Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ПАСХА Воскресение Христово (Пасха) — это самый главный христианский праздник, установленный в воспоминание Воскресения Ису...
В день Воскресения Христова на стол ставят особые блюда, которые готовят только раз в году: пасхальный кулич,, крашеные яй...
Пасха в нашем доме.  С утра мы поздравляем друг друга с Праздником Пасхи.  Бабушка кладет на стол заранее окрашенные в р...
 Затем мы выходим в наш красивый и ухоженный садик.  Все начинают пить кофе и вспоминать разные истории.  А я сажусь на...
 Լուսանկարը՝ Նարեկ Սարոյանի
Пасха
Пасха
Пасха
Пасха
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Пасха

18 views

Published on

Нарек Сароян

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Пасха

  1. 1. ПАСХА Воскресение Христово (Пасха) — это самый главный христианский праздник, установленный в воспоминание Воскресения Исуса Христа из мертвых. Слово "Пасха" греческого происхождения, которое означает "избавление". Пасха — самый главный и торжественный христианский праздник. Он совершается каждый год в разное время.
  2. 2. В день Воскресения Христова на стол ставят особые блюда, которые готовят только раз в году: пасхальный кулич,, крашеные яйца, рыбу, плов из риса с изюмом. Вся семья собирается за праздничным столом. Трапеза начинается с разбивания яиц. Люди говорят друг другу «Христос воскрес!» и получают в ответ «Воистину воскрес!».
  3. 3. Пасха в нашем доме.  С утра мы поздравляем друг друга с Праздником Пасхи.  Бабушка кладет на стол заранее окрашенные в разные цвета яйца.  Я люблю зеленый цвет и поэтому всегда беру зеленые яйца.  Мама готовит очень вкусную рыбу и печет мой любимый тортик.  Все садятся за стол и начинаем бить окрашенные яйца. Бьют их друг о друга, и я стараюсь всегда победить всех.
  4. 4.  Затем мы выходим в наш красивый и ухоженный садик.  Все начинают пить кофе и вспоминать разные истории.  А я сажусь на свой велосипед и начинаю кататься по садику между деревьями.  Я очень люблю этот день, потому что мы все собираемся вместе.
  5. 5.  Լուսանկարը՝ Նարեկ Սարոյանի

×