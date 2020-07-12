Ehsan Kabir - Care Acts Helps the People

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Care Acts Helps the People Ehsan Kabir
Background • Legislative development • Reflective of the changing philosophy • Complete review and overhaul required
Community care legislation pre April 2015 • National Assistance Act 1948 • Health Services and Public Health Act 1968 • Ch...
Review and Response • Reviews are undertaken by the Dilnot Commission and the Law Commission followed up by consultation, ...
Arrangement of the Care Act 2014 • General Responsibilities (s 1 – 7) • Examples of how to meet need (s 8) • Assessment of...
General responsibilities of Local Authorities • Section 1 – Promoting individual wellbeing. • Outcome focused and underpin...
Section 1 outcomes • Personal dignity • Physical and mental health, and emotional wellbeing • Protection from abuse and ne...
Wellbeing checklist • Assumption that the person is the best judge of their wellbeing • Persons views, wishes and feelings...
General duties • Preventing needs for care and support (s.2) • Promote integration of health and social care (s.3) • Infor...
Duty to cooperate • General duty to cooperate with relevant partners (s.6) • Specific duty to request cooperation with rel...
Assessment Sections 9 to 12 provide that: • The Local Authority are under a duty to assess where an adult appears to need ...
Eligibility criteria Section 13 provides : • A national eligibility framework. • The governmental duty to set eligibility ...
Listed outcomes • Nutritional needs • Hygiene needs • Toiletry needs • Clothing needs • Safety at home • Maintain a habita...
Carers rights Sections 10 to 13 provide: • A duty to assess any carer who appears to have need for support. • Removal of t...
Carers outcomes • Care for a child • Provide care to those other than the adult • Maintain a habitable home • Nutrition • ...
Following assessment • Sections 25 and 26 provide the right to a care and support plan, and also place a duty on the Local...
Financial assessments and charging At present and until April 2016: • Financial upper threshold of £23,250 (capital) and l...
The Reforms April 2016 Cap on care costs: • £72,000 for older people. • Lower for people of a working age (figure to be de...
Adult safeguarding • Puts for the first time adult safeguarding on a statutory footing. • Section 42 provides that the Loc...
Safeguarding Adult Boards (SAB) Section 43 and schedule 2 provides: • A duty on the Local Authority to establish a SAB • W...
Additional reforms • Extension of the Human Rights Act to services procured by the Local Authority. • Right to portable as...
Thanks
