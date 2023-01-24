Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Identification and marketing of Marantaceae in the Ndjolé area, in central Gabon | IJAAR 2022

Jan. 24, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 40 RESEARCH PAPER OPEN ACCESS OPEN ACCESS OPEN ACCESS OPEN ACCESS Identific...
Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 41 Introduction Non-timber forest products (NTFPs), through their multiple ...
Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 42 Fig. 1. Geographical location map of the study area (Source: INC.WRI GAB...
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Ethnobotany of Oyster nut (Telfairia pedata) in Northern Tanzania | JBES 2022
Ethnobotany of Oyster nut (Telfairia pedata) in Northern Tanzania | JBES 2022
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Impact of climate change on wheat yield using remote sensing technique | JBES...
Innspub Net
Extreme weather events and their impact on urban crop production: A case of K...
Innspub Net
Effectiveness of community forest association and water resource users’ assoc...
Innspub Net
Smallholders socio-economic characteristics of oil palm value chain: Constrai...
Innspub Net
Liming leads to high bean and maize yield on a strongly acid tea soil | IJAAR...
Innspub Net
Total phenolics and total flavonoids of extracts from freshwater Clam (Corbic...
Innspub Net
Spatial-temporal variation of biomass production by shrubs in the succulent k...
Innspub Net
Vegetative propagation technologies using stem and root cuttings of Paulownia...
Innspub Net
1 of 7 Ad

Identification and marketing of Marantaceae in the Ndjolé area, in central Gabon | IJAAR 2022

Jan. 24, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

The forests of the Congo Basin cover an area of 200 million hectares, of which just over 10% is in Gabon. In this country, crop products and non-timber forest products (NTFPs) are abundant because of its favourable climate. There is significant biodiversity and great potential for non-timber forest products. This study is interested in the identification and the supply chain of the Marantaceae, one of these NTFPs of plant origin in central Gabon, whose exploitation is national. Through a survey of the main actors in the sector and field visits in the locality of Bifoun, it emerges the existence of three large groups of exploited marantaceae, whose harvest and transport are mainly done by women, in various containers. The storage of this NTFPs does not exceed four days, with the risk of losing its commercial value due to drying out. The uses of this resource are multiple: processing cassava, cooking food, making handicrafts, etc. The income it provides to producers is mainly use towards small family expenses but helps to monetize the rural world. The difficulties inherent in the distance from harvesting points, the low price of the product and the impossibility of long-term storage of the marantaceae leaves constitute a brake on the development of this activity. It would therefore be wise to envisage the domestication of the species listed for a sustainable use of this plant genetic resource.

The forests of the Congo Basin cover an area of 200 million hectares, of which just over 10% is in Gabon. In this country, crop products and non-timber forest products (NTFPs) are abundant because of its favourable climate. There is significant biodiversity and great potential for non-timber forest products. This study is interested in the identification and the supply chain of the Marantaceae, one of these NTFPs of plant origin in central Gabon, whose exploitation is national. Through a survey of the main actors in the sector and field visits in the locality of Bifoun, it emerges the existence of three large groups of exploited marantaceae, whose harvest and transport are mainly done by women, in various containers. The storage of this NTFPs does not exceed four days, with the risk of losing its commercial value due to drying out. The uses of this resource are multiple: processing cassava, cooking food, making handicrafts, etc. The income it provides to producers is mainly use towards small family expenses but helps to monetize the rural world. The difficulties inherent in the distance from harvesting points, the low price of the product and the impossibility of long-term storage of the marantaceae leaves constitute a brake on the development of this activity. It would therefore be wise to envisage the domestication of the species listed for a sustainable use of this plant genetic resource.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Ethnobotany of Oyster nut (Telfairia pedata) in Northern Tanzania | JBES 2022
Innspub Net
5 views
10 slides
The amphibian’s fauna of a West African forest relict near a hydroelectric Da...
Innspub Net
11 views
10 slides
Genetic parameter estimates and diversity studies of upland rice (Oryza sativ...
