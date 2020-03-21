BIL102Workshop3 Powerpoint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
New Testament Survey BIL102 Workshop 3 Glenn Johnson
New Testament Survey Devotion & Prayer This is a true saying, and everyone should believe it: Christ Jesus came into the w...
New Testament Survey CheckUp Updates Questions Tonight’s Agenda
PAUL: Knowing the Man, Knowing the Letters -One of most vivid voices in NT -Colorful personality
PAUL: Knowing the Man, Knowing the Letters -Comes Across: COMPLEX, FORCEFUL -Steeped In Judaism
PAUL: Knowing the Man, Knowing the Letters -Can Live With CONTRADICTIONS -A Picture of a Man In TRANSITION
DISCUSSION ZONE: Paul’s Conversion and the Necessity of Salvation -Introduction 1. Read Acts 9:1-30 2. Discuss: a) Did Pau...
When In…. EPISTLES: Letters, Not Books -Addressed to Specific People/Contexts -Paul: Intro’s Self as Slave -AMANUENSIS: Pa...
Project Team In Class Exercise BREAK 7:30-7:45
Sin……MY PRECIOUS We Loves It…….. We Hates It…..
• Garden/Creation • Garden/Sin • Separation/Death • Need Salvation • Punishment • Redemption • Atonement • Imputed Righteo...
The Story of Salvation PAUL AND FREEDOM -Freedom From Sin: unto obedience -Freedom From Law: Good and Holy, but powerless ...
DistinctiveFeatures: ROMANS Contains Some of Most Quoted and Quotable Material In NT Offers Strikingly Different List of S...
1 Corinthians Understanding of The Cross If You had a friend who . . . You would have them read -needed to understand and ...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: Phillippians •Philippi: On the road bridging East and West Roman Empire •...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: Philippians •Was the return of Epaphroditus to Philippi who was sent by c...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: Philippians •Philippians is a rarity……a letter to a church of Paul’s own ...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •Written mid 60’s •Very intimate (1:1-6) •Paul is contemplating...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •Paul asks Tim to pick up Mark on way to Rome •Time of writing ...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •LEADERSHIP: pictures Tim as responsible for group of churches ...
DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •MARTYRDOM: we live quite comfortably and secure in our Christi...
BREAK
DISCUSSION ZONE: Servant Leadership (In Class) •While 2 Timothy does not mention the specific term “service,” much of book...
  1. 1. New Testament Survey BIL102 Workshop 3 Glenn Johnson
  2. 2. New Testament Survey Devotion & Prayer This is a true saying, and everyone should believe it: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners – and I was the worst of them all. But that is why God had mercy on me, so that Christ Jesus could use me as a prime example of his great patience with even the worst sinners. Then others will realize that they, too, can believe in him and receive eternal life. (1 Tim. 1:15-16)
  3. 3. New Testament Survey CheckUp Updates Questions Tonight’s Agenda
  4. 4. PAUL: Knowing the Man, Knowing the Letters -One of most vivid voices in NT -Colorful personality
  5. 5. PAUL: Knowing the Man, Knowing the Letters -Comes Across: COMPLEX, FORCEFUL -Steeped In Judaism
  6. 6. PAUL: Knowing the Man, Knowing the Letters -Can Live With CONTRADICTIONS -A Picture of a Man In TRANSITION
  7. 7. DISCUSSION ZONE: Paul’s Conversion and the Necessity of Salvation -Introduction 1. Read Acts 9:1-30 2. Discuss: a) Did Paul need conversion? b) Major marks of his conversion experience 3. Reconvene as class: share your findings and address: “how is conversion/salvation viewed today” -Summary
  8. 8. When In…. EPISTLES: Letters, Not Books -Addressed to Specific People/Contexts -Paul: Intro’s Self as Slave -AMANUENSIS: Paul Used (16:22) -TO WHOM? Church in Rome -THEME? Justification by God’s Grace through faith in Jesus
  9. 9. Project Team In Class Exercise BREAK 7:30-7:45
  10. 10. Project Team In Class Exercise BREAK 7:30-7:45
  11. 11. Sin……MY PRECIOUS We Loves It…….. We Hates It…..
