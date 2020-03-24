Successfully reported this slideshow.
Temat: UPADEK I ODBUDOWA PAŃSTWA POLSKIEGO
ZNAM: WAŻNE POSTACIE  Mieszko II,  Kazimierz Odnowiciel,  biskup Stanisław  Bolesław Śmiały WAŻNE OKREŚLENIA  powstan...
UMIEM: POWIĄZAĆ  wydarzenia w Polsce z wydarzeniami w Europie Zachodniej w XI w WYJAŚNIĆ:  okoliczności konfliktu Bolesł...
Upadek i odbudowa państwa polskiego w XI w.

klasa 5

Published in: Education
Upadek i odbudowa państwa polskiego w XI w.

  1. 1. Temat: UPADEK I ODBUDOWA PAŃSTWA POLSKIEGO
  2. 2. ZNAM: WAŻNE POSTACIE  Mieszko II,  Kazimierz Odnowiciel,  biskup Stanisław  Bolesław Śmiały WAŻNE OKREŚLENIA  powstanie ludowe DATY:  1031 r.  1038 r.  1058 r.  1076 r.
  3. 3. UMIEM: POWIĄZAĆ  wydarzenia w Polsce z wydarzeniami w Europie Zachodniej w XI w WYJAŚNIĆ:  okoliczności konfliktu Bolesława Śmiałego z biskupem Stanisławem WYMIENIĆ:  przyczyny kryzysu państwa polskiego za panowania Mieszka II  skutki powstania ludowego w Wielkopolsce i najazdu Brzetysława na ziemie polskie

