Hyster n005 (h100 ft) forklift service repair manual

  1. 1. SERVICE REPAIR H80FT H90FT H100FT H110FT H120FT [N005]
  2. 2. 700 SRM 1123 Cooling System Checks General This section contains the repair and replacement in- structions for the radiator, coolant level sensor, fan assembly (pusher type), fan shroud, coolant hoses, coolant recovery bottle, and optional debris screen. Cooling System Checks EXHAUST LEAKS INTO COOLING SYSTEM WARNING During engine operation, be careful not to touch the fan, pulleys, or drive belts. Contact with these parts can cause serious injury. To check for exhaust leaks into the cooling system, use a Combustion Leak Test Kit for this purpose. Fol- low the manufacturer’s instructions when doing the test. WATER FLOW RESTRICTIONS IN RADIATOR WARNING During engine operation, be careful not to touch the fan, pulleys, or drive belts. Contact with these parts can cause serious injury. To check for water flow restrictions in the radiator, run engine until it is warm. WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Wait 30 minutes for the radiator to cool. Do a touch test by touching the radiator with your hand. If the radiator is still hot to the touch, wait another 30 minutes before attempting to check or fix any part of the cooling system. Shut engine OFF and feel the radiator. The temper- ature must be even across the radiator. (The radiator will be hotter near the top radiator hose.) Cold spots on radiator indicate restrictions. If radiator has leaks, either replace the radiator or have it repaired by trained personnel. RADIATOR HOSES WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Wait 30 minutes for the radiator to cool. Do a touch test by touching the radiator with your hand. If the radiator is still hot to the touch, wait another 30 minutes before attempting to check or fix any part of the cooling system. Inspect all radiator hoses. If they feel spongy or have visible cracks, replace hoses. WATER PUMP WARNING During engine operation, be careful not to touch the fan, pulleys, or drive belts. Contact with these parts can cause serious injury. WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Run engine until it is warm. Check the operation of water pump by holding the top radiator hose. If the pump is operating, there will be pressure surges in the hose. Check for leaks around the timing belt cover near the base of the oil pump. Check the weep hole where water can drain by the oil filter. If there is a drip, check the pump shaft seal and water pump. Replacement of the pump shaft seal or water pump may be necessary. 1
  3. 3. Flushing the Cooling System 700 SRM 1123 For repair procedures for the GM 2.4L water pump, refer to the section GM Engine Repair, GM 2.4 Liter Engine 600 SRM 1121. For repair procedures for the Mazda 2.0L and 2.2L water pump, refer to the section Mazda Engine, 2.0L and 2.2L 600 SRM 1122. For replacement procedures for the Yanmar 2.6L and 3.3L water pump, refer to the section Yanmar Diesel Engines, 2.6L and 3.3L 600 SRM 1205. For replacement procedures for the GM 4.3L water pump, refer to the section GM Engines, 4.3 Liter V-6 600 SRM 1251. For repair procedures for the Cummins 4.5L and QSB 3.3L water pump, contact your local Hyster dealer or see Hyster Hypass Online. Flushing the Cooling System COOLING SYSTEM, CLEAN WARNING Compressed air can move particles so that they cause injury to the user or to other personnel. Make sure the path of the compressed air is away from all personnel. Wear protective gog- gles or a face shield to prevent injury to the eyes. WARNING The radiator fins on the radiator are very sharp and can cause serious injury. Wear gloves while checking the radiator fins. 1. Check radiator fins. Clean exterior of radiator with compressed air or water as needed. WARNING DO NOT remove the radiator cap from the radi- ator when the engine is hot. When the radiator cap is removed, the pressure is released from the system. If the system is hot, the steam and boiling coolant can cause burns. WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Wait 30 minutes for the radiator to cool. Do a touch test by touching the radiator with your hand. If the radiator is still hot to the touch, wait another 30 minutes before attempting to check or fix any part of the cooling system. CAUTION Disposal of lubricants and fluids must meet lo- cal environmental regulations. 