ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROME C H A I R P E R S O N : D R M A H A B A L E S H WA R M AY YA S T U D E N T : D R R AV I K I R A N
INTRODUCTION • Clinical presentation of nephritic syndrome includes • Acute nephritic syndrome, • Syndrome of rapidly prog...
INTRODUCTION
INTRODUCTION Acute nephritic syndromes classically present with the following: • Hematuria • Subnephrotic proteinuria (1- ...
ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROMES
ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROMES
CAUSES ACCORDING TO AGE CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS • Post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis • MPGN • Cresentic GN • IgA nephr...
INFECTIOUS CAUSES OF ACUTE NEPHRITIS • Infectious syndromes • Specific bacterial diseases • Mycobacterial, rickettsial, my...
SITE OF INJURY IN ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROME
APPROACH
CLINICAL APPROACH (POST-INFECTIOUS) On the background of Acute Nephritis features…. • 5 and 12 years(90%) and >40(10%) • b...
IMMUNE MEDIATED GLOMERULONEPHRITIS IMMUNE COMPLEX GN ANTI-GBM GN ANCA ASSOCIATED GN
IMMUNE COMPLEX GN On the background of Acute Nephritis features…. • 20s and 30s • men > women • asymptoma tic microscopi c...
MPGN • 20s; women > men • Systemic symptoms - most common • Asso – HepC,Cryogloulin,ne oplasias • Teenage; women > men • G...
ANTI-GBM GN On the background of Acute Nephritis features…. Young men(late 20s) both sexes (50s and 70s) With lung haemorr...
ANCA ASSOCIATED GN With the background of Acute Nephritis features…. • 50s/60s • men = women • Weight loss, malaise, LRT s...
LABORATORY APPROACH
DARK URINE DIPSTICK FOR HEMENEGATIVE DRUGS FOOD DYES MELANIN POSITIVE GROSS HEMATURIA MICROSCOPIC HEMATURIA TRAUMA PRESENT...
Photomicrograph of urine sediment with a red cell cast Phase contrast micrograph showing dysmorphic red cells in urine sed...
INVESTIGATIONS
POST-INFECTIOUS GN • Anti streptolysin titre • anti-DNAse B • Throat swab or skin swab • 2D ECHO • TEE • USG • X-ray • VP ...
IMMUNE COMPLEX GN Glomerular immune complex localisatIon with granular capillary wall and/or mesangeal staining Raised ser...
MPGN Low C4 (classical path activation) Low C3 (alternative path activation), C3 nephritic factor Dense deposits Complemen...
ANTI-GBM GN Circulating Anti-GBM antibodies with linear GBM staining for IgG • With evidence of lung haemorrhage GPS • Wit...
ANCA ASSOCIATED GN Circulating ANCA with paucity of glomerular immunoglobulin staining P-ANCA(MPO) Vasculitis with no gran...
PIGN/IRGN
ACUTE POST-STREPTOCOCCAL GLOMERULONEPHRITIS • AGN that follows an infection with a nephritogenic strain of group A beta he...
STREPTOCOCCAL INFECTION OF THE THROAT OR SKIN ( IMPETIGO)
EPIDEMIOLOGY • Globally - incidence has decreased in the past three decades. • Throat (serotype 12) - cold weather months....
Clinical course • Spontaneous improvement typically begins within 1 wk • Resolution of edema in 5-10 days • Hypertension i...
ANTIBODIES TO STREPTOCOCCAL ANTIGEN(S) • Anti-streptolysin O titer (ASOT) >333 TOD Units • COMMONLY elevated after a phary...
INDICATIONS FOR RENAL BIOPSY • Severe acute renal failure requiring dialysis. • Features suggesting non post-infectious AG...
LIGHT MICROSCOPE (NOT SPECIFIC FOR POST STREPTOCOCCAL NEPHRITIS) • Glomeruli - enlarged,hypercel lular. • Diffuse mesangia...
PSGN.. Immunofluorescence microscopy • Lumpy-bumpy deposits of immunoglobulin • Complement • Glomerular basement membrane ...
MANAGEMENT • Treatment is supportive • control of hypertension, edema, and dialysis as needed. • Strict monitoring – I/O/w...
MANAGEMENT… • Diet – no added salt to diet,Protein restriction is unnecessary • No role for immunosuppressive therapy(even...
