Rudrabhishek Puja Benefits and Preparations

Rudrabhishek Puja consists of Shivling Abhishek with 11 ingredients/elements and chanting of Lord Shiva's 108 names. Rudra is one of Lord Shiva's many names. The purpose of the Rudra Abhishek Puja is to appease Lord Shiva in his Rudra form. A shiva linga is bathed in water that is constantly poured/spring over it, preceded by the chanting of a Vedic mantra known as the Rudra suktha. All Vedic scriptures praise it as one of the greatest pujas. Abhisheka is a God-worshipping ritual in which substances such as cow's milk, ghee, curds, honey, finely ground sugar, sugarcane juice, coconut water, water, rice, and other items thought to be more valuable to Shiva are poured on the Shiva Linga.