dominant motif in Macbeth. Gender has played an important role by instigating Macbeth. It is a result of a spell woven by three witches which are female in gender. Then when Macbeth does not take courage to move forward, it is Lady Macbeth who urges him. It is also that Lady Macbeth plays her role until the end of the play even chiding Macbeth “Why have you left the chamber?” to ensure his protection. In other words, it shows that even patriarchy is under the spell of feminism.
  6. 6. Weather It is stated that weather is a way of predicting future course of action or circumstances. It is quite surprising that weather does not become significant though the witch sisters announce that they would be meeting again in a story weather. The symbols of thunder, lightning, rain, and bad storms are indicators of turbulent circumstances in Scotland. Moreover, the situation is always bad when the witches meet.
  7. 7. Blood Although blood is not such a significant theme, it is, however, a significant motif in the play. This word first appears when King Duncan is murdered. However, this word has appeared in Lady Macbeth’s utterance, who says “Who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him.” It seems a very cruel utterance. However, as an essential ingredient of our physical living, blood can be “thick” or “thin” as Lady Macbeth often makes reference to it, according to the thinking of the person.
  8. 8. Light and Darkness Although the motif of light and darkness is pervasive and dominant in Macbeth, it runs with the characters of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. When the witches first appear, Banquo warns his friend Macbeth saying they could be the “instruments of darkness.” This motif again emerges when Lady Macbeth is about to kill King Duncan. The darkness of the night and the darkness of the heart of Lady Macbeth has been given as representatives of evil. On the other hand, she refers to light in the sense of weakness or fragility of the women. Therefore, this motif becomes highly significant.
  9. 9. Imagery of Birds The use of the imagery of birds to convey meanings is another minor motif in Macbeth. When King Duncan is assassinated, Lady Macbeth hears the sound of a shrieking owl saying that the owl is a “fatal bellman.” It means the bird announces death of somebody. Then at another place, Shakespeare has given the example of raven, a sign of bad omen. This raven announcing the bad luck of Kind Duncan in the play is hoarse. Then when the assassination is complete, there are cries of rooks, choughs and magpies. This shows that the bird imagery motif has been used to show bloodshed in Macbeth.

