Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

BiotechnologyII.pptx

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Chapter 10 Immunity.pdf
Chapter 10 Immunity.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1 of 34
1 of 34

BiotechnologyII.pptx

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Science

Biotech

Biotech

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
Free
The World Without Us Alan Weisman
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History Elizabeth Kolbert
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
Free
This America Of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild Nate Schweber
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
Free
Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter E.B. Bartels
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
Free
Out of the Wreckage Kirk Yeager
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
Free
Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape Our World Gaia Vince
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
Free

BiotechnologyII.pptx

  1. 1. Microbes in Biotechnology
  2. 2. Cell Dogma of Molecular Genetics
  3. 3. Chromosome:  Contains two basic materials in it… • Basic Protein (Histone) • A special Nucleic Acid (DNA)
  4. 4. Chromosome:  Contains two basic materials: • Basic Protein (Histone) • A special Nucleic Acid (DNA)
  5. 5. Nucleosome: Made up of the basic protein “histone” and special Nucleic Acid known as DNA.
  6. 6. Deoxyribonucleic Acid: 5 carbon Sugar - Deoxyribose Phosphate Nitrogen Base 4 type of Bases: a. Thymine b. Guanine c. Cytosine d. Adenine
  7. 7. Complementary Nitrogen Bases:  Cytosine –Guanine  Adenine – Thymine Pyremidine Purine
  8. 8. Question: Why do individuals possess different looks? Answer: Because every individual has different sequence of nucleotides on their DNA strands…
  9. 9. “Gene Expression or Protein Synthesis” Genotype Phenotype
  10. 10. Substances involved during Protein synthesis:  Enzymes (Such as RNA Polymerase during transcription)  Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)  Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) – Three Types: • messenger RNA (mRNA) • transfer RNA (tRNA) • Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) – referred to the ribosomes of the cell
  11. 11. Simple Difference between DNA and RNA:  Always stays in the nucleus.  Contains thymine.  Can be found both in the nucleus and in the cytoplasm.  Contains uracil DNA RNA
  12. 12. Proposed first by Francis Crick
  13. 13. Transcription:  Takes place inside the nucleus  involves the following: – DNA – RNA Polymerase  By Product: mRNA
  14. 14. Translation:  Takes place in the cytoplasm  involves the following: – tRNA – mRNA – rRNA  By Product: Protein
  15. 15. Things to remember during translation: mRNA is a sequence of nucleotides which is subdivided into triplet code known as “codon”.
  16. 16. Things to remember during translation: Each codon codes for a particular protein, c/o Genetic Code Chart
  17. 17. Third Letter
  18. 18. Third Letter
  19. 19. RECOMBINANT DNA TECHNOLOGY
  20. 20. Recombinant DNA Technology:  A technique of combining genes of two different organism and allowing the inserted genes to be expressed into proteins.  Involves the application of: • Restriction enzymes • DNA Ligase • Vectors • Promoters
  21. 21. Restriction Enzymes:  These are nucleases that is primarily used to break nucleotides in a specific location.  They are named after the genus and specie of the source organism. • Eco RI – Escherichia coli RI • Hin dIII – Haemaphilus influenzae • Sac II – Sacharomyces achromogenes
  22. 22. DNA Ligase  Used to paste an isolated gene to a DNA fragment.
  23. 23. Vectors:  Are DNA molecule used as a vehicle to transfer foreign genetic material into another cell. The four major types of vectors are plasmids, bacteriophages and other viruses, cosmids, and artificial chromosome.
  24. 24. Promoters: Are region of DNA that facilitates the transcription of a particular gene. Promoters are typically located near the genes they regulate on the same strand.
  25. 25. How is a gene being expressed?  Natural Setting  Artificially through Genetic Engineering
  26. 26. Video Presentation
  27. 27. Thank you for Listening!

×