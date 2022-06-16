Why Airflow? & What's new in Airflow 2.3?

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 14 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Talk: https://odsc.com/speakers/whats-new-in-apache-airflow-2-3/
This session talks about Why to use Apache Airflow & the awesome new features the community has built that were recently released in Apache Airflow 2.3.
Highlights:
- Dynamic Task Mapping
- First-class support for DB Downgrades
- Pruning old DB records (No need of using Maintenance DAGs anymore)
- Building Connections using JSON
- UI Improvements
The talk will also cover the growth of Airflow Community over years and why Airflow is still the defacto tool for Workflow Orchestration.
Talk: https://odsc.com/speakers/whats-new-in-apache-airflow-2-3/
This session talks about Why to use Apache Airflow & the awesome new features the community has built that were recently released in Apache Airflow 2.3.
Highlights:
- Dynamic Task Mapping
- First-class support for DB Downgrades
- Pruning old DB records (No need of using Maintenance DAGs anymore)
- Building Connections using JSON
- UI Improvements
The talk will also cover the growth of Airflow Community over years and why Airflow is still the defacto tool for Workflow Orchestration.
Free with a 14 day trial from Scribd