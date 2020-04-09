Easter 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Пасха в нашей семье Зоя Золян 7/6 класс
  2. 2. Как мы празднуем Пасху Пасха - один из моих любимых празников. Мы красим яйца и украшаем пасхальное дерево. Моя мама готовит куличи. В субботу вечером мы идем в церковь, а в воскресенье мы едем к бабушке, которая готовит рыбу, яйца, рис с изюмом.
  3. 3. Как мы красим яйца Мы красим яйца тороном (растение, которое мы собираем на поле у моего дедушки) и луковой шелухой. Сначала мы украшаем яйца петрушкой или каким-нибудь другим растением для узора, кладем в старые колготки и варим яйца в воде с тороном и луковой шелухой. А мы еще с ними играем в Чоканье яйцами. правила такие стукая тупым или острым концом крашеного яйца яйцо соперника, человек старается выиграть как можно больше целых яиц. Если яйцо треснуло – проиграл!
  4. 4. Чоканье яйцами А еще мы ними играем в Чоканье яйцами. Правила такие: стукая тупым или острым концом крашеного яйца яйцо соперника, человек старается выиграть как можно больше целых яиц. Если яйцо треснуло – проиграл!
  5. 5. Как мы украшаем пасхальное дерево Мы заранее привозим из деревни сухие ветки из сада моего дедушки. Когда приходим домой кладем ветки в вазу с водой и начинаем украшать пасхальними игрушками, а иногда делаем игрушки своими руками.

