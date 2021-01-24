Hyster p005 (h110) forklift service repair manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVICE REPAIR H80FT H90FT H100FT H110FT H120FT [P005]
1400 SRM 46 Description General This section contains description and repair procedures for the differential. There is a S...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 Legend for Figure 1 NOTE: *SOME AXLES DO NOT HAVE THE PARTS DESCRIBED. 1. PINION NUT 2. WA...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 4. Remove plug from the bottom of the axle housing and drain the oil from the axle assembl...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. WOOD BLOCK 2. TRANSMISSION JACK 3. CAPSCREWS Figure 4. Differential Carrier Support 10....
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair Figure 6. Thrust Screw and Jam Nut Removal 3. Rotate the differential carrier until the ri...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. BEARING CAP 2. BEARING ADJUSTING RING Figure 9. Bearing Cap Removal 8. Use a lifting de...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair A. YOKE PULLER B. FLANGE PULLER Figure 12. Yoke and Flange Puller Tools 1. DRIVE PINION AN...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 2. Remove the differential spider, four pinion gears, two side gears, and six thrust washe...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 6. If the differential bearings need to be replaced, remove the bearing cones from the cas...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. DRIVE PINION 2. OIL SEAL 3. OUTER BEARING (CUP AND CONE) 4. INNER BEARING (CUP AND CONE...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 1. PRESS 2. DRIVE PINION 3. BEARING PULLER 4. SUPPORTS 5. INNER BEARING CONE Figure 21. Pi...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 CLEAN AND INSPECT WARNING Cleaning solvents can be flammable and toxic and can cause skin ...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair ASSEMBLE Pinion, Bearings, and Pinion Carrier, Assemble NOTE: Some of the parts described ...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 5. Pull the scale to unwind the cord. Check the reading on the scale as the cord unwinds s...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair a. To increase preload, install a thinner bearing spacer. b. To decrease preload, install ...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 WARNING Use a brass or leather mallet for assembly and disassembly procedures. Do not hit ...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair NOTE: Always check the gear set for the correct marks to make sure the gears are a matched...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 Crane No. 2® as a sealant. Tighten the nuts to the correct value shown in Specifications, ...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair case half because of the close tolerance. Metal particles between the parts will cause gea...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 9. Apply axle lubricant to the inside surfaces of both case halves, spider (cross), thrust...
1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 1. APPROXIMATELY 305 mm (12 in.) 2. WELD NUT TO END OF SHAFT Figure 41. Tool to Check Diff...
Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. BEARING CUP 2. CARRIER 3. BEARING BORE 4. PUT ADHESIVE HERE Figure 44. Differential Ass...
  1. 1. SERVICE REPAIR H80FT H90FT H100FT H110FT H120FT [P005]
  2. 2. 1400 SRM 46 Description General This section contains description and repair procedures for the differential. There is a Specifications section and a Troubleshooting section at the end of this section. Description This differential is fastened to the drive axle hous- ing of the lift truck. The differential provides a sin- gle-speed reduction for an increase in torque to the drive wheels. There is a housing, a ring and pinion gear set, and the differential assembly. The ring gear transfers power from the pinion through the differen- tial assembly to the axles. The differential assembly permits the drive wheels to rotate at different speeds during a turn. See Figure 1. Figure 1. Typical Differential Assembly 1
  3. 3. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 Legend for Figure 1 NOTE: *SOME AXLES DO NOT HAVE THE PARTS DESCRIBED. 1. PINION NUT 2. WASHER* 3. INPUT YOKE* 4. DEFLECTOR 5. TRIPLE-LIP OIL SEAL 6. DIFFERENTIAL CARRIER 7. FILL PLUG 8. ADJUSTMENT RING 9. LOCK PLATE 10. CAPSCREW 11. SIDE GEAR 12. THRUST WASHER 13. CASE HALF 14. BEARING CONE 15. BEARING CUP 16. PINION 17. SPIDER 18. CAPSCREW OR RIVET* 19. RING GEAR 20. CASE HALF, FLANGE 21. NUT* 22. NUT 23. WASHER 24. THRUST BLOCK* 25. BEARING CAP 26. COTTER PIN (ADJUSTING RING)* 27. JAM NUT* 28. THRUST SCREW* 29. RETAINING RING 30. WASHER 31. SPIGOT BEARING 32. PINION 33. SPACER 34. SHIM 35. PINION CARRIER 36. COVER 37. BOLT 38. SHIFT FORK 39. SPRING 40. SHIFT SHAFT 41. PIN 42. AIR CYLINDER TUBE 43. SCREW IN DIFFERENTIAL LOCK CYLINDER 44. CYLINDER COVER 45. GASKET 46. PLUG 47. SHIFT COLLAR 48. PISTON 49. O-RING Differential Repair REMOVE NOTE: The repair procedures cover all units unless otherwise indicated. Differential Carrier From Axle Housing, Remove NOTE: The differential assembly can normally be removed without removing the drive axle. On some trucks, including the H7.00-12.50H (H150-275H), the drive axle must be removed to remove the dif- ferential assembly. If removal of the drive axle is necessary, see the Drive Axle service manual for your lift truck model. 