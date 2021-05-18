Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/bl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
72 views
May. 18, 2021

Boltzmann's Infinite Mind Theory and Marijuana

How does the theory work, read this https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Boltzmann's Infinite Mind Theory and Marijuana

  1. 1. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 2/15 BOLTZMANN’S INFINITE MIND THEORY l ’ i i d h d  Edit Article (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog-entry/update/boltzmanns-in nite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe)  Article List (https://cannabis.net/mycannabis/c-blog)
  2. 2. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 3/15 Boltzmann’s In nite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe What is the oating brain theory and what does weed do to enhance our thinking Posted by: Reginald Reefer, today at 12:00am Ganja Theories – Reality is the Sustained Thought Form of An In nite Mind Don’t you just love a good Ganja Theory? I do! It’s like “High-Deas” but far more profound!
  3. 3. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 4/15 In today’s Ganja Theory, I wish to talk about the origins of reality and providing you with an alternative narrative to chew on. Why? Because people assume that the universe was formed by the Big Bang and that’s it – but in reality, the science isn’t so “set in stone” as to the origins of the universe. In fact, there are several alternative narratives to our origins. Of course, within the eld of Hermetic Philosophy – asking the question about “what is outside of the observable universe” is a question of folly – they do have a thought on how the universe could be. This is because Hermetic philosophers implement Hermetic Principle to analyses things bigger than themselves. One of these principles states, “As above, so below”.
  4. 4. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 5/15 This essentially means that everything is re ective of everything and while this may sound weird at rst, when you begin to pull on the thread things start to make sense. For example, the atomic universe and the observable universe behave similarly with orbits, smashing of atomic particles, subtle forces manipulating things, and so forth. Of course – as with every philosophy or idea, anything is “subjective” and debatable – but for the sake of our Ganja Theory today, we’ll just assume everything is true as an exercise in creativity and intelligence. The Theory I’m going to be sharing today is just a thought experiment, so before you think that this is LAW and throw a shit- t, chill, smoke a bowl and let’s think on some crazy theories….okay? Here we go! Are we merely brains oating in space? This thought experiment was designed by an Austrian physicist Ludwig Boltzmann (1844–1906), who proposed the Boltzmann brain in 1896 which tried to account for the fact that humans nd themselves in a universe that is not as chaotic as the budding eld of thermodynamics seemed to predict. According to Wikipedia; “The Boltzmann brain argument suggests that it is more likely for a single brain to spontaneously and brie y form in a void (complete with a false memory of having existed in our universe) than it is for the universe to have come about in the way modern science thinks it actually did. In this physics thought experiment, a Boltzmann brain is a fully formed brain, complete with memories of a full human life in our universe, that arises due to extremely rare random uctuations out of a state of thermodynamic equilibrium. Theoretically, over an extremely large but not in nite amount of time, by sheer chance atoms in a void could spontaneously come together in such a way as to assemble a functioning human brain. Like any brain in such circumstances, it would almost immediately stop functioning and begin to deteriorate.” In other words, when the universe eventually reaches “heat death” or a state of nal entropy, the universe itself would be a soup of atomic particles uctuating in an in nite void.
  5. 5. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 6/15 Over time, these particles would be able to recon gure themselves to physically create a brain which would exist for mere moments and then return back into the soup from whence it came. #WeAreAllSoup This brain would theoretically create the entire concept of universe and within a fraction of a moment – could theoretically live the “entire life” of a human from birth to death during the miniscule life cycle of the brain. In theory, there would be an in nite amount of Boltzmann brains, millions upon millions of them with the exact con guration of YOUR bran. More interestingly, these Boltzmann brains would not be able to distinguish itself from you. In other words, you could very well be one of the millions of Boltzmann brains oating in the in nite void right now, thinking that all of this universe and existence is “Real” when in reality, you’re a brain on the verge of returning back to “Soup”! The In nite Mind of Hermeticism Within the Hermetic Philosophy, one of the principles is that the “Universe is a Mental Construct”. Hermetic philosophers believe that the entire universe is a thought-form in an in nite mind. Similar to how you can think of something, create it within the mind’s eye, and then let it dissipate back into the blackness of your mind. This “In nite Mind” is sustaining everything that we know. All the rules, all the laws of nature, every single person. Hermeticists call it “The ALL”. Within Hermetic Philosophy, the in nite mind will continue to expand the thoughtform, similar to how you would be “day dreaming” about something in more complex detail. Eventually, when a certain point is reached – the mind will retract the thought and reabsorb the experiences created within this space. When I rst discovered the Boltzmann Brain thought experiment, it immediately made me think of the possibility of an in nite mind. Boltzmann’s In nite Mind