  12. 12. • Garden/Creation • Garden/Sin • Separation/Death • Need Salvation • Punishment • Redemption • Atonement • Imputed Righteousness • Free Choice • YOUR STORY? The Story of Salvation
  13. 13. The Story of Salvation PAUL AND FREEDOM -Freedom From Sin: unto obedience -Freedom From Law: Good and Holy, but powerless because Spirit frees believers -Freedom and Responsibility: 1Cor. 8-10; Rom. 14-15 -Freedom In Tension
  14. 14. DistinctiveFeatures: ROMANS Contains Some of Most Quoted and Quotable Material In NT Offers Strikingly Different List of Spiritual Gifts From That Found in 1 Corinthians Paul Begins and Ends Romans, Like A Set of Bookends, With Attention To the Fact That The Gospel is to Lead People to the Obedience of Faith Theologically Difficult …The Way Paul Systematically Presents His Understanding of The Gospel
  15. 15. 1 Corinthians Understanding of The Cross If You had a friend who . . . You would have them read -needed to understand and accept the gospel…………………….………. Romans -was a part of a problem church and needed insight on how to help turn it around…………………..………….…..1 Corinthians -needed to know they are not alone in being misunderstood and under-appreciated………….………....2 Corinthians -was turning away from Christ and the gospel…………….……….…….Galatians -needed to catch the vision of how important the church is….………Ephesians -wanted to know how to maintain the joy in life even when everything isn't going great………………….………………Philippians -had a limited and shallow view of Christ……………….…………..……Colossians -wanted information on the Second Coming………….…………..1 Thessalonians -wanted more information on the end times………………………2 Thessalonians -was a pastor and needed reminded of the special work he has been called to do………………………………………………..1 Timothy -could benefit from the example of someone who was faithful to the end……………………………………………………2 Timothy -needed reminded of how important it is to do the good thing in every situation……………………………………………….Titus -needed to be forgiving in a particular situation……………………..…..Philemon
  16. 16. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: Phillippians •Philippi: On the road bridging East and West Roman Empire •Written 50-60’s AD •1st Church est. in Europe by Paul •Close/Happy relationship with the church….thriving Xn community…..but there were some problems •Was opposed in Philippi at some point……wider Christian persecution? •Paul prisoner in Rome and he sees his death as the likely outcome (1:20;2:17) Mamertine Prison: Traditional Place Where Paul/Peter Imprisoned
  17. 17. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: Philippians •Was the return of Epaphroditus to Philippi who was sent by church to gift Paul….he got ill •Paul writes to give news of his circumstances •Need for unity and peace (see 2 women at odds in 4:2) and there are enemies of the cross (3:18) •He wants to commend the church •Address his opponents….Judaizers? Gnostics? (“preach Christ out of rivalry and envy” and “their god is their stomach”)
  18. 18. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: Philippians •Philippians is a rarity……a letter to a church of Paul’s own foundation with which he is pleased •Hymn: 2:6-11….controversy over meaning…..clear message to the greatness of X and his condescension to man Philippians 2:6-11New International Version (NIV) 6 Who, being in very nature[a] God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; 7 rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature[b] of a servant, being made in human likeness. 8 And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross! 9 Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, 10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, 11 and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. •Encouragement to Xns who find others preaching in a way they aren’t used to……need for partnership in Gospel (1:5)
  19. 19. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •Written mid 60’s •Very intimate (1:1-6) •Paul is contemplating his own death (4:6-8)….this is his testamentary charge if you will…..aware his life nearly over •Offers “defense” of faith = “apologia” word used for defense in a law court •Possibly imprisoned in Rome (not the imprisonment in Acts) •Timothy: young Christ follower from Lystra in Asia Minor, son of Gk father and Jewish mom who converted to Xanity (Acts 16:1)…….follows Paul on some of his journeys, knew Hebrew Scriptures from childhood, became Christian by mom and grandmother’s influence before he met Paul •Church had no problem in adopting it into the canon
  20. 20. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •Paul asks Tim to pick up Mark on way to Rome •Time of writing is in connection to Eusebius’ writing that Paul was martyred in 67AD •Presents teaching suitable for continuing life in the world, though it does refer to the “last days” (3:1)
  21. 21. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •LEADERSHIP: pictures Tim as responsible for group of churches and for preserving them from the destructive influences from without and the dissenters from within…..endurance is the key quality of a leader
  22. 22. DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF PHILIPPIANS & 2 TIMOTHY: 2 Timothy •MARTYRDOM: we live quite comfortably and secure in our Christian world for the most part…..1988 Aust. Church Record=330,000 per year martyred…… •Martyrdom was newsworthy recently when ISIS purportedly killed several Coptic (native Egyptian Xns, where Xanity used to be major religion in Egypt from 400-800 AD until Muslim conquest in mid 10th century) •Martyrdom is more common than we realize •How are we to approach our attempts to follow Jesus in the light of a collapsing empire such as we are in?....Cost of discipleship may be great
  23. 23. BREAK
  24. 24. DISCUSSION ZONE: Servant Leadership (In Class) •While 2 Timothy does not mention the specific term “service,” much of book is made up of Paul’s reflection on his own life’s work and advice to Timothy for how to serve his church. Look at 2 Timothy 2:24: 2 Timothy 2:24New International Version (NIV) 24 And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful. •Discuss the passage in order draw some lessons about service from Paul’s letters. Describe your own thoughts on leadership and conflict. Reflect on what you can learn personally from this point of service in Paul’s letters. Focus on: • What instance do you have of a conflict that took servant leadership to resolve? • What does being “peaceable” have to do with servant leadership?

