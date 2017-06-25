Web 211 it

Pompe in linea A, B, BVPompe in linea A, B, BV Attrezzature per pompeAttrezzature per pompe MarbedBook2011 Pompe in linea ...
BH 0 986 611 273 BH 0 986 611 252 BH 0 986 611 441 PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9356-K 9...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS Optional 9452-B 9402 9205 9356 9601 KDEP 2963 BH 0 986 611 358 KDEP 2919 BH 0 986 611 24...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9881-K 9881-K9881-K 9500 9881 9446 9501 9502-B 9881-A 1 1 1...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 687 233 015 BH 1 688 130 030 9500 9881 9446 9501 9502-B 9502 9483-K19 9502-C A C D ...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9732 97329732 Cassetta supporti comparatore per rilevare la...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 97329732 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 9580 9682 9186-A 9186-B 9471-09 9186 9501 9761-A5...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS KDEP 2940 BH 0 986 611 294 BH 1 687 233 011 9186-A KDEP 1002 BH 0 986 611 500 9186-B KDE...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9580 9682 15-D3 12-E2 13-E2 14-C 15-D 8 x 1 14 x 1,5 12 x 1,5 9732 - CASSETTA SUPPORTI C...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9701-K 9701-K9701-K 9174-K 9174-MW 9682 9087 9445-A 1 1 1 1...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9174-K 9174-MW 9682 9087 9445-A ,514 x 1, x 1,512 Attrezzo munito di vetro con foro capi...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9149 9551 9445 9099 9098-A 9098 9148-A 9145 9148-H 9063 A B 9148-BC A B C 12 X 1,5 12 X ...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 687 222 048 EFEP 435B 9883-A INIZIO MANDATA Adatto alla determinazione dell'inizio ...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9325-A 9070 9325 9072 9322 9070 A A B B 9324 9323 9075 17 mm 19 mm 24 mm 25 mm 23 mm 22 ...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 10014-A 10014-A10014-A 9143 9068-A 9396 9358 9707 9446 9092...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9143 9068-A 9396 9358 9707 9092 9709 9327-A KDEP 2906 BH 0 986 611 211 KDEP 2968 BH 0 98...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 10014-B 10014-B10014-B 9142 9068-A 9395 9357 9705 9157-A 91...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9142 9068-A 9395 9357 9705 9158 9915 9327 9091 KDEP 2872 BH 0 986 611 042 KDEP 2969 BH 0...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9107-A 9105 9107 9106 9110 9048 9109 9108 9112 A B A B A B AA B Ø 60 Ø 36 Ø 28 Ø 29 Ø 36...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9129 9128 9127 KDEP 2953 BH 0 986 611 326 KDEP 2955 BH 0 986 611 328 9128-A KDEP 2951 BH...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9082 9065 9064 9083 9543 9542 9534 9533 KDEP 2973 BH 0 986 611 401 KDEP 2949 BH 0 986 61...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9465 9914 9076 9912 9913-A 9913 9911 KDEP 2912 BH 0 986 611 227 KDEP 2896 BH 0 986 611 1...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 688 130 041 BH 1 688 130 041 KDEP 2927 BH 1 688 130 041 KDEP 2967 KDEP 2882 KDEP 28...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 10014-QS 10014-QS10014-QS Pannello attrezzatura completa pe...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 10014-QS10014-QS 9709 9706 9708 9065 9609 9707 9710 1 1 1 1 1 9219 9092 9091 9553 1 1 1 ...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS KDEP 2988 BH 0 986 611 453 KDEP 1047 BH 0 986 611 628 KDEP 2979 BH 0 986 611 411 KDEP 29...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS KDEP 1542 BH 0 986 612 049 KDEP 1544 BH 0 986 612 053 KDEP 1578 BH 0 986 612 130 KDEP 16...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 688 130 183 ex. BH 1 681 440 006 EFEP 56 C 9159 9160 9161-A 9916 9157 9418 9338 951...
PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 682 329 038 9624 BH 1 682 329 081 9876 9878 9879 9917 9838-A 9887 9888 9890 9624-A ...
www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com MARBED Srl - Piazza Novelli, 4 - 20129 Milano - Italy Tel. +39 02.71.49.84 - Fax +39 02.70.10...
Web 211 it

  1. 1. Pompe in linea A, B, BVPompe in linea A, B, BV Attrezzature per pompeAttrezzature per pompe MarbedBook2011 Pompe in linea A, B, BV
  2. 2. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 3 - 4 5 - 10 11 - 14 15 16 - 17 18 - 19 20 - 21 22 - 23 24 25 - 30 Pompe in linea taglia A, B, BVPompe in linea taglia A, B, BV Attrezzature per pompe Kit di staffe e morse Cassette supporti comparatore Attrezzi inizio mandata Chiavi per adescatore Attrezzi per pompe A Attrezzi per pompe B Altri attrezzi pompe A, B, BV Attrezzi punteria pompe A, B, BV Attrezzi per misure pompe A, B, BV Attrezzi per regolatori RQV-RSV
  3. 3. BH 0 986 611 273 BH 0 986 611 252 BH 0 986 611 441 PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9356-K 9356-K9356-K 9260 9452-A 9267-U Kit di staffe e morse per pompe BOSCH P composto da: Basamento rinforzato Barra prolungata 590 mm Ø 28 guida 10 Coppia di staffe Nuovo Kit di staffe e morse per pompe BOSCH P Nuovo Kit di staffe e morse per pompe BOSCH P Girevole Inclinabile Sostituisce 9266Sostituisce 9601 Sostituisce KDEP2985 Grazie al basamento 9260 è possibile posizionare comodamente la pompa. 9267-U è progettato per accogliere vari tipi di pompe che possono differire per forma e attacchi. 211.R01 - 3
  4. 4. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS Optional 9452-B 9402 9205 9356 9601 KDEP 2963 BH 0 986 611 358 KDEP 2919 BH 0 986 611 248 A Barra prolungata 810 mm Ø 28 guida 10 Flangia per morsa girevole per EP/VA...VE Morsa girevole per pompe B - BW Culla per morsa per flange operative (l'elenco completo delle flange applicabili è disponibile nella sezione AB - allestimento banco prova) 9356-K - KIT DI STAFFE E MORSE PER POMPE BOSCH P - OPTIONAL Flangia per morsa girevole a spostamento rotatorio per pompe PES...A, VA-VE, CAV, M completo di 9600 (A) - Piastra con sede quadra per morsa girevole 211.R01 - 4
  5. 5. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9881-K 9881-K9881-K 9500 9881 9446 9501 9502-B 9881-A 1 1 1 1 1 1 Cassetta completa di supporti comparatore universale per rilevare la quota della corsa dell'asta cremagliera sulle pompe in linea BOSCH P, P7100, 8500, A, B, BV, MW, M, RSF ecc.. Supporto comparatore 9881-K-CASSETTASUPPORTICOMPARATOREPOMPEINLINEA9881-K-CASSETTASUPPORTICOMPARATOREPOMPEINLINEA Supporto comparatore a bilanciere Comparatore decimale Calamita per detto Supporto comparatore BOSCH P Supporto comparatore BOSCH M-RSF Pezzi 211.R01 - 5
