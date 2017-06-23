chapter 2 survey 1

Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Art History Sixth Edition Chapter 2 Art of the An...
STELE OF NARAM-SIN From Sippar; found at Susa (present-day Shush, Iran). Naram-Sin r. 2254-2218 BCE. Limestone, height 6'6...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Early Mesopotamia (1 of 2) • In the sixth or fift...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Early Mesopotamia (2 of 2) • Organized religion a...
THE ANCIENT NEAR EAST The green areas represent fertile land that could support early agriculture, notably the area betwee...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (1 of 9) • Writing – A principal contributi...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (2 of 9) • The ziggurat – Stepped ziggurats...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (3 of 9) • Temples – Two temples at Uruk ma...
RUINS OF THE ANU ZIGGURAT AND WHITE TEMPLE Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3400–3200 BCE. World Tourism Organization: I...
PLAN OF THE ANU ZIGGURAT AND WHITE TEMPLE Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3400–3200 BCE. [Fig. 02-02b]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (4 of 9) • Temples – Statues of gods and do...
HEAD OF A WOMAN From Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3300–3000 BCE. Marble, height approx. 8" (20.3 cm). Iraq Museum, B...
CARVED VESSEL From Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3300–3000 BCE. Alabaster, height 36" (91 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (5 of 9) • Votive figures – Limestone votiv...
TWELVE VOTIVE FIGURES From the Square Temple, Eshnunna (present-day Tell Asmar, Iraq). c. 2900–2600 BCE. Limestone, alabas...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (6 of 9) • Royal tombs – Sir Leonard Woolle...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (7 of 9) • Royal tombs – The top scene show...
RECONSTRUCTION OF THE GREAT LYRE WITH BULL’S HEAD From Royal Tomb (PG 789), Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2600–2500 ...
FRONT PANEL ON SOUND BOX OF THE GREAT LYRE WITH BULL’S HEAD Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image#150888 [Fig. 02-06b]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (8 of 9) • Royal tombs – The Standard of Ur...
SCENES OF WAR The front of a box known as the Standard of Ur. c. 2600–2500 BCE. Shell, lapis lazuli, and red limestone inl...
SCENES OF THE CELEBRATION OF VICTORY The back of a box known as the Standard of Ur. c. 2600–2500 BCE. Shell, lapis lazuli,...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (9 of 9) • Cylinder seals – Cylinder seals,...
CYLINDER SEAL AND ITS MODERN IMPRESSION From the tomb of Queen Puabi (PG 800), Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2600–25...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Akkad (1 of 3) • The Akkadians settled north of U...
DISK OF ENHEDUANNA From Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2300–2275 BCE. Alabaster, diameter 10" (25.6 cm). University o...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Akkad (2 of 3) • Head of a Ruler – This bronze he...
HEAD OF A MAN (KNOWN AS AN AKKADIAN RULER) From Nineveh (present-day Ninua, Iraq). c. 2300–2200 BCE. Copper alloy, height ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Akkad (3 of 3) • The Stele of Naram-Sin – The Ste...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ur and Lagash (1 of 2) • The Akkadian Empire fell...
NANNA ZIGGURAT Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2100–2050 BCE. © Michael S. Yamashita/CORBIS. [Fig. 02-11]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ur and Lagash (2 of 2) • Gudea commissioned votiv...
VOTIVE STATUE OF GUDEA From Girsu (present-day Telloh, Iraq). c. 2090 BCE. Diorite, height 29" (73.7 cm). Musée du Louvre,...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Babylon (1 of 2) • Political turmoil settled duri...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Babylon (2 of 2) • The Code of Hammurabi – The St...
STELE OF HAMMURABI Probably from Sippar; found at Susa (present-day Shush, Iran). c. 1792–1750 BCE. Basalt, height of stel...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assyrians and Neo-Babylonians • Assyrians rose to...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assurnasirpal II (1 of 2) • At the capital of Kal...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assurnasirpal II (2 of 2) • The Lion Hunt – In th...
ASSURNASIRPAL II KILLING LIONS From the palace complex of Assurnasirpal II, Kalhu (present-day Nimrud, Iraq). c. 875–860 B...
A CLOSER LOOK: Enemies Crossing the Euphrates to Escape Assyrian Archers Palace complex of Assurnasirpal II, Kalhu (presen...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sargon II • The palace complex at Dur Sharrukin s...
RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF THE CITADEL AND PALACE COMPLEX OF SARGON II Dur Sharrukin (present-day Khorsabad, Iraq). c. 721–...
GUARDIAN FIGURES AT GATE A OF THE CITADEL OF SARGON II DURING ITS EXCAVATION IN THE 1840S Dur Sharrukin (present-day Khors...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assurbanipal • Assurbanipal had his palace at the...
ASSURBANIPAL AND HIS QUEEN IN THE GARDEN From the palace at Nineveh (present-day Ninua, Iraq). c. 647 BCE. Alabaster, heig...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Neo-Babylonia • The most famous Neo-Babylonian ru...
RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF BABYLON IN THE 6TH CENTURY BCE The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy of...
ISHTAR GATE AND THRONE ROOM WALL Reconstruction; originally from Babylon (present-day Babil, Iraq). c. 575 BCE. Glazed bri...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Persia (1 of 3) • The Persians obtained independe...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Persia (2 of 3) • The new capital at Persepolis w...
AERIAL VIEW OF THE CEREMONIAL COMPLEX, PERSEPOLIS Iran. 518–c. 460 BCE. Arazu/Fotolia. [Fig. 02-21]
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Persia (3 of 3) • The walls of the Apadana (audie...
APADANA (AUDIENCE HALL) OF DARIUS AND XERXES Ceremonial Complex, Persepolis, Iran. 518–c. 460 BCE. © Melba Photo Agency/Al...
DARIUS AND XERXES RECEIVING TRIBUTE Detail of a relief from the stairway leading to the Apadana, Persepolis, Iran. 491–486...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (1 of 2) • Describe and characteri...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (2 of 2) • Select two rulers discu...
  • STELE OF NARAM-SIN From Sippar; found at Susa (present-day Shush, Iran). Naram-Sin r. 2254-2218 BCE. Limestone, height 6'6" (1.98 m). Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo © RMN-Grand Palais (musée du Louvre)/Les frères Chuzeville. [Fig. 02-01]
  • THE ANCIENT NEAR EAST The green areas represent fertile land that could support early agriculture, notably the area between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and the strips of land on either side of the Nile in Egypt. [Map 02-01]
  • TECHNIQUE: Cuneiform Writing
  • TECHNIQUE: Cuneiform Writing
  • RUINS OF THE ANU ZIGGURAT AND WHITE TEMPLE Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3400–3200 BCE. World Tourism Organization: Iraq [Fig. 02-02a]
  • PLAN OF THE ANU ZIGGURAT AND WHITE TEMPLE Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3400–3200 BCE. [Fig. 02-02b]
  • HEAD OF A WOMAN From Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3300–3000 BCE. Marble, height approx. 8" (20.3 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. © 2016. Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin. [Fig. 02-03]
  • CARVED VESSEL From Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3300–3000 BCE. Alabaster, height 36" (91 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. © 2016. Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin. [Fig. 02-04]
  • TWELVE VOTIVE FIGURES From the Square Temple, Eshnunna (present-day Tell Asmar, Iraq). c. 2900–2600 BCE. Limestone, alabaster, and gypsum, height of largest figure approx. 30" (76.3 cm). The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy of the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago [Fig. 02-05]
  • RECONSTRUCTION OF THE GREAT LYRE WITH BULL’S HEAD From Royal Tomb (PG 789), Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2600–2500 BCE. Wood with gold, silver, lapis lazuli, bitumen, and shell, reassembled in modern wood support; height of head 14" (35.6 cm); height of front panel 13" (33 cm); maximum length of lyre 55-1/2" (140 cm); height of upright back arm 46-1/2" (117 cm). University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Philadelphia. Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image #160104 [Fig. 02-06a]
  • FRONT PANEL ON SOUND BOX OF THE GREAT LYRE WITH BULL’S HEAD Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image#150888 [Fig. 02-06b]
  • SCENES OF WAR The front of a box known as the Standard of Ur. c. 2600–2500 BCE. Shell, lapis lazuli, and red limestone inlaid in bitumen, originally attached to the large sides of a rectangular wooden box, each 8 × 19″ (20.3 × 48.3 cm).
    British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-7a]
  • SCENES OF THE CELEBRATION OF VICTORY The back of a box known as the Standard of Ur. c. 2600–2500 BCE. Shell, lapis lazuli, and red limestone inlaid in bitumen, originally attached to the large sides of a rectangular wooden box, each 8 × 19″ (20.3 × 48.3 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-7b]
  • CYLINDER SEAL AND ITS MODERN IMPRESSION From the tomb of Queen Puabi (PG 800), Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2600–2500 BCE. Lapis lazuli, height 1-9/16" (4 cm), diameter 25/32" (2 cm). University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Philadelphia. Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image #10872. [Fig. 02-08]
  • DISK OF ENHEDUANNA From Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2300–2275 BCE. Alabaster, diameter 10" (25.6 cm). University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Philadelphia. Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image #150424. [Fig. 02-09]
  • HEAD OF A MAN (KNOWN AS AN AKKADIAN RULER) From Nineveh (present-day Ninua, Iraq). c. 2300–2200 BCE. Copper alloy, height 14-3/8" (36.5 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence. [Fig. 02-10]
  • NANNA ZIGGURAT Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2100–2050 BCE. © Michael S. Yamashita/CORBIS. [Fig. 02-11]
  • VOTIVE STATUE OF GUDEA From Girsu (present-day Telloh, Iraq). c. 2090 BCE. Diorite, height 29" (73.7 cm). Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo © RMN/D. Arnaudet/Louvre, Paris. [Fig. 02-12]
  • STELE OF HAMMURABI Probably from Sippar; found at Susa (present-day Shush, Iran). c. 1792–1750 BCE. Basalt, height of stele approx. 7'4" (2.25 m); height of figural relief 28" (71.1 cm). Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo © RMN/Hervé Lewandowski. [Fig. 02-13]
  • ASSURNASIRPAL II KILLING LIONS From the palace complex of Assurnasirpal II, Kalhu (present-day Nimrud, Iraq). c. 875–860 BCE. Alabaster, height approx. 39" (99.1 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-14]
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Enemies Crossing the Euphrates to Escape Assyrian Archers Palace complex of Assurnasirpal II, Kalhu (present-day Nimrud, Iraq). c. 875–860 BCE. Alabaster, height approx. 39" (99.1 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-15]
  • RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF THE CITADEL AND PALACE COMPLEX OF SARGON II Dur Sharrukin (present-day Khorsabad, Iraq). c. 721–706 BCE. The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy the Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. [Fig. 02-16]
  • GUARDIAN FIGURES AT GATE A OF THE CITADEL OF SARGON II DURING ITS EXCAVATION IN THE 1840S Dur Sharrukin (present-day Khorsabad, Iraq). c. 721–706 BCE. World Tourism Organization: Iraq. [Fig. 02-17]
  • ASSURBANIPAL AND HIS QUEEN IN THE GARDEN From the palace at Nineveh (present-day Ninua, Iraq). c. 647 BCE. Alabaster, height approx. 21" (53.3 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved.
    [Fig. 02-18]
  • RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF BABYLON IN THE 6TH CENTURY BCE The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy of the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago [Fig. 02-19]
  • ISHTAR GATE AND THRONE ROOM WALL Reconstruction; originally from Babylon (present-day Babil, Iraq). c. 575 BCE. Glazed brick, height of gate originally 40' (12.2 m) with towers rising 100' (30.5 m). Vorderasiatisches Museum, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Preussischer Kulturbesitz. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin [Fig. 02-20]
  • AERIAL VIEW OF THE CEREMONIAL COMPLEX, PERSEPOLIS Iran. 518-c. 460 BCE. [Fig. 02-23]
  • APADANA (AUDIENCE HALL) OF DARIUS AND XERXES Ceremonial Complex, Persepolis, Iran. 518–c. 460 BCE. © Melba Photo Agency/Alamy Stock Photo.[Fig. 02-22]
  • DARIUS AND XERXES RECEIVING TRIBUTE Detail of a relief from the stairway leading to the Apadana, Persepolis, Iran. 491–486 BCE. Limestone, height 8'4" (2.54 m). Courtesy the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago. [Fig. 02-23]

    1. 1. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Art History Sixth Edition Chapter 2 Art of the Ancient Near East
    2. 2. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives (1 of 2) 2.a Identify the visual hallmarks of early Mesopotamian, Assyrian, Neo- Babylonian, and Persian art for formal, technical, and expressive qualities. 2.b Interpret the meaning of works of early Mesopotamian, Assyrian, Neo-Babylonian, and Persian art based on their themes, subjects, and symbols. 2.c Relate early Mesopotamian, Assyrian, Neo-Babylonian, and Persian artists and art to their cultural, economic, and political contexts.
    3. 3. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives (2 of 2) 2.d Apply the vocabulary and concepts used to discuss ancient Near Eastern art, artists, and art history. 2.e Interpret ancient Near Eastern art using appropriate art historical methods, such as observation, comparison, and inductive reasoning. 2.f Select visual and textual evidence in various media to support an argument or an interpretation of ancient Near Eastern art.
    4. 4. STELE OF NARAM-SIN From Sippar; found at Susa (present-day Shush, Iran). Naram-Sin r. 2254-2218 BCE. Limestone, height 6'6" (1.98 m). Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo © RMN-Grand Palais (musée du Louvre)/Les frères Chuzeville. [Fig. 02-01]
    5. 5. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Early Mesopotamia (1 of 2) • In the sixth or fifth millennium BCE, agriculture developed in Mesopotamia, the area between the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers. • City-states developed between 4000 and 3000 BCE, and with them social hierarchies separated by skills beyond those needed for agricultural work.
    6. 6. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Early Mesopotamia (2 of 2) • Organized religion and its associated sacred sites and rituals played an important role in society. • Wealth and agricultural resources as well as few natural defenses made Mesopotamia vulnerable to political upheaval.
    7. 7. THE ANCIENT NEAR EAST The green areas represent fertile land that could support early agriculture, notably the area between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers and the strips of land on either side of the Nile in Egypt. [Map 02-01]
    8. 8. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (1 of 9) • Writing – A principal contribution of the Sumerians was a form of writing that was used for an accounting system. – Simple pictographs were drawn in wet clay using a pointed stylus. – This system of writing is termed cuneiform.
    9. 9. TECHNIQUE: Cuneiform Writing
    10. 10. TECHNIQUE: Cuneiform Writing
    11. 11. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (2 of 9) • The ziggurat – Stepped ziggurats were pyramidal structures with a temple at the top. – Elevating the buildings protected shrines from flooding but served a symbolic function of a bridge between earthly humans and heavenly gods.
    12. 12. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (3 of 9) • Temples – Two temples at Uruk mark the first independent city-state. – Each city had one protective deity, but society was polytheistic.  Sky god Anu  Goddess of love and war Inanna
    13. 13. RUINS OF THE ANU ZIGGURAT AND WHITE TEMPLE Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3400–3200 BCE. World Tourism Organization: Iraq [Fig. 02-02a]
    14. 14. PLAN OF THE ANU ZIGGURAT AND WHITE TEMPLE Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3400–3200 BCE. [Fig. 02-02b]
    15. 15. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (4 of 9) • Temples – Statues of gods and donors were placed in temples, such as the head of a woman. – An alabaster vessel found at the temple complex of Inanna show three registers, or horizontal bands, that narrate a story with great clarity.  It may be a re-enactment of the marriage of the goddess to her consort.
    16. 16. HEAD OF A WOMAN From Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3300–3000 BCE. Marble, height approx. 8" (20.3 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. © 2016. Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin. [Fig. 02-03]
    17. 17. CARVED VESSEL From Uruk (present-day Warka, Iraq). c. 3300–3000 BCE. Alabaster, height 36" (91 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. © 2016. Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin. [Fig. 02-04]
    18. 18. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (5 of 9) • Votive figures – Limestone votive statues dating to 2900–2600 BCE are directly related to a practice of worshipers' setting up images of themselves in a shrine before a larger image of a god. – Figures feature conventional representations, wherein all figures are clasping hands and wearing similar styles of dress.
    19. 19. TWELVE VOTIVE FIGURES From the Square Temple, Eshnunna (present-day Tell Asmar, Iraq). c. 2900–2600 BCE. Limestone, alabaster, and gypsum, height of largest figure approx. 30" (76.3 cm). The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy of the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago [Fig. 02-05]
    20. 20. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (6 of 9) • Royal tombs – Sir Leonard Woolley led an excavation of Ur during the 1920s. – A lyre found in one of the royal burials rested over the body of a woman depicted the image of a man interlocked with two bulls. – The lyre retained its gold bull's-head finial, lapis lazuli, and carved shell inlaid with bitumen.
    21. 21. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (7 of 9) • Royal tombs – The top scene shows animals entertaining at a banquet, while the bottom scene shows a scorpion-man from the Epic of Gilgamesh.  This 3,000-line poem describes a hero who braves danger to probe the meaning of humankind and immortality. – These lyres may have been buried atop bodies of sacrificial harp players.
    22. 22. RECONSTRUCTION OF THE GREAT LYRE WITH BULL’S HEAD From Royal Tomb (PG 789), Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2600–2500 BCE. Wood with gold, silver, lapis lazuli, bitumen, and shell, reassembled in modern wood support; height of head 14" (35.6 cm); height of front panel 13" (33 cm); maximum length of lyre 55-1/2" (140 cm); height of upright back arm 46-1/2" (117 cm). University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Philadelphia. Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image #160104 [Fig. 02-06a]
    23. 23. FRONT PANEL ON SOUND BOX OF THE GREAT LYRE WITH BULL’S HEAD Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image#150888 [Fig. 02-06b]
    24. 24. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (8 of 9) • Royal tombs – The Standard of Ur employs scenes of battle and banquet utilizing the same techniques and materials.  While the function of the box is unknown, the three registers are the best surviving examples of pictorial narrative from the time period.
    25. 25. SCENES OF WAR The front of a box known as the Standard of Ur. c. 2600–2500 BCE. Shell, lapis lazuli, and red limestone inlaid in bitumen, originally attached to the large sides of a rectangular wooden box, each 8 × 19″ (20.3 × 48.3 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-7a]
    26. 26. SCENES OF THE CELEBRATION OF VICTORY The back of a box known as the Standard of Ur. c. 2600–2500 BCE. Shell, lapis lazuli, and red limestone inlaid in bitumen, originally attached to the large sides of a rectangular wooden box, each 8 × 19″ (20.3 × 48.3 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-7b]
    27. 27. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sumer (9 of 9) • Cylinder seals – Cylinder seals, another invention by Sumerians, identified property ownership and were made of semiprecious stones.  The lapis lazuli seal from Ur is one of over 400.  These seals were usually less than 2 inches high and their incised scenes did not wear away during repeated use.
    28. 28. CYLINDER SEAL AND ITS MODERN IMPRESSION From the tomb of Queen Puabi (PG 800), Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2600–2500 BCE. Lapis lazuli, height 1-9/16" (4 cm), diameter 25/32" (2 cm). University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Philadelphia. Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image #10872. [Fig. 02-08]
    29. 29. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Akkad (1 of 3) • The Akkadians settled north of Uruk during the Sumerian period and, under Sargon I, conquered most of Mesopotamia. • Disk of Enheduanna – This circular relief in alabaster depicts the high priestess and serves as the first recording of an author in human history.
    30. 30. DISK OF ENHEDUANNA From Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2300–2275 BCE. Alabaster, diameter 10" (25.6 cm). University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Philadelphia. Courtesy of the Penn Museum, image #150424. [Fig. 02-09]
    31. 31. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Akkad (2 of 3) • Head of a Ruler – This bronze head is the earliest known hollow-cast sculpture made in the lost-wax casting process. – Facial features may reflect a generalized ideal rather than the unique likeness of its subject, Sargon. – Ears and inlaid eyes have been removed via deliberate damage.
    32. 32. HEAD OF A MAN (KNOWN AS AN AKKADIAN RULER) From Nineveh (present-day Ninua, Iraq). c. 2300–2200 BCE. Copper alloy, height 14-3/8" (36.5 cm). Iraq Museum, Baghdad. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence. [Fig. 02-10]
    33. 33. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Akkad (3 of 3) • The Stele of Naram-Sin – The Stele of Naram-Sin commemorates a military victory of Sargon's grandson.  Naram-Sin is shown in hierarchic scale, meaning that his large size indicates a higher level of importance. – The Stele of Naram-Sin commemorates a military victory of Sargon's grandson.
    34. 34. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ur and Lagash (1 of 2) • The Akkadian Empire fell around 2180 BCE to the Guti from the northeast. • King Umammu of Ur commissioned a ziggurat dedicated to Nanna as well as many other magnificent buildings. • The city-state of Lagash was the only one to remain independent under Gudea.
    35. 35. NANNA ZIGGURAT Ur (present-day Muqaiyir, Iraq). c. 2100–2050 BCE. © Michael S. Yamashita/CORBIS. [Fig. 02-11]
    36. 36. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Ur and Lagash (2 of 2) • Gudea commissioned votive statues of himself in diorite to embody his just rule. – In a votive statue dedicated to the goddess Geshtinanna, Gudea is shown with a vessel in which water flows in two streams with leaping fish.
    37. 37. VOTIVE STATUE OF GUDEA From Girsu (present-day Telloh, Iraq). c. 2090 BCE. Diorite, height 29" (73.7 cm). Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo © RMN/D. Arnaudet/Louvre, Paris. [Fig. 02-12]
    38. 38. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Babylon (1 of 2) • Political turmoil settled during the time of Hammurabi in Babylon. – Among Hammurabi's achievements is a written legal code that appears in cuneiform script on a stele.
    39. 39. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Babylon (2 of 2) • The Code of Hammurabi – The Stele of Hammurabi included about 300 entries on the rights, duties, and punishments of Babylonians.  Most deal with property, with a small number relating to domestic disputes or physical assault. – Punishments specifically tailored to the crime, such as "an eye for an eye," have become the most well known.
    40. 40. STELE OF HAMMURABI Probably from Sippar; found at Susa (present-day Shush, Iran). c. 1792–1750 BCE. Basalt, height of stele approx. 7'4" (2.25 m); height of figural relief 28" (71.1 cm). Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo © RMN/Hervé Lewandowski. [Fig. 02-13]
    41. 41. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assyrians and Neo-Babylonians • Assyrians rose to dominance about 1400 BCE and collapsed around 600 BCE. • Rulers built their palaces on high platforms within fortified cities. – Many contained low reliefs of battles, hunting, tribute to the king, and religious imagery.
    42. 42. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assurnasirpal II (1 of 2) • At the capital of Kalhu during the reign of Assurnasirpal II, an ambitious building program was undertaken to fortify the city. • Most buildings were made from mud bricks, although decoration was often made from limestone and alabaster. • Guardian figures flanked the portals of the walls.
    43. 43. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assurnasirpal II (2 of 2) • The Lion Hunt – In this scene, the king stands in a chariot during a dramatic ceremonial hunt. • Enemies Crossing the Euphrates to Escape Assyrian Archers – This low-relief scene sets a battle within a detailed landscape, recalling an event from 878 BCE.
    44. 44. ASSURNASIRPAL II KILLING LIONS From the palace complex of Assurnasirpal II, Kalhu (present-day Nimrud, Iraq). c. 875–860 BCE. Alabaster, height approx. 39" (99.1 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-14]
    45. 45. A CLOSER LOOK: Enemies Crossing the Euphrates to Escape Assyrian Archers Palace complex of Assurnasirpal II, Kalhu (present-day Nimrud, Iraq). c. 875–860 BCE. Alabaster, height approx. 39" (99.1 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-15]
    46. 46. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Sargon II • The palace complex at Dur Sharrukin stood on a platform about 40 feet high and was accessible only from a wide ramp. – It featured a main courtyard with service buildings on the right and temples on the left. – Colossal lamassus guardian figures combined the head of a man, the body of a lion, the wings of an eagle, and the horned headdress of a god.
