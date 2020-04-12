VRoid fashion show "Virtual collection"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VRoidでファッションショーを開催した話 はいえろ
はいえろ(@omeme_1231) VR関連のイベントレポノート「はいえろノート」 を書いたり、VRChatでイベントやYouTube配信を しています！
目次 ①Virtual Collectionとは？ ②VRoid stageをやろうと思った理由 ③モデルと服テクスチャ選び ④セットアップ ⑤モデルの魅せ方 ⑥感想
①Virtual Collectionとは？ バーチャル世界(VRChat)で開催する 3Dアバターのファッションショー 過去3回にわたり開催され 昨日4回目のstageを開催しました！ 詳しくはCMを観てね！
①Virtual Collectionとは？ ミーティングもバーチャル リハも本番もバーチャル 開発はすべてリモート 打ち上げもバーチャル
②VRoid stageをやろうと思った理由 1. 服のバリエーションが多い 2.同じアバターで服の着まわしができる 3.新しいクリエイターさんに出会える
②VRoid stageをやろうと思った理由 1. 服のバリエーションが多い BOOTHでの「VRoid」検索ヒット数 3284件！！ 　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 ※2020/04/11時点
②VRoid stageをやろうと思った理由 2. 同じアバターで服の着回しができる 服のテクスチャを差し替えることで着替えが簡単にできる！ 三毛猫さん( @neko_area )制作 「Kella」BOOTHで販売中！
②VRoid stageをやろうと思った理由 3. 新しいクリエイターさんに出会える 今までのクリエイター参加者はほぼVRChatユーザー 今回は半分ほどが非VRChatユーザー そのため、TwitterやBOOTHで作品を探したり、 前から目...
③モデルと服テクスチャ選び 服テクスチャとモデルを選んで割り振り 選んだポイントは「バリエーション」と「可能性」 VRoidアバター 15体 服テクスチャ 37着
④セットアップ 自動着替えシステム使用にあたってやりたいこと 複数のアバターのBodyを重ねてRootを入れ子にする 4つのアバターのRootを 1つ1つ入れ子にしてます
⑤モデルの魅せ方 VRoidクリエイターの凄さは「テクスチャ力！」 より近くでテクスチャが観られるように 会場内のカメラを追加して映像を切り替え可能へ。 さらに動くカメラを２つ用意！
⑤モデルの魅せ方 「脚がとびでる問題」と「テクスチャが伸びる問題」 →アクターさんがアバターに 　合わせてムーブを変更！
⑥感想 ● VRoidはかなりファッションを楽しめる！ ● 表情やボーンの癖が強いので微調整が大切 ● VRChatもVRM対応してほしい Virtual Collection VRoid stage のアーカイブはこちら！
ご清聴ありがとうございました！
Virtual Collection : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phOSFnjWp9U&feature=youtu.be
Event : https://cluster.mu/e/fe8e63ba-ea06-4b90-aacc-554b02a022b2

