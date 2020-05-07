Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPORTANT QUE L'ADULT DIGUI EL NOM POC A POC, SO A SO PERQUÈ PUGUI ANAR ESCRIVINT EL QUE SENT. EL PODEU ACOMPANYAR E...
Repte de lectoescriptura
Repte de lectoescriptura per als nens i nenes dels pirates i astronautes. Recordeu els noms de la classe? Fem una llista de la compra?

  IMPORTANT QUE L'ADULT DIGUI EL NOM POC A POC, SO A SO PERQUÈ PUGUI ANAR ESCRIVINT EL QUE SENT. EL PODEU ACOMPANYAR EN LA GRAFIA (FER LA LLETRA) QUI HO NECESSITI. LLEGIR ENTRE TOTS EL QUE HA ESCRIT. DONAR MOLTA IMPORTÀNCIA AL TEXT CREAT.

