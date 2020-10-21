Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SI - Sistema internazionale Docente prof. Valenzano D. 1
Metro (etimologia) • mètro [dal gr. μέτρον (pronuncia metron)] misura. – Primo elemento di parole composte del linguaggio ...
Sistema Dal dizionario Sistema: Insieme di elementi in stretto rapporto fra loro, destinati a determinati scopi e finalità...
Sistema metrico • Sistemi di unità di misura. L’insieme di elementi utilizzati allo scopo di misurare grandezze fisiche 4
Sistema imperiale britannico e sistema consuetudinario USA • Il Regno Unito usa un diverso sistema di pesi e misure, il “S...
• 1 spanna equivale a 22,86 cm • 1 pollice a 2,54 cm, • 1 piede a 30,48 cm, • 1 braccio a 1,8288 metri 6
Link: https://spazio-tempo-luce- energia.it/lerrore-da-328-milioni-di- dollari-dde082a1b70b 7
SI - Sistema internazionale • ll sistema internazionale di unità di misura abbreviato in S.I. è il più diffuso sistema di ...
• Il sistema internazionale impiega per la maggior parte unità del sistema metrico decimale • Le unità S.I. hanno gli stes...
• Scrittura delle unità: Le unità di misura dovrebbero essere scritte per esteso se inserite in un testo discorsivo; la sc...
• Scrittura dei simboli: I simboli non sono abbreviazioni e devono essere indicati con l'iniziale minuscola (eccezione que...
• Grandezze fondamentali SI - Sistema internazionale 12
13
14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lez 1 22 10 2020 sist intern

32 views

Published on

SI

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lez 1 22 10 2020 sist intern

  1. 1. SI - Sistema internazionale Docente prof. Valenzano D. 1
  2. 2. Metro (etimologia) • mètro [dal gr. μέτρον (pronuncia metron)] misura. – Primo elemento di parole composte del linguaggio scient. e tecn., col sign. di «misura» (metrologia, metronomo). 2
  3. 3. Sistema Dal dizionario Sistema: Insieme di elementi in stretto rapporto fra loro, destinati a determinati scopi e finalità. 3
  4. 4. Sistema metrico • Sistemi di unità di misura. L’insieme di elementi utilizzati allo scopo di misurare grandezze fisiche 4
  5. 5. Sistema imperiale britannico e sistema consuetudinario USA • Il Regno Unito usa un diverso sistema di pesi e misure, il “Sistema imperiale britannico”. Ecco come è organizzato. • Il Sistema imperiale britannico è un sistema di misura non decimale: infatti usa come base il numero 12 e i suoi multipli. Per esempio: una yard corrisponde a 36 pollici (ossia tre volte 12). • In teoria il Sistema imperiale britannico di unità di misura è stato abolito nel 1995 a favore del sistema metrico decimale, introdotto in Francia nel 1795 (e usato nella maggior parte dei Paesi del mondo). • Tuttavia il Regno Unito non ha ancora abbandonato, nella vita quotidiana, il vecchio sistema di pesi e misure. E così, al pub, si ordina ancora una pinta di birra (0,568 litri), le distanze sono misurate in miglia (1 miglio è 1,6093 km) e la superficie dei terreni è ancora calcolata in acri. 5
  6. 6. • 1 spanna equivale a 22,86 cm • 1 pollice a 2,54 cm, • 1 piede a 30,48 cm, • 1 braccio a 1,8288 metri 6
  7. 7. Link: https://spazio-tempo-luce- energia.it/lerrore-da-328-milioni-di- dollari-dde082a1b70b 7
  8. 8. SI - Sistema internazionale • ll sistema internazionale di unità di misura abbreviato in S.I. è il più diffuso sistema di unità di misura. Nei paesi anglosassoni sono ancora impiegate delle unità consuetudinarie, un esempio sono quelle statunitensi, Birmania e Liberia. 8
  9. 9. • Il sistema internazionale impiega per la maggior parte unità del sistema metrico decimale • Le unità S.I. hanno gli stessi nomi e la stessa grandezza delle unità metriche. Il sistema è un sistema tempo-lunghezza massa che è stato inizialmente chiamato Sistema MKS (Metro «K»ilo Secondo) per distinguerlo dal similare Sistema CGS (ancora comune in alcuni ambiti scientifici come quello chimico) . SI - Sistema internazionale 9
  10. 10. • Scrittura delle unità: Le unità di misura dovrebbero essere scritte per esteso se inserite in un testo discorsivo; la scrittura deve essere in carattere minuscolo e si devono evitare segni grafici come accenti o segni diacritici. Ad esempio si deve scrivere ampere e non ampère o Ampere. diacritici: di segno supplementare, per precisare particolarità di pronuncia non rese dai segni consueti SI - Sistema internazionale 10
  11. 11. • Scrittura dei simboli: I simboli non sono abbreviazioni e devono essere indicati con l'iniziale minuscola (eccezione quelli derivanti dal nome di uno scienziato e di quelli in cui il simbolo del prefisso moltiplicativo è maiuscolo). ESEMPIO il simbolo dell'unità di misura della pressione, dedicato a Blaise Pascal, è Pa, invece l'unità di misura viene scritta per esteso in minuscolo: pascal. Il secondo è s e non sec, il grammo g e non gr, il metro m e non mt. L'unica eccezione è per il litro il cui simbolo può essere sia l sia L. SI - Sistema internazionale 11
  12. 12. • Grandezze fondamentali SI - Sistema internazionale 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14

×