1. Remove the mast. See the Mast section for your lift truck model for the removal procedures. 2. Raise the end of the vehicle where the axle is mounted. Use a jack or other lifting tool, and place safety stands under each side of the axle. See Figure 2. WARNING Block the wheels to prevent the lift truck from moving. Support the lift truck with safety stands. DO NOT work under a lift truck supported only by jacks. Jacks can slip and fall over. Serious personal injury can result. 3. Place jack stands under each spring seat of the axle, to hold the lift truck in the raised position. 1. SAFETY STANDS Figure 2. Lift Truck Support 2
  4. 4. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 4. Remove plug from the bottom of the axle housing and drain the oil from the axle assembly. 5. Disconnect the drive shaft at the differential. If a speed reducer or gear box is installed, remove the speed reducer or gear box. 6. Some units have a drum or disc brake attached to the output yoke. Disconnect any brake linkage or brake lines. See the Brake section for your unit. 7. Disconnect the driveline universal joint from the pinion input yoke or flange on the differential carrier. See Figure 3. 8. Remove the axle shafts from the axle housing. See the Drive Axle section for your model of lift truck for the procedures. a. On Straddle Trucks™, disconnect the drive axle universal joints at the differential yokes. Remove the capscrews that fasten the bearing retainers to the differential hous- ing. Pull the yoke, stub shaft and bearing retainer from the housing. 9. Place a transmission jack under the differential carrier for support. See Figure 4. 1. BEARING CUPS 2. END YOKE 3. YOKE SADDLE 4. WELD YOKE 5. BEARING STRAP 6. CAPSCREWS 7. U-JOINT CROSS 8. SLIP YOKE 9. TUBING Figure 3. Typical Driveline Universal Joint 3
  5. 5. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. WOOD BLOCK 2. TRANSMISSION JACK 3. CAPSCREWS Figure 4. Differential Carrier Support 10. Remove all but the top two differential carrier housing capscrews. See Figure 4. 11. Loosen the top two differential carrier housing capscrews and leave them attached to the assem- bly. The capscrews will hold the differential car- rier in the housing. 12. Loosen the differential carrier in the axle hous- ing. Use a leather mallet to hit the mounting flange of the differential carrier at several points. 13. After the differential carrier is loosened, remove the top two capscrews. CAUTION When using a pry bar, be careful not to dam- age the differential carrier or housing flange. Damage to these surfaces will cause oil leaks. 14. Remove the differential carrier from the axle housing. Use a pry bar with a round end, to help remove differential carrier from housing. 15. Remove the differential carrier assembly from under the lift truck. 16. Use a lifting device and lift the differential car- rier by the input yoke or flange and place the as- sembly on a repair stand. See Figure 5. 1. DIFFERENTIAL CARRIER 2. REPAIR STAND Figure 5. Differential Carrier Stand Differential and Ring Gear From Differential Carrier, Remove NOTE: Some of the parts described below are not found on some differential carrier models. See Fig- ure 1. NOTE: Before working on the differential carrier, in- spect the hypoid gear set for damage. If inspection shows no damage, the same gear set can be used again. Measure the backlash of the gear set and make a record of the dimension. See the section Ring Gear Backlash, Adjust. During differential reassem- bly, adjust the backlash to the original recorded di- mension when the gear set is installed into the dif- ferential carrier. 1. Loosen the jam nuts on the thrust screw. 2. Remove the thrust screw and jam nut from the differential carrier. See Figure 6. 4
  6. 6. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair Figure 6. Thrust Screw and Jam Nut Removal 3. Rotate the differential carrier until the ring gear is at the top of the assembly. 4. Mark one differential carrier leg and bearing cap to correctly match the parts during differential carrier assembly. Mark the parts using a center punch and hammer. See Figure 7. 1. BEARING CAP 2. DIFFERENTIAL CARRIER LEG 3. MATCHMARKS Figure 7. Mark Differential Carrier Leg and Bearing Cap 5. Remove the cotter pins that hold the bearing ad- justing rings in position. Some differential car- rier models have dowel pins or lock plates hold- ing the bearing adjusting rings in position. Each lock plate is held in position by two capscrews. See Figure 8. 6. Remove capscrews and washers holding the two bearing caps on the differential carrier. See Fig- ure 8. 1. COTTER PIN 2. LOCK PLATE Figure 8. Bearing Adjusting Ring Removal 7. Remove the bearing caps and bearing adjusting rings from the differential carrier. See Figure 9. 5