COMPLICATIONS • Hypertensive encephalopathy usually presenting with seizures • Pulmonary oedema (acute left ventricular fa...
POOR PROGNOSIS INDICATED IN…(PSGN) • History of childhood PSGN • Older age. • History of massive proteinuria. • History of...
OUTCOME • Short term outcome: Excellent, mortality <0.5%. • RPGN – 4.6% • Long term outcome: 1.8% (1-3%) of children devel...
VARIANTS OF PIGN • Staphylococcus associated GN. • Associated with ventrilovascular shunt, IE . • Some resemble IgA nephro...
GN ASSOCIATED WITH IE • Incidence range from 22-78%. • Highest among IV drug abusers • Particularly in patients who: • Rem...
SHUNT NEPHRITIS RELATED GN • Immune mediated complex GN. • Complication of chronic infection via ventriculovascular shunts...
HCV INFECTION RELATED GN • HCV frequently causes extrahepatic manifestation. • Kidney involvement… • Most common associate...
HBV INFECTION RELATED GN • Pattern of kidney involvement included. • MN is the most common form, especially in children. •...
HIV RELATED GN • Variety spectrum of kidney disease. • HIVAN is the most common cause of CKD in HIV-1. • APOL1 gene relate...
SCHISTOSOMAL NEPHROPATHY • S.Mansoni and S.japonicum, blood fluke. • Incidence is not well defined. • Young adult males. •...
FILARIAL NEPHROPATHY • Loa loa, Onchocerca volvulus, W. bancrofti and B. Malayi. • Immune mediated from worm antigens. • U...
MALARIAL NEPHROPATHY • P.Falciparum. • May resulted in AKI or proliferative GN. • P.Malariae. • Variety of kidney disease ...
IgA NEPHROPATHY (IgAN) • Berger's disease/Synpharyngitic glomerulonephritis • MC type of GN worldwide • Male preponderance...
IgA NEPHROPATHY • Deposits of IgA are also found in the glomerular mesangium in a variety of systemic diseases, including:...
• IgA - polymeric forms • Only IgA1 forms the nephritogenic deposits • A genetic or acquired abnormality of immune regulat...
PATHOGENESIS- SECONDARY IGA NEPHROPATHY • IgA nephropathy occurs with increased frequency • gluten enteropathy (celiac dis...
IgAN • IgA nephropathy is typically an isolated renal disease, similar IgA deposits are present in a systemic disorder of ...
IgAN..CLINICAL COURSE • The hematuria typically lasts for several days and then subsides, only to return every few months....
IgAN… CLINICAL COURSE • Clues to an increased risk of progression(loss of renal function) • Onset in old age • Heavy prote...
IgA NEPHROPATHY • Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors in patients with proteinuria or declining renal function....
C3 GLOMERULONEPHRITIS
INTRODUCTION • MPGN- not a diagnosis per se • Rather a histopathologic pattern of injury • See for potential underlying ca...
• DDD was renamed MPGN2 in 1975 • Now considered inappropriate to refer to DDD as MPGN2 • Pathological pattern of MPGN is ...
SUMMARY OF CLINICAL AND LABORATORY FEATURES OF C3 GLOMERULOPATHIES
MANAGEMENT • Predictors of outcome • Renal dysfunction – Sr Cr, GFR • Proteinuria • DDD- older age at diagnosis - an indep...
TREATMENT • Targeted therapies have not proven to be universally beneficial – • Heterogeneity of the C3 glomerulopathies •...
TREATMENT… • Replacement • Plasma exchange • Pharmaceteucal preparation (not available at present) • Replacement not succe...
C3 GN VS DDD • C3GN have a slightly better prognosis than do pts with DDD • DDD – progression to ESRD • 25% after 5 years ...
REFERENCES • Harrisons Principles of Internal Medicine – 19th Edition • Brenner and Rector – The Kidney – 9th Edition • Co...
