Students will be able to know what is the geosphere components and what are the many changes that happen to the geosphere ...
 Hot spot  Crust  Mantle  Molten rock  Volcanoes  Magma  Tectonic plates  Eruption  Tension  Folded mountains ...
  Include solid rocks and melted rock inside earth  Include soil, rock pieces and landforms  Landform is a physical fe...
  Crust This is the layers on which you stand on. All the landforms as mountains, jungles and oceans you know are carrie...
  Outer Core This layer of the Earth is in a liquid state at a very high temperature.  Inner Core This is the hottest l...
 Volcanoes  It is an opening in earth’s crust  Located only at certain places on land and mostly on ocean floor (at som...
  when one plate is pushed under another plate  The plate melts under extreme heat and pressure as it is pushed down in...
  Active volcano A volcano that is currently erupting or has recently erupted  Dormant volcano A volcano that is has no...
 Types of volcanoes
  Hot spot is an area where molten rocks from deep within the mantle breaks through to the earth’s crust forming a volca...
  tectonic plate slowly moves in the middle of the ocean  Tectonic plate passes by a hot spot  A volcano erupts from u...
  Tension is a force that pulls things apart, it moves earth’s plates.  Folded mountains:  Is formed when plates are p...
  Fault block mountain: is formed when 1. one plate rubs past another plate 2. a force produced to twist and tear or pus...
  Is a sudden movement of a large amount rocks and soil down a slope pulled down by gravity.  Causes of landslide  nat...
 Landslide or mudslide
  the rain is soaked into the ground  The ground can no longer absorb water  The water mixes with the soil forming mud...
  Homework page 81  Use the following links for extra support  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kku4Ifcl7w  https://w...
Effects of the geosphere grade 5

geosphere components and how it changes

Published in: Science
Effects of the geosphere grade 5

  1. 1. Students will be able to know what is the geosphere components and what are the many changes that happen to the geosphere and what causes these changes.
  2. 2.  Hot spot  Crust  Mantle  Molten rock  Volcanoes  Magma  Tectonic plates  Eruption  Tension  Folded mountains  Fault  Landslide  Minerals  Prairie  Grassland  Topsoil  humus Vocabulary words
  3. 3.   Include solid rocks and melted rock inside earth  Include soil, rock pieces and landforms  Landform is a physical feature found on earth's crust or surface. Such as, mountains or ranges , valleys, canyons, hills, plains , plateaus and hills. Landforms or earth’s surface appearance change over time because of plate movements, weathering, erosion and deposition. Geosphere
  4. 4.   Crust This is the layers on which you stand on. All the landforms as mountains, jungles and oceans you know are carried on this layer. It is the thinnest rocky outermost layer of the four layers. It is made of tectonic plates that meet up at the plate boundary In this layer, rocks are always in motion. They rise and sink. These cause the tectonic plates to move and crash into each other at plate boundaries causing mountain buildings, earthquakes and volcanoes due to the movement of the liquefied layer beneath it (mantle)  Mantle This layer starts below the crust layer. It is the thickest layer. At some locations, the rock is completely melted, which is called magma. When this magma reaches near the crust, it erupts as Lava from the volcanoes. Earth’s layers
  5. 5.   Outer Core This layer of the Earth is in a liquid state at a very high temperature.  Inner Core This is the hottest layer of the Earth; much hotter than the surface of the Sun. But, this layer is in the solid state. Despite the fact that, it is the hottest part of the Earth. This is because the inner core is under pressure due to the weight of the other layers on it. Earth’s layer
  6. 6.  Volcanoes  It is an opening in earth’s crust  Located only at certain places on land and mostly on ocean floor (at some continental and oceanic plate boundaries)
  7. 7.   when one plate is pushed under another plate  The plate melts under extreme heat and pressure as it is pushed down into the mantle  The melting forms magma which is stored underneath the crust  Magma can rest quietly for hundreds or thousands of years  A crack above the chamber or strong pressure can make magma rush up towards earth’s surface as lava How volcanoes happen?
  8. 8.   Active volcano A volcano that is currently erupting or has recently erupted  Dormant volcano A volcano that is has not erupted for some time but scientists thinks that it may erupt in the future  Extinct volcano A volcano that will not erupt again Types of volcanoes
  9. 9.  Types of volcanoes
  10. 10.   Hot spot is an area where molten rocks from deep within the mantle breaks through to the earth’s crust forming a volcano mountain  The plate keeps on moving in a certain direction away from the hot spot where new mountains form Hot spot
  11. 11.   tectonic plate slowly moves in the middle of the ocean  Tectonic plate passes by a hot spot  A volcano erupts from underwater to form a mountain  A mountain grows taller than the ocean’s surface and become a volcanic island  Plates moves along with the island away from the hot spot  Hot spot forms a new mountain then an island above it  This is over a million years process.  Example Hawaiian island, Maui island, Kauai island, Oahu island and Molokai island  look at your book page 70 Volcanic Island formation
  12. 12.   Tension is a force that pulls things apart, it moves earth’s plates.  Folded mountains:  Is formed when plates are pushed together , the crust is forced upward Example: the Himalayas (still growing taller)  Volcanic mountains :  Is formed when one plate slide or pushed below the other plate Example: the Cascade Range Types of Mountains formation
  13. 13.   Fault block mountain: is formed when 1. one plate rubs past another plate 2. a force produced to twist and tear or pushes one part of the crust against the other 3. Earth’s surface break apart at a plate boundary 4. One side of the boundary moves up and the other side of the boundary moves down Example: the Sierra Nevada mountains Types of Mountains formation
  14. 14.   Is a sudden movement of a large amount rocks and soil down a slope pulled down by gravity.  Causes of landslide  natural Volcanic eruptions Heavy rains Earthquake vibrations  Human activity Clearing the land of trees Landslides
  15. 15.  Landslide or mudslide
  19. 19.   the rain is soaked into the ground  The ground can no longer absorb water  The water mixes with the soil forming mud  The mud holds so much water and become very heavy and can not stay on the slope  A lot of mud flows down the slope  It can knock down trees and destroy whatever is in its path, causing rapid erosion of rocks and soil changing the land features How did landslides or mudslides happen?
  20. 20.   Homework page 81  Use the following links for extra support  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kku4Ifcl7w  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjXSCumeqxo  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXiVGEEPQ6c  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNGUdObDoLk  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNGUdObDoLk  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9bKXY0OMxc  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaaWoqlv9no  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAmqsMQG3RM  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krJLnXpemtQ  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdlEufZop-Y  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgktM2luLok Thanks

