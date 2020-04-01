Կենսաբանություն.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ՄԱՐՍՈՂԱԿԱՆ ՀԱՄԱԿԱՐԳ. Լիրա Խաչատրյան
  2. 2. ՄԱՐՍՈՂՈՒԹՅԱՆ ՆՇԱՆԱԿՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ.  Օրգանիզմի կենսագործունեության բնականոն ընթացքի և էներգիայի պաշարները լրացնելու համար անհրաժեշտ է ընդունել որոշակի քանակությամբ սննդանյութեր: Սննդամթերքի հիմնական բաղադրիչները՝ սպիտակուցները, ճարպերը, ածխաջրերն ու հանքային աղերն են: Դրանցից սպիտակուցները, ճարպերը և ածխաջրերի զգալի մասը բարդ օրգանական միացություններ են և ունեն խոշոր չափսեր, ինչի արդյունքում չեն կարող անցնել աղիների պատով և ներթափանցել արյան և ավշի մեջ: Այդ պատճառով այդ նյութերը պետք է նախապես ճեղքվեն՝ վերածվելով ջրում լուծելի մանր և պարզ միացությունների:  Սպիտակուցների, ճարպերի և ածխաջրերի քայքայումն ավելի պարզ` ջրում լուծելի միացությունների, կատարվում է մարսողական համակարգում:
  3. 3. ՄԱՐՍՈՂԱԿԱՆ ՀԱՄԱԿԱՐԳԻ ԿԱՌՈՒՑՎԱԾՔԸ.  Մարսողական համակարգը կազմված է մարսողական խողովակի օրգաններից և մարսողական գեղձերից:  Մարսողական օրգաններն են բերանի խոռոչը, ըմպանը, կերակրափողը, ստամոքսը, 12-մատնյա աղին, բարակ, հաստ աղիները, ուղիղ աղին և հետանցքը: Մարսողական գեղձերն են թքագեղձերը, լյարդը, ենթաստամոքսային գեղձը, նաև ստամոքսի ու աղիների լորձաթաղանթում գտնվող հսկայական քանակությամբ մանր գեղձերը:
  4. 4. ՄԱՐՍՈՂԱԿԱՆ ԽՈՂՈՎԱԿԻ ՊԱՏԵՐ, ՄԱՐՍՈՂԱԿԱՆ ՖԵՐՄԵՆՏՆԵՐ.  Մարսողական խողովակի պատերն արտաքինից պատված են շարակցական հյուսվածքային թաղանթով, միջին շերտը հարթ մկանային կազմություն ունի: Այդ մկանաթելերի կծկման շնորհիվ աղիների պարունակությունը տեղաշարժվում է, և, ի վերջո, չմարսված նյութերը հեռացվում են օրգանիզմից: Մարսողական խողովակի պատերի ներքին շերտը լորձաթաղանթն է, որը կազմված է գեղձային էպիթելից:  Օրգանական նյութերի քայքայման գործընթացը կատարվում է մարսողական հյութերի (թուք, ստամոքսահյութ, աղիքահյութ, լեղի, ենթաստամոքսային հյութ) ազդեցության շնորհիվ: Դրանք պարունակում են սպիտակուցային ծագում ունեցող ֆերմենտներ, որոնք արագացնում են քիմիական ռեակցիաները: Ֆերմենտների ազդեցությունը խիստ յուրովի է:  Յուրաքանչյուր ֆերմենտ ազդում է միայն որոշակի նյութի վրա:
  5. 5. ՄԱՐՍՈՂԱԿԱՆ ՀԱՄԱԿԱՐԳ.  Ֆերմենտները գործում են միայն որոշակի միջավայրում, օրինակ` պեպսինը` թթվային, ամիլազը` հիմնային: Ֆերմենտներն ազդում են միայն որոշակի ջերմաստիճանում, մեծ մասամբ` 36−37°C:  Մարսողական համակարգի խանգարումները առաջացնում են մի շարք հիվանդություններ, ինչպես նաև պատճառ են դառնում գիրության:  Գիրությունը (մարմնի ավելորդ քաշ) շատ բարդ խնդիր է, քանի որ դրա առաջացման պատճառները ավելի շատ են, քան դրա դեմ պայքարի արդյունավետ միջոցները:
  6. 6. ՄԱՐՍՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԲԵՐԱՆԻ ԽՈՌՈՉՈՒՄ.  Բերանի խոռոչի մուտքը սահմանափակված է շրթունքներով։ Բերանի խոռոչում են գտնվում ատամները, որոնք տեղակայված են վերին և ստորին ծնոտների վրա։ Յուրաքանչյուր ծնոտում տեղակայված է 4 կտրիչ, 2 ժանիք, 4 փոքր և 6 մեծ աղորիքներ։  Յուրաքանչյուր ատամ ունի արմատ, որը տեղակայված է ծնոտի ոսկրային ատամնաբնում, նաև վզիկ ու պսակ, որոնք ատամի երևացող մասերին են։  Ատամը կազմված է կարծր նյութից՝ դենտինից, իսկ նրա պսակը ծածկված է էմալով։ Ատամն արմատի շրջանում պատված է ցեմենտով։ Ատամի խոռոչը լցված է կակղանով։
  7. 7. ՄԱՐՍՈՂՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԲԵՐԱՆԻ ԽՈՌՈՉՈՒՄ.  Բերանի խոռոչում նյութերի մարսման և խոնավացման մեջ մեծ դեր ունի թքագեղձի արտադրած թուքը։ Թքագեղձերը երեք զույգ են՝ հարականջային, ենթալեզվային և ենթածնոտային, որոնց ծորաներով օրվա ընթացքում արտադրվում է ավելի քան 1 լիտր թուք։ Թուքը պարնակում է 99,4% ջուր, իսկ մնացածը ֆերմենտներ են, և լիզոցիմ։  Բերանի խոռոչի մարսողության ընթացքում կարևոր դեր ունի լեզուն։ Ծամելու ընթացքում լեզուն սննդագնդիկն ուղում է դեպի ատամներ և այնտեղից էլ ըմպան։Երբ կծկվում են լեզվի և ըմպանի մկանները, տեղի է ունենում կլլման գործնթաց։