REFERENCES • The Korean Society of Nephrology - New Classification of MPGN/Kidney Res Clin Pract 33 (2014)171–173 http://d...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROME C H A I R P E R S O N : D R M A H A B A L E S H WA R M AY YA S T U D E N T : D R R AV I K I R A N N H R M C I M
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Clinical presentation of nephritic syndrome includes • Acute nephritic syndrome, • Syndrome of rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis, • Syndrome of chronic glomerulonephritis
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. INTRODUCTION Acute nephritic syndromes classically present with the following: • Hematuria • Subnephrotic proteinuria (1- 2 g/24 h ) • Hypertension • Fluid retention • Red blood cell casts • Pyuria • Rise in serum creatinine • Reduction in GFR
  5. 5. ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROMES
  6. 6. ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROMES
  7. 7. CAUSES ACCORDING TO AGE CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS • Post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis • MPGN • Cresentic GN • IgA nephropathy • Lupus Nephritis • Henoch-Schönlein purpura ADULTS • IgA Nephropathy • Rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis • SLE or lupus nephritis • ANCA associated • Membranoproliferative GN • Hepatitis B or C • Infective endocarditis • Abdominal abscesses • Viral diseases such as mononucleosis, measles, mumps
  8. 8. INFECTIOUS CAUSES OF ACUTE NEPHRITIS • Infectious syndromes • Specific bacterial diseases • Mycobacterial, rickettsial, mycoplasmal, chlamydial, and spirochetal diseases • Fungal infections • Viruses • Parasitic infestations NON-INFECTIOUS CAUSES OF ACUTE NEPHRITIS • Immune mediated glomerulonephritis • Immune complex GN • IgAN,HSP,LN… • ANTI-GBM GN • GPS,Anti-GBM • ANCA associated GN • MP,WG,CSS Kanjanabuch, T. et al. Nat. Rev. Nephrol. 5, 259–269 (2009); doi:10.1038/nrneph.2009.44
  9. 9. SITE OF INJURY IN ACUTE NEPHRITIC SYNDROME
  10. 10. APPROACH
  11. 11. CLINICAL APPROACH (POST-INFECTIOUS) On the background of Acute Nephritis features…. • 5 and 12 years(90%) and >40(10%) • boys > girls • Pharyngitis(1-3) • Impetigo(2-6) • may be severe enough to appear as RPGN • Constitutional symptoms - as many as 50% of cases IVDU Cardiac murmur Dental abscess. Osteomy elitis,dee p seated abscesse s Treated hydroce phalus PSGN Endocar ditis ShuntAbscess
  12. 12. IMMUNE MEDIATED GLOMERULONEPHRITIS IMMUNE COMPLEX GN ANTI-GBM GN ANCA ASSOCIATED GN
  13. 13. IMMUNE COMPLEX GN On the background of Acute Nephritis features…. • 20s and 30s • men > women • asymptoma tic microscopi c hematuria most often seen in adults • Recurrent synpharyng itic gross hematuria • No vasulitis • Asso with systemic diseases • <20 years of age(4-7) • Macroscopi c haematuria - time of infections • Purpuric rash, arthritis, abdominal pain (Systemic vasulitis) • Young women in 20 and 30s • Arthralgia, photosensiti ve skin rash, pleurisy, and pericarditis • 5 - 12 years • boys > girls • Acute Strept infection(1-6 weeks before presentation ) MPGN I MPGN II MPGN III IgA Nephropathy HSP Lupus Nephritis Acute PSGN MPGN
  14. 14. MPGN • 20s; women > men • Systemic symptoms - most common • Asso – HepC,Cryogloulin,ne oplasias • Teenage; women > men • Gaunt face due to partial Lypodystrop hy • 20s • women > men MPGN I MPGN II MPGN III • Middle age • Abnormal LFT(rarely cirrhosis), pupuric rash, neuropathy,p olyarthralgia, leg ulcers MPGN I with Hep C
  15. 15. ANTI-GBM GN On the background of Acute Nephritis features…. Young men(late 20s) both sexes (50s and 70s) With lung haemorrhage GPS 20s:Young men; 50s and 60s:both sexes Without lung haemorrhage Anti-GBM GN
  16. 16. ANCA ASSOCIATED GN With the background of Acute Nephritis features…. • 50s/60s • men = women • Weight loss, malaise, LRT symptoms, arthritis, palpable purpura • no Asthma • 50s/60s • men = women • Weight loss, malaise, URT/LRT symptoms, arthritis, palpable purpura • no Asthma • 20-40 • Males>fema les • Asthma • Neuropthy Microscopic Polyangitis Wegeners Granulomatosis CSS
