Overview of the Fifth Assessment (AR5) Synthesis Report: Key Messages on Adaptation Joy Jacqueline Pereira IPCC WGp. 2 Vic...
Products of the IPCC Fifth Assessment Cycle
SOCIOECONOMIC PROCESSES Socioeconomic Pathways Adaptation and Mitigation Actions Governance CLIMATE Natural Variability An...
Key Messages on Adaptation
Key Messages on Adaptation
Key Messages on Adaptation
Key Messages on Adaptation
Key Messages on Adaptation
Key Messages on Adaptation
Key Messages on Adaptation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Key Messages on Adaptation

14 views

Published on

Joy Jacqueline Pereira
IPCC WGp. 2 Vice Chair

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Key Messages on Adaptation

  1. 1. Overview of the Fifth Assessment (AR5) Synthesis Report: Key Messages on Adaptation Joy Jacqueline Pereira IPCC WGp. 2 Vice Chair
  2. 2. Products of the IPCC Fifth Assessment Cycle
  3. 3. SOCIOECONOMIC PROCESSES Socioeconomic Pathways Adaptation and Mitigation Actions Governance CLIMATE Natural Variability Anthropogenic Climate Change RISKHazards Exposure Vulnerability IMPACTS EMISSIONS and Land-use Change

×