    47. 47. RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF THE CITADEL AND PALACE COMPLEX OF SARGON II Dur Sharrukin (present-day Khorsabad, Iraq). c. 721–706 BCE. The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy the Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. [Fig. 02-16]
    48. 48. GUARDIAN FIGURES AT GATE A OF THE CITADEL OF SARGON II DURING ITS EXCAVATION IN THE 1840S Dur Sharrukin (present-day Khorsabad, Iraq). c. 721–706 BCE. World Tourism Organization: Iraq. [Fig. 02-17]
    49. 49. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assurbanipal • Assurbanipal had his palace at the new capital of Nineveh decorated with low-relief panels of alabaster. – One scene depicts a victory celebration wherein the king and queen are attended by servants and an enemy's head hangs from a tree.
    50. 50. ASSURBANIPAL AND HIS QUEEN IN THE GARDEN From the palace at Nineveh (present-day Ninua, Iraq). c. 647 BCE. Alabaster, height approx. 21" (53.3 cm). British Museum, London. © The Trustees of the British Museum. All rights reserved. [Fig. 02-18]
    51. 51. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Neo-Babylonia • The most famous Neo-Babylonian ruler was Nebuchadnezzar, who was a great patron of architecture. – The Processional Way was up to 66 feet wide and provided a route for the procession honoring the city's patron god.  It ended with the Ishtar Gate, a colorful and elaborately decorated gate with crenellated towers.
    52. 52. RECONSTRUCTION DRAWING OF BABYLON IN THE 6TH CENTURY BCE The Oriental Institute Museum, University of Chicago. Courtesy of the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago [Fig. 02-19]
    53. 53. ISHTAR GATE AND THRONE ROOM WALL Reconstruction; originally from Babylon (present-day Babil, Iraq). c. 575 BCE. Glazed brick, height of gate originally 40' (12.2 m) with towers rising 100' (30.5 m). Vorderasiatisches Museum, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Preussischer Kulturbesitz. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence/bpk, Bildagentur für Kunst, Kultur und Geschichte, Berlin [Fig. 02-20]
    54. 54. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Persia (1 of 3) • The Persians obtained independence in 549 BCE under Cyrus II "the Great." • Darius I and his successors were known as the Achaemenids, and their rule lasted for nearly two centuries. – They developed fair taxation, standard currency, and improved communication.
    55. 55. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Persia (2 of 3) • The new capital at Persepolis was built starting in about 515 BCE in a multicultural style of art. – It combined Persian, Median, Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and Greek elements. – Persepolis was set on a raised platform and laid out on a rectangular grid.
    56. 56. AERIAL VIEW OF THE CEREMONIAL COMPLEX, PERSEPOLIS Iran. 518–c. 460 BCE. Arazu/Fotolia. [Fig. 02-21]
    57. 57. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Persia (3 of 3) • The walls of the Apadana (audience hall) were decorated with low relief sculpture. – On one side are ranks of warriors. – On the staircase are lions attacking bulls, representing the ferocity of the leaders. – Elements such as Darius's crown were covered in gold leaf.
    58. 58. APADANA (AUDIENCE HALL) OF DARIUS AND XERXES Ceremonial Complex, Persepolis, Iran. 518–c. 460 BCE. © Melba Photo Agency/Alamy Stock Photo.[Fig. 02-22]
    59. 59. DARIUS AND XERXES RECEIVING TRIBUTE Detail of a relief from the stairway leading to the Apadana, Persepolis, Iran. 491–486 BCE. Limestone, height 8'4" (2.54 m). Courtesy the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago. [Fig. 02-23]
    60. 60. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (1 of 2) • Describe and characterize the way human figures are represented in the Sumerian votive figures of Eshnunna. What are the potential relationships between style and function? • Discuss the development of relief sculpture in the ancient Near East. Choose two specific examples, one from the Sumerian period and one from the Assyrian period, and explain how symbols and stories are combined to express ideas that were important to these two cultures.
    61. 61. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (2 of 2) • Select two rulers discussed in this chapter and explain how each preserved his legacy through commissioned works of art and/or architecture. • How did the excavations of Sir Leonard Woolley contribute to our understanding of the art of the ancient Near East?