  17. 17. LABORATORY APPROACH
  18. 18. DARK URINE DIPSTICK FOR HEMENEGATIVE DRUGS FOOD DYES MELANIN POSITIVE GROSS HEMATURIA MICROSCOPIC HEMATURIA TRAUMA PRESENT TRAUMA ABSENT IMAGING OF ABDOME N AND PELVIS CYSTOS COPY PAINFUL PAINLESS URINE CALCIUM URINE CULTURE RENAL CALCULI U.CA FAMILIAL(Alp orts) HSP HB ELECTRO EUMORHIC RBCs DYSMORHI C RBCs U.CA R/O MEATAL STENOSIS FAMILY SCREENIN G(Thin GBM) W/U FOR GLOMER ULONEPH RITIS NO RBCs HB,MB
  19. 19. Photomicrograph of urine sediment with a red cell cast Phase contrast micrograph showing dysmorphic red cells in urine sediment Scanning electron micrograph showing dysmorphic red cells in urine sediment
  20. 20. INVESTIGATIONS
  21. 21. POST-INFECTIOUS GN • Anti streptolysin titre • anti-DNAse B • Throat swab or skin swab • 2D ECHO • TEE • USG • X-ray • VP shunt evidence PSGN Endocarditis ShuntAbscess OTHER SPECIFIC INVESTIGATIONS
  22. 22. IMMUNE COMPLEX GN Glomerular immune complex localisatIon with granular capillary wall and/or mesangeal staining Raised serum IgA in 50% of cases, Leucocytocl astic vasulitis antinuclear antibody/ anti-ds DNA, anticardiolipi n antibody antistreptoly sin titre MPGN I MPGN II MPGN III IgA Nephropathy HSP Lupus Nephritis Acute PSGN MPGN OTHER SPECIFIC INVESTIGATIONS
  23. 23. MPGN Low C4 (classical path activation) Low C3 (alternative path activation), C3 nephritic factor Dense deposits Complement receptors defect MPGN I MPGN II MPGN III Low C4, +ve hepatitis C serology, hepatitis C RNA on PCR, serum cryoglobulins, +ve antinuclear antibody/ +ve Rh factor MPGN I with Hep C OTHER SPECIFIC INVESTIGATIONS
  24. 24. ANTI-GBM GN Circulating Anti-GBM antibodies with linear GBM staining for IgG • With evidence of lung haemorrhage GPS • Without lung haemorrhage Anti-GBM GN OTHER SPECIFIC INVESTIGATIONS
  25. 25. ANCA ASSOCIATED GN Circulating ANCA with paucity of glomerular immunoglobulin staining P-ANCA(MPO) Vasculitis with no granuloma No cavities C-ANCA(RP3) Granulomas Cavitations P-ANCA(MPO) Eosinophilia Granuloma Microscopic Polyangitis Wegeners Granulomatosis CSS OTHER SPECIFIC INVESTIGATIONS
  26. 26. PIGN/IRGN
  27. 27. ACUTE POST-STREPTOCOCCAL GLOMERULONEPHRITIS • AGN that follows an infection with a nephritogenic strain of group A beta hemolytic streptococci. • The classic example of the acute nephritic syndrome. • Incidence of clinically detectable glomerulonephritis during an epidemic is up to 10% of children with pharyngitis and 25% of children with impetigo Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, 7th Edition
  28. 28. STREPTOCOCCAL INFECTION OF THE THROAT OR SKIN ( IMPETIGO)
  29. 29. EPIDEMIOLOGY • Globally - incidence has decreased in the past three decades. • Throat (serotype 12) - cold weather months. • Skin (serotype 49) - warm weather months. BUT • Most commonly – sporadic. • Despite that, epidemics and clusters of cases – in some poor or rural communities (© 2008 American Society of Nephrology) • Peak incidence - age 5-12 y/o, uncommon <3y/o. • Male : female ratio is 2 : 1. Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, 7th Edition
  30. 30. Clinical course • Spontaneous improvement typically begins within 1 wk • Resolution of edema in 5-10 days • Hypertension in 3-4 wk • Proteinuria -- normalize by 4-6 wk • Acute phase resolves within 6-8 wk • Urinalysis may be abnormal (persistent microscopic hematuria) upto a year
  31. 31. ANTIBODIES TO STREPTOCOCCAL ANTIGEN(S) • Anti-streptolysin O titer (ASOT) >333 TOD Units • COMMONLY elevated after a pharyngeal infection but • RARELY increases after streptococcal skin infections • Anti deoxyribonuclease (DNase) B antibodies • best single antibody titer to document cutaneous streptococcal infection • Anti-hyaluronidase antibodies • Anti-streptokinase antibodies
