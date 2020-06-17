Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gods plan omvat alles? 19 Bijbelstudie Soest 29 oktober 2020
Typologie van de Tabernakel - VIII 29-10-2020
overzicht tabernakel: het heilige - gouden tafel van toonbroden menorah reukofferaltaar gemeenschap licht (olijfolie) aanb...
reukofferaltaar
het gouden reukofferaltaar • Exodus 30:1-10 • Exodus 37:25-29 • Exodus 39:38 • Exodus 40:5, 26-27 En o.m.: Ex. 30:27, 34-3...
het gouden reukofferaltaar acaiahout (sittimhout): mens overtrokken met goud: opstanding 1 el breed – 1 el lang (vierkant)...
hij plaatste het gouden altaar in de tent van ontmoeting voor* de voorhang – Exodus 40:26 *voor = (in) aangezicht(en) van ...
reukwerk: Exodus 30:34,35 welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom
reukwerk Exodus 30:34,35 welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom zwarte ...
reukwerk Exodus 30:34,35 welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom zwarte ...
het altaar + reukwerk Exodus 30:1-10, 34,35 spreekt van aanbidding van Jahweh, de God van Israël, de Vader van onze Heer J...
wayiqra – en Hij roept Leviticus 16
Exodus 30:10 Aäron doet één keer per jaar op de hoornen bescherming met het bloed van het zond(off)e(r) van bescherming. E...
de 4 hoornen van altaar spreken van de kracht die: - de woorden bekrachtigt en - het gericht effectief maakt In het zogeno...
het gouden altaar spreekt van aanbidding Waarom de godsdienstige bevrijding van de aarde? - men aanbidt demonen en afgodsb...
altaar in Openbaring 16:7 spreekt (ook: Openbaring 5:8; 6:9; 8:1-5) en ik hoorde het altaar zeggen: Ja, Heer God, Almachti...
20200617 soest20x
  1. 1. Gods plan omvat alles? 19 Bijbelstudie Soest 29 oktober 2020
  2. 2. Typologie van de Tabernakel - VIII 29-10-2020
  3. 3. overzicht tabernakel: het heilige - gouden tafel van toonbroden menorah reukofferaltaar gemeenschap licht (olijfolie) aanbidding voorhof: - koperen altaar wasvat reiniging, verbinding licht (zon) heilige der heiligen - gouden ark van verbond beschermdeksel kruik met manna staf van Aäron stenen tafels volkomen licht (wolk- en vuurkolom)
  4. 4. reukofferaltaar
  5. 5. het gouden reukofferaltaar • Exodus 30:1-10 • Exodus 37:25-29 • Exodus 39:38 • Exodus 40:5, 26-27 En o.m.: Ex. 30:27, 34-37, 31:8, 35:15, Lev.4:7, 2 Kron.26:19, Ezech.8:11, Lucas 1:11
  6. 6. het gouden reukofferaltaar acaiahout (sittimhout): mens overtrokken met goud: opstanding 1 el breed – 1 el lang (vierkant) 2 ellen hoog: 4 hoornen: kracht + regering over 4 hoeken van de aarde gouden krans: koningschap, regering 4 ringen voor de draagstokken
  7. 7. hij plaatste het gouden altaar in de tent van ontmoeting voor* de voorhang – Exodus 40:26 *voor = (in) aangezicht(en) van U moet het vervolgens vóór het voorhangsel, dat voor de ark van het getuigenis is, plaatsen, vóór het verzoendeksel, dat boven de getuigenis is, waar Ik u zal ontmoeten – Exodus 30:6
  8. 8. reukwerk: Exodus 30:34,35 welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom
  9. 9. reukwerk Exodus 30:34,35 welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom zwarte murex schelpen 
  10. 10. reukwerk Exodus 30:34,35 welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom zwarte murex schelpen galban(um) - moederhars 
  11. 11. het altaar + reukwerk Exodus 30:1-10, 34,35 spreekt van aanbidding van Jahweh, de God van Israël, de Vader van onze Heer Jezus Christus welriekende specerijen - zoete geur storaxgom - vloeiende geurhars van oosterse amberboom zwarte murex schelpen galban(um) - moederhars specerijen zuivere wierook - wittig (as?) + gezouten - zuiver - heilig
  12. 12. wayiqra – en Hij roept Leviticus 16
  13. 13. Exodus 30:10 Aäron doet één keer per jaar op de hoornen bescherming met het bloed van het zond(off)e(r) van bescherming. Eén keer in het jaar moet hij voor hem bescherming doen; voor al uw geslachten; het is (het) heilige van heiligen voor Jahweh reukofferaltaar verbonden met ark van het verbond met beschermdeksel
  14. 14. de 4 hoornen van altaar spreken van de kracht die: - de woorden bekrachtigt en - het gericht effectief maakt In het zogenoemde tempel-gedeelte van Openbaring, 11:19-20:15, gaat het om aanbidding, de godsdienstige bevrijding van de aarde; begint met een stemmen uit de tempel (11:19) net zoals het troon- gedeelte begon met stemmen uit de troon (4:5)
  15. 15. het gouden altaar spreekt van aanbidding Waarom de godsdienstige bevrijding van de aarde? - men aanbidt demonen en afgodsbeelden (Op.9:20) - mensen offeren aan demonen (1 Cor.10:20) - daar zijn veel goden en heren (1 Cor.8:5) - men zal het (beeld van het) beest aanbidden (Op.13:4,8,12,15) - daarin zal men de draak (satan) aanbidden (Op.13:4) - verplichting: het merkteken van het beest (Op.13:16,17)
  16. 16. altaar in Openbaring 16:7 spreekt (ook: Openbaring 5:8; 6:9; 8:1-5) en ik hoorde het altaar zeggen: Ja, Heer God, Almachtige, waar en rechtvaardig zijn Uw gerichten!

×