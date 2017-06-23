chapter one survey 1

Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Art History Sixth Edition Chapter 1 Prehistoric A...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives (1 of 2) 1.a Identify the vis...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives (2 of 2) 1.d Apply the vocabu...
SPOTTED HORSES AND HUMAN HANDS Pech-Merle Cave. Dordogne, France. Horses 25,000–24,000 BCE; hands c. 15,000 BCE. Paint on ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Stone Age (1 of 2) • Anthropologists speculat...
RAINBOW SERPENT ROCK Western Arnhem Land, Australia. © Marc Dozier/Corbis. [Fig. 01-02]
PREHISTORIC EUROPE As the Ice Age glaciers receded, Paleolithic, Neolithic, Bronze Age, and Iron Age settlements increased...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Stone Age (2 of 2) • Much remains to be disco...
Tools or Art? • The making of images, or "art," is a hallmark of the Upper Paleolithic period. • Early tools in the Lower Paleolithic period were made by chipping or flaking.
PALEOLITHIC HAND-AXE From Isimila Korongo, Tanzania. 60,000 years ago. Stone, height 10" (25.4 cm). British Institute of H...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Paleolithic Period (1 of 3) • Representationa...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Paleolithic Period (2 of 3) • The Homo sapien...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Paleolithic Period (3 of 3) • The earliest ex...
DECORATED OCHER From Blombos Cave, southern Cape coast, South Africa. 75,000 years ago. Image courtesy of Prof Christopher...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Shelter or Architecture? • Building even a simple...
RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF MAMMOTH-BONE HOUSES Ukraine. c. 16,000–10,000 BCE. Jack Unruh/National Geographic Creative. [Fig...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Artifacts or Works of Art? (1 of 4) • Self-contai...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Artifacts or Works of Art? (2 of 4) • The Lion-Hu...
LION-HUMAN From Hohlenstein-Stadel, Germany. c. 40,000–35,000 BCE. Mammoth ivory, height 12-1/4 × 2-7/8" (31.1 × 7.3 cm). ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Artifacts or Works of Art? (3 of 4) • Female figu...
WOMAN FROM WILLENDORF Austria. c. 24,000 BCE. Limestone, height 4-3/8" (11 cm). Naturhistorisches Museum, Vienna. © akg-im...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Artifacts or Works of Art? (4 of 4) • Female figu...
WOMAN FROM DOLNÍ VĔSTONICE Moravia, Czech Republic. 23,000 BCE. Fired clay, 4-1/4 × 1-7/10" (11 × 4.3 cm). Moravske Museum...
WOMAN FROM BRASSEMPOUY Grotte du Pape, Brassempouy, Landes, France. Probably c. 30,000 BCE. Ivory, height 1-1/4" (3.6 cm)....
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (1 of 11) • Cave paintings discover...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (2 of 11) • Technique of Prehistori...
MICHEL LORBLANCHET SIMULATING THE TECHNIQUE OF PREHISTORIC CAVE PAINTERS
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (3 of 11) • The Meaning of Cave Pai...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (4 of 11) • The Meaning of Cave Pai...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (5 of 11) • Chauvet – The earliest-...
WALL PAINTING WITH HORSES, RHINOCEROSES, AND AUROCHS Chauvet Cave. Vallon-Pont-d'Arc, Ardèche Gorge, France. c. 32,000–30,...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (6 of 11) • Lascaux – The best-know...
HALL OF BULLS Lascaux Cave. Dordogne, France. c. 15,000 BCE. Paint on limestone, length of largest auroch (bull) 18' (5.50...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (7 of 11) • Lascaux – Painters work...
BIRD-HEADED MAN WITH BISON Shaft scene in Lascaux Cave. c. 15,000 BCE. Paint on limestone, length approx. 9' (2.75 m). Pho...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (8 of 11) • Altamira – The cave pai...
BISON Ceiling of a cave at Altamira, Spain. c. 12,500 BCE. Paint on limestone, length approx. 8'3" (2.5 m). Sisse Brimberg...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (9 of 11) • How Early Art Is Dated ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (10 of 11) • How Early Art Is Dated...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Painting (11 of 11) • How Early Art Is Dated...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cave Sculptures • Some caves were adorned with re...
BISON Le Tuc d'Audoubert, France. c. 13,000 BCE. Unbaked clay, length 25" (63.5 cm) and 24" (60.9 cm). Yvonne Vertut. [Fig...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Neolithic Period • The gradual ending of the ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (1 of 10) • People built simple but ...
RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF LEPENSKI VIR HOUSE/SHRINE Serbia. 6300–5500 BCE. Illustration: John Gordon Swogger. [Fig. 01-15]
HUMAN-FISH SCULPTURE From Lepenski Vir, Serbia. c. 6300–5500 BCE. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-16]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (2 of 10) • Houses and Communities –...
A HOUSE IN ÇATALHÖYÜK Reconstruction drawing. Çatalhöyük, Turkey. c. 7400–6200 BCE. Illustration: John Gordon Swogger, or...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (3 of 10) • Houses and Communities –...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (4 of 10) • Houses and Communities –...
MEN TAUNTING A DEER (?) Detail of a wall painting from Çatalhöyük, Turkey. c. 6000 BCE. Museum of Anatolian Civilization, ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (5 of 10) • Houses and Communities –...
SESKLO STONE-FOUNDATION HOUSE Sesklo, northern Greece. 6500 BCE. From: Stella G. Souvatzi, A Social Archaeology of Househo...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (6 of 10) • Ceremonial and tomb arch...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (7 of 10) • Ceremonial and tomb arch...
TOMB INTERIOR WITH CORBELING AND ENGRAVED STONES Newgrange, Ireland. c. 3000–2500 BCE. ©National Monuments Service. Dept o...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (8 of 10) • Stonehenge – Stonehenge ...
RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF STONEHENGE FROM THE AIR Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, England. c. 3000–1500 BCE. [Fig. 01-21]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (9 of 10) • Stonehenge – Differences...
STONEHENGE FROM THE GROUND © Peter Adams/The Image Bank/Getty [Fig. 01-22]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture (10 of 10) • Stonehenge – Current th...
PLAN OF STONEHENGE AND ITS SURROUNDING SETTLEMENTS © 1998 Antiquity Publications Ltd. Reprinted with the permission of Cam...
RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF DURRINGTON WALLS The settlement at Durrington Walls, near Stonehenge, southern England. 2600 BCE...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sculpture and Ceramics (1 of 2) • A pottery revol...
EARLY POTTERY FROM JAPAN'S JOMON CULTURE Approx 7,000 BCE. Excavated at Choshichiyama Shell Midden, Hachinohe, Aomori pref...
EARLY POTTERY FROM THE FRANCHTHI CAVE, GREECE 6500 BCE. Catherine Perlès. [Fig. 01-26]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sculpture and Ceramics (2 of 2) • Scholars have s...
FIGURES OF A WOMAN AND A MAN From Cernavodă, Romania. c. 4500 BCE. Ceramic, height 4-1/2" (11.5 cm). National History Muse...
HUMAN FIGURE From 'Ain Ghazal, Jordan. 6500 BCE. Fired lime plaster with cowrie shell, bitumen, and paint, height approx. ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Art and Its Contexts: Figures of a Woman and a Ma...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Metallurgy • Gold was one of the first metals to ...
GOLD-ADORNED FACE MASK From Tomb 3, Varna I, Bulgaria. Neolithic, 3800 BCE. Terra cotta and gold. Archaeological Museum, P...
GOLD SCEPTERS From Varna, Bulgaria. 3800 BCE. National Museum of History, Sofia, Bulgaria. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fi...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Bronze Age • Copper was an abundant but relat...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Rock Carvings (1 of 2) • People scratched and abr...