  32. 32. INDICATIONS FOR RENAL BIOPSY • Severe acute renal failure requiring dialysis. • Features suggesting non post-infectious AGN as the cause of acute nephritis. • Absence of the latent period between streptococcal infection and acute glomerulonephritis • Normal complement levels initially in early course • Persistence of low C3 beyond 6-8 wks • Delayed resolution • Oliguria > 2 weeks • Azotaemia > 3 weeks • Gross haematuria > 3 weeks • Persistent proteinuria > 6 months
  33. 33. LIGHT MICROSCOPE (NOT SPECIFIC FOR POST STREPTOCOCCAL NEPHRITIS) • Glomeruli - enlarged,hypercel lular. • Diffuse mesangial cell proliferation • Increase in mesangial matrix. • PMNs - common in glomeruli • Crescents and interstitial inflammation
  34. 34. PSGN.. Immunofluorescence microscopy • Lumpy-bumpy deposits of immunoglobulin • Complement • Glomerular basement membrane (GBM) • Mesangium Electron microscopy • Electron-dense deposits, or "humps," on the epithelial side of the GBM
  35. 35. MANAGEMENT • Treatment is supportive • control of hypertension, edema, and dialysis as needed. • Strict monitoring – I/O/weight/BP • Penicillin V for 10 days to eliminate β - haemolytic streptococcal infection (give erythromycin if penicillin is contraindicated) patients • Cohabitants(if culture positive for GAS) • NOTE: Antibiotic therapy does not affect natural history of glomerulonephritis
  36. 36. MANAGEMENT… • Diet – no added salt to diet,Protein restriction is unnecessary • No role for immunosuppressive therapy(even in the setting of crescents) FOLLOW UP: • Recheck serum complement at 6-8 wks. • Check BP, renal function test and urinalysis every 1-3 month for 1 yr then yearly
  37. 37. COMPLICATIONS • Hypertensive encephalopathy usually presenting with seizures • Pulmonary oedema (acute left ventricular failure) • Acute renal failure
  38. 38. POOR PROGNOSIS INDICATED IN…(PSGN) • History of childhood PSGN • Older age. • History of massive proteinuria. • History of Alcoholism or drug abuse. • Underlying disease such as Diabetes, Cardiovascular and liver disease. • Persistent abnormal renal function. • History of dialysis at presentation. • Biopsy feature(including crescent)
  39. 39. OUTCOME • Short term outcome: Excellent, mortality <0.5%. • RPGN – 4.6% • Long term outcome: 1.8% (1-3%) of children develop chronic kidney disease • Complete resolution  within 3–6 weeks • Complete recovery • >95% of children • 60% of adult.
  40. 40. VARIANTS OF PIGN • Staphylococcus associated GN. • Associated with ventrilovascular shunt, IE . • Some resemble IgA nephropathy. • HBV associated GN. • HIV associated GN such as HIVAN • Other infection associated GN
  41. 41. GN ASSOCIATED WITH IE • Incidence range from 22-78%. • Highest among IV drug abusers • Particularly in patients who: • Remain untreated for an extended period of time • Have negative blood cultures • Have right-sided endocarditis (IVDU) • Grossly, subcapsular hemorrhages with a "flea-bitten" appearance • Most typical finding is focal and segmental proliferative GN. • Primary treatment is eradication of the infection with 4–6 weeks of antibiotics • Prognosis is good.
  42. 42. SHUNT NEPHRITIS RELATED GN • Immune mediated complex GN. • Complication of chronic infection via ventriculovascular shunts, common in treatment of hydrocephalus. • In contrast to vascular shunt, VP shunt rarely developed GN. • Typical type I MPGN (deposit - mesangial and subendothelial). • Typical organisms are Staphylococcus spp
  43. 43. HCV INFECTION RELATED GN • HCV frequently causes extrahepatic manifestation. • Kidney involvement… • Most common associated with type II cryoglobulinemia.(1) • Type I MPGN (Cryoglobulin deposits). • Best long term prognostic indicator is HCV with SVR. • RNA clearance from serum at least 6 month. • Paucity of controlled study in HCV associated GN. • Rituximab plus Peg-interferon a2b and Ribavarin show good response in stabilized kidney function in cryoglobulinemic vasculitis(2) (1) Chapter 9; Infection-related GN. Kidney International Supplements (2012) 2, 200–208 (2) Saadoun D, Resche-Rigon M, Sene D et al. Rituximab combined with Peg-interferon-ribavirin in refractory HCV -cryoglobulinaemia vasculitis. Ann Rheum Dis 2008; 67: 1431–1436.