  6. 6. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 687 233 015 BH 1 688 130 030 9500 9881 9446 9501 9502-B 9502 9483-K19 9502-C A C D D B A CB 9881-A 20 x 1,5 24 x 1,5 18 x 1,5 20 x 1,5 24 x 1,5 24 x 1,5 22 x 1,5 18 x 1,5 Comparatore decimale per quota asta cremagliera corsa 30 mm Supporto comparatore per rilevare corsa asta pompe A, B, BV Non incluso nella cassetta 9881-K Supporto comparatore universale a bilanciere con molla di richiamo per quota asta pompe BOSCH P, P7100, 8500 riduzioni da: 18 x 1,5 (pompe B, BV) 20 x 1,5 (pompe A) 24 x 1,5 (pompe P) 24 x 1,5 (pompe 8500) Riduzione per 9502 per pompa BOSCH MW filettatura 26 x 1,5 Astina (Non fornibile separatamente) Supporto comparatore per corsa asta pompe BOSCH P filettatura esterna 24 x 1,5 morsetto con astine (ns.cod 9502-A) incluso Calamita Riduzione per 9502 per pompa BOSCH 8500 femmina 24 x 1,5 Supporto comparatore quota asta pompe BOSCH M, RSF, 4 e 5 cilindri (MERCEDES, FORD TRANSIT) 9881-K - CASSETTA SUPPORTI COMPARATORE POMPE IN LINEA 211.R01 - 6
  7. 7. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9732 97329732 Cassetta supporti comparatore per rilevare la quota inizio mandata sulle pompe BOSCH in linea e rotative 9732-CASSETTASUPPORTICOMPARATOREPOMPEBOSCH9732-CASSETTASUPPORTICOMPARATOREPOMPEBOSCH 211.R01 - 7
  8. 8. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 97329732 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 9580 9682 9186-A 9186-B 9471-09 9186 9501 9761-A5 9733 9087 15-D3 12-E2 13-E2 14-C 15-D Astina Astina Supporto comparatore Astina Astina Astina Supporto comparatore Calamita Riduzione Comparatore Comparatore Supporto comparatore Supporto comparatore Supporto comparatore Supporto comparatore Pezzi Cassetta SupportiSupporti ComparatoreComparatore 211.R01 - 8
  9. 9. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS KDEP 2940 BH 0 986 611 294 BH 1 687 233 011 9186-A KDEP 1002 BH 0 986 611 500 9186-B KDEP 1085 0 986 611 754 9471-09 9186 9501 9761-A5 9733 9087 12 x 1 13,5 x 2 12,5 x 1 8 x 1 mm. 3 mm. 2,5 9732 - CASSETTA SUPPORTI COMPARATORE POMPE BOSCH Supporto comparatore pompe BOSCH EP/VA...B filetto 12x1 con astina 25 mm Ø 2 filetto 2,5 (ns art 15-D4) Calamita per comparatore filetto 2,5 Riduzione per comparatore da 3 mm a 2,5 mm Comparatore centesimale 5mm Comparatore centesimale 10mm Supporto comparatore pompe BOSCH EP/VA...B filetto 13,5x2 Supporto comparatore pompe BOSCH EP/VA...B filetto 12,5x1 Supporto standard pompe BOSCH EP/VE con astine: 40 mm Ø 4 filetto 2,5 (ns art 13-E1) 58 mm Ø 4 filetto 2,5 (ns art 12-E1) 211.R01 - 9
  10. 10. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9580 9682 15-D3 12-E2 13-E2 14-C 15-D 8 x 1 14 x 1,5 12 x 1,5 9732 - CASSETTA SUPPORTI COMPARATORE POMPE BOSCH Supporto comparatore pompe BOSCH EP/VE con astina 94 mm Ø 4 filetto 2,5 (ns art 15-D2) Supporto comparatore universale munito di codolino di traboccamento e molla di richiamo astina astina 52 mm Ø 2 filetto 2,5 astina 40 mm Ø 4 filetto 3 astina 58 mm Ø 4 filetto 3 Combinazione di 2 puntalini: ns art 14-C1 - 9 mm Ø 4 filetto 2,5 ns art 14-C2 - 9 mm Ø 4 filetto 3 Coppia di astine (ns art 15-D1) 94 mm Ø 2 filetto 2,5 211.R01 - 10
