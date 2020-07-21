Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sentiment Analysis
Machine Learning Approach Lexicon-Based Approach Statistical Semantic Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Decision T...
Sentiment Analysis Sentiment analysis is a text-based process that identifies the positive or negative opinion within a se...
4 Sentiment Analysis Synonymous and Interchangeable Names Subjective Analysis Review Mining Opinion Mining Appraisal Extra...
Sentiment analysis identifies the most significant expressions and feelings of customers that could have the greatest impa...
Process of Sentiment Analysis Sentiment analysis uses rules-based, automatic and hybrid methods and algorithms. The rules-...
Sentiment Analysis Collect Data Mitosis Technologies 7 Analysis Data Indexing Delivery Social Media, blogs posts, Twitter,...
Process of Sentiment Analysis The first step in the process is to collect customers’ public posts across the main social m...
Types of Algorithms Naïve Bayes - A probabilistic algorithm to predict text categories. Linear Regression - A statistical ...
Text Classification Accurate classifiers involve identifying subjective and objective pieces of text and analysing their t...
Language- Independent Analysis Pos Sentiment indicators are assigned toemoticons Social media posts with emoticons are rea...
Sentiment Analysis Applications Social Media Monitoring Mitosis Technologies 12 Brand Monitoring Voice of Customer (VoC) C...
Common APIs Used in Sentiment Analysis Scikit-learn NLTK SpaCy TensorFlow Keras PyTorch OpenNLP CoreNLP Mitosis Technologi...
Example Sentiment Analysis Software Types Text Processing It performs word grouping (“lemmatisation”), word stemming, part...
Sentiment analysis is used to gain valuable insights from customers not easily achieved by other means. It is about enhanc...
What can Sentiment Analysis do for Brands? What do customers think of the products and brand? Are customers happy with the...
Increase Customer Retention Resolve Customer Experience Pain Points Optimise Customer Service Measure Social Media RolOpti...
Sentiment Analysis

Customers express their opinions in complex ways for businesses. From analyzing user reviews to enhancing the businesses, Sentiment analysis plays a significant role.

