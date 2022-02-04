Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Bridal Blouse Stitching
Bridal Blouse Stitching
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Rudrabhishek Puja Benefits and Preparations

Feb. 04, 2022
0 likes 30 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

Rudrabhishek Puja consists of Shivling Abhishek with 11 ingredients/elements and chanting of Lord Shiva's 108 names. Rudra is one of Lord Shiva's many names. The purpose of the Rudra Abhishek Puja is to appease Lord Shiva in his Rudra form. A shiva linga is bathed in water that is constantly poured/spring over it, preceded by the chanting of a Vedic mantra known as the Rudra suktha. All Vedic scriptures praise it as one of the greatest pujas. Abhisheka is a God-worshipping ritual in which substances such as cow's milk, ghee, curds, honey, finely ground sugar, sugarcane juice, coconut water, water, rice, and other items thought to be more valuable to Shiva are poured on the Shiva Linga.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
The Confessions of St. Augustine: Modern English Version Augustine
(4.5/5)
Free
Macbeth (new classics) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
It's Not Supposed to Be This Way: Finding Unexpected Strength When Disappointments Leave You Shattered Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Rudrabhishek Puja Benefits and Preparations

  1. 1. Rudrabhishek Puja Benefits and Preparations
  2. 2. • Rudrabhishek Puja consists of Shivling Abhishek with 11 ingredients/elements and chanting of Lord Shiva's 108 names. • Rudra is one of Lord Shiva's many names. The purpose of the Rudra Abhishek Puja is to appease Lord Shiva in his Rudra form. • A shiva linga is bathed in water that is constantly poured/spring over it, preceded by the chanting of a Vedic mantra known as the Rudra suktha. • All Vedic scriptures praise it as one of the greatest pujas.
  3. 3. • Abhisheka is a God-worshipping ritual in which substances such as cow's milk, ghee, curds, honey, finely ground sugar, sugarcane juice, coconut water, water, rice, and other items thought to be more valuable to Shiva are poured on the Shiva Linga. • According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Ram was in exile and searching for Maa Sita, he arrived at Rameshwaram and built a Shiva Lingam with his own hands before crossing the sea. • To show his devotion to Lord Siva, he performed Rudrabhishek. • Lord Shiva blessed Lord Rama, and he was able to defeat Rawan and bring back Sita.
  4. 4. • He was then able to cross into Sri Lanka to fight Ravan and bring Maa Sita back. • Rudra Abhishek Puja is one of the most powerful Poojas for removing all evils, defeating enemies, improving marital life, and fulfilling all desires for overall prosperity and peace.
  5. 5. PREPARATIONS FOR RUDRABHISHEK: • Preparations for Rudrabhishek Extensive preparations must be made before the start of Rudrabhishek. • Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati, other gods and goddesses, and the Navagrahas are all given asanas or seats. • Before beginning the puja, the Lord's blessings are sought, along with Ganesh worship, to ensure the puja's success. • The devotee also chants the Sankalp, or determination, which explains why the puja is being performed.
  6. 6. • The pujas performed to various gods and all-encompassing energies include Mother Earth, Ganga Mata, Ganesh, Lord Surya, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Agni, Lord Brahma, and the nine planets. • Following the completion of the puja and offerings to all of these deities, the Shivling to be worshipped is placed on the altar, with arrangements in place to collect the water flowing from the image during Abhishek.
  7. 7. • Finally, the Lord is served special dishes and arati is performed. • The Ganga Jal collected during the Abhishek is sprinkled on devotees and made available for drinking, with the belief that it will cleanse them of all sins and diseases. • During the Rudrabhishek, Rudram or 'Om Namah Shivaya' is chanted continuously.
  8. 8. Rudra Abhishek Puja Benefits: • Improve relationships • Attain tranquilly • Gaining a better job • Improving one's health • Achieving academic success • Overcoming financial difficulties • Negativity must be eliminated. • A positive attitude and a healthy mind

×