Bone loss and pattern of destruction

Bone Loss and Pattern of Bone Destruction
Intruduction • Equilibrium between bone resorbtion & formation Level of bone past pathologic experience Soft tissue of poc...
Bone destruction caused by extension of gingival inflammation – Common cause of bone destruction All Gingivitis periodonti...
Bone destruction caused by extension of gingival inflammation Transition from gingivitis to periodontitis: • Change in com...
HISTOPATHOLOGY Inflammation extending from gingiva to suprabony area along blood vessels &between collagen bundles
HISTOPATHOLOGY Extention of inflammation into the center of interdental septum
Pathways of inflammation
Reformation of transseptal fibers
Extention of inflammation to crestal bone & interdental septum
Osteoclasts & Howship lacunae in the resorbtion of crestal bone
Tissues necrosis And pus Formation occur in soft tissue wall of pocket not in underlying bone
• The amount of inflammatory infiltrate correlates with the degree of bone loss but not with the number of osteoclasts. • ...
Radius of action • Page & Schroeder postulated a range of effectiveness of about 1.5 to 2.5mm wihhin which bacterial plaqu...
Rate of bone loss in 3 subgroups of patient 1.Rapid progression(yearly CAL=0.1-1mm) 2.Moderate progression(yearly CAL=0.05...
Bursts of destructive activity are associated with: • Subgingival ulceration & acute inflammatory reaction • T lymph → B l...
Mechanism of bone destruction Factors involved are: Bacteria inhibit action & number of osteoblasts+induce diffrentiation ...
Bone formation in periodontal disease • Buttressing bone formation • Compensate the bone destroyed by inflammation • Effec...
Basic aim of periodontal therapy: Elimination of inflammation to remove the stimulus for bone resorbtion & allow the inher...
Bone destruction caused by trauma from occlusion • Without inflammation • With inflammation
Bone destruction caused by systemic disorders • Magnify bone loss initiated by local inflammatory process • Its nature inf...
Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Normal variation in alveolar bone
Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Exostoses In rare cases develop after placement of free gingiva...
Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease TFO
Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Butressing bone formation •Central •Peripheral
Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Food impaction
Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Aggressive periodontitis
Pattern of bone destruction Horizontal bone loss Most common pattern of bone loss
Pattern of bone destruction Bone deformities(osseous defects) Vertical bone loss
Intrabony pockets always have an underlying angular defect
Classification of angular defects
Combined osseous defects
Osseous crater
Bolbous bone contour
Reversed architecture
Ledges
Furcation involvement • Invasion of furcation of multirooted teeth by periodontal disease • Mandibular first molars are th...
Furcation involvement
Variation of destructive pattern in furcation involvement
Predisposing factors • Difficulty & Impossiblity of plaque control • Proximity of the furcation to CEJ • Trauma from occlu...
‫ی‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫تره‬ ‫باال‬ ‫تو‬ ‫از‬ ‫پله‬ ‫یک‬ ‫خدا‬ ‫ی‬ ‫باش‬ ‫که‬ ‫ای‬ ‫پله‬ ‫هر‬ ‫نه‬‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬‫خداست‬ ‫اینکه‬ ‫چونکه‬‫بگی...