  11. 11. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 9701-K 9701-K9701-K 9174-K 9174-MW 9682 9087 9445-A 1 1 1 1 1 Attrezzo perrilevare quota inizio mandata con traboccamento Cassetta di supporti comparatore universale inizio mandata sul banco prova per controllo e per impostazione delle pompe iniezione BOSCH P sul motore 9701-K-CASSETTASUPPORTICOMPARATOREPOMPEBOSCHP9701-K-CASSETTASUPPORTICOMPARATOREPOMPEBOSCHP Supporto comparatore pompe BOSCH P7100 e P8500 Riduzione per 9174-K su POMPE BOSCH MW Comparatore centesimale Supporto comparatore universale pompe in linea Pezzi 211.R01 - 11
  12. 12. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9174-K 9174-MW 9682 9087 9445-A ,514 x 1, x 1,512 Attrezzo munito di vetro con foro capillare per rilevare la quota inizio mandata con traboccamento filettatura 12 x 1,5 - 14 x 1,5 autocarri IVECO, MERCEDES ecc. Riduzione da applicarsi a 9174-K per rilevare la quota inizio mandata sulle pompe BOSCH MW per IVECO EUROTEC, MERCEDES 250 TD ecc. Supporto comparatore per rilevare la quota inizio mandata su tutte le pompe BOSCH P, P7100, P8500 tipo R e per l'impostazione delle pompe iniezione sul motore. Attrezzo universale, rapido e preciso per messa in fase delle pompe su autocarri IVECO, MERCEDES, MAN, VOLVO, SCANIA ecc. Supporto comparatore universale per rilevare la quota inizio mandata su pompe in linea A, B, BV, SIMMS, PES...M, PES...RSF, BOSCH. filettatura 12 x 1,5 - 14 x 1,5 Comparatore centesimale corsa 10 mm 9701-K - CASSETTA SUPPORTI COMPARATORE POMPE BOSCH P Per l'uso deve essere tolto lo spillo e la molla della valvolina, rimontare poi il raccordo di pressione BH 1 687 233 011 211.R01 - 12
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9149 9551 9445 9099 9098-A 9098 9148-A 9145 9148-H 9063 A B 9148-BC A B C 12 X 1,5 12 X 1,5 14 X 1,5 14 X 1,5 12 X 1,5 14 X 1,5 14 X 1,5 18 X 1,5 14 X 1,5 Altri attrezzi inizio mandataAltri attrezzi inizio mandata Supporto comparatore in nylon per rilevare la fine corsa pistone sul motore. Autocarri FIAT IVECO Attrezzo per rilevare l'inizio di mandata. Munito di tubo in vetro con foro capillare. Filetto 18 x 1,5 Tubo per manometro con riduzione Attrezzo per rilevare l'inizio mandata Munito di tubo di vetro con foro capillare e valvola di scarico. Permette di visualizzare chiaramente il traboccamento. Filetto 12 x 1,5 - 14 x 1,5 Raccordo di riduzione 12/14 per banco prova Raccordo 14/14 per banco prova Raccordo di riduzione 14/12 Manometro 0-400 bar con attacco rapido 12x1,5 - 14x1,5 Manometro 0-400 BAR Ø100 mm Filetto 1/2" Riduzione per manometri passo gas 1/2'' - mm 14x1,5 Attacco rapido 12 x 1,5 - 14 x 1,5 211.R01 - 14
  14. 14. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 687 222 048 EFEP 435B 9883-A INIZIO MANDATA Adatto alla determinazione dell'inizio mandata delle pompe. La pressione viene determinata mediante pompaggio collegando il tubo in dotazione alla valvola di mandata della pompa, senza rimuovere la pompa PROVA INIETTORI PORTATILE Utilizzabile come pompa prova iniettori portatile. Corredato di: manometro a 315 BAR, dispone di pompante e valvola, tubo di collegamento e serbatoio supplementare. Il tutto confezionato in valigetta con maniglia DUPLICE APPLICAZIONE 211.R01 - 13
