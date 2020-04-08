Utilizing JSF Front Ends with Microservices

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Utilizing JSF Front Ends w Microservices Code Smarter Josh Juneau Apress and Java Magazine Author JCP Member, Apache Net...
About Me • Developer, DBA, System Administrator • Author, Speaker, Podcaster • Java Champion • Apache NetBeans Developer •...
Agenda • Primer on newer features of Jakarta Server Faces and Jakarta RESTful Web Services • Simple services utilizing Jak...
How to Get Started Today • Download Eclipse GlassFish 5.1.0 (Utilize Payara 5.194+ for JDK 11 support) • https://projects....
Jakarta EE 8 Overview • Continued enhancements for productivity and web standards alignment • Better alignment with Java S...
Jakarta Server Faces • Enhanced CDI Alignment • WebSocket Integration • Ajax Method Invocation • Class LevelValidation • J...
Utilize Date-Time API Make use of the <f:convertDateTime /> tag. New type attribute values on <f:convertDateTime>: • local...
Jakarta Server Faces 3.0 • Removal of old cruft • JSF’s own expression language • Managed Beans • Move more artifacts towa...
Resource Injection Inject JSF artifacts in JSF 2.3, and even possible to inject into other JSF artifacts. @Inject private ...
How it Works JSF 2.3 provides default producers for many of the most commonly used JSF artifacts, therefore, we can now in...
How it Works
Jakarta API for RESTful Web Services • Improved CDI Integration • Reactive Client API • Non-Blocking I/O • https://github....
• Server Sent Events • One way communication channel • Text protocol,“text/event-stream” media type • Multiple messages • ...
Building a Simple Service • JAX-RS • JPA • BeanValidation
Using JSF for Front End • Model: Model Classes • View: Facelets • Controller: CDI Beans • Wire together with Expression La...
Front End Service • Utilize JAX-RS (RESTful Web Services) client • All database work occurs within the microservice (JPA, ...
JAX-RS Client Client client = ClientBuilder.newClient(); WebTarget resource = client.target(clientUri).path(clientService)...
RESTful Service @GET @Override @Produces({MediaType.APPLICATION_XML, MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON}) public List<Roster> ﬁndA...
Communicate (Demo) • Basic communication to display database table data
Writing or Modifying Data • Utilize @PUT and @POST
Writing or Modifying Data
Writing or Modifying Data
Writing or Modifying Data • Demo Utilizing JAX-RS forms and responses
Invoking Underlying Database Service • @NamedStoredProcedure
SecureYour Services! • Recommend using OAUTH or LDAP authentication, generating token • Utilize JWT to secure endpoints • ...
Dozens of Libraries • PrimeFaces • ButterFaces • MyFaces • OmniFaces (Utilities)
Summary • Utilize microservices with JPA and JAX-RS to build database communication • Create front-ends using JSF, CDI, JA...
Learn More
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Utilizing JSF Front Ends with Microservices

30 views

Published on

Slide presentation from Jakarta EE Virtual Event.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Utilizing JSF Front Ends with Microservices

  1. 1. Utilizing JSF Front Ends w Microservices Code Smarter Josh Juneau Apress and Java Magazine Author JCP Member, Apache NetBeans Contributor, Java Champion, Jakarta EE Ambassadors
  2. 2. About Me • Developer, DBA, System Administrator • Author, Speaker, Podcaster • Java Champion • Apache NetBeans Developer • Jakarta EE Ambassadors
  3. 3. Agenda • Primer on newer features of Jakarta Server Faces and Jakarta RESTful Web Services • Simple services utilizing Jakarta EE speciﬁcations. • Basic Jakarta Server Faces front end to display and update data via RESTful web services. • Incorporation of JSF frameworks to build robust front ends.
  4. 4. How to Get Started Today • Download Eclipse GlassFish 5.1.0 (Utilize Payara 5.194+ for JDK 11 support) • https://projects.eclipse.org/projects/ ee4j.glassﬁsh • Include Jakarta EE 8 dependencies into your project • Great examples: • https://github.com/juneau001/JakartaEE-Playground • https://projects.eclipse.org/projects/ee4j.jakartaee-platform/
  5. 5. Jakarta EE 8 Overview • Continued enhancements for productivity and web standards alignment • Better alignment with Java SE 8 • Work towards a better platform for development of microservices
  6. 6. Jakarta Server Faces • Enhanced CDI Alignment • WebSocket Integration • Ajax Method Invocation • Class LevelValidation • Java 8 Date-Time • Iterable/Map/Custom UIData Support • Component Search Expressions • Radio Button • styleclass on h:column • Basic Support for Extensionless URLs New Features with 2.3
  7. 7. Utilize Date-Time API Make use of the <f:convertDateTime /> tag. New type attribute values on <f:convertDateTime>: • localDate, localTime, localDateTime • offsetTime,offsetDateTime, zonedDateTime
  8. 8. Jakarta Server Faces 3.0 • Removal of old cruft • JSF’s own expression language • Managed Beans • Move more artifacts towards CDI • Action Model (Not to compete with Krazo) • Extensionless Mapping
  9. 9. Resource Injection Inject JSF artifacts in JSF 2.3, and even possible to inject into other JSF artifacts. @Inject private ExternalContext externalContext; @Inject private ServletContext servletContext;
  10. 10. How it Works JSF 2.3 provides default producers for many of the most commonly used JSF artifacts, therefore, we can now inject rather than hard-code. Converters, validators and behaviors are now also injection targets.
  11. 11. How it Works
  12. 12. Jakarta API for RESTful Web Services • Improved CDI Integration • Reactive Client API • Non-Blocking I/O • https://github.com/jax-rs/spec
  13. 13. • Server Sent Events • One way communication channel • Text protocol,“text/event-stream” media type • Multiple messages • Retry interval Jakarta API for RESTful Web Services
  14. 14. Building a Simple Service • JAX-RS • JPA • BeanValidation
  15. 15. Using JSF for Front End • Model: Model Classes • View: Facelets • Controller: CDI Beans • Wire together with Expression Language
  16. 16. Front End Service • Utilize JAX-RS (RESTful Web Services) client • All database work occurs within the microservice (JPA, EJB if needed) • Utilize JAX-RS to provide data to client
  17. 17. JAX-RS Client Client client = ClientBuilder.newClient(); WebTarget resource = client.target(clientUri).path(clientService); List<Roster> rosterList = resource.request(javax.ws.rs.core.MediaType.APPLICATION_XML) .get(new GenericType<List<Roster>>() { })
  18. 18. RESTful Service @GET @Override @Produces({MediaType.APPLICATION_XML, MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON}) public List<Roster> ﬁndAll() { return super.ﬁndAll(); }
  19. 19. Communicate (Demo) • Basic communication to display database table data
  20. 20. Writing or Modifying Data • Utilize @PUT and @POST
  21. 21. Writing or Modifying Data
  22. 22. Writing or Modifying Data
  23. 23. Writing or Modifying Data • Demo Utilizing JAX-RS forms and responses
  24. 24. Invoking Underlying Database Service • @NamedStoredProcedure
  25. 25. SecureYour Services! • Recommend using OAUTH or LDAP authentication, generating token • Utilize JWT to secure endpoints • MicroProﬁle JWT
  26. 26. Dozens of Libraries • PrimeFaces • ButterFaces • MyFaces • OmniFaces (Utilities)
  27. 27. Summary • Utilize microservices with JPA and JAX-RS to build database communication • Create front-ends using JSF, CDI, JAX-RS • Utilize third party libraries for limitless options
  28. 28. Learn More

×