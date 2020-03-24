Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COVID 19 नया कोरोनावायरस Report by:-Miss khushboo singh Nursing tutor
• कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) कई वायरस (ववषाणु) प्रकारों का एक समूह है जो स्तनधाररयों और पक्षियों में रोग के कारक होते हैं। ...
• कोरोनावायरस को आखिरकार एक नाम ममल ही गया. ववश्व स्वास््य संगठन ने मंगवार को कोरोना वायरस को नया नाम कोववड 19 (COVID-19) ...
कारण (CAUSES) • कारण यह बबल्कु ल स्पष्ट नहीं है कक नया कोरोनावायरस ककतना संक्रामक है या यह कै से फै लता है। यह एक व्यक्तत ...
संक्रमण के जोखिम कारक (RISK FACTORS) • नए कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के जोखिम कारक इसमें शाममल हैं: चीन से हाल की यात्रा या तन...
नए कोरोनोवायरस के साथ संक्रमण के लिण और लिण( SIGN AND SYMPTOMS) • एतसपोजर के िो से 14 दिन बाि दििाई िे सकते हैं और इसमें श...
तनवारण (PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT) • हालााँकक नए कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमण को रोकने के मलए कोई टीका उपलब्लध नहीं है, आप संक्र...
*अपने हाथों को अतसर साबुन और पानी से धोएं, या *अल्कोहल-आधाररत हैंड सैतनटाइज़र का उपयोग करें। * िांसी या छ ंक आने पर अपने म...
*डब्लल्यूएचओ ने यह भी मसफाररश की है कक आप: बुिार, िांसी और सांस लेने में कदठनाई होने पर अपने डॉतटर से संपकि करें, और उसे ह...
Diagnosis • Zयदि आप नए कोरोनावायरस के साथ संक्रमण के लिण ववकमसत करते हैं, क्जसे 2019 उपन्यास कोरोनवायरस (2019-nCoV) कहा जा...
इलाज (TREATMENT) • इलाज वतिमान में, ककसी भी एंटीवायरल िवा को नए कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमण का इलाज करने की मसफाररश नहीं की जात...
STAY HOME STAY SAFE
For more information visit-https://www.who.int https://www.mohfw.gov.in youtube link-https://youtu.be/xF893laAOZM
Novel coronavirus .....updated information in hindi

Report and preventive measures....in hindi

  1. 1. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COVID 19 नया कोरोनावायरस Report by:-Miss khushboo singh Nursing tutor
  2. 2. • कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) कई वायरस (ववषाणु) प्रकारों का एक समूह है जो स्तनधाररयों और पक्षियों में रोग के कारक होते हैं। यह आरएनए वायरस होते हैं। मानवों में यह श्वास तंत्र संक्रमण के कारण होते हैं, जो अधधकांश रूप से मध्यम गहनता के लेककन कभी-कभी जानलेवा होते हैं। गाय और सूअर में यह अततसार और मुधगियों में यह ऊपरी श्वास तंत्र के रोग के कारण बनते हैं।
  3. 3. • कोरोनावायरस को आखिरकार एक नाम ममल ही गया. ववश्व स्वास््य संगठन ने मंगवार को कोरोना वायरस को नया नाम कोववड 19 (COVID-19) दिया। कोववड 19 कोरोनावायरस से अब तक िुतनया में लगभग 294,110 लोग संक्रममत हो चुके हैं, जबकक 12,944 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
  4. 4. कारण (CAUSES) • कारण यह बबल्कु ल स्पष्ट नहीं है कक नया कोरोनावायरस ककतना संक्रामक है या यह कै से फै लता है। यह एक व्यक्तत से िूसरे व्यक्तत के बीच तनकट संपकि में फै लता हुआ प्रतीत होता है। यह श्वसन की बूंिों द्वारा फै लाया जा सकता है जब कोई वायरस िांसी या छ ंकता है। यह ज्ञात नहीं है कक तया कोई व्यक्तत ककसी सतह को छू कर वायरस को पकड़ सकता है क्जसे एक संक्रममत व्यक्तत ने छु आ है, और कफर उसके मुंह में हाथ डाल रहा है।
  5. 5. संक्रमण के जोखिम कारक (RISK FACTORS) • नए कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के जोखिम कारक इसमें शाममल हैं: चीन से हाल की यात्रा या तनवास नए कोरोनावायरस वाले ककसी व्यक्तत के साथ तनकट संपकि - जैसे कक जब पररवार का कोई सिस्य या स्वास््य िेिभाल कमी संक्रममत व्यक्तत की िेिभाल करता है जो लोग पुराने हैं या क्जनके पास अन्य मौजूिा धचककत्सा क्स्थततयां हैं, जैसे कक मधुमेह और हृिय रोग, नए कोरोनोवायरस के साथ गंभीर रूप से बीमार होने का अधधक जोखिम हो सकता है। लेककन वायरस के बारे में अभी भी बहुत कु छ पता नहीं चल पाया है, और सीडीसी और डब्लल्यूएचओ ने जांच जारी रिी है।