  44. 44. HBV INFECTION RELATED GN • Pattern of kidney involvement included. • MN is the most common form, especially in children. • Other such as MPGN, FSGS and IgAN. • Exclude other cause of GN first. • Prognosis… • – In children high spontaneous remission. • – In adult usually progressive, especially with abnormal LFT and nephrotic syndrome, >50% progressing to ESRD. • Treat HBV infection(Ente,Lami,Teno,Adefovir) • Currently no data about efficacy of treatment in HBV- related GN.
  45. 45. HIV RELATED GN • Variety spectrum of kidney disease. • HIVAN is the most common cause of CKD in HIV-1. • APOL1 gene related. • Typical collapsing FSGS on pathology. • HAART is beneficial in both preservation and improvement in kidney function. • Not effective in other GN associated with HIV infection. • ACE-I may benefit in HIV with nephrotic syndrome
  46. 46. SCHISTOSOMAL NEPHROPATHY • S.Mansoni and S.japonicum, blood fluke. • Incidence is not well defined. • Young adult males. • Commonly seen eosinophiluria (65%) and hypergammaglobilinemia (30%). • Aware co-infection with salmonella,Especially in Hepatosplenic involvement. • Once established GN, currently no effective therapy. • None of immunosuppresant recommended. • Prevent by Praziquantel or Oxamiquine
  47. 47. FILARIAL NEPHROPATHY • Loa loa, Onchocerca volvulus, W. bancrofti and B. Malayi. • Immune mediated from worm antigens. • Urinary abnormalities have been reported 11-25%. • Nephrotic syndrome 3-5%, concomitant with polyarthritis and chorioretinitis. Especially in lymphatic filariasis. • Can induce diffuse GN and MPGN, MPGN, MND or Sclerosing GN. • Treat by Ivermectin or Diethylcarbamazine.
  48. 48. MALARIAL NEPHROPATHY • P.Falciparum. • May resulted in AKI or proliferative GN. • P.Malariae. • Variety of kidney disease especially MN or MPGN. • Currently no RCT for evidence base treatment. • Suggestion only appropriate anti-Malarial agent
  49. 49. IgA NEPHROPATHY (IgAN) • Berger's disease/Synpharyngitic glomerulonephritis • MC type of GN worldwide • Male preponderance • Peak incidence in the 2nd and 3rd decades • Recurrent painless gross hematuria. • Preceded by (usually 1-3 days ) infections(URTI,GE). • Defined by the presence of diffuse mesangial IgA deposits often associated with mesangial hypercellularity.
  50. 50. IgA NEPHROPATHY • Deposits of IgA are also found in the glomerular mesangium in a variety of systemic diseases, including: • Chronic liver disease • Crohn's disease • Gastrointestinal adenocarcinoma • Idiopathic interstitial pneumonia • Dermatitis herpetiformis • Mycosis fungoides • Leprosy • Ankylosing spondylitis
  51. 51. • IgA - polymeric forms • Only IgA1 forms the nephritogenic deposits • A genetic or acquired abnormality of immune regulation leading to increased IgA synthesis in response to respiratory or gastrointestinal exposure to environmental agents • HTN & renal insufficiency --- uncommon • 30% to 40% have only microscopic hematuria, with or without proteinuria • 5% to 10% develop a typical acute nephritic syndrome
  52. 52. PATHOGENESIS- SECONDARY IGA NEPHROPATHY • IgA nephropathy occurs with increased frequency • gluten enteropathy (celiac disease), in whom intestinal mucosal defects are well defined • liver disease, in which there is defective hepatobiliary clearance of IgA complexes (secondary IgA nephropathy). • Alternatively, there is evidence for qualitative alterations in the IgA1 molecule itself
  53. 53. IgAN • IgA nephropathy is typically an isolated renal disease, similar IgA deposits are present in a systemic disorder of children, Henoch-Schönlein purpura which has many overlapping features with IgA nephropathy. • In addition, secondary IgA nephropathy occurs in patients with liver and intestinal diseases
  54. 54. IgAN..CLINICAL COURSE • The hematuria typically lasts for several days and then subsides, only to return every few months. The subsequent course is highly variable • Many patients maintain normal renal function for decades. • Slow progression to chronic renal failure occurs in 15% to 40% of cases over a period of 20 years • Recurrence of IgA deposits in transplanted kidneys is frequent
  55. 55. IgAN… CLINICAL COURSE • Clues to an increased risk of progression(loss of renal function) • Onset in old age • Heavy proteinuria • Hypertension • Extent of glomerulosclerosis on biopsy • Absence of episodes of macroscopic hematuria, • male
  56. 56. IgA NEPHROPATHY • Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors in patients with proteinuria or declining renal function. • When presenting as RPGN, patients typically receive: • Steroids • Cytotoxic agents • Plasmapheresis
  57. 57. C3 GLOMERULONEPHRITIS
  58. 58. INTRODUCTION • MPGN- not a diagnosis per se • Rather a histopathologic pattern of injury • See for potential underlying causes of injury • Clinical classification • Idiopathic or primary • Secondary • Primary MPGN – based on ultrastructural appearance and location of electron-dense deposits • Type I • Type II • Type III
  59. 59. • DDD was renamed MPGN2 in 1975 • Now considered inappropriate to refer to DDD as MPGN2 • Pathological pattern of MPGN is absent in the majority of cases of DDD.
  60. 60. SUMMARY OF CLINICAL AND LABORATORY FEATURES OF C3 GLOMERULOPATHIES
  61. 61. MANAGEMENT • Predictors of outcome • Renal dysfunction – Sr Cr, GFR • Proteinuria • DDD- older age at diagnosis - an independent predictor of ESRD • C3GN may have a more benign course than patients with DDD
  62. 62. TREATMENT • Targeted therapies have not proven to be universally beneficial – • Heterogeneity of the C3 glomerulopathies • Control of alternative complement pathway activity • Replacement of factor H - viable option • Pts with genetic defects of inhibitory proteins of the alternative complement pathway - replacement of factors
  63. 63. TREATMENT… • Replacement • Plasma exchange • Pharmaceteucal preparation (not available at present) • Replacement not successful in certain pts • Mutant C3 convertase that is resistant to factor H Control • Pts with an acquired antibody to an inhibitory protein of the alternative pathway • Immunosuppressive therapy • Corticosteroids • mycophenolate mofetil • rituximab • Eculizumab • Humanized monoclonal antibody to C5 • Prevents the generation of the MAC
  64. 64. C3 GN VS DDD • C3GN have a slightly better prognosis than do pts with DDD • DDD – progression to ESRD • 25% after 5 years • 50% after 10 years from diagnosis • French cohort - C3 glomerulopathy • ¼th of adult pts with C3GN progressed to ESRD over 10 years of f/u • American cohort - C3GN • No significant decline in renal function over a mean follow-up of 26 months
  65. 65. REFERENCES • Harrisons Principles of Internal Medicine – 19th Edition • Brenner and Rector – The Kidney – 9th Edition • Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology - John Feehally, Richard J. Johnson, Jürgen Floege – 5th edition • Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics, 7th Edition • Acute glomerulonephritis ; C S Vinen, D B G Oliveira: Postgrad Med J 2003;79:206–213 • An update on acute postinfectious glomerulonephritis worldwide Talerngsak Kanjanabuch, Wipawee Kittikowit and Somchai Eiam-Ong - Nat. Rev. Nephrol. 5, 259–269 (2009); doi:10.1038/nrneph.2009.44 • INCIDENCE OF ACUTE POST STREPTOCOCCAL GLOMERULONEPHRITIS IN CHILDREN doi:10.1136/archdischild-2012-302724.1205
  66. 66. REFERENCES • The Korean Society of Nephrology - New Classification of MPGN/Kidney Res Clin Pract 33 (2014)171–173 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.krcp.2014.10.005 • WG Couser and RJ Johnson: The etiology of glomerulonephritis: roles of infection and autoimmunity - Kidney International (2014) 86, 905–914; doi:10.1038/ki.2014.49 • Chapter 9; Infection-related GN. Kidney International Supplements (2012) 2, 200–208 • Saadoun D, Resche-Rigon M, Sene D et al. Rituximab combined with Peg-interferon-ribavirin in refractory HCV -cryoglobulinaemia vasculitis. Ann Rheum Dis 2008; 67: 1431–1436
  67. 67. THANK YOU

