Presentation on Louis i kahn

PRESENTATION - 1 DEPARTMENT OF ARCHITECTURE Course Code- ARC- 124 Course Title- Computer Application
ARCHITECTURAL LIFE SKETCH TODAY WE ARE GOING TO DISCUSS ABOUT ONE OF THE FAMOUS ARCHITECTS “LOUIS I KAHN”
Analyze Biography Philosophy Works Projects Career Award
BIOGRAPHY Know as : Louis Isadore Kahn Itze- Lieb Schmuilowsky ( After Birth) Born : February 20,1901, in saarema, Estonia...
EDUCATION Local Industrial Art School University of Pennsylvania
ROLE An Architect Educator Philosopher
CAREER Kahn’s Career began as a teacher at Yale University in 1947 Professor at MIT in 1956 Professor at University of Pen...
AWARD AIA Gold Medal in 1971. Royal Gold Medal by RIBA in 1972 Arnold W. Brunner Memorial Prize Gold medal for Architectur...
PHILOSOPHY Isamu Noguchi called him “A philosopher among Architects”  He is known for his ability to create Monumental Ar...
PHILOSOPHY • Theory of Light & silence • Influenced by ancient Greek & Italian Architecture • Served & Servant space
“Architecture is the thoughtful making of spaces. It is the creating Spaces that evoke a feeling of appropriate use.” Loui...
YALE UNIVERSITY ART GALLARY The Yale University Art Gallery houses a significant and encyclopedic collection of art in sev...
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY IN DHAKA Location: Dhaka Bangladesh Establish: 1962 to 1974 Building Type: Government Building Construct...
SALK INSTITUTE Location : La Jolla, California Establish : 1959 To 1966 Building Type : Research laboratories and offices ...
KIMBELL MUESEUM Location : Fort Worth Texas Establish : 1967 To 1972 Building Type : Art Museum Construction System: Reinf...
RICHARDS MEDICAL CENTER Location: Philadelphia , Pennsylvania Establish: 1957 to 1961 Building Type: Laboratories , Office...
OTHER WORKS First Unitarian church, Rochester, New York Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India Yale Centre for B...
PROJECTS  City project on the center of Philadelphia Urban and Traffic study
Presented by SALIM & TUMPA ID :1407219 ID: 1407231
  19. 19. Presented by SALIM & TUMPA ID :1407219 ID: 1407231