2. Drain cooling system. Fill cooling system with clean water. See the Radiator, Remove for Lift Trucks Models S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177), S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004) and H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) section for more information. 3. Drain cooling system. Fill cooling system with clean water. See the Radiator, Remove for Lift Truck Models S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) and see Radiator, Remove for Lift Truck Models H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) section for more informa- tion. 4. Install radiator cap. Run engine until top radia- tor hose is hot. Stop engine and let engine cool. 2
  4. 4. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement 5. Drain water from radiator. If water is dirty, fill system with water and repeat procedure until water is clean. CAUTION Follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using a chemical radiator cleaner. 6. If water does not clean system, use a chemical radiator cleaner. CAUTION Follow the manufacturer’s instructions when using special equipment to reverse clean the radiator. 7. If radiator or cooling system is very dirty or has a restriction, use reverse cleaning method. This method uses water pressure to force water through radiator in opposite direction of normal flow. CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact your local Hyster dealer. 8. Fill cooling system with a mixture of 50 percent water and 50 percent ethylene glycol boron-free antifreeze. The 50/50 mixture will protect cool- ing system to 37 C ( 35 F). Add coolant as nec- essary to keep level between the ADD and FULL marks on the reservoir. Radiator Replacement RADIATOR, REMOVE FOR LIFT TRUCKS MODELS S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177), S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004) AND H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Wait 30 minutes for the radiator to cool. Do a touch test by touching the radiator with your hand. If the radiator is still hot to the touch, wait another 30 minutes before attempting to check or fix any part of the cooling system. 1. Turn OFF truck. 2. Remove the hood and seat combination. See the section Frame 100 SRM 1120 for S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177) lift trucks, and Frame 100 SRM 1243 for S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT; S5.5FTS (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS, S120FT- PRS) (G004) and H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) lift trucks. WARNING Always disconnect the cable at the negative terminal first. Install a tag on the battery ter- minals so that no one connects the cables on the terminals. 3. Disconnect the negative battery cable. 4. Disconnect the positive battery cable. WARNING DO NOT remove the radiator cap from the radi- ator when the engine is hot. When the radiator cap is removed, the pressure is released from the system. If the system is hot, the steam and boiling coolant can cause burns. 5. Let coolant cool to ambient temperature. Place a drain pan with a capacity greater than the capac- ity of the cooling system under radiator. Remove radiator cap. 3
  5. 5. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 CAUTION Disposal of lubricants and fluids must meet lo- cal environmental regulations. 6. Open the drain plug or disconnect the bottom ra- diator hose. 7. Lift trucks equipped with a Cummins QSB 3.3L diesel engine: Loosen clamps and disconnect the charge air cooler hoses from radiator. See Fig- ure 4. 8. Cap radiator hoses. 9. Disconnect hose to auxiliary coolant reservoir and remove reservoir. 10. Remove battery and battery tray. 11. Disconnect electrical connector to the coolant level sensor. NOTE: For Mazda LPG engine, the LPG converter bracket needs to be moved for clearance of radiator. 12. Remove screws from the radiator shroud and move shroud out of the way. 13. Remove fan, fan spacer, and pulley. 