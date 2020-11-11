Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr Maria Wishart Maria.Wishart@wbs.ac.uk @maria_wishart Employee well-being, mental health and productivity in Midlands fi...
Workplace mental health issues and the link to productivity • Costs of mental health issues to UK business estimated at £4...
Exploring the employer perspective on mental health issues • Aim: to explore employer perspectives on poor mental health i...
Summary of findings • Mental health issues associated with productivity reduction of 18% to 24.5% - imperative to address ...
Prevalence & causes of mental health absence • 30% of firms reported mental health sickness-related absence in the precedi...
Prevalence & causes of mental health absence • 37% of firms reporting mental health sickness-related absence said that at ...
Impacts & costs of mental health absence • 55% of firms reporting mental health absence said there was an impact to the bu...
How employers currently approach mental health issues • 36% have a mental health lead at board level, 22% have a mental he...
How employers currently address mental health issues • Low awareness and very low adoption of existing initiatives to supp...
Impact of the Covid-19 crisis on mental health • Depression has doubled during the pandemic (ONS, 2020) • The NHS has expe...
Workplace mental health issues during Covid-19 1. Different triggers for workplace mental health issues ‘I didn’t want to ...
Implications for practice Given the link strong and significant association between workplace mental health issues and pro...
For further details please visit : www.enterpriseresearch.ac.uk @ERC_Uk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Employee well-being, mental health and productivity in Midlands firms: The employer perspective

10 views

Published on

Presentation made by Maria Wishart to the virtual workshop held by the Lloyds Banking Group Centre for Productivity and Prosperity,

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Employee well-being, mental health and productivity in Midlands firms: The employer perspective

  1. 1. Dr Maria Wishart Maria.Wishart@wbs.ac.uk @maria_wishart Employee well-being, mental health and productivity in Midlands firms: The employer perspective
  2. 2. Workplace mental health issues and the link to productivity • Costs of mental health issues to UK business estimated at £42bn to £44.7bn (Deloitte, 2020) • Mental health issues can impact in several ways, including: – Absenteeism (the time workers spend off work due to ill-health) – Presenteeism (the costs associated with workers being at work but not performing their work as expected because of ill-health) – Staff turnover cost (the costs associated with replacing workers who leave employment due to ill-health) • Employers have a limited grasp of the prevalence of mental health conditions in the workforce (Seymour, 2010)
  3. 3. Exploring the employer perspective on mental health issues • Aim: to explore employer perspectives on poor mental health in the workplace, and the impact on business performance and productivity • Methods: survey of 1,899 private sector establishments in the Midlands and in-depth interviews with 20 participants, during Jan Feb & March 2020, with some follow-up interviews in July • Main themes: – Prevalence and causes of mental health sickness absence – Impacts and costs of mental health sickness absence – Identifying and addressing mental health issues in the workplace – Implications for practice
  4. 4. Summary of findings • Mental health issues associated with productivity reduction of 18% to 24.5% - imperative to address them • Mental health related absence is reported by 30% of firms, often long term, repeated and provoked by non-work factors • 55% of these firms report an impact on their business • 44% of firms offer some kind of mental health activities but a smaller minority of firms has a mental health lead at board level or a mental health plan • Identifying mental health issues in the workplace is often dependent on relatively informal interactions • Low level of awareness of mental health initiatives and no ‘go-to’ source of help
  5. 5. Prevalence & causes of mental health absence • 30% of firms reported mental health sickness-related absence in the preceding 12 months Source: ERC (2020) A baseline study for the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot project
  6. 6. Prevalence & causes of mental health absence • 37% of firms reporting mental health sickness-related absence said that at least some of the absence was long-term • 39% reported repeated mental health-related absence • Mainly attributed to non-work & physical factors, but workplace causes identified included: – Lone working or remote working – Client expectations on time, quality and cost – Job insecurity • Sickness related to mental health is associated with productivity which is lower by 18.3%, and in firms which reported an impact, it is associated with productivity which is lower by 24.5% Source: ERC (2020) A baseline study for the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot project
  7. 7. Impacts & costs of mental health absence • 55% of firms reporting mental health absence said there was an impact to the business Source: ERC (2020) A baseline study for the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot project
  8. 8. How employers currently approach mental health issues • 36% have a mental health lead at board level, 22% have a mental health plan • Mental health activities offered by 44% of firms Source: ERC (2020) A baseline study for the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot project
  9. 9. How employers currently address mental health issues • Low awareness and very low adoption of existing initiatives to support mental health in the workplace • Employers recognise their responsibility with regard to mental health issues, but appear not to know the best places to get help • Will often not consider mental health charities or government bodies, and more likely to seek advice from sector/professional bodies • Over-reliance on un-trained line managers to identify MH issues who may lack confidence and skills to do so Source: ERC (2020) A baseline study for the Mental Health and Productivity Pilot project
  10. 10. Impact of the Covid-19 crisis on mental health • Depression has doubled during the pandemic (ONS, 2020) • The NHS has experienced ‘significant additional new demand for mental health services’ during the pandemic (NHS, 2020) • A recent forecast predicts that the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis could provoke mental health problems in an additional 500,000 people in the UK (Centre for Mental Health, 2020) • Given the link between mental health and productivity, employer engagement will be more important than ever
  11. 11. Workplace mental health issues during Covid-19 1. Different triggers for workplace mental health issues ‘I didn’t want to be furloughed at all, and I felt like … I wasn’t valued and I was extremely upset and felt very vulnerable’ (HR Manager, Manufacturing) 2. Identifying behaviour changes may be more challenging ‘[a colleague] has been struggling. But [his boss] is totally oblivious to all this because he only has team calls and, he doesn’t see what’s happening on a day to day basis’ (HR Manager, Manufacturing) 3. Mental health issues in different people or groups ‘… the younger ones … felt that they were missing that social hub of being at work and being with people [whereas] the older ones … were all loving the fact that they weren't going into [the city] every day, they hadn’t got that commute’ (MD, Property Development) 4. Increased reluctance to admit mental health issues ‘I haven't seen any increase in mental health problems during this time. […] I'm sure there was an impact, I didn't see that impact though […] I noticed that, people are tense about their jobs, they're doing a lot more job protecting’ (Health & Safety Manager, Transport) Source: ERC (2020) Workplace mental health and Covid-19: experiences of firms in the Midlands
  12. 12. Implications for practice Given the link strong and significant association between workplace mental health issues and productivity: 1. Raising awareness of the costs of mental health issues – Encouraging recording and transparency 2. Key role of management and supervisory practices, particularly via line managers, in addressing mental health issues – Training agenda – Recognition that triggers, and those affected, may have changed – A more disciplined approach to mental health issues 3. Signposting employers towards existing resources – Sector/professional bodies may have a role to play
  13. 13. For further details please visit : www.enterpriseresearch.ac.uk @ERC_Uk

×