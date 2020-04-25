Gioi thieu khoa hoc idea statica AISC 360 - 16

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 1 | P a g e THƯ GỬI KHÁCH HÀNG LẦN ĐẦU TIÊN. Mình mến chào bạn! Cảm...
Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 2 | P a g e Nội dung khóa học “Tinh toán liên kết thép theo AISC-AS...
Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 3 | P a g e Mình biết thời gian của các bạn có giá trị như thế nào ...
.Tạo điểm phục hồi Win. .Tạo file ghost. .Giới thiệu bộ tài liệu AISC 360-05-10-16-ASD-LRFD: . AISC Manual. . AISC Design Guide.
. AISC Design Example. . AISC Detailing .Giới thiệu các website, để tự học & tự nghiên cứu. .Giá sản phẩm bản quyền hiện hành.
Nội dụng khóa học: Kí hiệu liên kết Cách xuất report
+Idea03-Cài đặt Idea statica V8, V10
+ Idea04-Giới thiệu Idea V8 + Idea05-Giới thiệu Idea V10
+ Idea06-Sap2000 xuất liên kết qua Idea + Idea07-Sap2000 xuất model full qua Idea
+ Idea08-Sử dụng liên kết có sẵn- 1 & xuất report + Idea09-Sử dụng liên kết có sẵn-2- phần còn lại
+Idea10-BP (Base Plate-Bảng đế cột) +Idea11-EP (End plate-Dầm vô cột).
+ Idea12-PP (Plate to plate-2 thanh đối đầu bằng các bảng bích) +Idea13-Cut (Cắt hoặc hàn chỗ giao giao)
+Idea14-STIFF (Stiffener-Tăng cứng cấu kiện). + Idea15-WID (Widener-Mở rộng bụng & cánh)
+Idea16-Rip (Tăng cứng bụng & cánh). +Idea17-OP (Opening-Đục lỗ cấu kiện).
+Idea18-SEP (Shifted end plate-Dầm phụ ngàm vào dầm chính) + Idea19-Stub (Ngắt phân đoạn thanh)
+Idea20-SPL (Splice-Thanh đối đầu bằng các bảng nối) +Idea21-SP (Stiffening plate-Thêm tấm plate bất kì).
+Idea22-SP-GUSS (Gusset plate-Thanh giằng & chỉnh sửa tấm). +Idea23-CPL (Connecting plate-Hollow section-Tạo giằng ống)
+ Idea24-FP (Fin plate-Shear Plate) + Idea25-Cleat (Shear Angle L)
+Idea26-SM (Stiffening member-Thanh giằng chống). + Idea27-PCUT (Plate cut-Cắt & hàn bằng Plate), H-Beam ≈ H-Girder
+Idea28-GRD (Tạo bolt bất kì) + Idea29-Weld (Weld or contact-Hàn bất kì).