  1. 1. Bone Loss and Pattern of Bone Destruction
  2. 2. Intruduction • Equilibrium between bone resorbtion & formation Level of bone past pathologic experience Soft tissue of pocket wall present inflammation condition Degree of bone loss is free from pus pocket depth ulceration of pocket wall
  3. 3. Bone destruction caused by extension of gingival inflammation – Common cause of bone destruction All Gingivitis periodontitis Factors initiating conversion of gingivitis to periodontitis are not known at this time
  4. 4. Bone destruction caused by extension of gingival inflammation Transition from gingivitis to periodontitis: • Change in composition of bacterial plaque  motile organisms and spirochetes increase  coccoid rods and straight rods decreases • Change in cellular composition of the infiltrated connective tissue Extention of inflammation to supporting periodontal tissue modified by: • Pathologic potential of plaque • Resistance of host The pathway of spread of inflammation is critical in pattern of bone destruction
  5. 5. HISTOPATHOLOGY Inflammation extending from gingiva to suprabony area along blood vessels &between collagen bundles
  6. 6. HISTOPATHOLOGY Extention of inflammation into the center of interdental septum
  7. 7. Pathways of inflammation
  8. 8. Reformation of transseptal fibers
  9. 9. Extention of inflammation to crestal bone & interdental septum
  10. 10. Osteoclasts & Howship lacunae in the resorbtion of crestal bone
  11. 11. Tissues necrosis And pus Formation occur in soft tissue wall of pocket not in underlying bone
  12. 12. • The amount of inflammatory infiltrate correlates with the degree of bone loss but not with the number of osteoclasts. • However, the distance from the apical border of the inflammatory infiltrate to the alveolar bone crest correlates with both the number of osteoclasts on the alveolar crest and the total number of osteoclasts.
  13. 13. Radius of action • Page & Schroeder postulated a range of effectiveness of about 1.5 to 2.5mm wihhin which bacterial plaque can include bone loss. • Presence of bacteria in the tissue caused defects exceeding a distance of 2.5mm from tooth surfaces.
  14. 14. Rate of bone loss in 3 subgroups of patient 1.Rapid progression(yearly CAL=0.1-1mm) 2.Moderate progression(yearly CAL=0.05-0.5mm) 3.Minimal or no progression(yearly CAL=0.05-0.09mm)
  15. 15. Bursts of destructive activity are associated with: • Subgingival ulceration & acute inflammatory reaction • T lymph → B lymph in lesion • ↑loose,unattached,anaerobic,motile gram- flora • Bacterial invasion followed by host defense
  16. 16. Mechanism of bone destruction Factors involved are: Bacteria inhibit action & number of osteoblasts+induce diffrentiation of osteoclasts Host produce factors made resorbtion PGE2 NSAIDS IL-1α IL-1β TNF-α
  17. 17. Bone formation in periodontal disease • Buttressing bone formation • Compensate the bone destroyed by inflammation • Effect outcome of treatment
  18. 18. Basic aim of periodontal therapy: Elimination of inflammation to remove the stimulus for bone resorbtion & allow the inherent constructive tendencies to predominate
  19. 19. Bone destruction caused by trauma from occlusion • Without inflammation • With inflammation
  20. 20. Bone destruction caused by systemic disorders • Magnify bone loss initiated by local inflammatory process • Its nature influence severity of periodontal destruction • Periodontal bone loss & osteoporosis • Generalized skeletal disturbances
  21. 21. Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Normal variation in alveolar bone
  22. 22. Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Exostoses In rare cases develop after placement of free gingival graft
  23. 23. Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease TFO
  24. 24. Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Butressing bone formation •Central •Peripheral
  25. 25. Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Food impaction
  26. 26. Factors determining bone morphology in periodontal disease Aggressive periodontitis
  27. 27. Pattern of bone destruction Horizontal bone loss Most common pattern of bone loss
  28. 28. Pattern of bone destruction Bone deformities(osseous defects) Vertical bone loss
  29. 29. Intrabony pockets always have an underlying angular defect
  30. 30. Classification of angular defects
  31. 31. Combined osseous defects
  32. 32. Osseous crater
  33. 33. Bolbous bone contour
  34. 34. Reversed architecture
  35. 35. Ledges
  36. 36. Furcation involvement • Invasion of furcation of multirooted teeth by periodontal disease • Mandibular first molars are the most common &maxillary first premolars are the least common. • Number of involvement increase with age • Determined by exploration of a blunt probe • has four grades • Present no unique pathologic feature
  37. 37. Furcation involvement
  38. 38. Variation of destructive pattern in furcation involvement
  39. 39. Predisposing factors • Difficulty & Impossiblity of plaque control • Proximity of the furcation to CEJ • Trauma from occlusion • Enamel projections • Accessory pulpal canals