14. Remove upper radiator bracket. See Figure 1 for S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177) lift trucks. See Figure 2 for S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004) lift trucks. See Figure 3 for H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) lift trucks. See Figure 4 for truck equipped with a Cummins QSB 3.3L H4.5FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (P005), S6.6FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (E024), and H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (J006). 15. Remove radiator from truck. 16. If necessary, remove the coolant level sensor. Legend for Figure 1 A. RADIATOR WITH EXTERNAL COOLER B. RADIATOR WITH INTERNAL COOLER, MODINE SHOWN 1. RADIATOR 2. CAP 3. UPPER HOSE 4. LOWER HOSE 5. CLAMP 6. SHROUD 7. CLIP 8. WASHER 9. SCREW 10. CLIP 11. UPPER BRACKET 12. CAPSCREW, S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) [F187] 13. INSERT 14. LOWER BRACKET, S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) [F187] 15. NUT-CLIP, S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) [F187] 16. ISOLATOR 17. COOLANT LEVEL SENSOR 18. RESERVOIR 19. TUBE 20. OUTLET ASSEMBLY 21. HOSE 22. RESERVOIR OUTLET 23. CAP 24. BUSHING 25. SCREEN ASSEMBLY (OPTIONAL) 26. HEAT SHIELD 27. RESERVOIR BRACKET 28. HEAT SHIELD, H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) [L177] 4
  6. 6. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement Figure 1. Cooling System for S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177) 5
  7. 7. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 Figure 2. Cooling System for S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004) 6
  8. 8. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement Legend for Figure 2 A. RADIATOR WITH EXTERNAL COOLER B. RADIATOR WITH INTERNAL COOLER 1. RADIATOR 2. SHROUD 3. WASHER 4. SCREW 5. CLIP NUT 6. CLIP 7. UPPER HOSE 8. LOWER HOSE 9. CLAMP 10. UPPER BRACKET 11. INSERT 12. CAPSCREW 13. ISOLATOR 14. RESERVOIR 15. RESERVOIR BRACKET 16. OUTLET ASSEMBLY 17. OUTLET 18. CAP 19. BUSHING 20. HOSE 21. TUBE 22. STRAP 23. NUT 24. SCREEN 25. BAFFLE (RH AND LH) 26. RADIATOR CAP 27. COOLANT LEVEL SENSOR 7
  9. 9. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 Figure 3. Cooling System for H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) 8
  10. 10. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement Legend for Figure 3 A. RADIATOR WITH INTERNAL COOLER B. RADIATOR WITH EXTERNAL COOLER 1. CAPSCREW 2. INSERT 3. RADIATOR BRACKET 4. RADIATOR CAP 5. ISOLATOR 6. CLIP NUT 7. COOLANT LEVEL SENSOR 8. RADIATOR 9. CLIP 10. RADIATOR SHROUD 11. CLAMP 12. LOWER HOSE 13. SCREW 14. WASHER 15. SCREEN 16. STRAP 17. RESERVOIR BRACKET 18. RESERVOIR 19. OUTLET ASSEMBLY 20. OUTLET 21. CAP 22. BUSHING 23. TUBE 24. UPPER HOSE 25. DRAIN PLUG 26. OIL COOLER 9
  11. 11. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 1. RADIATOR 2. RADIATOR CAP 3. HARNESS CLIP 4. UPPER RADIATOR BRACKET 5. INSERT 6. ISOLATOR 7. CAPSCREW 8. CLAMP 9. TUBE 10. UPPER RADIATOR HOSE 11. CLAMP 12. CHARGE AIR COOLER HOSE 13. CLAMP 14. CHARGE AIR COOLER HOSE 15. SHROUD 16. CLAMP 17. CHARGE AIR COOLER HOSE 18. SCREW 19. WASHER 20. CLIP 21. LOWER RADIATOR HOSE 22. COOLANT RESERVOIR 23. BUSHING 24. RESERVOIR CAP 25. RESERVOIR OUTLET 26. HOSE 27. TUBE 28. COOLANT LEVEL SENSOR 29. SEAL Figure 4. Cummins 3.3L Cooling System With Charge Air Cooler for H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (P005), S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (E024), and H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (J006) 10