  15. 15. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9325-A 9070 9325 9072 9322 9070 A A B B 9324 9323 9075 17 mm 19 mm 24 mm 25 mm 23 mm 22 mm CHIAVI INIETTORI Da utilizzarsi con ns cod 9322 Chiavi a bussola con attacco quadro 1/2'' Barra con quadro 1/2'' Chiave 19 mm Chiavi per adescatoreChiavi per adescatore Chiave per adescatore pompetta alimentazione da 19 mm 211.R01 - 15
  16. 16. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 10014-A 10014-A10014-A 9143 9068-A 9396 9358 9707 9446 9092 9709 9327-A 6 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Chiave registro Pannello attrezzature per lo smontaggio e il rimontaggio delle pompe BOSCH tipo A 9 articoli - 16 particolari Alzapunteria 10014-A-PANNELLOATTREZZATUREPERPOMPEBOSCHA10014-A-PANNELLOATTREZZATUREPERPOMPEBOSCHA Coppia chiavi Pinza pompanti Forcellino Chiave registro Estrattore Supporto comparatore Chiave Pezzi 211.R01 - 16
  17. 17. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9143 9068-A 9396 9358 9707 9092 9709 9327-A KDEP 2906 BH 0 986 611 211 KDEP 2968 BH 0 986 611 388 KDEP 2998 BH 0 986 611 475 KDEP 2915 BH 0 986 611 237 KDEP 2941 BH 0 986 611 298 KDEP 2922 BH 0 986 611 276 KDEP 2886 BH 0 986 611 085 9446 10 12 22 3 4 Ø 18 Ø 16 22 x 1,5 18 x 1,5 Pinza pompante gr.A Forcellini alzapunteria pompa BOSCH A con rinforzo per battuta (6 pezzi in pannello) Coppia di chiavi (piana e sagomata) registro dadi punteria pompe BOSCH A e B 14 e 17 mm Chiave regolatore EPRSV Forcellino in alluminio pompe BOSCH A Chiave regolatore EP/RSUV Estrattore portamasse regolatore RQV...A 20 x 1,5 Chiave fissa variatore pompe BOSCH B/BV e P standard guida da 10 e 12 mm 10014-A - PANNELLO ATTREZZI PER POMPE BOSCH A Supporto comparatore per rilevare corsa asta pompe A, B, BV 211.R01 - 17
  18. 18. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 10014-B 10014-B10014-B 9142 9068-A 9395 9357 9705 9157-A 9158 9915 9091 6 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 9327 1 1 Chiave registro Pannello attrezzature per lo smontaggio e il rimontaggio delle pompe BOSCH tipo B 9 articoli - 16 particolari Alzapunteria 10014-B-PANNELLOATTREZZATUREPERPOMPEBOSCHB10014-B-PANNELLOATTREZZATUREPERPOMPEBOSCHB Coppia chiavi Pinza pompanti Forcellino Chiave registro Chiave registro Premimolle Estrattore Chiave Pezzi 211.R01 - 18
  19. 19. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9142 9068-A 9395 9357 9705 9158 9915 9327 9091 KDEP 2872 BH 0 986 611 042 KDEP 2969 BH 0 986 611 395 KDEP 2922 BH 0 986 611 276 KDEP 2943 BH 0 986 611 307 KDEP 2894 BH 0 986 611 108 9157-A 10 6 Ø 22 Ø 14 Ø 12 7 3 11 14 6 Pinza pompante gr.B Forcellini alzapunteria pompa BOSCH B con rinforzo per battuta (6 pezzi in pannello) Coppia di chiavi (piana e sagomata) registro dadi punteria pompe BOSCH B e A 14 e 17 mm Forcellino in alluminio pompe BOSCH B Chiave registro nafta esagono più cacciavite Chiave regolatore RQV...B... Chiave a due denti registro molle regolatore Chiave fissa variatore FIAT 691 10014-B - PANNELLO ATTREZZI PER POMPE BOSCH B Premimolle regolatore Estrattore portamasse regolatore RQV...B 24 x 1,5 211.R01 - 19