  7. 7. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. BEARING CAP 2. BEARING ADJUSTING RING Figure 9. Bearing Cap Removal 8. Use a lifting device and lift the main differential and ring gear assembly from the differential car- rier. See Figure 10. 1. BEARING CUP 2. DIFFERENTIAL CARRIER 3. BEARING BORE 4. PUT ADHESIVE HERE (INSTALLATION ONLY) Figure 10. Main Differential and Ring Gear Assembly Removal Drive Pinion and Pinion Carrier From Differential Carrier, Remove NOTE: Some of the parts described below are not found on some differential carrier models. See Fig- ure 1. 1. Fasten a yoke or flange bar to the input yoke or flange. When the nut is removed, the bar will hold the drive pinion in position. See Figure 11. 2. Remove the nut and washer from the drive pin- ion. 3. Remove the yoke or flange bar. 1. FLANGE BAR 2. YOKE BAR Figure 11. Flange and Yoke Bar CAUTION Do not use a hammer or mallet to loosen and remove the yoke or flange. A hammer or mal- let can damage the parts and cause driveline runout or driveline imbalance problems after carrier to driveline assembly. 4. Remove the yoke or flange from the drive pinion. If the yoke or flange is tight on the pinion, use a puller for removal. See Figure 12. 5. Remove the capscrews and washers that hold the pinion carrier in the differential carrier. See Fig- ure 13. 6
  8. 8. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair A. YOKE PULLER B. FLANGE PULLER Figure 12. Yoke and Flange Puller Tools 1. DRIVE PINION AND PINION CARRIER 2. SHIMS 3. CAPSCREWS Figure 13. Pinion Carrier Removal WARNING Use a brass or leather mallet for assembly and disassembly procedures. Do not hit steel parts with a steel hammer. Pieces of a part can break off and cause serious personal injury. CAUTION Do not use a pry bar to remove the pinion car- rier from the carrier. A pry bar can damage the bearing case, shims, and differential carrier. 6. Remove the drive pinion, pinion carrier, and shims from the differential carrier. See Fig- ure 13. If the pinion carrier is tight on the differential carrier, hit the pinion carrier at sev- eral points around the flange area with a leather, plastic or rubber mallet. 7. Inspect the shims. If they are in good condition, keep the shims together for use during differen- tial carrier assembly. 8. If the shims are to be replaced, first measure the total thickness of the pack. Make a note of the dimension. The dimension will be needed to cal- culate the depth of the drive pinion in the differ- ential carrier when the gear set is installed. DISASSEMBLE Differential and Ring Gear Assembly, Disassemble NOTE: Some of the parts described below are not found on some differential carrier models. See Fig- ure 1. NOTE: Make sure there are matching marks on the case halves of the differential assembly. See Step 4 in the section Differential and Ring Gear From Dif- ferential Carrier, Remove. See Figure 7. WARNING Use a brass or leather mallet for assembly and disassembly procedures. Do not hit steel parts with a steel hammer. Pieces of a part can break off and cause serious personal injury. 1. Remove the capscrews and washers that hold the case halves together and separate the case halves. If necessary, use a brass, plastic, or leather mallet to loosen the parts. 7
  9. 9. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 2. Remove the differential spider, four pinion gears, two side gears, and six thrust washers from in- side the case halves. See Figure 14. 1. THRUST WASHER 2. SIDE GEAR 3. SPIDER, PINIONS, AND THRUST WASHERS Figure 14. Ring Gear Disassembly 3. If the ring gear needs to be replaced, remove bolts, nuts, and washers holding the ring gear to the flange case half. CAUTION Do not remove the rivets or rivet heads with a chisel and hammer. Using a flat edge tool can cause damage to the flange case. See Figure 15. 4. If your differential model uses rivets to hold the ring gear to the flange case half, remove the riv- ets as follows: a. Center punch each rivet head in the center, on the ring gear side of the assembly. b. Drill each rivet head on the ring gear side of the assembly to a depth equal to the thick- ness of one rivet head. Use a drill bit that is 1/32 of an inch smaller than the body diame- ter of the rivets. See Figure 15. c. Press the rivets through holes in the ring gear and flange case half. Press from the drilled rivet head. A. CORRECT DRILLING RIVETS FROM HEAD B. WRONG CHISELING RIVETS FROM HEAD Figure 15. Rivet Removal WARNING Observe all warnings and cautions provided by the press manufacturer to avoid damage to components and serious personal injury. 5. Separate the case half and ring gear using a press. Support the assembly under the ring gear with metal or wood blocks and press the case half through the gear. See Figure 16. 1. CASE HALF 2. PRESS 3. PLATE 4. SUPPORTS Figure 16. Case Half and Ring Gear Separation 8
