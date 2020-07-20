CKB Group Engineering Company Presentation

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
CKB Group is one of the leading global engineering companies delivering various industrial heavy fabrication & machining projects serving a variety of industries including, Power plants, Earthmoving, Defense, Oil, Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Industry, Mining & Metals etc. Since establishment in the year 2001, we remain determined to constantly drive the delivery with quality as per our customer requirement that creates long-term Success.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment