Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIT 7: “MAKING A DIFFERENCE” May, 14 Class WEEK 7 12 grade A and B By Teacher Danitza Lazcano F.
2
3
RELATIVE CLAUSES 4 Sentences can have a Main clause and a Relative clause. A Relative Clause is a clause or sentence that ...
The Relative Clauses can be Defining and Nondefining. Defining Relative Clauses add important information to a sentence wh...
6 Nondefining Relative Clauses add extra information to sentences. But if we take out this nonessential information, we ca...
7
9
10
May, 14th Class.
May, 14th Class.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

May, 14th Class.

74 views

Published on

Relative clauses and phrasal verbs page 23 and 24.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

May, 14th Class.

  1. 1. UNIT 7: “MAKING A DIFFERENCE” May, 14 Class WEEK 7 12 grade A and B By Teacher Danitza Lazcano F.
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. RELATIVE CLAUSES 4 Sentences can have a Main clause and a Relative clause. A Relative Clause is a clause or sentence that has a relative pronoun. The most useful relative pronouns are, Who for people, Where for places, and That/Which for things/objects.
  5. 5. The Relative Clauses can be Defining and Nondefining. Defining Relative Clauses add important information to a sentence which cannnot be understand without it. Example: That was the first time that we download an official document using the new print.
  6. 6. 6 Nondefining Relative Clauses add extra information to sentences. But if we take out this nonessential information, we can still undestand the sentence without it. The information is added to sentences using commas. Examples: Covid-19, which is the newest illness at the time, is killing thousand of people.
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 9
  9. 9. 10

×