  10. 10. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 6. If the differential bearings need to be replaced, remove the bearing cones from the case halves. Use a bearing puller or press. See Figure 17. A. PULLER B. PRESS Figure 17. Differential Bearings Replacement Drive Pinion and Pinion Carrier, Disassemble WARNING Observe all warnings and cautions provided by the press manufacturer to avoid damage to components and serious personal injury. NOTE: Some of the parts described below are not found on some differential carrier models. See Fig- ure 1. 1. Place drive pinion and pinion carrier in a press. The pinion shaft must be toward the top of the assembly. Add supports for the pinion carrier under the flange area. See Figure 18. 2. Press the drive pinion through the pinion carrier. See Figure 18. 1. PRESS 2. DRIVE PINION 3. OIL SEAL 4. PINION CARRIER 5. SUPPORT 6. SPIGOT BEARING 7. FLANGE SUPPORT Figure 18. Drive Pinion Disassembly WARNING Use a brass or leather mallet for assembly and disassembly procedures. Do not hit steel parts with a steel hammer. Pieces of a part can break off and cause serious personal injury. NOTE: The inner bearing cone and bearing spacer will remain on the pinion shaft. See Figure 19. 3. If a press is not available, use a leather, plastic or rubber mallet to drive the pinion through the pinion carrier. CAUTION When removing the oil seal, Do not damage the wall of the bore. Damage to the bore wall can result in oil leaks. NOTE: Always replace the oil seal with a new seal during reassembly. 4. Remove the oil seal from the pinion carrier. See Figure 19. 9
  11. 11. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. DRIVE PINION 2. OIL SEAL 3. OUTER BEARING (CUP AND CONE) 4. INNER BEARING (CUP AND CONE) 5. SPIGOT BEARING 6. SNAP RING 7. BEARING SPACER Figure 19. Drive Pinion 5. Inspect the pinion bearings and replace if neces- sary. If the pinion bearings need to be replaced, perform the following: a. Remove the inner and outer bearing cups from the inside of the cage. Use either a press and sleeve, bearing puller, or a small drift pin. See Figure 17 and Figure 20. If a press is used, provide support for the pinion car- rier under the flange area with metal or wood blocks. CAUTION The puller must fit under the inner race of the cone to remove the cone correctly without damage. b. Remove the inner bearing cone from the drive pinion with a press or bearing puller. See Figure 21. 6. If the spigot bearing needs to be replaced, place the drive pinion in a vise. Install a soft metal cover over each vise jaw to protect the drive pin- ion. 7. Remove the snap ring from the end of the drive pinion. See Figure 22. NOTE: Some spigot bearings are fastened to the drive pinion with a special peening tool. See Figure 23. NOTE: Some spigot bearings are a two-piece assem- bly. Remove the inner race from the pinion with a bearing puller. Remove the outer race/roller assem- bly from the pinion carrier with a drift or a press. See Figure 24. 8. Remove the spigot bearing from the drive pinion with a bearing puller. A. BEARING DRIVER B. BEARING PULLER Figure 20. Pinion Bearing Replacement 10
  12. 12. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 1. PRESS 2. DRIVE PINION 3. BEARING PULLER 4. SUPPORTS 5. INNER BEARING CONE Figure 21. Pinion Bearing Replacement 1. SPIGOT BEARING 2. SNAP RING Figure 22. Snap Ring Removal 1. PEENING POINTS Figure 23. Spigot Bearing Peening Points 1. REMOVE OUTER RACE AND ROLLER ASSEMBLY FROM CARRIER 2. REMOVE INNER RACE FROM PINION Figure 24. Two-Piece Spigot Bearing 11
  13. 13. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 CLEAN AND INSPECT WARNING Cleaning solvents can be flammable and toxic and can cause skin irritation. When using cleaning solvents, always follow the recom- mendations of the manufacturer. WARNING Compressed air can move particles so that they cause injury to the user or to other personnel. Make sure that the path of the compressed air is away from all personnel. Wear protective goggles or a face shield to prevent injury to the eyes. Clean and inspect the following parts of the differen- tial: • Yoke- Clean the surface of the yoke journal with a cleaning solvent and inspect the original yoke seal surface for any grooves. • Drive axle- Clean the parts of the axle with sol- vent and dry with compressed air. Inspect all ma- chined surfaces and bearings for wear and damage. • Tapered Roller Bearings- Inspect the cup, cone, rollers, and cage of all tapered roller bearings in the assembly. If bearings show signs of wear, cracks, or damage, replace with new bearing. • Pinions and Gears- Inspect the pinions and gears for wear or damage. Gears that are worn or dam- aged must be replaced. • Axle shafts- Inspect the axle shafts for wear and cracks at the flange, shaft and splines. If axle shafts show signs of wear or damage, replace the axle shafts. • Main differential assembly- Inspect all parts of the main differential assembly for wear or damage. Parts that are damaged must be replaced. See Fig- ure 25 for parts to inspect. A. DIFFERENTIAL CASE HALVES B. DIFFERENTIAL GEAR NEST ASSEMBLY 1. INSPECT INSIDE SURFACES 2. PINION AND THRUST WASHER 3. SIDE GEAR AND THRUST WASHER 4. SPIDER Figure 25. Main Differential Assembly Inspection 12
