BiotechnologyII.pptx

8.
Question: Why do individuals
possess different looks?
Answer: Because every
individual has different sequence
of nucleotides on their DNA
strands…
9.
“Gene Expression or
Protein Synthesis”
Genotype Phenotype
10.
Substances involved during
Protein synthesis:
Enzymes (Such as RNA Polymerase
during transcription)
Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA)
Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)
– Three Types:
• messenger RNA (mRNA)
• transfer RNA (tRNA)
• Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) – referred to the
ribosomes of the cell
11.
Simple Difference between DNA and RNA:
Always
stays in the
nucleus.
Contains
thymine.
Can be found
both in the
nucleus and
in the
cytoplasm.
Contains
uracil
DNA RNA
20.
Recombinant DNA Technology:
A technique of combining
genes of two different
organism and allowing the
inserted genes to be
expressed into proteins.
Involves the application of:
• Restriction enzymes
• DNA Ligase
• Vectors
• Promoters
21.
Restriction Enzymes:
These are nucleases that is
primarily used to break nucleotides
in a specific location.
They are named after the genus
and specie of the source organism.
• Eco RI – Escherichia coli RI
• Hin dIII – Haemaphilus influenzae
• Sac II – Sacharomyces achromogenes
22.
DNA Ligase
Used to paste an
isolated gene to a DNA
fragment.
23.
Vectors:
Are DNA molecule used as a vehicle
to transfer foreign genetic material
into another cell. The four major types
of vectors are plasmids,
bacteriophages and other viruses,
cosmids, and artificial chromosome.
24.
Promoters:
Are region of DNA that
facilitates the transcription of
a particular gene. Promoters
are typically located near the
genes they regulate on the
same strand.
25.
How is a gene being
expressed?
Natural Setting
Artificially through Genetic
Engineering