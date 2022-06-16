Why Airflow? & What's new in Airflow 2.3?

Talk: https://odsc.com/speakers/whats-new-in-apache-airflow-2-3/



This session talks about Why to use Apache Airflow & the awesome new features the community has built that were recently released in Apache Airflow 2.3.



Highlights:

- Dynamic Task Mapping

- First-class support for DB Downgrades

- Pruning old DB records (No need of using Maintenance DAGs anymore)

- Building Connections using JSON

- UI Improvements



The talk will also cover the growth of Airflow Community over years and why Airflow is still the defacto tool for Workflow Orchestration.