  14. 14. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair ASSEMBLE Pinion, Bearings, and Pinion Carrier, Assemble NOTE: Some of the parts described below are not found on some differential carrier models. See Fig- ure 1. 1. Put differential oil on the bearings and cups. In- stall the cups in the pinion carrier. See Figure 1. 2. Install the inner bearing and spigot bearing against the pinion shoulders. Use a sleeve and press to push against the inner bearing race. CAUTION If a new pinion is installed, a new ring gear must also be installed. The pinion and ring gear are a set (see Figure 32) and must be in- stalled together. NOTE: During assembly at the factory, one spacer is used. Two thinner spacers are used if the pinion or bearings are replaced. These spacers are selected for correct bearing preload. NOTE: Some spigot bearings are fastened to the pin- ion with a snap ring, and some are fastened with a punch. Others can have a two-piece bearing. See Fig- ure 24. 3. Install the spigot bearing washer and snap ring. Put the pinion assembly in the pinion carrier. In- stall the spacers on the pinion. See Figure 19. 4. Use a press to install the outer bearing against the spacer. Rotate the carrier to make sure the bearings are installed correctly. 5. Use either the Press Method or the Yoke or Flange Method, and apply the correct preload. See Specifications, Table 6. Check the bearing preload as described in Pinion Bearings, Adjust Preload of this section. Pinion Bearings, Adjust Preload Press Method WARNING Observe all warnings and cautions provided by the press manufacturer to avoid damage to components and serious personal injury. NOTE: If a press is not available, or the press does not have a pressure gauge, use the Yoke or Flange Method to adjust pinion bearing preload. 1. Place the drive pinion and carrier assembly in a press with the gear head (teeth) toward the bot- tom. 2. Install a sleeve of the correct size against the in- ner race of the outer bearing. See Figure 19. 3. Apply and hold the correct amount of pressure to the pinion bearings. See Specifications, Table 6. As pressure is applied, rotate the pinion carrier several times so that the bearings make normal contact. 4. While pressure is held against the assembly, wrap a cord several times around the pinion carrier. Fasten a Newton or pound scale to the cord. See Figure 26. 1. PRESS 2. SLEEVE 3. PINION BEARING Figure 26. Bearing Preload Check 13
  15. 15. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 5. Pull the scale to unwind the cord. Check the reading on the scale as the cord unwinds smoothly. Do not read starting torque. Read only the torque value after the pinion carrier starts to rotate. The starting torque will provide a false reading. CAUTION On H7.00-12.50H (H150-275H) trucks, DO NOT use the washer that is on the new pinion. Use the thicker spacer (Hyster PN 125277). The threads can be damaged or the nut can loosen if the washer is used. 6. The scale reading must indicate 2.2 to 7.0 kg (5 to 15 lb). A pinion carrier that has a 76.2 mm (3 in.) ra- dius and a 2.2 kg (5 lb) scale reading is equal to 1.70 N•m (15 lbf in). Select a bearing spacer set for the correct preload. A thinner set will in- crease the preload. A thicker bearing spacer set will decrease preload. 7. Use the following procedure to calculate the bear- ing preload (torque): • Pounds pulled × radius (inches) = lb-in preload. - Preload × 0.113 = N•m preload. • Kilograms pulled × radius (cm) = kg-cm lb-in preload - Preload × 0.098 = N•m preload. OR EXAMPLES: • Reading from spring scale = 3.4 kg (7.5 lb). • Diameter of pinion carrier = 16.8 cm (6.62 in.). • Radius of pinion carrier = 8.4 cm (3.31 in.). 7.5 lb × 3.31 in = 24.8 in-lb preload. Preload × 0.113 = 2.8 N•m preload. OR 3.4 kg × 8.4 cm = 28.6 kg-cm preload. Preload × 0.098 = 2.8 N•m preload. Yoke or Flange Method WARNING Observe all warnings and cautions provided by the press manufacturer to avoid damage to components and serious personal injury. CAUTION Do not install tight fit yokes or flanges on shafts using a hammer or mallet. A hammer or mallet will damage the yoke or flange. NOTE: Use a press to install the yoke or flange. 1. Install the input yoke or flange, nut, and washer on the drive pinion. The yoke or flange must be seated against the outer bearing for proper preload. 2. Temporarily install the drive pinion and pinion carrier assembly into the differential carrier. Do not install shims under the pinion carrier. See Figure 34. 3. Install the pinion carrier to the differential car- rier by installing the capscrews and tightening them by hand. Do not install the washers, they are not required. 4. Fasten a yoke or flange bar to the input yoke or flange. See Figure 11. The bar will hold the drive pinion in position when the nut is tightened. 5. Tighten the nut on the drive pinion to the correct torque value as shown in Specifications, Table 6. Remove the yoke or flange bar. 6. Attach a torque wrench on the drive pinion nut. Rotate the drive pinion and read the value indi- cated on the wrench. See Figure 27. Figure 27. Torque Value Reading 7. If the preload (torque) of pinion bearings is not within specifications, remove the pinion and pinion carrier from the differential carrier. Per- form Step a and Step b below, then repeat Step 1 through Step 6. 14
  16. 16. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair a. To increase preload, install a thinner bearing spacer. b. To decrease preload, install a thicker bearing spacer. Triple-Lip Seal, Install Once the preload has been adjusted, remove the drive pinion and pinion carrier from the differential carrier as outlined in the first five steps in the section Drive Pinion and Pinion Carrier From Differential Carrier, Remove. CAUTION Make sure that the seal lips are clean and free from dirt and particles that will cause a leak between the yoke and the seal. Install a new triple-lip oil seal as described below: 1. Apply lubricant to the outer surface of the seal and the seal bore in the pinion carrier. See Fig- ure 28. 1. APPLY GREASE 2. TRIPLE-LIP OIL SEAL 3. APPLY LUBRICANT TO SEAL BORE 4. PINION CARRIER 5. DRIVE PINION Figure 28. Triple-Lip Oil Seal Lubrication NOTE: If a press is not available, use a mallet and a sleeve or driver to install the oil seal. 2. Place the drive pinion and carrier assembly in a press, with seal bore toward the top. 3. Press the seal into pinion carrier until flange of seal is flat against the top of pinion carrier. Use a sleeve or seal driver of the correct size that fits against the metal flange of oil seal. The diameter of the sleeve must be larger than the diameter of the flange. See Figure 29. 1. PRESS 2. SLEEVE 3. SUPPORTS 4. OIL SEAL 5. PINION CARRIER 6. DRIVE PINION Figure 29. Triple-Lip Oil Seal Installation 15
  17. 17. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 WARNING Use a brass or leather mallet for assembly and disassembly procedures. Do not hit steel parts with a steel hammer. Pieces of a part can break off and cause serious personal injury. 4. Once the triple-lip oil seal has been installed, check the gap between the flange and pinion car- rier with a feeler gauge, at several points around the seal. See Figure 30. The gap must be within 0.38 to 0.76 mm (0.015 to 0.030 in.). The differ- ence between the largest and smallest gap mea- surement must not exceed 0.0254 mm (0.010 in.). NOTE: SHOWN WITHOUT BEARINGS AND PINION 1. GAP MEASUREMENT = 0.38 to 0.76 mm (0.015 to 0.030 in.) Figure 30. Oil Seal Gap Measurement Pinion Carrier Shim Set, Adjust Thickness (Depth of Pinion) NOTE: Use this procedure if a new ring gear and pin- ion set is installed, or if the depth of the pinion has to be adjusted. After the preload is correctly adjusted using the spacer set, adjust the pinion. The pinion is adjusted using shims on the pinion carrier assembly. If the same ring gear and pinion are used, use the old shim set. See Figure 31. If a new ring gear and pinion are used, adjust the pinion as described below. CAUTION Always use a minimum of three shims for the shim set. Use the thinnest shims on the outside of the set for a better seal. 1. The correct shim set thickness can be found by using the old and new parts. Use the old shim set thickness and the numbers on the old and new pinion and ring gear sets. For the location and identification of the numbers, see Figure 32. 1. SHIM SET (CONTROLS DEPTH OF PINION) 2. PINION CARRIER 3. DIFFERENTIAL HOUSING 4. SPACER(S) (CONTROLS BEARING PRELOAD) Figure 31. Shim Set Location 1. PART NUMBERS 2. GEAR TEETH NUMBERS 3. GEAR SET NUMBERS 4. PINION CONE NUMBERS Figure 32. Pinion Set Numbers 16
  18. 18. Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no response to click on the link above, please download the PDF document first and then click on it.
  19. 19. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair NOTE: Always check the gear set for the correct marks to make sure the gears are a matched set. 2. The location of the pinion and ring gear marks are shown in Figure 32. A description of the marks is as follows: Part Number. The part numbers are the part number of the manufacturer. The part num- ber for the ring gear is always an even number. The part number for the pinion is the next odd number. Check to make sure the pinion and ring gear are in a sequence. Examples of gear set part numbers: ring gear, 36786; drive pin- ion, 36787. If a gear set number has a letter that follows the number, the letters must be the same for both the ring gear and pinion. Gear Teeth Number. The gear teeth num- bers are the numbers of the teeth on the pinion and ring gear. The number of pinion teeth is the first number. An example of this number is 5-37. In the example, the drive pinion has 5 teeth and the ring gear has 37 teeth. Gear Set Number. The gear set number is a letter and number. Make sure the letter and number are the same on the drive pinion and ring gear. An example of a gear set number is M29. Pinion Cone Number. The pinion cone num- ber is the variation from the design center. The design center is the exact design distance from the end of the pinion cone to the ring gear centerline. See Figure 33. 1. PINION CONE NUMBER (VARIATION) Figure 33. Pinion Cone Number Location NOTE: The pinion cone number is not used when the gear set number is being checked. The pinion cone number is used when you adjust the depth of the pin- ion in the carrier. Example: PC+3, PC 3, +3, or 3 equals 0.003 inch (variation). PC+0.03, PC 0.03, +0.03, or 0.03 equals 0.03 mm (variation). Find the correct thickness of the shim set as fol- lows: 3. Use a micrometer to measure the total thickness of the old shim set that was removed from under the pinion carrier. Make a note of the measure- ment for later use. 4. Check the pinion cone number for the old pinion. See Figure 33. If this number is a plus (+) value, subtract the value from the value in Step 3. If the pinion cone number is a minus ( ) value, add the number to the value in Step 3. The number shown is in 0.00 × inch (+2 = +0.002 inch). The result is the standard thickness for a shim set. NOTE: The value calculated in Step 4 is the thickness of the standard shim set, without a variation. 5. Check the pinion cone number for the new pin- ion. Add or subtract this number to the standard thickness value of Step 4. Add the number if the value is a plus (+) value. Subtract the number if the value is a minus ( ) value. The result is the correct thickness for the new shim set. See the examples. NOTE: The value calculated in Step 5 is the thickness of the new shim set that will be installed. See the examples shown in Specifications, Table 5. CAUTION Always use a minimum of three shims for the shim set. Use the thinnest shims on the outside of the set for a better seal. 6. Install the pinion carrier assembly using the cor- rect shim set. See Figure 34. Tighten the cap- screws to the correct value shown in Specifica- tions, Table 7. a. If there is a bracket for a disc brake caliper, install the bracket and tighten the cap- screws. b. If there is a speed reducer or drop box, install it on the pinion carrier assembly. Use John 17