ROCK ART: BOAT AND SEA BATTLE Fossum, northern Bohuslän, Sweden. Bronze Age, c. 1500–500 BCE. Bridgeman Images. [Fig. 01-3...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Rock Carvings (2 of 2) • The region of northern B...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (1 of 3) • Prehistoric artists cre...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (2 of 3) • Many examples of prehis...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (3 of 3) • How did the emergence o...
  • SPOTTED HORSES AND HUMAN HANDS Pech-Merle Cave. Dordogne, France. Horses 25,000–24,000 BCE; hands c. 15,000 BCE. Paint on limestone, individual horses over 5' (1.5 m) in length. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin. [Fig. 01-01]
  • RAINBOW SERPENT ROCK Western Arnhem Land, Australia. © Marc Dozier/Corbis. [Fig. 01-02]
  • PREHISTORIC EUROPE As the Ice Age glaciers receded, Paleolithic, Neolithic, Bronze Age, and Iron Age settlements increased from south to north. [Map 01-01]
  • PALEOLITHIC HAND-AXE From Isimila Korongo, Tanzania. 60,000 years ago. Stone, height 10" (25.4 cm). British Institute of History and Archaeology, Dar-es-Salam. Werner Forman Archive. [Fig. 01-03]
  • DECORATED OCHER From Blombos Cave, southern Cape coast, South Africa. 75,000 years ago. Image courtesy of Prof Christopher Henshilwood, University of Bergen, Norway. [Fig. 01-04]
  • RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF MAMMOTH-BONE HOUSES Ukraine. c. 16,000–10,000 BCE. Jack Unruh/National Geographic Creative. [Fig. 01-05]
  • LION-HUMAN From Hohlenstein-Stadel, Germany. c. 40,000–35,000 BCE. Mammoth ivory, height 12-1/4 × 2-7/8" (31.1 × 7.3 cm). Ulmer Museum, Ulm, Germany. Photo: Yvonne Mühleis © Landesamt für Denkmalpflege im RP Stuttgart. [Fig. 01-06]
  • WOMAN FROM WILLENDORF Austria. c. 24,000 BCE. Limestone, height 4-3/8" (11 cm). Naturhistorisches Museum, Vienna. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-07]
  • WOMAN FROM DOLNÍ VĔSTONICE Moravia, Czech Republic. 23,000 BCE. Fired clay, 4-1/4 × 1-7/10" (11 × 4.3 cm). Moravske Museum, Brno, Czech Republic. © akg-images/De Agostini Picture Lib./A. Dagli Orti. [Fig. 01-08]
  • WOMAN FROM BRASSEMPOUY Grotte du Pape, Brassempouy, Landes, France. Probably c. 30,000 BCE. Ivory, height 1-1/4" (3.6 cm). Musée des Antiquités Nationales, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France.
    © akg-images/De Agostini Picture Lib./G. Dagli Orti. [Fig. 01-09]
  • TECHNIQUE: Prehistoric Wall Painting
  • WALL PAINTING WITH HORSES, RHINOCEROSES, AND AUROCHS Chauvet Cave. Vallon-Pont-d'Arc, Ardèche Gorge, France. c. 32,000–30,000 BCE. Paint on limestone. French Ministry of Culture and Communication, Regional Direction for Cultural Affairs - Rhône-Alpes region - Regional department of archaeology - Slide n°10. [Fig. 01-10]
  • HALL OF BULLS Lascaux Cave. Dordogne, France. c. 15,000 BCE. Paint on limestone, length of largest auroch (bull) 18' (5.50 m).
    © akg-images. [Fig. 01-11]
  • BIRD-HEADED MAN WITH BISON Shaft scene in Lascaux Cave. c. 15,000 BCE. Paint on limestone, length approx. 9' (2.75 m).
    Photo © Hans Hinz/ARTOTHEK. [Fig. 01-12]
  • BISON Ceiling of a cave at Altamira, Spain. c. 12,500 BCE. Paint on limestone, length approx. 8'3" (2.5 m).
    Sisse Brimberg/National Geographic Creative. [Fig. 01-13]
  • BISON Le Tuc d'Audoubert, France. c. 13,000 BCE. Unbaked clay, length 25" (63.5 cm) and 24" (60.9 cm).
    Yvonne Vertut. [Fig. 01-14]
  • RECONSTRUCTION drawing OF LEPENSKI VIR HOUSE/SHRINE Serbia. 6000 BCE.
    Illustration: John Gordon Swogger. [Fig. 01-15]
  • HUMAN-FISH SCULPTURE From Lepenski Vir, Serbia. c. 6300-5500 BCE.
    © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-16]
  • A HOUSE IN ÇATALHÖYÜK Reconstruction drawing. Çatalhöyük, Turkey. c. 7400–6200 BCE. Illustration: John Gordon Swogger, originally published in Ian Hodder, The Leopard's Tale: Revealing the Mysteries of Çatalhöyük. London: Thames & Hudson, 2006., fig. 5.8. [Fig. 01-17]
  • MEN TAUNTING A DEER (?) Detail of a wall painting from Çatalhöyük, Turkey. c. 6000 BCE. Museum of Anatolian Civilization, Ankara, Turkey. © akg-images/De Agostini Picture Lib./M. Seemuller. [Fig. 01-18]
  • SESKLO STONE-FOUNDATION HOUSE Sesklo, northern Greece. 6500 BCE. From: Stella G. Souvatzi, A Social Archaeology of Households in Neolithic Greece. An Anthropological Approach. 2009, fig. 4.8b. Cambridge University Press.
    After D.R. Theocharis, Neolithiki Hellas, National Bank of Greece, Athens, 1973 [Fig. 01-19]
  • TOMB INTERIOR WITH CORBELING AND ENGRAVED STONES Newgrange, Ireland. c. 3000-2500 BCE. [Fig. 01-20]
  • RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF STONEHENGE FROM THE AIR Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, England. c. 3000–1500 BCE. [Fig. 01-21]
  • STONEHENGE FROM THE GROUND © Peter Adams/The Image Bank/Getty [Fig. 01-22]
  • PLAN OF STONEHENGE AND ITS SURROUNDING SETTLEMENTS © 1998 Antiquity Publications Ltd. Reprinted with the permission of Cambridge University Press. [Fig. 01-23]
  • RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF DURRINGTON WALLS The settlement at Durrington Walls, near Stonehenge, southern England. 2600 BCE. Private collection. © Historic England/Bridgeman Images. [Fig. 01-24]
  • EARLY POTTERY FROM JAPAN'S JOMON CULTURE Approx 7,000 BCE. Excavated at Choshichiyama Shell Midden, Hachinohe, Aomori prefecture. Hachinohe City Museum, Japan. [Fig. 01-25]
  • EARLY POTTERY FROM THE FRANCHTHI CAVE, GREECE 6500 BCE. Catherine Perlès. [Fig. 01-26]
  • FIGURES OF A WOMAN AND A MAN From Cernavodă, Romania. c. 4500 BCE. Ceramic, height 4-1/2" (11.5 cm). National History Museum, Bucharest. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-27]
  • HUMAN FIGURE From 'Ain Ghazal, Jordan. 6500 BCE. Fired lime plaster with cowrie shell, bitumen, and paint, height approx. 35" (90 cm). National Museum, Amman, Jordan. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-28]
  • GOLD-ADORNED FACE MASK From Tomb 3, Varna I, Bulgaria. Neolithic, 3800 BCE. Terra cotta and gold. Archaeological Museum, Plovdiv, Bulgaria. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-29]
  • GOLD SCEPTERS From Varna, Bulgaria. 3800 BCE. National Museum of History, Sofia, Bulgaria. © akg-images/Erich Lessing. [Fig. 01-29]
  • ROCK ART: BOAT AND SEA BATTLE Fossum, northern Bohuslän, Sweden. Bronze Age, c. 1500–500 BCE. Bridgeman Images. [Fig. 01-31]

    ×