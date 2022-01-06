By 2030, the blow moulder market will be valued at US$65.1 billion: Transparency Market Research The blow molding process mainly involves using heated liquid material, pressed into the mould cavity under pressure. In this process, specially designed blow moulder machine manufacture plastic and glass parts. The raw material used in the blow molding process is plastic in powder or pallets. Generally, in the case of blow moulding, this raw material is called a parison. Some commonly used materials are high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Blow molding can be performed by various processes, one of which is extrusion blow molding (EBM). It involves extruding heated plastic into the parison. This is a commonly used moulding process in manufacturing because it can mass-produce objects of the same shape and size. For more details, please visit below link： https://ibottling.com/blow-moulder-market/