  20. 20. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 Crane No. 2® as a sealant. Tighten the nuts to the correct value shown in Specifications, Table 7. 1. PINION AND PINION CARRIER 2. SHIMS 3. DIFFERENTIAL HOUSING Figure 34. Pinion Carrier Assembly Installation CAUTION On H7.00-12.50H (H150-275H) trucks, DO NOT use the washer that is on the new pinion. Use the thicker spacer (Hyster Part Number 125277). The threads can be damaged or the nut can loosen if the washer is used. 7. Install the universal joint yoke, flange for the brake rotor or brake drum, or the gear for the speed reducer. See Figure 35. 8. Install the spacer and pinion nut. Tighten the pinion nut to the correct torque as shown in Spec- ifications, Table 7. 1. BRAKE DISC 2. BRAKE CALIPER 3. AIR CHAMBER 4. BRACKET 5. YOKE 6. PINION CARRIER 7. SEAL Figure 35. Units With Air-Operated Disc Brakes Differential and Ring Gear, Assemble CAUTION Assembly of ring gear on the differential case must be correct for correct gear adjustment and maximum wear. Make sure the ring gear is part of the set of the pinion and ring gear. See Figure 32. CAUTION Do not install a cold ring gear on the flange case half. A cold ring gear will damage the 18
  21. 21. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair case half because of the close tolerance. Metal particles between the parts will cause gear runout that will exceed the specification of 0.2 mm (0.008 in.). 1. Heat the ring gear in 71 to 82 C (160 to 180 F) water for approximately ten minutes. Heating the gear makes it fit easier on the differential case. WARNING Wear protective clothing to prevent injury when handling the hot ring gear. CAUTION Never use a press or hammer to install the ring gear. 2. Lift the ring gear from the water using a lifting tool. 3. Install the ring gear on the flange case half im- mediately after the gear is heated. If the ring gear does not fit easily on the case half, heat the gear again. 4. Align fastener holes of the ring gear and flange case half. Rotate the ring gear as needed. 5. If special capscrews are used to fasten the ring gear to the flange case half, install the capscrews, washers, and nuts as shown in Figure 36. The capscrew heads must be against the ring gear. Use pairs of capscrews opposite each other to tighten the case and ring gear together. For cap- screw torque specifications, see Specifications, Table 7. NOTE: On S/H6.00-7.00XL (S/H135-155XL, S/H135- 155XL2) (B024, C024, F006, G006) lift truck models, if rivets were use to hold the ring gear and flange case half together, replace them with bolts, nuts, and washers 6. If rivets are used to fasten the ring gear to the flange case half, install the rivets cold. Do not heat the rivets. For the correct pressure to press the rivets, see Specifications, Table 4. The maxi- mum pressure must be applied for approximately one minute at the end of the press cycle. Do not use more than the maximum pressure. Dam- age to the holes can occur. A correctly installed rivet will have a head at least 3.18 mm (0.125 in.) larger than the hole diameter. Install the rivets in pairs opposite each other (A-A, B-B), from the case half side of the assembly. See Figure 37. 7. Use a thickness gauge that has a thickness of 0.08 mm (0.003 in.) to check for correct instal- lation. Put the gauge between the ring gear and the case at four points that are separated by 90 degrees. The gauge cannot go in more than half the distance between the flange outer diameter and the pilot diameter for the gear. If the gauge goes more than half the distance, the ring gear must be removed and installed again. See Fig- ure 38. 8. Install the bearing cones on both of the case halves. Use a press and a sleeve of the correct size. 1. FLANGE CASE HALF 2. RING GEAR 3. BOLT HEAD AGAINST GEAR Figure 36. Installation With Capscrews 1. RING GEAR 2. CASE HALF Figure 37. Installation With Rivets 19