+Idea30-NVOL (Tạo tiết diện rỗng) +Idea31-WPLN (Tạo mặt phẳng cắt)
+ Idea32-Chỉnh sửa vị trí bolt và bản mã + Idea33-Tạo tiết diện tự tạo
+Idea34-Liên kết xà gồ +Idea35-Cài đặt "BIM Vision"
+Idea36-Cách tổ hợp lực excel +Idea37-Ví dụ thực tế cho 1 liên kết mẫu +Idea38-Tài liệu đính kèm .BIM Vision soft ware .Model Stair .Excel member force .Soure file Idea stattica
.Pdf result +Idea39-Friction-Slip-Slotted-Preloaded bolts +Idea40-Ví dụ nách cột
+Idea41-Hội thảo chia sẻ online 16-Apr-2020 +Idea42-Haunch – điều kiện biên
+Nhận xét từ học viên:
Gioi thieu khoa hoc idea statica AISC 360 - 16

Gioi thieu khoa hoc idea statica AISC 360 - 16

  THƯ GỬI KHÁCH HÀNG LẦN ĐẦU TIÊN. Mình mến chào bạn! Cảm ơn bạn đã tin yêu và tham gia vào khóa học online của mình. Chúc bạn học hiệu quả và ứng dụng tốt vào trong công việc của bạn. Sau đây xin mời bạn làm theo hướng dẫn phía dưới để tham gia vào khóa học online của mình PHẦN 1: CÁCH VÀO XEM VIDEO VÀ TẢI TÀI LIỆU KÈM THEO CỦA KHÓA HỌC. Bước 1: Bạn vui lòng đăng nhập Gmail bằng tài khoản email đã đăng ký học. Bước 2: Sau đó kích vào link đính kèm để vào xem video của khóa học PHẦN 2: THÔNG TIN LIÊN LẠC: Khi cần có sự giúp đở, bạn vui lòng liên hệ qua các thông tin sau: +Zalo: 0937'240'882, +Email: duyquang2020@gmail.com +STK: Vietcombank: NGUYEN DUY QUANG - 0071005052439 PHẦN 3: TUÂN THỦ CHÍNH SÁCH BẢN QUYỀN Các video này là sản phẩm trí tuệ của mình. Khi cần chia sẻ, tải về, sao chép, mua bán, hoặc phát tán trên các trang mạng xã hội, bạn vui lòng liên hệ với mình để được sự đồng ý từ mình cho các việc này. Nhằm đảm bảo quyền lợi của bạn, xin bạn vui lòng tuân thủ chính sách bản quyền trên. Trân trọng cảm ơn sự quan tâm của bạn! Thân ái, chào bạn! Tác giả
  Nội dung khóa học "Tinh toán liên kết thép theo AISC-ASD & LRFD bằng Idea Statica" Một khóa học hoàn chỉnh và thực dụng về liên kết thép. 1.Ưu điểm phần mềm: +Tính được cho cả bê tông và thép. +Không giới hạn thư viện liên kết. +Tính xác với thực tế, tiết kiệm vật tư. 2.Đối tượng học: +Đang thực hiện các dự án lớn, phức tạp. +Cần tối ưu trong liên kết. +Có cấu hình máy tính mạnh. 3.
  3. 3. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 3 | P a g e Mình biết thời gian của các bạn có giá trị như thế nào và thời hạn dự án mà các bạn đang phải đối mặt là như thế nào, và đó là lý do tại sao mình thiết kế khóa học này để các bạn rút ngắn thời gian học, vì vậy công việc hàng ngày của các bạn sẽ không bị ảnh hưởng nhiều, và các bạn cũng sẽ có nhiều thời gian để thực hành giữa các buổi. Những gì mong đợi từ khóa học? => Khóa học nhằm cung cấp cho người học những điều sau đây: +Hiểu phương pháp CBFEM. +Làm quen với giao diện người dùng của phần mềm. +Ví dụ từng bước. +Hiểu quy trình thiết kế. +Kỹ thuật mô hình hóa. +Cách sử dụng phân tích độ cứng và bất ổn định. +Cách sử dụng các liên kết BIM. +Thực hành. +Mẹo và thủ thuật. 4. Điều kiện tiên quyết. Khóa học này giả định các bạn không có kiến thức trước về IDEA StatiCa, nhưng điều quan trọng, là bạn phải có sự hiểu biết về các nguyên tắc đằng sau thiết kế liên kết thép. Một sự hiểu biết về các kiến thức tổng quan chính của IDEA StatiCa cũng được kể vào nhưng không đáng kể. 5. Nội dung chính: + Idea01-Giới thiệu khóa học Idea + Idea02-Giới thiệu chung AISC - Idea .Sơ lược các phần mềm tính liên kết thép theo Mỹ-AISC: Risa connection, Descon connection, Limcon connection, Midas, Robot structure analysis, Ram connection,... Idea statica. .Kiểm tra windows=> “winver.exe”
  4. 4. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 4 | P a g e .Tạo điểm phục hồi Win. .Tạo file ghost. .Giới thiệu bộ tài liệu AISC 360-05-10-16-ASD-LRFD: . AISC Manual. . AISC Design Guide.