  20. 20. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9107-A 9105 9107 9106 9110 9048 9109 9108 9112 A B A B A B AA B Ø 60 Ø 36 Ø 28 Ø 29 Ø 36 Ø 38 Altri attrezzi pompe BOSCH A, B, BV Altri attrezzi pompe BOSCH A, B, BV Estrattore a culla per cuscinetti rulli conici per pompa A con albero Ø 17 Estrattore a culla per cuscinetti rulli conici per pompa BV e P con albero Ø 25 Estrattore a culla per cuscinetti rulli conici per pompa B con albero Ø 20 Estrattore a culla per cuscinetti rulli conici per pompa P con albero Ø 30 Estrattore anelli esterni cuscinetti pompa A spander Ø 29 Estrattore universale con staffa e 2 dilatatori per anelli esterni cuscinetti pompa A, B, BV ... Estrattore cuscinetti, anelli interni, giunti dentati, mozzi, ecc.. apertura utile mm 60 Estrattore anelli esterni cuscinetti pompe B, BV fornito con 2 dilatatori Estrattore anelli interni cuscinetti a sfera pompe A, B Dilatatore gr B - Ø 36 Dilatatore gr A - Ø 28 Dilatatore gr B - Ø 36 Dilatatore gr BV - Ø 38 211.R01 - 20
  21. 21. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9129 9128 9127 KDEP 2953 BH 0 986 611 326 KDEP 2955 BH 0 986 611 328 9128-A KDEP 2951 BH 0 986 611 324 KDEP 2957 9130 9144 9113 9114 9115 9116 9498 Ø 19 Ø 16 3 4 24 x 1,5 Ø 22 18 Fresa base pompante gr A - Ø 18x14 Fresa base pompante gr A - Ø 14 Fresa base pompante gr B - Ø 17x14 Fresa base pompante gr BV - Ø 22x18 con riduzione Ø 24x1,5 Riduzione per 9129 Ø 26x1,5 ALTRI ATTREZZI POMPE BOSCH A, B, BV Morsetto ferma asta cremagliera pompe A, B Chiave a pignone per la rotazione dell'ingranaggio regolatore pompa DISA Chiave a denti per dado portamasse DISA Estrattore gruppo rotante DISA Chiave a denti per ghiere asta pompe DISA Maniglia estensibile per il trasporto pompe gr. B, gr. P 211.R01 - 21
  22. 22. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9082 9065 9064 9083 9543 9542 9534 9533 KDEP 2973 BH 0 986 611 401 KDEP 2949 BH 0 986 611 323 9407 9638 9440 19 Attrezzi punteria pompe A, B, BVAttrezzi punteria pompe A, B, BV Bussola per tappi punteria gr A Chiave per tappi punteria gr A Chiave per tappi punteria gr B Bussola per tappi punteria gr B Ricambio per percussore per tappi a brugola gr B Ricambio per percussore gr A Ricambio per percussore gr B Ricambio per percussore per tappi a brugola gr A Percussore per tappi punteria gr. A e B (completo di ns art 9542 e 9543) Forcellino in alluminio con molle rinforzate pompe BV e P Premipunteria standard con testina per rulli punteria in nylon pompe BOSCH PE...B e P 211.R01 - 22
  23. 23. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 9465 9914 9076 9912 9913-A 9913 9911 KDEP 2912 BH 0 986 611 227 KDEP 2896 BH 0 986 611 120 9103 9104 9616 9615 h.14 h.19 10 10 7 22 22 20022 3 3 Ø 19 Ø 19 10 1414 13 7 14 7 7 Chiave registro nafta prolungata esagono più cacciavite Chiave registro nafta esagono più cacciavite da 10 Chiave poligonale da 19 per raccordi tubazione pompetta alimentazione Chiave registro nafta due denti più esagono Chiave registro nafta esagono 14 più esagono 7 Chiave registro nafta due denti più cacciavite Chiave a denti per tappo ispezione (tra regolatore e carcassa) pompe B Chiave a denti per tappo ispezione (tra regolatore e carcassa) pompe A Forcellino a leva per alza punteria gr A Forcellino a leva per alza punteria gr B Chiave registro nafta esagono 13 più esagono 7 211.R01 - 23