  22. 22. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 9. Apply axle lubricant to the inside surfaces of both case halves, spider (cross), thrust washers, side gears, and differential pinions. 10. Put the flange case half on a bench with the ring gear teeth toward the top. 1. CHECK FOR CLEARANCE IN FOUR PLACES WITH 0.08 mm (0.003 in.) GAUGE Figure 38. Gear and Case Half Installation Check 11. Install one thrust washer and side gear into the flange case half. 12. Install the spider (cross), differential pinions and thrust washers into the flange case half. See Fig- ure 14. 13. Install the second side gear and thrust washer over spider and differential pinions. 14. Align the marks and assemble the two halves of the differential case. See Figure 39. 15. Use Loctite No. 272® on the threads of the cap- screws. Install four of the capscrews, washers and nuts into the case halves in a cross pattern. The distance between the fasteners must be equal. 16. Tighten the fasteners to the correct torque value in a pattern opposite each other. See Figure 40. See Specifications, Table 7. 17. Install the other fasteners into the case halves. Tighten the fasteners to the correct torque value. 1. THRUST WASHER 2. SIDE GEAR 3. SPIDER GEARS 4. CASE HALF 5. ALIGNMENT MARKS Figure 39. Differential Pinion and Side Gears Figure 40. Fasteners Tightening Sequence 18. Check that the differential gears can freely ro- tate in the case. Differential Gears Rotating Torque, Check NOTE: Make a tool for checking the rotating torque of the differential gears. The tool can be made from an axle shaft that has the same spline size of the differential side gear. See Figure 41. 1. Put the differential and ring gear assembly in a vise. Install soft metal covers for the jaws of the vise to protect the ring gear. 2. Install the tool into the differential until the splines of the tool engage one side of the gear. 20
  23. 23. 1400 SRM 46 Differential Repair 1. APPROXIMATELY 305 mm (12 in.) 2. WELD NUT TO END OF SHAFT Figure 41. Tool to Check Differential Gears 3. Attach a torque wrench to the nut on the tool and rotate the differential gears. Read the value indicated on the torque wrench as the differen- tial gears rotate. See Figure 42. The maximum torque applied to one side gear must not exceed 68 N•m (50 lbf ft). If the torque value exceeds this specification, disassemble the differential gears from the case halves. See the Differential and Ring Gear Assembly, Disassemble section for the procedure. 4. Check the case halves, spider, gears, and thrust washers for cracks, wear, or damage that caused the incorrect torque value. Repair or replace parts as necessary. Assemble the parts after repair and repeat Step 1 through Step 3. 1. TOOL 2. READ TORQUE VALUE Figure 42. Rotating Torque Check Differential and Ring Gear Assembly, Install 1. Clean the oil and dirt from the outer diameters of the bearing cups and bearing bores in the dif- ferential carrier and bearing caps. 2. Apply axle lubricant to the bearing cones and the inner diameters of the bearing cups of the main differential. Do not get oil on the outer diameter of the bearing cup, and onto bearing bores. NOTE: Adhesives normally become hard (dry) in ap- proximately two hours. The assembly process must be completed within this time period. If two hours have passed since application of the adhesive, clean the parts again and apply new adhesive. 3. Apply a continuous bead of adhesive to the bear- ing bores in the carrier and bearing caps. Ap- ply the adhesive completely around the smooth, ground surfaces only. Do not put adhesive on threaded areas. See Figure 43. 4. Install the bearing cups over the bearing cones that are assembled on the case halves. See Fig- ure 44. 1. ADHESIVE 2. BEARING CAP 3. CARRIER LEG Figure 43. Adhesive Application 21
  24. 24. Differential Repair 1400 SRM 46 1. BEARING CUP 2. CARRIER 3. BEARING BORE 4. PUT ADHESIVE HERE Figure 44. Differential Assembly Installation 5. Use a lifting device that has the capacity to lift the weight of the differential assembly and in- stall the assembly into the differential carrier. The bearing cups must be flat against the bores between the differential carrier legs. See Fig- ure 44. Make sure that the ring gear does not touch the pinion. 6. Install both bearing adjusting rings into position between the differential carrier legs. Turn each adjusting ring until hand tight against the bear- ing cups. See Figure 45. 7. Install the bearing caps over the bearings and ad- justment rings in the correct location as marked before removal. WARNING Wear eye protection. Do not hit steel parts with a steel hammer. Parts can break and cause in- jury. CAUTION If bearing caps are not installed in the correct original locations, the bores and threads in caps will not match the carrier. Assembling mismatched caps into the carrier can result in carrier damage after reassembly to axle and during vehicle operation. Do not force the bearing caps into unmatched bore locations in the carrier. 8. Use a light leather, plastic, or rubber hammer and seat each bearing cap to move it into posi- tion. The caps must fit easily against the bear- ings, adjustment rings, and carrier. Do not force the bearing caps into position. 9. If the bearing caps do not correctly fit into po- sition, check the alignment marks between the caps and the differential carrier. Remove the caps and repeat Step 5 through Step 9. NOTE: Do not install the cotter keys, dowel pins, or lock plates (as furnished on axle model) that hold the bearing adjusting rings in position. First, adjust the preload of the differential bearings, adjust the gear clearance, and check the tooth contact pattern. 10. Install the capscrews and washers that hold bearing caps to the differential carrier. Tighten the capscrews by hand four to six turns, then tighten the capscrews to the correct torque value. See Specifications, Table 7. 1. BEARING CAP 2. BEARING BORE 3. ADJUSTMENT RING 4. ALIGNMENT MARKS Figure 45. Bearing Caps Installation 22