  5. 5. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 5 | P a g e . AISC Design Example. . AISC Detailing .Giới thiệu các website, để tự học & tự nghiên cứu. .Giá sản phẩm bản quyền hiện hành.
  6. 6. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 6 | P a g e Nội dụng khóa học: Kí hiệu liên kết Cách xuất report
  7. 7. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 7 | P a g e +Idea03-Cài đặt Idea statica V8, V10
  8. 8. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 8 | P a g e + Idea04-Giới thiệu Idea V8 + Idea05-Giới thiệu Idea V10
  9. 9. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 9 | P a g e + Idea06-Sap2000 xuất liên kết qua Idea + Idea07-Sap2000 xuất model full qua Idea
  10. 10. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 10 | P a g e + Idea08-Sử dụng liên kết có sẵn- 1 & xuất report + Idea09-Sử dụng liên kết có sẵn-2- phần còn lại
  11. 11. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 11 | P a g e +Idea10-BP (Base Plate-Bảng đế cột) +Idea11-EP (End plate-Dầm vô cột).
  12. 12. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 12 | P a g e + Idea12-PP (Plate to plate-2 thanh đối đầu bằng các bảng bích) +Idea13-Cut (Cắt hoặc hàn chỗ giao giao)
  13. 13. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 13 | P a g e +Idea14-STIFF (Stiffener-Tăng cứng cấu kiện). + Idea15-WID (Widener-Mở rộng bụng & cánh)
  14. 14. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 14 | P a g e +Idea16-Rip (Tăng cứng bụng & cánh). +Idea17-OP (Opening-Đục lỗ cấu kiện).
  15. 15. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 15 | P a g e +Idea18-SEP (Shifted end plate-Dầm phụ ngàm vào dầm chính) + Idea19-Stub (Ngắt phân đoạn thanh)
  16. 16. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 16 | P a g e +Idea20-SPL (Splice-Thanh đối đầu bằng các bảng nối) +Idea21-SP (Stiffening plate-Thêm tấm plate bất kì).
  17. 17. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 17 | P a g e +Idea22-SP-GUSS (Gusset plate-Thanh giằng & chỉnh sửa tấm). +Idea23-CPL (Connecting plate-Hollow section-Tạo giằng ống)
  18. 18. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 18 | P a g e + Idea24-FP (Fin plate-Shear Plate) + Idea25-Cleat (Shear Angle L)
  19. 19. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 19 | P a g e +Idea26-SM (Stiffening member-Thanh giằng chống). + Idea27-PCUT (Plate cut-Cắt & hàn bằng Plate), H-Beam ≈ H-Girder
  20. 20. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 20 | P a g e +Idea28-GRD (Tạo bolt bất kì) + Idea29-Weld (Weld or contact-Hàn bất kì).
  21. 21. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 21 | P a g e +Idea30-NVOL (Tạo tiết diện rỗng) +Idea31-WPLN (Tạo mặt phẳng cắt)
  22. 22. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 22 | P a g e + Idea32-Chỉnh sửa vị trí bolt và bản mã + Idea33-Tạo tiết diện tự tạo
  23. 23. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 23 | P a g e +Idea34-Liên kết xà gồ +Idea35-Cài đặt “BIM Vision”
  24. 24. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 24 | P a g e +Idea36-Cách tổ hợp lực excel +Idea37-Ví dụ thực tế cho 1 liên kết mẫu +Idea38-Tài liệu đính kèm .BIM Vision soft ware .Model Stair .Excel member force .Soure file Idea stattica
  25. 25. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 25 | P a g e .Pdf result +Idea39-Friction-Slip-Slotted-Preloaded bolts +Idea40-Ví dụ nách cột
  26. 26. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 26 | P a g e +Idea41-Hội thảo chia sẻ online 16-Apr-2020 +Idea42-Haunch – điều kiện biên
  27. 27. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 27 | P a g e +Nhận xét từ học viên:

