The objective this study was to assess the influence of electronic material management practice on supply chain performance. The study intended to how electronic material management can support or impair the supply chain function in the process of sourcing, receiving, inventory management and order distribution to customers’ satisfaction The study applied a mixed research design with a survey of 12 sugar processing

firms with a population of 7,584 employees and a sample of 379 respondents drawn from management staff. Data was gathered by a questionnaire, interviews and observation. Pearson’s correlation was applied to determine the relationship between electronic material management practice and Supply chain

performance and regression analysis to test hypothesis. The results of model reveals that electronic material management practice has a positive influence on supply chain performance with a beta value of r=0.551, p= 0.000. The study recommends that sugar processing firms should provide their suppliers

access credentials to company electronic procurement portal to increase buyer and supplier access to information to enhance electronic material management.