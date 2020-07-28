Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed jour...
• AI Algorithms • Artificial Intelligence tools & Applications • Automatic Control • Bioinformatics • Natural Language Pro...
• Knowledge-based Systems • Mechatronics • Multimedia & Cognitive Informatics • Neural Networks • Parallel Processing • Pa...
Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers for this journal through E- mail: ijaiajournal@airccse.org. Submissi...
AIRCC Publishing Corporation International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) ISSN : 0975-900X ( On...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Call for papers - International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA)

13 views

Published on

The International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of the Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA). It is an international journal intended for professionals and researchers in all fields of AI for researchers, programmers, and software and hardware manufacturers. The journal also aims to publish new attempts in the form of special issues on emerging areas in Artificial Intelligence and applications.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Call for papers - International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA)

  1. 1. The International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of the Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA). It is an international journal intended for professionals and researchers in all fields of AI for researchers, programmers, and software and hardware manufacturers. The journal also aims to publish new attempts in the form of special issues on emerging areas in Artificial Intelligence and applications. AIRCC Publishing Corporation International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) ISSN : 0975-900X ( Online ); 0976-2191 (Print)
  2. 2. • AI Algorithms • Artificial Intelligence tools & Applications • Automatic Control • Bioinformatics • Natural Language Processing • CAD Design & Testing • Computer Vision and Speech Understanding • Data Mining and Machine Learning Tools • Fuzzy Logic • Heuristic and AI Planning Strategies and Tools • Computational Theories of Learning • Hybrid Intelligent Systems • Information Retrieval • Intelligent System Architectures • Knowledge Representation AIRCC Publishing Corporation International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) ISSN : 0975-900X ( Online ); 0976-2191 (Print)
  3. 3. • Knowledge-based Systems • Mechatronics • Multimedia & Cognitive Informatics • Neural Networks • Parallel Processing • Pattern Recognition • Pervasive computing and ambient intelligence • Programming Languages • Reasoning and Evolution • Recent Trends and Developments • Robotics • Semantic Web Techniques and Technologies • Soft computing theory and applications • Software & Hardware Architectures • Web Intelligence Applications & Search AIRCC Publishing Corporation International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) ISSN : 0975-900X ( Online ); 0976-2191 (Print)
  4. 4. Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers for this journal through E- mail: ijaiajournal@airccse.org. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal. AIRCC Publishing Corporation International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) ISSN : 0975-900X ( Online ); 0976-2191 (Print)
  5. 5. AIRCC Publishing Corporation International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Applications (IJAIA) ISSN : 0975-900X ( Online ); 0976-2191 (Print) For other details please visit http://www.airccse.org/journal/ijaia/ijaia.html Important Dates Submission Deadline : August 08, 2020 Notification : September 08, 2020 Final Manuscript Due : September 16, 2020 Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief Contact us E-mail: ijaiajournal@airccse.org

×