Innspub Net
11 views
13 slides
Valorization of the duckweed (Spirodela polyrhyza) in the feeding of mono sex...
Innspub Net
8 views
8 slides
Anthropogenic noise reduces bird species richness and diversity along a Rur-u...
Innspub Net
5 views
9 slides
Construction health and safety model towards adoption | IJB 2022
Innspub Net
10 views
13 slides
Chemical composition of essential oil compounds from the callus of fennel (Fo...
Innspub Net
13 views
4 slides
Evaluation of some maize (Zea mays L.) genotypes for resistance to stem borer...
Innspub Net
7 views
8 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Innspub Net (20)

Impact of climate change on wheat yield using remote sensing technique | JBES...
Innspub Net
14 views
Extreme weather events and their impact on urban crop production: A case of K...
Innspub Net
10 views
Effectiveness of community forest association and water resource users’ assoc...
Innspub Net
7 views
Smallholders socio-economic characteristics of oil palm value chain: Constrai...
Innspub Net
22 views
Liming leads to high bean and maize yield on a strongly acid tea soil | IJAAR...
Innspub Net
7 views
Total phenolics and total flavonoids of extracts from freshwater Clam (Corbic...
Innspub Net
23 views
Spatial-temporal variation of biomass production by shrubs in the succulent k...
Innspub Net
8 views
Vegetative propagation technologies using stem and root cuttings of Paulownia...
Innspub Net
20 views
Farmers perception on production constraints, trait preference and variety se...
Innspub Net
5 views
Growth and yield of 12 accessions of Pawpaw (Carica papaya L.) as influenced ...
Innspub Net
403 views
Growth characteristics and yield of jute mallow when intercropped with common...
Innspub Net
7 views
Organic and inorganic nutrient sources influeced growth, flowering, fruition,...
Innspub Net
92 views
Efficacy of rhizome crude extracts organic pesticide against insect-pests and...
Innspub Net
7 views
Effect of early age thermal challenge on growth performance, haematological p...
Innspub Net
11 views
Species composition of benthic macroalgae in the coastal areas of Surigao Cit...
Innspub Net
16 views
Determination of the optimum date for planting cocoa hybrids in the Divo regi...
Innspub Net
10 views
The effect of seed coat removal on seed germination of Terminalia superba Eng...
Innspub Net
8 views
Spatiotemporal assessment of the quality of surface water the most polluted i...
Innspub Net
5 views
A cross sectional study on Bacteriological profile and antibiogram of cholecy...
Innspub Net
12 views
Effect of meal from the leaves of Manihot esulenta and Tithonia diversifolia ...
Innspub Net
12 views
Impact of climate change on wheat yield using remote sensing technique | JBES...
Innspub Net
14 views
9 slides
Extreme weather events and their impact on urban crop production: A case of K...
Innspub Net
10 views
9 slides
Effectiveness of community forest association and water resource users’ assoc...
Innspub Net
7 views
14 slides
Smallholders socio-economic characteristics of oil palm value chain: Constrai...
Innspub Net
22 views
9 slides
Liming leads to high bean and maize yield on a strongly acid tea soil | IJAAR...
Innspub Net
7 views
6 slides
Total phenolics and total flavonoids of extracts from freshwater Clam (Corbic...
