النصوص القانونية المنظمة للسجون المغربية

3‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ áí†Ôm@@ ‫عرف‬‫المغرب‬‫نظام‬‫السج‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ﻣنذ‬‫القدم‬،‫ف‬‫خالل‬‫فترة‬‫الحم...
4‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫و‬‫يتوفر‬‫المغرب‬‫حاليا‬‫على‬65‫ﻣؤسسة‬‫سجنية‬‫يلي‬ ‫حسبما‬ ‫ﻣصنفة‬: −‫الس...
5‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ •‫إقرار‬‫الحق‬‫للمعتقل‬‫في‬‫المؤازرة‬‫ﻣن‬‫طرف‬‫ﻣن‬‫يختاره‬‫لذلك‬‫أﻣام‬‫لجن...
6‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ @áÓ‰@æìãbÔÛa23.98@@@ @ÕÜÈn½a@@ @òîävÛa@pbû½a@îmë@áîÄäni
7‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ÜÎ…Ìè†ã¾1.99.200»…^‘13±æù]ï^¶àÚ1420 )25‹ŞŠÆ_1999(ÜÎ…áçÞ^ÏÖ]„éËßje23.98...
8‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ 1-‫بصفة‬ ‫ﻣخصصة‬ ‫وھي‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫السجون‬‫والمحكوم‬ ‫االحتياطيين‬ ‫المعتقل...
9‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]8 ‫ھي‬ ‫المدانين‬ ‫الستقبال‬ ‫المخصصة‬ ‫المؤسسات‬: 1-‫المركزية‬ ‫الس...
10‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]14 ‫لمدة‬ ‫المغيرة‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫نصوص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المقررات‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫بيان‬ ...
11‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]18 ،‫القضائية‬ ‫والمقررات‬ ‫األواﻣر‬ ‫ﺗنفيذ‬ ‫على‬ ‫يسھر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الس...
12‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]24 ‫السجون‬ ‫إدارة‬ ‫ﻣدير‬ ‫إشعار‬ ‫فورا‬ ‫يجب‬ 4 ،،‫المختصة‬ ‫القض...
13‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗقري‬ ،‫الشروط‬ ‫بنفس‬ ‫يسلم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬‫يقتض‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ﻣا‬ ،‫للمعتقل‬ ‫ال...
14‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]32 ‫ﺗأديبي‬ ‫ﺗدبير‬ ‫بمثابة‬ ،‫أﻣني‬ ‫أو‬ ‫احتياطي‬ ‫ﺗدبير‬ ‫بموجب‬...
15‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]36 ‫عمل‬ ‫ﻣمارسة‬ ‫يطلبوا‬ ‫أن‬ ،‫بدنيا‬ ‫والمكرھين‬ ‫االحتياطيين‬ ...
16‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫الضرورية‬ ‫األوقات‬ ‫ﺗخصيص‬ ‫كذلك‬ ‫ويجب‬ ،‫العطل‬ ‫وأيام‬ ‫األسبوعية‬ ‫...
17‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫باستثناء‬ ،‫طبيعته‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫أيا‬ ،‫االعتقال‬ ‫ﻣدة‬ ‫ﻣن‬ ‫االستث...
18‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ •‫ﺗنازالت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ﺗعھدات‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للغير‬ ‫ﻣملوكة‬ ‫أشياء‬ ‫عل...
19‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]56 ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫ﻣدير‬ ‫ويشعر‬ ،‫جزئيا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫كليا‬ ‫إﻣا‬ ،‫التنفيذ‬ ‫...
20‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫القرار‬ ‫في‬ ‫ينازع‬ ‫أن‬ ،‫ﺗأديبي‬ ‫ﺗدبير‬ ‫حقه‬ ‫في‬ ‫صدر...
21‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ oÖ^nÖ]Å†ËÖ] l^Š‰ö¹]àÚ_ ì^¹]63 ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫للضوابط‬ ‫الدقيق‬ ‫التطبيق‬...
22‫ﺍﻟﺪﺭﺍﺳﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﻛﺰ‬‫ﻭ‬‫ﺃﺑﺤﺎﺙ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻴﺎﺳﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺠﻨﺎﺋﻴﺔ‬ ì^¹]67 ‫الصبغة‬ ،‫نوعھا‬ ‫كان‬ ‫كيفما‬ ‫واألشياء‬ ،‫والمراسالت‬ ،‫المال...