Sentiment Analysis

  1. 1. Sentiment Analysis
  2. 2. Machine Learning Approach Lexicon-Based Approach Statistical Semantic Supervised Learning Unsupervised Learning Decision Tree Classifiers Linear Tree Classifiers Rule-Based Classifiers Probabilistic Classifiers Bayesian Network Naïve Bayes Maximum Entropy Neural Network Support Vector Machines Sentiment Analysis Mitosis Technologies 2 Corpus-Based Approach Dictionary-Based Approach
  3. 3. Sentiment Analysis Sentiment analysis is a text-based process that identifies the positive or negative opinion within a sentence, paragraph or complete document. By applying natural language processing (NLP) and text analysis techniques we analyse unstructured data and extract significant information from a sentence. It is transformed into effective business intelligence. This helps in analysing and measuring human emotions to convert them into factual data. The converted data allows us to categorise expressions as positive, negative or neutral. Mitosis Technologies 3
  4. 4. 4 Sentiment Analysis Synonymous and Interchangeable Names Subjective Analysis Review Mining Opinion Mining Appraisal Extraction Mitosis Technologies
  5. 5. Sentiment analysis identifies the most significant expressions and feelings of customers that could have the greatest impact on the business and its brand. Sentiment analysis helps a business by listening to its customers' emotions from survey responses, social media conversations and more. It can then customise its offerings to meet customers’ expectations in terms of pricing plans, ease of access, customer service, etc. Sentiment analysis helps a business by identifying the attitudes, emotions and opinions of its customers about its products, services and brand. This is achieved by analysing social networking sites and other digital media forums where people are commenting on its products and services. Sentiment Analysis in Mitosis Technologies 5 Business
  6. 6. Process of Sentiment Analysis Sentiment analysis uses rules-based, automatic and hybrid methods and algorithms. The rules-based approach helps identify subjectivity, polarity and the subject of an opinion. It employs techniques such as: Stemming, tokenisation, part-of-speech tagging and parsing Lexicons (i.e. lists of words and expressions) The automatic approaches use machine learning techniques. Hybrid approaches offer more power by combining elements of the rules-based and automatic approaches. Mitosis Technologies 6
  7. 7. Sentiment Analysis Collect Data Mitosis Technologies 7 Analysis Data Indexing Delivery Social Media, blogs posts, Twitter, news, product reviews Algorithms process the data and perform sentence splitting Algorithms tag sentences based on polarity and intensity of sentiments Provides the outcome of the sentiment analysis
  8. 8. Process of Sentiment Analysis The first step in the process is to collect customers’ public posts across the main social media platforms that reference the business’s products or services. These are then analysed using a feature extractor with the results fed into a machine learning (ML) algorithm. The MLtext classifier transforms the extracted text into a “bag of words” and “n-grams” with their associated frequencies. The n-grams are then classified by a statistical model that produces customer insight and predictions. Mitosis Technologies 8
  9. 9. Types of Algorithms Naïve Bayes - A probabilistic algorithm to predict text categories. Linear Regression - A statistical algorithm to predict the value from a set of features. Support Vector Machines - A non-probabilistic algorithm to categorise the text based on the similarities within it. Deep Learning - A diverse set of algorithms simulating a human brain by applying neural networks to process data. Mitosis Technologies 9
  10. 10. Text Classification Accurate classifiers involve identifying subjective and objective pieces of text and analysing their tone. Text without context is analysed by using pre-process or post-process techniques. Sometimes a negative response can be expressed using positive words, as occurs with sarcasm. Algorithms such as MapReduce can be used to detect sarcasm. Commonly used emojis and Unicode characters can also be pre-processed to improve analysis results. We can define neutral text by classifying it into objective text, irrelevant information or text containing wishes. Mitosis Technologies 10
  11. 11. Language- Independent Analysis Pos Sentiment indicators are assigned toemoticons Social media posts with emoticons are read by the algorithm Social media posts get labelled as positive or negative Pos Neg I love the Boat headsets The service could have been better :) :D :-) =) Neg :( :/ :-( - . - I love the Boat headsets :D Mitosis Technologies 11 The service could have been better - . - It was a bad tour :( Brie cheese is yum ^^
  12. 12. Sentiment Analysis Applications Social Media Monitoring Mitosis Technologies 12 Brand Monitoring Voice of Customer (VoC) Customer Service Market Research
  13. 13. Common APIs Used in Sentiment Analysis Scikit-learn NLTK SpaCy TensorFlow Keras PyTorch OpenNLP CoreNLP Mitosis Technologies 13
  14. 14. Example Sentiment Analysis Software Types Text Processing It performs word grouping (“lemmatisation”), word stemming, parts of speech tagging and chunking, phrase extraction, date extraction, location and named entity recognition, and more. Mitosis Technologies 14 Tweet Sentiments Twitter is a commonly used platform for customers to express opinions on products. Tweet Sentiments analyse both new and existing tweets to extract the emotions one tweet at a time. MLAnalyser This software uses machine learning to perform text classification, article summarisation, stock symbol extraction, and name, location and language detection.
  15. 15. Sentiment analysis is used to gain valuable insights from customers not easily achieved by other means. It is about enhancing a business and its brand in the eyes of its current and future customers. Sentiment analysis reports are directly usable in showing key areas for improvement. In conclusion, sentiment analysis enables a business to gain new insights, understand its customers and empower its teams effectively for more productive work. Sentiment Analysis in Brand Marketing Mitosis Technologies 15
  16. 16. What can Sentiment Analysis do for Brands? What do customers think of the products and brand? Are customers happy with the services they receive? How do the company’s policies, external events or employees impact customers’ perception of its brand? What do customers like about the brand’s competitors? Sentiment Analysis Mitosis Technologies 16
  17. 17. Increase Customer Retention Resolve Customer Experience Pain Points Optimise Customer Service Measure Social Media RolOptimise Pricing What can Sentiment Analysis do for Brands? Mitosis Technologies 17
  18. 18. To assist you with our services please reach us at: hello@mitosistech.com www.mitosistech.com IND: +91-7824035173 US:+1-(415) 251-2064