  6. 6. नए कोरोनोवायरस के साथ संक्रमण के लिण और लिण( SIGN AND SYMPTOMS) • एतसपोजर के िो से 14 दिन बाि दििाई िे सकते हैं और इसमें शाममल हो सकते हैं: • * बुिार • * िांसी • * सांस की तकलीफ या सांस लेने में कदठनाई • * नए कोरोनोवायरस लिणों की गंभीरता बहुत हल्के से लेकर गंभीर, यहां तक कक मृत्यु तक हो सकती है। • *हालााँकक इस बीमारी के बारे में समझ लगातार बढ़ रही है, लेककन गंभीर बीमारी वाले ज्यािातर लोग अधधक उम्र के हैं या अन्य महत्वपूणि मौजूिा धचककत्सा क्स्थततयााँ हैं। यह उन लोगों के समान है जो इन््लूएंजा जैसी अन्य सांस की बीमाररयों के साथ गंभीर संक्रमण होते हैं।
  7. 7. तनवारण (PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT) • हालााँकक नए कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमण को रोकने के मलए कोई टीका उपलब्लध नहीं है, आप संक्रमण के अपने जोखिम को कम करने के मलए किम उठा सकते हैं। • डब्लल्यूएचओ (WHO) और सीडीसी श्वसन वायरस से बचने के मलए मानक सावधातनयों का पालन करने की सलाह िेते हैं: • अपने हाथों को अतसर साबुन और पानी से धोएं, या अल्कोहल-आधाररत हैंड सैतनटाइज़र का उपयोग करें।
  8. 8. *अपने हाथों को अतसर साबुन और पानी से धोएं, या *अल्कोहल-आधाररत हैंड सैतनटाइज़र का उपयोग करें। * िांसी या छ ंक आने पर अपने मुंह और नाक को अपनी कोहनी या ऊतक से ढक लें। * अगर आपके हाथ साफ नहीं हैं तो अपनी आंिों, नाक और मुंह को छू ने से बचें। *जो भी बीमार है उसके साथ तनकट संपकि से बचें। *यदि आप बीमार हैं तो व्यंजन, चश्मा, बबस्तर और अन्य घरेलू सामानों को साझा करने से बचें। *यदि आप बीमार हैं तो काम, स्कू ल और साविजतनक िेत्रों से घर रहें।
  9. 9. *डब्लल्यूएचओ ने यह भी मसफाररश की है कक आप: बुिार, िांसी और सांस लेने में कदठनाई होने पर अपने डॉतटर से संपकि करें, और उसे हाल की ककसी भी यात्रा के बारे में बताएं। *कच्चे या अधपके मांस या जानवरों के अंगों को िाने से बचें। *यदि आप हाल ही में नए कोरोनोवायरस मामलों वाले िेत्रों में लाइव बाजारों का िौरा कर रहे हैं, तो जीववत जानवरों और सतहों के संपकि से बचें। *यात्रा यदि आप अंतरराष्रीय स्तर पर यात्रा करने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो पहले यात्रा सलाह िेिें। *आप अपने डॉतटर से बात करना चाहते हैं यदि आपके पास स्वास््य की क्स्थतत है जो आपको श्वसन संक्रमण और जदटलताओं के प्रतत अधधक संवेिनशील बना सकती है।
  10. 10. Diagnosis • Zयदि आप नए कोरोनावायरस के साथ संक्रमण के लिण ववकमसत करते हैं, क्जसे 2019 उपन्यास कोरोनवायरस (2019-nCoV) कहा जाता है, तो अपने डॉतटर से संपकि करें। ककसी भी हाल की यात्रा, ववशेषकर अंतरािष्रीय यात्रा के बारे में उसे बताएं। अपने धचककत्सक को यह भी बताएं कक तया आपके पास ककसी ऐसे व्यक्तत के साथ तनकट संपकि है क्जसे नए कोरोनोवायरस का तनिान ककया गया है।
  11. 11. इलाज (TREATMENT) • इलाज वतिमान में, ककसी भी एंटीवायरल िवा को नए कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमण का इलाज करने की मसफाररश नहीं की जाती है। उपचार लिणों से राहत के मलए तनिेमशत है और इसमें शाममल हो सकते हैं: ििि तनवारक िांसी की िवा या िवा आराम तरल पिाथि का सेवन यदि आपका डॉतटर सोचता है कक आप घर पर इलाज कर सकते हैं, तो वह आपको ववशेष तनिेश िे सकता है, जैसे कक आप बीमार होने पर और समय की अवधध तक घर में रहने के मलए पररवार से क्जतना संभव हो सके उतना अलग हो जाना। यदि आप बहुत बीमार हैं, तो आपको अस्पताल में इलाज करने की आवश्यकता हो सकती है। •
  12. 12. STAY HOME STAY SAFE
  13. 13. For more information visit-https://www.who.int https://www.mohfw.gov.in youtube link-https://youtu.be/xF893laAOZM