  6. 6. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 7/15 It’s safe to say that under the parameters of Boltzmann, in that there could literally be trillions of similar brains than yours oating in “The Soup” – it is also likely that within in nity the formation of an in nite brain would also be a reality. Suddenly, the idea of the “All” sustaining the entire universe within an in nite mind starts becoming mathematically plausible. If we merge Boltzmann’s exercise with the Hermetic principles, there is a possibility that over in nity, an in nite mind was born. Unlike these uctuated brains – that come in and out of existence in pure randomness – the in nite mind would be able to sustain itself in nitely and the reality of this in nite mind could be sustained inde nitely. This means, that within these parameters – we could all be existing within an in nite brain, oating in in nity, and in nitely creating a projection that is each and every one of us! Now…take a deep hit from your bong – and ponder a bit more about this shit! Are we merely an in nite brain existing within a soup of atoms convinced that we exist when in reality we are merely the thoughtforms of the in nite mind? READ MORE GANJA THEORIES, CHECK THESE OUT...
  7. 7. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 8/15 (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/ganja-theories-2020-marks-the- changing-of-an-aeon) GANJA THEORIES IN 2020 - THE CHANGING OF AN AEON IS HERE! (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/ganja-theories- 2020-marks-the-changing-of-an-aeon) OR.. (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/ganja-theories-is-cannabis-blocking- government-mindcontrol-e orts)
  8. 8. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 9/15 IS CANNABIS BLOCKING GOVERNMENT MIND CONROL EFFORTS? (https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/ganja-theories- is-cannabis-blocking-government-mindcontrol-e orts) What did you think?   Keep reading... click here   (https://cannabis.net/blog) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leave a Comment: Submit What are your thoughts?
  9. 9. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 10/15 VIDEOS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VIDEOS) RECIPES (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/RECIPES) DABS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/DABS) LOCATIONS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/LOCATIONS) VOTE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VOTE) PERSONAL STORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/PERSONAL-STORY) EVENTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/EVENTS) HISTORY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HISTORY) OPINION (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/OPINION) NEWS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/NEWS) MEDICAL (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/MEDICAL) VAPING (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/VAPING) HOW TO (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/HOW-TO) STRAINS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/STRAINS) SMOKE (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SMOKE) SEXY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SEXY) SPORTS (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/SPORTS) B2B (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/B2B) CATEGORIES
  10. 10. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 11/15 FUNNY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/FUNNY) INTERVIEW (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/INTERVIEW) TECHNOLOGY (HTTPS://CANNABIS.NET/BLOG/TECHNOLOGY) FEATURED
  11. 11. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 12/15 (https://cannabis.net/blog/strains/what-is-hulkberry-kush-a-kush-strain-with-split-personalities) STRAINS What is HulkBerry Kush? A Kush Strain with Split Personalities In terms of growth condition of hulkberry, within a duration of 9 to 10 weeks, the strain is bound to bloom and a 12 to 12 light schedule is sure to be adequate to sustain the growth. Much like one of the parents, hulkberry kush owers to a large extent during the owering stage and gives of a lovely aroma with lemon-like scents
  12. 12. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 13/15 MEDICAL Bene ts of Cannabis Oil And What You Need To Know About It Read on below to learn why cannabis essential oil should be a staple in every household.  More people are starting to turn to holistic and alternative methods of treatment. The shift  continues to grow especially as we are beginning to see more evidence t
  13. 13. 5/18/2021 Boltzmann’s Infinite Mind Theory and How Cannabis Plays a Role in Expanding Our Universe https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/boltzmanns-infinite-mind-theory-and-how-cannabis-plays-a-role-in-expanding-our-universe 14/15 (https://cannabis.net/blog/medical/bene ts-of-cannabis-oil-and-what-you-need-to-know-about-it) OPINION Cannabis and Alcohol – Substitute or Complement? In other words, if we were to legalize cannabis around the country, will more people begin to substitute cannabis for alcohol or will they complement the two drugs?

×