  12. 12. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement RADIATOR, REMOVE FOR LIFT TRUCK MODELS S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Wait 30 minutes for the radiator to cool. Do a touch test by touching the radiator with your hand. If the radiator is still hot to the touch, wait another 30 minutes before attempting to check or fix any part of the cooling system. 1. Turn off truck. WARNING Always disconnect the cable at the negative terminal first. Install a tag on the battery ter- minals so that no one connects the cables on the terminals. 2. Disconnect the negative battery cable. 3. Disconnect the positive battery cable. 4. Remove radiator cover. See Figure 5. 5. Remove debris cover. CAUTION The counterweight cover is extremely heavy 185 kg (408 lb). Make sure that the eyebolts and lifting device have sufficient capacity to lift the weight. 6. Remove two bolts from counterweight cover. 7. Install two eyebolts in the hole on each end of the counterweight cover. Connect a suitable lifting device to the eyebolts and carefully remove the counterweight cover from lift truck. 8. Remove four capscrews from upper radiator bracket. Remove bracket. See Figure 10. 9. If necessary, disconnect electrical connector from the coolant level sensor. 10. Remove screws, washers, and clip nuts from the shroud and radiator and move shroud out of the way. 11. Remove fan. See Fan Removal procedures. WARNING DO NOT remove the radiator cap from the radi- ator when the engine is hot. When the radiator cap is removed, the pressure is released from the system. If the system is hot, the steam and boiling coolant can cause burns. 12. Let coolant cool to ambient temperature. Place a drain pan with a capacity greater than the ca- pacity of the cooling system under the radiator. Remove radiator cap. CAUTION Disposal of lubricants and fluids must meet lo- cal environmental regulations. 13. Open drain plug or loosen clamps and disconnect and cap the lower radiator hoses from radiator to allow coolant to drain into a suitable container. See Figure 5. 14. Lift trucks equipped with a Cummins QSB 3.3L diesel engine: Loosen clamps and disconnect the charge air cooler hoses from radiator. See Fig- ure 4. 15. Loosen clamp and disconnect and cap remote re- fill hose from radiator. NOTE: Tag the transmission lines before disconnect- ing from oil cooler. 16. Disconnect and cap transmission lines from oil cooler and allow transmission oil to drain from oil cooler into a suitable container, then cap the oil cooler ports. NOTE: Removing the radiator from lift truck requires two people. 17. Remove radiator from lift truck frame. 18. If necessary, remove the coolant level sensor from radiator. See Figure 10. 11
  13. 13. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 1. DEBRIS COVER 2. COUNTERWEIGHT COVER 3. RADIATOR COVER 4. UPPER BRACKET 5. CAPSCREWS 6. REMOTE FILL HOSE 7. HOSE CLAMPS 8. OIL COOLER 9. TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER LINES 10. FITTINGS 11. UPPER HOSE 12. LOWER HOSE 13. REMOTE FILL 14. RADIATOR CAP Figure 5. Radiator Removal for Lift Truck Models S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) RADIATOR, REMOVE FOR LIFT TRUCK MODELS H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. Wait 30 minutes for the radiator to cool. Do a touch test by touching the radiator with your hand. If the radiator is still hot to the touch, wait another 30 minutes before attempting to check or fix any part of the cooling system. 1. Turn off truck. WARNING Always disconnect the cable at the negative terminal first. Install a tag on the battery ter- minals so that no one connects the cables on the terminals. 2. Disconnect the negative battery cable. 3. Disconnect the positive battery cable. 4. Open hood and loosen clamp and disconnect in- let hose that attaches to the hood support. See Figure 11. 5. Lift trucks equipped with GM 4.3L (Gas/LPG) engine. Loosen clamp and disconnect inlet hose from air filter and remove inlet hose. 6. Lift trucks equipped with the Cummins 4.5L or QSB 3.3L diesel engine. Loosen clamp and disconnect inlet hose from silencer. Remove silencer. NOTE: Before lifting the hood assembly from the lift truck frame. Make sure to use a lifting device and lifting straps as shown in Figure 6. The hood assem- bly weighs approximately 45.6 kg (101 lb). 7. Remove hood assembly. For hood assembly re- moval procedures. See Frame 100 SRM 1321. 12
