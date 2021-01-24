Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Manual Generator Set with PowerCommand 3201 Controller DFEG (Spec C−H) DFEH (Spec C−H) DFEJ (Spec C−H) DFEK (Spec...
i Table of Contents SECTION TITLE PAGE 1 INTRODUCTION System Overview 1-1 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
ii SECTION TITLE PAGE 5 POWER TRANSFER CONTROL (PTC) TROUBLESHOOTING General 5-1 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ....
LS-16L v IMPORTANT SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS SAVE THESE INSTRUCTIONS − This manual contains important instructions that should b...
vi ELECTRICAL SHOCK CAN CAUSE SEVERE PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH  Remove electric power before removing protective shields o...
1-1 1. Introduction ABOUT THIS MANUAL This manual provides PowerCommand Control 3201 (PCC) calibration and adjustment pro...
2-1 2. Control Operation GENERAL The following describes the function and operation of the PowerCommand Control 3200 (PCC...
2-2 Screen Saver Mode: Power to the graphical dis- play will be removed after 10 minutes (generator set not running or run...
2-3 DISPLAY MENU SELECTION BUTTONS (1 of 6) 0/MANUAL/AUTO SWITCH REMOTE START, NOT IN AUTO, SHUTDOWN, WARNING STATUS INDIC...
2-4 CONTROL PANEL ASSEMBLY The control panel assembly (Figure 2-1) consist of two panels, the Operator Panel and the Switc...
2-5 Switch Panel The switch panel contains the following compo- nents: Emergency Stop Button: Push the button in for emerg...
2-6 READING FAULT CODES If the genset contains the optional graphical display and a fault occurs, the fault code/message w...
2-7 MENU DISPLAY AND SWITCHES Figure 2-2 shows the graphical display and the menu selection buttons. Graphical Display: Th...
2-8 LANGUAGE/UNITS SELECTION MENU During any control panel operation, you can select one of three languages and change how...
2-9 MAIN MENU Figure 2-4 shows the main menus (Menu A and Menu B) of the system control. The two main menus are used to di...