Innspub Net
23 views
6 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

under five clinic.pptx
04ChetanBavaliya
0 views
Chap-01 - Sets, Relations & Functions.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
Ch_3Mobile Technologies and Services_MAM.pptx
hazhamina
0 views
Chap-03 - (Purification and Characterisation).docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
Chap-08- Biomolecules.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
READING & INTERPRETING ELECTRIC METER.pptx
LovelyPescanteCuanan
0 views
Body Parts of Animals.pptx
JohnChristshamFlores1
0 views
Chap-09 - Matrices & Determinants.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
Chap-07 - (Polymers).docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
DR.MUSA ARTICLE2.docx
UsmanAhmadTijjani
0 views
Chap -02- Hydrocarbons.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
Factors Leading to Muslim Separatism in the Sub-continent.pptx
rayanbabur
0 views
audio aids.pdf
AzaboKennedy
0 views
Chap-05 -Chemical Bonding & Molecular Structure.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
Rhyming Chant.pptx
JohnChristshamFlores1
0 views
Education
Nitish Banga
0 views
AN ARTICLE BY SILAS.docx
UsmanAhmadTijjani
0 views
Chap-03 - Indefinite Integrals.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
Chap-08 - Probability.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
RAWE PPT
Ranjeet Kumar Singh
0 views
under five clinic.pptx
04ChetanBavaliya
0 views
12 slides
Chap-01 - Sets, Relations & Functions.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
56 slides
Ch_3Mobile Technologies and Services_MAM.pptx
hazhamina
0 views
33 slides
Chap-03 - (Purification and Characterisation).docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
5 slides
Chap-08- Biomolecules.docx
STUDY INNOVATIONS
0 views
8 slides
READING & INTERPRETING ELECTRIC METER.pptx
LovelyPescanteCuanan
0 views
19 slides
Advertisement

Identification and marketing of Marantaceae in the Ndjolé area, in central Gabon | IJAAR 2022

  1. 1. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 40 RESEARCH PAPER OPEN ACCESS OPEN ACCESS OPEN ACCESS OPEN ACCESS Identification and marketing of Marantaceae in the Ndjolé area, in central Gabon Pamphile Nguema Ndoutoumou*1,2 , Gino Boussiengui Bousssiengui1 , Armelle Lyvane Ntsame Affane3 , Charlène Kady Ignanga Mouyombi1 , Crépin Ella Missang1 1 Université des Sciences et Techniques de Masuku (USTM), Unité de Recherche en Agrobiologie, Institut National Supérieur d’Agronomie et de Biotechnologies, Laboratoire de Biodiversité, Franceville, Gabon 2 Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique et Technologique (CENAREST), Institut de Recherches Agronomiques et Forestières, Département d’Agronomie Générale, Laboratoire de Biotechnologies végétales, Libreville, Gabon 3 Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS). Unité d’Enseignement et de Recherche Sciences et Technologies. Département des Sciences de la Vie et de la Terre, Laboratoire LaSciViT. Libreville, Gabon Article published on February 25, 2022 Key words: Marantaceae, NTFP, Identification, Marketing, Biodiversity, Gabon Abstract The forests of the Congo Basin cover an area of 200 million hectares, of which just over 10% is in Gabon. In this country, crop products and non-timber forest products (NTFPs) are abundant because of its favourable climate. There is significant biodiversity and great potential for non-timber forest products. This study is interested in the identification and the supply chain of the Marantaceae, one of these NTFPs of plant origin in central Gabon, whose exploitation is national. Through a survey of the main actors in the sector and field visits in the locality of Bifoun, it emerges the existence of three large groups of exploited marantaceae, whose harvest and transport are mainly done by women, in various containers. The storage of this NTFPs does not exceed four days, with the risk of losing its commercial value due to drying out. The uses of this resource are multiple: processing cassava, cooking food, making handicrafts, etc. The income it provides to producers is mainly use towards small family expenses but helps to monetize the rural world. The difficulties inherent in the distance from harvesting points, the low price of the product and the impossibility of long-term storage of the marantaceae leaves constitute a brake on the development of this activity. It would therefore be wise to envisage the domestication of the species listed for a sustainable use of this plant genetic resource. * Corresponding Author: Pamphile Nguema Ndoutoumou  pamphilen@hotmail.com International Journal of Agronomy and Agricultural Research (IJAAR) ISSN: 2223-7054 (Print) 2225-3610 (Online) http://www.innspub.net Vol. 20, No. 2, p. 40-46, 2022