  14. 14. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement Figure 6. Hood Assembly Removal 8. Disconnect and cap auxiliary coolant reservoir hose. See Figure 11. 9. Remove capscrews from the auxiliary coolant reservoir bracket and upper bracket. Remove auxiliary coolant reservoir assembly. 10. Remove the four capscrews from the upper radi- ator bracket. Remove bracket. 11. If necessary, disconnect electrical connector from the coolant level sensor. 12. Remove screws, washer and clip nut from the shroud and move shroud out of the way. 13. Remove capscrews, washer, fan, fan spacer, and shroud. For Fan Removal procedures, see Fig- ure 17. WARNING DO NOT remove the radiator cap from the radi- ator when the engine is hot. When the radiator cap is removed, the pressure is released from the system. If the system is hot, the steam and boiling coolant can cause burns. 14. Let coolant cool to ambient temperature. Place a drain pan with a capacity equal to or greater than the capacity of the cooling system under the radiator. Remove radiator cap. CAUTION Disposal of lubricants and fluids must meet lo- cal environmental regulations. 15. Open drain plug or loosen clamp and disconnect lower radiator hose to allow coolant to drain. See Figure 11. 16. Lift trucks equipped with a Cummins QSB 3.3L diesel engine: Loosen clamps and disconnect the charge air cooler hoses from radiator. See Fig- ure 4. 17. Disconnect and cap upper radiator hose. NOTE: Tag the transmission lines before disconnect- ing from oil cooler. 18. Disconnect and cap transmission lines from oil cooler and allow transmission oil to drain from oil cooler into a suitable container, then cap the oil cooler ports. NOTE: Removing the radiator from lift truck requires two people. 19. Remove radiator from lift truck frame. 20. If necessary, remove the coolant level sensor from radiator. 13
  15. 15. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 RADIATOR, INSTALL FOR LIFT TRUCK MODELS S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177), S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004) AND H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) 1. If removed, install the coolant level sensor. 2. Install radiator into truck. 3. Install upper radiator bracket. 4. Install fan, fan spacer, and pulley. 5. Install the radiator shroud. 6. Connect the electrical connector to the coolant level sensor. NOTE: For Mazda LPG engine, the LPG converter bracket and screws must be installed to hold the con- verter. 7. Uncap radiator and reservoir ports and install the auxiliary coolant reservoir. 8. Connect the auxiliary coolant reservoir hose to the radiator. 9. Uncap the charge air cooler hoses and connect the hoses to radiator. See Figure 4. 10. Uncap the top radiator hose and connect the hose to radiator. 11. Close the drain plug or install bottom radiator hose. WARNING Do not use an alcohol or methanol base an- tifreeze. They are flammable and could cause personal injury or damage to the lift truck. CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact your local Hyster dealer. 12. Fill cooling system with a mixture of 50 percent water and 50 percent ethylene glycol boron-free antifreeze. The 50/50 mixture will protect cool- ing system to 37 C ( 35 F). 1. AUXILIARY COOLANT RESERVOIR 2. ADD MARK 3. FULL MARK Figure 7. Auxiliary Coolant Reservoir for Lift Truck Models S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177) 13. Use the same coolant mixture and fill the auxiliary coolant reservoir between the ADD and FULL marks. See Figure 7, for S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT 14
  16. 16. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement (H40-70FT) (L177) lift trucks, and Figure 8, for S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004) and H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005) lift trucks. 1. AUXILIARY COOLANT RESERVOIR 2. FULL "HOT" MARK 3. FULL "COLD" MARK 4. ADD "COLD" MARK Figure 8. Auxiliary Coolant Reservoir for Lift Truck Models S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FTPRS) (G004), H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005), S6.0FT, S7.0FT, (S135FT,S155FT) (D024, E024), and H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) 14. Install battery and battery tray. 15. Connect the positive battery cable. 16. Connect negative battery cable. 