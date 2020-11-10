Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . データベース ウェブサービスで利用される会員情報や、購買情報といった「デー タ」は、データベースに格納され、PHPなどのプログラムがそのデ...
2 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . consumer_id 顧客ID name 名前 email メールアドレス tel 電話番号 address 住所 1 千葉順 chib...
3 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received .  やってみよう - データベース管理のためのアプリケーションである phpMyAdminを使ってSQLを実行してみましょう delive...
4 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received .  SQL言語の書き方 - 大文字と小文字の区別はありません。 - 条件（Whereにつづく部分）に文字列を使用する場合は、 シングルクオ...
5 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received .  SELECTに続く文字について - SELECTに続く文字は取得したいカラムの名称である。 - 複数のカラム情報を取得したければカンマ...
6 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . SQL言語の書き方 (3/3)  SQL言語の書き方 - 複数の条件を指定したい場合は、AND または OR を 使います。 AND ...
7 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . テーブル構造 consumer_id 顧客ID name 名前 email メールアドレス tel 電話番号 address 住所 1 千...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My sql1

15 views

Published on

mysqlの基礎

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

My sql1

  1. 1. 1 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . データベース ウェブサービスで利用される会員情報や、購買情報といった「デー タ」は、データベースに格納され、PHPなどのプログラムがそのデー タベースにアクセスして、情報の追加や更新、削除などを行っていま す。そのデータベースを管理するためのソフトウェアがMySQLです。
  2. 2. 2 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . consumer_id 顧客ID name 名前 email メールアドレス tel 電話番号 address 住所 1 千葉順 chiba@hea 0801292XX 東京都世田 2 室谷次郎 muroya@h 044542XX 神奈川県川 3 三枝直人 saegusa@ 0801122XX 神奈川県川 4 松沼正久 m_matsunu 0322222XX 東京都中野 データベースとは  データベース - 特定のテーマに沿ったデータを集めて管理し、 容易に検索・抽出などの再利用をできるようにしたもの。 … Wikipedia  関係型データベース（RDB : Relational Database） - 列と行の二次元でデータを表現 = Excelと同じ！ 列（カラム） 行 （レコード）
  3. 3. 3 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received .  やってみよう - データベース管理のためのアプリケーションである phpMyAdminを使ってSQLを実行してみましょう delivery_fl g deal_tbl ID price 1 2 product_tbl SQLを実行してみよう SELECT email FROM consumer_tbl WHERE consumer_id = 1 抽出する どこから どんな条件で consumer_id email name 1 yamada@... yamada 2 suzuki@... suzuki consumer_tbl
  4. 4. 4 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received .  SQL言語の書き方 - 大文字と小文字の区別はありません。 - 条件（Whereにつづく部分）に文字列を使用する場合は、 シングルクオーテーション（’）で囲む。 SQL言語の書き方 (1/3) SELECT email FROM consumer_tbl WHERE name = ‘sato’ 抽出する どこから どんな条件で
  5. 5. 5 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received .  SELECTに続く文字について - SELECTに続く文字は取得したいカラムの名称である。 - 複数のカラム情報を取得したければカンマ(,)区切りで書く - 全てのカラム情報を取得したければアスタリスク(*)で 指定する SQL言語の書き方 (2/3) SELECT email FROM consumer_tbl WHERE name = ‘sato’ カラム名 SELECT * FROM consumer_tbl WHERE name = ‘sato’ 全カラム指定 SELECT name,email FROM consumer_tbl WHERE name = ‘sato’ カラム名,カラム名
  6. 6. 6 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . SQL言語の書き方 (3/3)  SQL言語の書き方 - 複数の条件を指定したい場合は、AND または OR を 使います。 AND は指定された全ての条件を満たすレコードが OR は指定されたいずれかの条件を満たすレコードが 抽出されます SELECT * FROM consumer_tbl WHERE name = ‘sato’ AND address = ‘東京都’ 抽出する どこから どんな条件で かつ SELECT * FROM consumer_tbl WHERE name = ‘sato’ OR address = ‘東京都’ 抽出する どこから どんな条件で または
  7. 7. 7 Copyright (c) 株式会社HEART QUAKE All right received . テーブル構造 consumer_id 顧客ID name 名前 email メールアドレス tel 電話番号 address 住所 1 千葉順 chiba@hea 0801292XX 東京都世田 2 室谷次郎 muroya@h 044542XX 神奈川県川 deal_id 取引ID consumer_id 顧客ID product_id 商品ID count 個数 delivery_flg 配送ﾌﾗｸﾞ 1 1 4 10 0 2 2 3 2 1 3 2 4 1 0 product_id 商品ID product_name 商品名 price 単価 3 バスタオル 4,200 4 フェイスタオル 1,050 連番 連番 連番 0 = 未配送 1 = 配送済み 同じ意味の値 同じ意味の値 consumer_tbl (顧客テーブル) deal_tbl (取引テーブル) product_tbl (商品テーブル)

×