  2. 2. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 41 Introduction Non-timber forest products (NTFPs), through their multiple uses, contribute to the subsistence of populations and provide them with income (Shankar et al., 2001; Walter, 2001; Mbolo et al., 2002; Biloso & Lejoly, 2006; Vermeulen et al., 2009). The use of various categories of non-timber forest products is sometimes the only source of income for some rural populations (Nguenang et al., 2010; Thiombiano et al., 2010; Ngoya-Kessy, 2011). In recent years, NTFPs have considerably aroused interest worldwide as it contribution to household economy and food security is increasingly recognized (Lescuyer, 2010; Loubelo, 2012), as well as to the achievement of environmental objectives such as the conservation of plant biodiversity (Arnold & Ruiz, 2001; Doucet, 2006; Tchatat & Ndoye, 2006). According to the above- mentioned authors and Lehoux and Chakib (2012), these products play a role in terms of food, economic value and their usage for divers purposes (Sunderland et al., 2003; Tchiegang & Mbougueng, 2005; Betti & Lejoly, 2010; Priso et al., 2011). According to Tchatat and Ndoye (2006), the question of reasonable management of NTFPs is of great importance in meeting sustainable development objective. Vermeulen et al. (2009) point out the need to know the techniques used for the exploitation of plant genetic resources on the one hand, and the promotion of the domestication of these resources in their different regions, on the other hand. Plants of the Marantaceae family are mainly distributed across the ecologies of tropical America and Africa (Cabezas et al., 2005; Tchatat & Ndoye, 2006). These are monocotyledons with fairly significant genetic variability, which offers many uses to the populations. For example, the use of Haumania liebrechtsiana (De Wild. & T. Durand) is preferred over other Marantaceae because of its flexible stem used for building huts, basketwork and making fishing vessels. The bevelled pieces of internodes are also used to build cages for rat traps. The stem rings can be made and used to hold bundles of wood and leaves (Tchatat & Ndoye, 2006). According to the same authors, the stems of Hypselodelphys violacea (Ridl.) are also used for traps making. The rings formed with these stems are used to hold together bundles of wood and leaves. The strips detached from the petiole of Marantochloa manii (Benth.) are used in basketry, in cooking as ties for cassava sticks and various packets of food, as well as ties for bundles Marantaceae leaves. According to Ndouano & Ada-Ntoutoume (2002), the leaves of Megaphrynium macrostachyum (Benth.) were used as vegetable roof tiles to cover huts or waterproof clothing. However, the most prominent use of those leaves is for food packaging (e.g., cassava sticks) as well as food storage and food cooking of various types of food products. The cortical strips of the petioles (free from the pith) are used for weaving fishing tools, but also as ties to fix the leaves on the roofs or consolidate bundles. The short leaves of Sarcophrynium brachystachys (Benth.) are widely used by women for wrapping short cassava sticks. The aim of this present study is twofold: firstly, to identify the species of Marantaceae exploited by the peasants in the central Gabon, and secondly laying the foundations of the domestication of this perishable resource. This study is therefore of multiple interest, from a social, economic, ecological and scientific standpoint. Materials and methods Study zone The study was conducted in the area of Ndjolé (0 ° 16'31.98'S, 10 ° 28'08.54'E Altitude 377 m) in central Gabon. The villages Weliga II, Darlo, Afock Bindzi and Ekorédo, located on National Road No. 2, 16 km from Bifoun and 40 km from Ndjolé were selected for the study (Fig. 1). The climate is equatorial, marked by two dry seasons and two rainy seasons each year. Temperatures remain stable throughout the year and rainfall is around 2,500mm/year. The humidity of the air is always very high and saturated at night. The water network is dense. The soils are ferralitic in this region with clay texture. The forest presents a great diversity in domesticated, endemic and wild species.
