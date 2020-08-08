Successfully reported this slideshow.
VALOR DEL SUELO URBANO, SEMI URBANO, RURAL. Diplomado Avaluó de Bienes Inmuebles Arq. Mábel Licona
CONTENIDO • MATRIZ PARA LA DETERMINACION DEL VALOR DEL SUELO URBANO, SEMI URBANO, RURAL. • LOS FACTORES DE CORRECCIÓN DEL ...
ÁREA LOCALIDAD CRITERIOS DE AJUSTE Para propiedades urbanas, semi-urbano y propiedades rurales será determinado en función...
TIPOS DE SUELOS
TIPOS DE SUELOS LoteSuelos Urbano ConstrucciónSuelos Semi urbanos 5 Factor de Comercialización Suelo Rural Urbano VALOR CO...
LOTE 6 Es un inmueble rural? Ubicación respecto a los centros urbanos o mercados demandantes Infraestructura, productivida...
¿ES EL INMUEBLE URBANO? Terreno Urbanizado Terreno sin Urbanizar Calidad del suelo Constructibilidad o edificabilidad Norm...
LOTE URBANIZADO 8 Factor de ubicación Factor edificabilidad Normas y densidades Obras de infraestructura LOTE URBANIZADO L...
PLUSVALÍA EN LA PERIFERIA URBANA 9
PLUSVALÍA POR UBICACION 10
PLUSVALÍA POR UBICACIÓN 11 Tegucigalpa San Pedro Sula
VALOR COMERCIAL O DE MERCADO • Es todo lo que va sobre el terreno. Puede ser construcciones nuevas o usadas Construcción •...
HOMOGENIZACIÓN 13 Lote Urbanizado + Construcción Valor Físico (Intrínseco) Valor Físico x Factor de Comercialización Valor...
MÉTODOS VALUATORIOS 14 Comparativo Lotes de Terreno Edificaciones De costos Construcciones Residual Lote De Capitalización...
MÉTODO COMPARATIVO O DE MERCADO 15 ¡ No confundir con la comparación entre los precios de la oferta ! Compara los elemento...
METODOLOGIA TRADICIONAL FACTORES DE CONFIGURACION 16 Factor de fondo (f) Factor de frente (F) Forma (fe) Proporción (P) Ta...
Valuacion de Terrenos rurales

  1. 1. VALOR DEL SUELO URBANO, SEMI URBANO, RURAL. Diplomado Avaluó de Bienes Inmuebles Arq. Mábel Licona
  2. 2. CONTENIDO • MATRIZ PARA LA DETERMINACION DEL VALOR DEL SUELO URBANO, SEMI URBANO, RURAL. • LOS FACTORES DE CORRECCIÓN DEL VALOR DE LA TIERRA Y EDIFICACIONES. VALOR DEL SUELO URBANO, SEMI URBANO, RURAL 2
  3. 3. ÁREA LOCALIDAD CRITERIOS DE AJUSTE Para propiedades urbanas, semi-urbano y propiedades rurales será determinado en función de los valores por área del terreno, la localidad previamente definida y las correspondientes tablas que contienen los criterios de ajuste del valor del suelo por metro cuadrado de superficie. 3
  4. 4. TIPOS DE SUELOS
  5. 5. TIPOS DE SUELOS LoteSuelos Urbano ConstrucciónSuelos Semi urbanos 5 Factor de Comercialización Suelo Rural Urbano VALOR COMERCIAL O DE MERCADO
  6. 6. LOTE 6 Es un inmueble rural? Ubicación respecto a los centros urbanos o mercados demandantes Infraestructura, productividad, construcciones y adecuaciones Calidad o fertilidad de la tierra
  7. 7. ¿ES EL INMUEBLE URBANO? Terreno Urbanizado Terreno sin Urbanizar Calidad del suelo Constructibilidad o edificabilidad Normativa Vigente
  8. 8. LOTE URBANIZADO 8 Factor de ubicación Factor edificabilidad Normas y densidades Obras de infraestructura LOTE URBANIZADO Lote Urbano Bruto (sin Urbanizar)
  9. 9. PLUSVALÍA EN LA PERIFERIA URBANA 9
  10. 10. PLUSVALÍA POR UBICACION 10
  11. 11. PLUSVALÍA POR UBICACIÓN 11 Tegucigalpa San Pedro Sula
  12. 12. VALOR COMERCIAL O DE MERCADO • Es todo lo que va sobre el terreno. Puede ser construcciones nuevas o usadas Construcción • Depende del mercado del inmueble total, zonas que le rodean, ubicación del barrio, obsolescencia del sector, ventajas del conjunto etc.. Factor de comercialización 12
  13. 13. HOMOGENIZACIÓN 13 Lote Urbanizado + Construcción Valor Físico (Intrínseco) Valor Físico x Factor de Comercialización Valor Comercial Los inmuebles Urbanos son heterogéneos La base de un avalúo esta en la buena recolección de datos y en la correcta homogenización de los valores
  14. 14. MÉTODOS VALUATORIOS 14 Comparativo Lotes de Terreno Edificaciones De costos Construcciones Residual Lote De Capitalización Especiales De la Renta Inmuebles
  15. 15. MÉTODO COMPARATIVO O DE MERCADO 15 ¡ No confundir con la comparación entre los precios de la oferta ! Compara los elementos del inmueble por avaluar con similares de otro inmueble. Aplica la estadística y modelos econométricos más la experiencia del mercado inmobiliario Parte de Ofertas, Transacciones y Avalúos recientes Reducción a precio de contado: Para el vendedor, no para el comprador. Factor de fuente (para ofertas): el propietario, en la generalidad, incrementa el precio entre el 10 y 15 %. Factor de fuente de 0.85 a 0.9. Factor de actualización : ofertas o transacciones hasta dos años atrás corregidas por Inflación o Índices inmobiliarios.
  16. 16. METODOLOGIA TRADICIONAL FACTORES DE CONFIGURACION 16 Factor de fondo (f) Factor de frente (F) Forma (fe) Proporción (P) Tamaño (t) Varios frentes y/o esquina (E) Topografía (T) Factor de plottage (I)