  24. 24. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 688 130 041 BH 1 688 130 041 KDEP 2927 BH 1 688 130 041 KDEP 2967 KDEP 2882 KDEP 2889 9681 9682 9090 9089 9088 9626 9627 9814 12 x 1,5 26 x 1,5 24 x 1,5 14 x 1,5 14 x 1,5 14 x 1,5 12 x 1,5 14 x 1,514 x 1 5 Supporto comparatore pompe BV 26x1,5 con 2 astine: ns ar 13-E1 - 58 mm, Ø 4, filetto 2,5 ns ar 15-D3 - 52 mm, Ø 2, filetto 2,5 Attrezzi per misure pompe A, B, BVAttrezzi per misure pompe A, B, BV Supporto comparatore inizio mandata pompe A, B, BV da applicarsi alla flangia coperchio punterie Supporto comparatore universale munito di codolino di traboccamento e astina prolungata con molla di richiamo per pompe A, B, BV Supporto comparatore pompe BV 24x1,5 con 2 astine: ns ar 13-E1 - 58 mm, Ø 4, filetto 2,5 ns ar 15-D3 - 52 mm, Ø 2, filetto 2,5 Supporto comparatore pompe A, B, BV 12x1,5 - 14x1,5 con 2 astine: ns ar 13-E1 - 58 mm, Ø 4, filetto 2,5 ns ar 15-D3 - 52 mm, Ø 2, filetto 2,5 Attrezzo per misurare il gioco assiale dei cuscinetti su albero a camme Ø 20 Attrezzo per misurare il gioco assiale dei cuscinetti su albero a camme Ø 25 e Ø 30 Attrezzo per misurare il gioco assiale dei cuscinetti su albero a camme Ø 35 211.R01 - 24
  25. 25. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS www.marbed.comwww.marbed.com 10014-QS 10014-QS10014-QS Pannello attrezzatura completa per pompa BOSCH RQV-RSV composta di 25 articoli 10014-QS-PANNELLOATTREZZATUREPERPOMPEBOSCHRQV-RSV10014-QS-PANNELLOATTREZZATUREPERPOMPEBOSCHRQV-RSV 211.R01 - 25
  26. 26. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS 10014-QS10014-QS 9709 9706 9708 9065 9609 9707 9710 1 1 1 1 1 9219 9092 9091 9553 1 1 1 1 1 1 9875-K 8138 9847 9849 9720 9705 9711 9994 9856 9846 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 9760 9879 9889 9157-A 1 1 1 1 Bussola Estrattore Estrattore Estrattore Riduzione Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave registro Cacciavite Attrezzo regolazione LDA Attrezzo piombatura Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave registro Chiave Chiave registro Chiave registro Ferma fase Premimolle Coppia chiavi Estrattore Pezzi Attrezzature per pompe RQV-RSV Attrezzature per pompe RQV-RSV 211.R01 - 26
  27. 27. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS KDEP 2988 BH 0 986 611 453 KDEP 1047 BH 0 986 611 628 KDEP 2979 BH 0 986 611 411 KDEP 2921 BH 0 986 611 275 KDEP 2918 BH 0 986 611 246 KDEP 2973 BH 0 986 611 401 KDEP 1541 BH 0 986 612 046 9706 9708 9065 9609 9219 9553 9875-K KDEP 1048 BH 0 986 611 632 KDEP 1188 BH 0 986 611 979 9710 8138 9091 KDEP 2872 KDEP 2968 9092 KDEP 2886 9709 9707 KDEP 2998 BH 0 986 611 475 22 Ø 16 33 Ø 18 20 4 28 6 4 24 19 Estrattore 3 filetti: M 36 x 1,5 - M 26 x 1,5 - M 20 x 1,5 Chiave regolatore EPSD Chiave regolatore RQV...A Chiave di registro FIAT 190 esagonale 14 + 10 Riduzione doppio quadro 1/2'' per chiave dinamometrica Bussola tappi punteria gr. A Chiave regolatore esagono più esagono Chiave di registro esagonale 10 + brugola 3 Attrezzo per pressare le guarnizioni plastiche sui dadi di bloccaggio 10014-QS - PANNELLO ATTREZZI PER POMPE BOSCH RQV-RSV Estrattore portamasse regolatore RQV...B 24 x 1,5 Estrattore portamasse regolatore RQV...A 20 x 1,5 Chiave regolatore EP/RSUV Chiave regolatore EPRSV 211.R01 - 27