  3. 3. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 42 Fig. 1. Geographical location map of the study area (Source: INC.WRI GABON) Equipment The Marantaceae specimens collected by the populations were identified according to the Marantaceae determination keys described by Koechlin (1964) at the National Herbarium of Gabon. Methodology A survey; on filed identification and bibliographical sources consulted were used to identify the species studied. The use of a semi-structured questionnaire submitted to collectors and retailers made it possible to identify the main species of Marantaceae collected by the population. For each species, an identification was made by referring to resource persons to have local names and the confirmation done based on the documentation available at the National Center for Scientific and Technological Research in Libreville. The criteria which were chosen for the recognition of these species in the field are: the colour, the shape and the size of the leaves; then the diameter, shape and size of the stem or vine, at different stages of development (young stage and adult stage), finally the flowers and the colour of the fruits when they were present. The study of the sector was carried out through interviews using a semi-structured questionnaire and observations made at the places of collection, storage and sale. Furthermore, it was opportune to follow each stakeholder throughout their activity, from collection to marketing. Results and discussion Identification and uses of Marantaceae by populations Identification Fig. 2 illustrates the three species Haumania liebrechtsiana De Wild, Hypselodelphys violacea Ridl and Marantochloa manii Benth in their habitat. The species Haumania liebrechtsiana (Fig. 2A) and Hypselodelphys violacea (Fig. 2B) are Marantaceae with twining stems capable of forming a bushy cluster reaching several meters in height, without however strangling its stake. At the base, the stem can reach a diameter of 16mm and the internodes are around 72mm. In their aerial course, the stems of these Marantaceae ramify, then become climbing, with a bushy shape. While the species Marantochloa manii (Fig. 2C) has erect, simple stems. Finally, it has also been identified a last group of Marantaceae with long and upright petioles, constituted by Megaphrynium macrostachium Benth., Sarcophrynium brachystachys K. Schum. and Halopegia azurea K. Schum.
  4. 4. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 43 (A) (B) (C) Fig. 2. Pictures of Haumania liebrechtsiana De Wild species (A), Hypselodelphys violacea Ridl (B) and Marantochloa manii Benth (C) species in their habitat. Uses of Marantaceae Figs 3 and 4 provide information on two uses of Marantaceae leaves and petioles among many others. The use of Marantaceae leaves relates to processing cassava tubers into sticks, cooking food in packet form, use as a lid for cooking pots and any other packaging of food or ordinary packaging. The parts used are the lamina for packaging foodstuffs, while the peeled petiole serves as a link, and as a material for making various craft tools (traps, mats, baskets, etc.). These results corroborate with the work of Ndouano and Ada-Ntoutoume (2002), and fit into the general description made by Lompo et al. (2007) in Kaboré Tambi National Park, Burkina-Faso on the one hand and by Loubelo (2012) on the use of NTFPs in the Congo Basin on the other. The consumption of Marantaceae leaves is unique, but they can be recycled for other uses. Study of the sector field and economic overview The harvest is mainly done by women (59%) and children (35%), while men are little involved (6%) in this activity. The harvesting tools used are knives and machetes, but with a preference for knives (68%) over machetes. Once harvest was completed, baskets (55%), recycled industrial bags (25%) and textiles (20%) were used to carry bulk of Marantaceae leaves from the field to the villages, on the back (80%) and on the head and/or shoulders (20%) of harvesters. These leaves were stored in the village under trees (47%) but also in kitchens (34%) and between banana trees (19%). The leaves are stored in these places to keep them in the shade and avoid drying out. In the majority of cases (73%), the leaves were stored, packed in bundles, after sorting and grading. Depending on the species and size: twenty leaves for the large Megaphrynium called "long", forty leaves for small Megaphrynuim and Sarcophrynium, called "small long" and "false short", respectively. Leaves can be left unsorted and still stored in bundles (27%). In both cases, the leaves are placed on the ground and covered either by palm branch or previously cut grass. The leaves can be cut for 5 days and then stored as you go. However, their conservation does not exceed 8 days, because after this time the stems started going red and the leaves were no longer in good commercial condition due to drying out. No long-term conservation method yet exists for these NTFPs. Marantaceae leaves were sold once a week. The weekly quantity of cut leaves varied between 1000 and 5000 leaves per village, with a quantity sold varying between 2000 and 4000 leaves. Like Priso et al. (2011), the quantities sold reflect the pressure of demand for this resource by urban populations.