17. Install the hood and seat combination. See the section Frame 100 SRM 1120 for S30FT, S35FT, S40FTS (E010); H1.6FT, H1.8FT, 2.0FTS (H30FT, H35FT, H40FTS) (F001); S2.0-3.5FT (S40-70FT, S55FTS) (F187); H2.0-3.5FT (H40-70FT) (L177) lift trucks, and Frame 100 SRM 1243 for S4.0, 4.5, 5.5FT, S5.5FTS, (S80, 100, 120FT; S80, 100FTBCS; S120FTS; S120FT- PRS) (G004) and H4.0FT5/FT6; H4.5FTS5, H4.5FT6; H5.0-5.5FT (H80, 90, 100, 110, 120FT) (N005, P005). lift trucks. WARNING During engine operation, be careful not to touch the fan, pulleys, or drive belts. Contact with these parts can cause serious injury. WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and can cause serious injury. 18. Start and run engine until thermostat opens. (The top radiator hose will be warm.) 19. On lift trucks equipped with a GM 2.4L engine, bleed air from the cooling system by opening the bleed screw located on the left side behind the alternator. When the air has been bled from the system close the bleed screw. See Figure 9. 1. MANIFOLD 2. COOLANT HOSES 3. BLEED SCREW 4. RADIATOR HOSE Figure 9. Bleed Screw, GM 2.4L Engine 15
  17. 17. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact your local Hyster dealer. 20. Check coolant level at the auxiliary coolant reser- voir. Add coolant as necessary to keep level be- tween the ADD and FULL marks on the reser- voir. RADIATOR, INSTALL FOR LIFT TRUCK MODELS S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) 1. If necessary, install coolant level sensor. NOTE: Installing the radiator into lift truck frame requires two people. 2. Install radiator into lift truck frame. 3. Remove caps from the oil cooler and transmission lines and connect lines into oil cooler. See Fig- ure 5. 4. Uncap and connect remote refill hose onto radia- tor and tighten hose clamp. See Figure 5. 5. Close drain plug and uncap the upper and lower radiator hoses and connect hoses onto radiator and tighten hose clamp. See Figure 5. 6. Uncap the charge air cooler hoses and connect the hoses to radiator. See Figure 4. 7. Install fan. See Fan Installation procedures. 8. Align shroud to radiator and install two cap- screws, washers and clip nuts. See Figure 10. 9. If necessary, connect electrical connector onto the coolant level sensor. 10. Install upper radiator bracket and install four capscrews. CAUTION The counterweight cover is extremely heavy 185 kg (408 lb). Make sure that the eyebolts and lifting device have sufficient capacity to lift the weight. 11. If removed, install two eyebolts in the hole on each end of the counterweight cover. Connect a suitable lifting device to the eyebolts and care- fully install the counterweight cover into the lift truck frame. See Figure 5. 12. Install two bolts to counterweights cover. Tighten to 38 N•m (28 lbf ft). 13. Install debris cover. 14. Install radiator cover. 15. Connect positive battery cable. 16. Connect negative battery cable. WARNING Do not use an alcohol or methanol base an- tifreeze. They are flammable and could cause personal injury or damage to the lift truck. CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact you local Hyster dealer. 17. Fill cooling system with a mixture of 50 percent waster and 50 percent ethylene glycol boron-free antifreeze. The 50/50 mixture will protect cool- ing system to 37 C ( 35 F). 18. Install radiator cap. 19. Use the same coolant mixture and fill the aux- iliary coolant reservoir between the ADD and FULL marks. See Figure 8. WARNING During engine operation, be careful not to touch the fan, pulleys, or drive belts. contact with these parts can cause serious injury. WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and cause serious injury. 20. Start and run the engine until thermostat opens (The upper radiator hose will be warm). 16
  19. 19. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement A. LOWER HOSE (CUMMINS 4.5L DIESEL) B. LOWER HOSE (GAS AND LPG) C. UPPER HOSE (GAS AND LPG) D. UPPER HOSE (CUMMINS 4.5L DIESEL) 1. RADIATOR (WITH EXTERNAL OIL COOLER) 2. SHROUD 3. WASHER 4. SCREW 5. CLIP NUT 6. CLIP SPRING 7. CLAMP 8. UPPER RADIATOR BRACKET 9. CAPSCREW 10. INSERT 11. ISOLATOR 12. AUXILIARY COOLANT RESERVOIR 13. BRACKET (COOLANT FILL) 14. OUTLET ASSEMBLY 15. OUTLET 16. CAP 17. BUSHING 18. HOSE 19. HOSE 20. REMOTE FILL HOSE 21. REMOTE FILL 22. RADIATOR CAP 23. SCREEN 24. COOLANT LEVEL SENSOR 25. DRAIN PLUG Figure 10. Cooling System for Lift Truck Models S6.0FT, S7.0FT (S135FT, S155FT) (D024, E024) 17