  28. 28. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS KDEP 1542 BH 0 986 612 049 KDEP 1544 BH 0 986 612 053 KDEP 1578 BH 0 986 612 130 KDEP 1634 BH 0 986 612 240 KDEP 2989 BH 0 986 611 456 9847 9849 9720 9711 9994 CAV 7244-584 KDEP 1077 BH 0 986 611 746 9856 9846 9760 9879 9889 9705 KDEP 2969 BH 0 986 611 395 KDEP 2894 BH 0 986 611 108 KDEP 2926 BH 0 986 611 280 9157-A 13 3 12 6 Chiave smontaggio membrana 2 denti + cacciavite Attrezzo di posizionamento perno centrale LDA ultimo tipo (es. MERCEDES 19.44) da usarsi con ns art 9846 Chiave 3 denti per piattello molle regolatore tipo K Chiave registro LDA su CAV DPS Turbo Ferma fase PES...RSF (MERCEDES 190 D-250 D) Coppia chiavi bilanciamento gruppi rotanti con adeguatore - filettatura 8 x 1,25 iniziale Estrattore mozzo trascinamento SCANIA 142 - mm 42 x 1,5 Chiave a denti registro molle regolatore EPRQ (V) 10014-QS - PANNELLO ATTREZZI PER POMPE BOSCH RQV-RSV Chiave regolatore RQV...B... Premimolle regolatore Chiave di registro esagonale 13 + brugola 4 Chiave di registro autocarri, MERCEDES 19.44, pompa P 7100 esagonale 27 - 2 denti Ø 16,2 denti Ø 12 - brugola 4 mm 211.R01 - 28
  29. 29. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 688 130 183 ex. BH 1 681 440 006 EFEP 56 C 9159 9160 9161-A 9916 9157 9418 9338 9511-A 4 4 Ø 23 Ø 26 44 Ø 23 4 Ø 26 22 Ø 14 44 4 Ø 23 Ø 23 6 Ø 20 Altri attrezzi regolatoriAltri attrezzi regolatori Chiave standard per dadi portamasse regolatore RQV...B...A Chiave guidata per dado portamasse regolatore RQV...A Chiave dado portamasse regolatore RQV...B Chiave guidata registro molle regolatore Premimolle regolatore Lo scorrimento avviene su cuscinetti per una pressione senza sforzo Chiave per dadi portamasse A, B, BV con guida a pressione per auto centraggio regolatore RQV...B...A... Chiave a 2 denti per dado regolatore FRIEDMAN MAYER Goniometro 180° per la verifica dell'angolazione della leva di comando del regolatore RQV-K 211.R01 - 29
  30. 30. PROFESSIONAL DIESEL SERVICE TOOLS BH 1 682 329 038 9624 BH 1 682 329 081 9876 9878 9879 9917 9838-A 9887 9888 9890 9624-A 14 Ø 17 Calibro fisso di riscontro per rilevare quota sporgenza dei perni elastici regolatore RQV Estrattore per campana regolatore EP/RSV Coppia di chiavi bilanciamento gruppi rotanti senza adeguatore filettatura 8x1,25 in profondità Coppia di chiavi bilanciamento gruppi rotanti con adeguatore filettatura 8x1,25 iniziale Chiave regolatore EPRSV Attrezzo premimolla regolatore Permette un agevole bilanciamento masse con ns. chiavi 9879 Alesatore conico per spina alberino regolatore Ø mm 3 Fresa per mozzi portamasse regolatore Kit estrattore / inseritore paraolio alberino acceleratore regolatore RQ Calibro fisso di riscontro per regolatore RQV...K ALTRI ATTREZZI REGOLATORI 211.R01 - 30
×