  5. 5. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 44 In the village, wholesaling was the most common type of sale (99%), as producers of maranthaceae leaves felt that they did not have a profit margin with retail sale, in accordance with the observations of Schackleton et al. (2007) about local markets for Non-Timber Forest Products. Indeed, the leaves are almost exclusively sold following orders placed by resellers from cities. However, at their final destination (Libreville), the Marantaceae leaves are sold only in retail: each leave was given a price according to its size and its species. Fig. 5 details the end uses of income from the sale of Marantaceae leaves by the harvesters. Income from the sale of Marantaceae leaves is used to support the family at 58.6%. This money is also invested in the purchase of school kits (21.2%), in tontines (14.1%), entertainment (4%), and for the construction of houses (2%). As already noticed by several authors like Loubelo (2012), Nguenang et al. (2010) and Nyare et al. (2012) on the households’ economy in Cameroon, Congo and Gabon, the exploitation of this NTFP also contributes to the improvement of the income of the Gabonese inhabitants of the villages concerned by this study. Fig. 3. Use of Marantaceae leaves for making cassava sticks. Fig.4. Fishing tools made from peeled petioles of Marantaceae leaves. Fig. 5. Use of income by harvesters. Conclusion The exploitation of NTFPs by the populations of central Gabon is important because of the abundance of the resource on the one hand and the high demand of urban populations on the other hand. To this end, PNFL of plant origin occupy an important place in their activities. This is the framework for the production and collection of Marantaceae organs. However, current exploitation, although justified by multiple uses and the existence of income, does not take into account the regeneration of the resource. It is therefore imperative to use techniques for collecting Marantaceae that guarantee sustainable development and to design methods for the domestication of useful plants of this family. This approach would greatly contribute to avoiding the risk of encountering dangerous animals (reptiles, scorpions, elephants, etc.) in old fallows and in secondary forests where Marantaceae spontaneously
  6. 6. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 45 vegetate and to limit the arduousness of this activity, whether for the collection, transport and storage. Finally, the prices offered to producers for the purchase of Marantaceae leaves will be revalued compared to the current situation. References Arnold JEM, Ruiz PM. 2001. Can non-timber forest products match tropical forest conservation and development objectives ? Ecological Economics 39, 437-447. Betti JL, Lejoly J. 2010. Contribution à la connaissance des plantes médicinales de la réserve de biosphère du Dja au Cameroun : plantes utilisées dans le traitement des maux de dos. Intern. Journ. of Biolog. and Chem. Sc. 4(1), 193-200. Biloso A, Lejoly J. 2006. Etude de l’exploitation et du marché des produits forestiers non ligneux à Kinshasa. Tropicultura 24(3), 183-188. Cabezas FJ, De la Estrella M, Aedo C, Velayos M. 2005. Marantaceae of Equatorial Guinea. Ann. Bot. Fennici 42, 173-184. ISSN 0003-3847. Doucet JL. 2006. L’alliance délicate de la gestion forestière et de la biodiversité dans les forêts du Centre du Gabon. Thèse de doctorat, Faculté Universitaire des Sciences Agronomiques de Gembloux, Belgique. 