  20. 20. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact you local Hyster dealer. 21. Check coolant level at the auxiliary coolant reser- voir. Add coolant as necessary to keep level be- tween the ADD and FULL marks on the reser- voir. 22. Shut down the engine for one minute or longer prior to checking the transmission oil level. If the transmission oil is low, add JDM J20C transmis- sion oil to the transmission at the dipstick tube at the correct level indicated on the dipstick. RADIATOR, INSTALL FOR LIFT TRUCK MODELS H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) 1. If necessary, install coolant level sensor. NOTE: Installing the radiator into lift truck frame requires two people. 2. Install radiator into lift truck frame. 3. Install upper radiator bracket and install four capscrews. See Figure 11. 4. Install coolant reservoir bracket and coolant reservoir assembly onto upper bracket and tighten capscrews. 5. Uncap and connect auxiliary coolant reservoir hose and tighten clamp. 6. Remove caps from the oil cooler and transmission lines and connect lines into oil cooler. 7. Close drain plug and uncap the lower radiator hose and connect hose onto radiator and tighten clamp. 8. Uncap and connect upper radiator hose and tighten clamp. 9. Uncap the charge air cooler hoses and connect the hoses to the radiator. See Figure 4. 10. Install fan. See Fan Installation procedures. 11. Align shroud to radiator and install capscrews, washers and clip nuts. See Figure 11. 12. If necessary, connect electrical connector onto the coolant level sensor. 13. Lift truck equipped GM 4.3L (Gas/LPG) engine. Install air intake hose to air filter and tighten clamp. 14. Lift trucks equipped with Cummins 4.5L or QSB 3.3L diesel engine. Install silencer and connect hose from air filter side and tighten clamp. See Figure 11. 15. Install hood assembly. For hood install proce- dures. See frame Frame 100 SRM 1321. 16. Lift truck equipped GM 4.3L (Gas/LPG) engine. Open hood assembly and connect intake hose to hood support and tighten clamp. See Figure 11. 17. Lift trucks equipped with Cummins 4.5L or QSB 3.3L diesel engine. Open hood assembly and con- nect hose to hood support and tighten clamp. See Figure 11. 18. Connect positive battery cable. 19. Connect negative battery cable. WARNING Do not use an alcohol or methanol base an- tifreeze. They are flammable and could cause personal injury or damage to the lift truck. CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact you local Hyster dealer. 20. Fill cooling system with a mixture of 50 percent waster and 50 percent ethylene glycol boron-free antifreeze. The 50/50 mixture will protect cool- ing system to 37 C ( 35 F). 21. Install radiator cap. 22. Use the same coolant mixture and fill the aux- iliary coolant reservoir between the ADD and FULL marks. See Figure 8. 18
  21. 21. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement WARNING During engine operation, be careful not to touch the fan, pulleys, or drive belts. contact with these parts can cause serious injury. WARNING The radiator or other parts of the cooling sys- tem may be hot or under pressure and cause serious injury. 23. Start and run the engine until thermostat opens (The upper radiator hose will be warm). CAUTION Additives may damage the cooling system. Be- fore using additives, contact you local Hyster dealer. 24. Check coolant level at the auxiliary coolant reser- voir. Add coolant as necessary to keep level be- tween the ADD and FULL marks on the reser- voir. 25. Shut down the engine for one minute or longer prior to checking the transmission oil level. If the transmission oil is low, add JDM J20C transmis- sion oil to the transmission at the dipstick tube at the correct level indicated on the dipstick. 19
  22. 22. Radiator Replacement 700 SRM 1123 Figure 11. Cooling System for Lift Truck Models H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) (Sheet 1 of 2) 20
  23. 23. 700 SRM 1123 Radiator Replacement Figure 11. Cooling System for Lift Truck Models H6.0FT, H7.0FT (H135FT, H155FT) (H006, J006) (Sheet 2 of 2) 21