390 pp. Koechlin J. 1964. Scitaminales : Musacées, Strélitziacées, Zingibéracées, Cannacées, Marantacées. — In : Aubréville, A. (ed.) Flore du Gabon 9, 1-172. Musée National d’Histoire Naturelle, Paris, France. Lehoux H, Chakib A. 2012. Rapport provisoire PFNL au Gabon. Food and Agriculture Organization, FOPP. http://www.fao.org/forestry/nwfp/78836/fr. Lescuyer G. 2010. Importance économique des produits forestiers non ligneux dans quelques villages du Sud-Cameroun. Bois et Forêts des Tropiques 304(2), 15-24. Lompo D, Ouedraogo M, Theilade I, Boussim IJ. 2007. Use of Non-Wood Forest Products by local people bordering the “Parc National Kaboré Tambi”, Burkina Faso. The Journal of Transdisciplinary Environmental Studies 6(1), 21. Loubelo E. 2012. Impact des Produits Forestiers Non Ligneux (PFNL) sur l’économie des ménages et la sécurité alimentaire : cas de la République du Congo. Thèse de Doctorat, Université Rennes 2, France, 260 pp. Mbolo M, Walter S, Lejeune J. 2002. La collecte et l’analyse des données statistiques sur les Okafor JC, 1980. Edible indigeneous woody plants in the rural economy of the Nigerian forest zone. For. Ecol. Man 3, 45-65. Ndouano A, Ada-Ntoutoume E. 2002. Utilisation des produits forestiers non-ligneux dans le cadre de la gestion forestière durable au Gabon. Ngoya-Kessy AM. 2011. Commerce responsable des produits forestiers : Rôle des Etats dans le processus de certification des concessions forestières dans le bassin du Congo: Cas du Congo Brazzaville. Communication lors du séminaire international sur la gestion des forêts comme outil de coopération et de développement rural en Afrique Centrale. Nguenang GM, Fongnzossie FE, Nkongmeneck BA. 2010. Importance des forêts secondaires pour la collecte des plantes utiles chez les Badjoué de l’Est Cameroun. Tropicultura 28(4), 238-245. Nyare EN, Bouanga E, Ntoutoume C. 2012. Stratégie nationale et plan d’actions pour le développement du secteur des produits forestiers non ligneux en République Gabonaise. Projet GCP/ RAF/441/GER. Priso RJ, Nnanga JF, Etame J, Din-Ndongo, Amougou-Akoa. 2011. Les produits forestiers non ligneux d’origine végétale : valeur et importance dans quelques marchés de la région du Littoral - Cameroun. J. of Appl. Biosci. 40, 2715-2726.
  7. 7. Int. J. Agron. Agri. R. Ndoutoumou et al. Page 46 Schackleton S, Shanley P, Ndoye O. 2007. Invisible but viable : recognising local markets for Non-Timber Forest Products. Intern. of Forestry Review 9(3), 697-712. Shankar U, Lama SD, Bawa KS. 2001. Ecology and economics of domestication of non-timber forest products: an illustration of Broomgram in Darjeeling Himalaya. Journal of Tropical Forest Science 13(1), 171-191. Sunderland TCH, Besong S, Ayeni JSO. 2003. Distribution, utilization and sustainability of Non- Timber Forest products from Takamanda Forest reserve, Cameroon. In: Comiskey. J. A., Sunderland, T. C. H., Sunderland, G. J. L. (eds) 2003. Taka Manda: The biodiversity of an African Rainforest, SI/MAB Series c 8, 155-172. Tchatat M, Ndoye O. 2006. Étude des produits forestiers non ligneux d’Afrique centrale : réalités et perspectives. Bois et Forêts des tropiques 288(2), 27-39. Tchiegang C, Mbougueng PD. 2005. Composition chimique des épices utilisées dans la préparation du Nah-poh et du Nkui de l’Ouest Cameroun. Tropicultura 23(4), 193-200. Thiombiano DNE, Lamien N, Dibong SD, Boussim IJ. 2010. Etat des peuplements des espèces ligneuses de soudure des communes rurales de Pobé-Mengao et de Nobéré (Burkina Faso). Journal of Animal & Plant Sciences 9(1), 1104-1116. Vermeulen C, Schippers C, Larrubia CJ, Ntoune M, Bracke C, Doucet JL. 2009. Enjeux méthodologiques autour des produits forestiers non ligneux dans le cadre de la certification en Afrique Centrale. Bois et Forêts des Tropiques 300(2), 69- 78. DOI: 10.19182/bft2009.300.a20416 Walter S. 2001. Non-Wood Forest Products in Africa: a regional and national overview. EC-FAO. http://www.fao.org/docrep/019/y1515b/y1515b.pdf

×