SHOCK AND BLOOD TRANSFUSION DR CHANDRAKANT SABALE
SHOCK  Shock is a systemic state of low tissue perfusion that is inadequate for normal cellular respiration.
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  Cellular  Microvascular  Systemic - Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Renal & Endocrine
CELLULAR  When perfusion to tissue reduces Dec O2 delivery to tissues Cell metabolism ( aerobic -> anaerobic)  Accumalat...
MICROVASCULAR  As Tissue ischemia progresses  Hypoxia & acidosis  Activate compliment & prime neutrophils  Generation ...
CARDIOVASCULAR  Decreased Preload & afterload  Compensatory baroreceptor response resluting in increased Sympathetic act...
RESPIRATORY  The metabolic acidosis and increased sympathetic response result in an increased Respiratory Rate and minute...
RENAL  Decreased renal perfussion leads to Decreased glomerular filtration and decreased urine output  It Stimulate RAAS...
CLASSIFICATION OF SHOCK  Hypovolemic Shock  Cardiogenic shock  Obstructive Shock  Distributive shock  Endocrine
HYPOVOLEMIC SHOCK  Reduced circulatory volume  1. Haemorrhagic ( Internal / external bleeding)  2. Non Haemorrhagic ( d...
CARDIOGENIC SHOCK  Primary failure of heart to pump blood to tissues  Causes : MI, Cardiac dysrhythmias,valvular heart d...
OBSTRUCTIVE SHOCK  Reduction in preload because of mechanical obstruction of cardiac filling  Causes: Cardiac tamponade ...
DISTRIBUTIVE SHOCK  Inadequacy of intravascular volume leads to vascular vasodilatation with hypotension low systemic vas...
ENDOCRINE SHOCK  It is combination of hypovolemic, cardiogenic & distributive shock.  Causes of endocrine shock hypo- an...
CLINICAL FEATURES AND SEVERITY OF SHOCK  cold, pale, or clammy skin  excessive sweating  fast heart rate  shallow and ...
SEVERITY OF SHOCK
MANAGEMENT: RESUSCITATION  Immediate resuscitation manoeuvres for patients presenting in shock are to ensure a patent air...
FLUID THERAPY  First-line therapy, is intravenous access and administration of IV fluids. Access should be through short,...
VASOPRESSOR AND INOTROPIC SUPPORT  DISTRIBUTIVE SHOCK: Vasopressor agents -phenylephrine, noradrenaline  CARDIOGENIC SHO...
MONITORING  Minimum ECG Pulse oximetry Blood pressure Urine output Additional modalities Central venous pressure Invasive...
HEMORRHAGE A)Haemorrhage may be revealed or concealed. Revealed – external haemorrhage Concealed – is contained within the...
CLASSIFICATION OF HAEMORRHAGIC SHOCK
MANAGEMENT  Identify haemorrhage and Immediate resuscitative manoeuvres.  Identify the site of haemorrhage- history (pre...
BLOOD TRANSFUSION  Process of transferring whole blood or its components from one person (donor) to another person(recipi...
HISTORY OF BLOOD TRANSFUSION
• In the late 19th Century ,Halsted had transfused blood to his own sister suffering from post partum haemorrhage,with the...
BLOOD AND BLOOD COMPONENTS • Blood is collected from donors who have been previously screened before donating, to exclude ...
WHOLE BLOOD  Advantage over packed cells as it is coagulation factor rich and, if fresh, more metabolically active than s...
PACKED RED CELLS  Packed red blood cells are spun-down and concentrated packs of red blood cells.  Each unit is approxim...
FRESH-FROZEN PLASMA  Rich in coagulation factors and is removed from fresh blood and stored at −40 to −50°C with a 2-year...
CRYOPRECIPITATE  A supernatant precipitate of FFP and is rich in factor VIII and fibrinogen.  It is stored at −30°C with...
PLATELETS  Platelets are supplied as a pooled platelet concentrate and contain about 250 × 109 /L.  Platelets are stored...
PROTHROMBIN COMPLEX CONCENTRATES  Highly purified concentrates prepared from pooled plasma.  They contain factors II, IX...
AUTOLOGOUS BLOOD  It is possible for patients undergoing elective surgery to predonate their own blood up to 3 weeks befo...
INDICATIONS OF BLOOD TRANSFUSION  : ● Acute blood loss, to replace circulating volume and maintain oxygen delivery;  ● P...
TRANSFUSION TRIGGER  A haemoglobin level of 6 g/dL is acceptable in patients who are not actively bleeding, not about to ...
BLOOD GROUP AND CROSS MATCHING  The term blood group is applied to any well-defined system of red blood cell antigens whi...
ABO SYSTEM
 Red blood cells of type O and A2 have large amounts of another antigen called H substance which is genetically different...
 Rhesus system:  The Rh allelic genes are C or c, D or d and E or e, located on chromosome 1. One set of 3 genes is inhe...
 A pre-transfusion compatibility testing is essential prior to any blood transfusion. The procedure consists of the follo...
CROSS MATCHING  All transfusions are preceded by ABO and rhesus typing of both donor and recipient blood to ensure compat...
THE PRECAUTIONS  When blood transfusion is prescribed and blood is administered, it is essential that the correct patient...
BEFORE TRANSFUSION  the following with the medical record, patient ID band, and the blood product label:  Informed conse...
BEFORE THE TRANSFUSION REMEMBER TO…  Begin IV line with normal saline  (Never use D5/DNS and RL solution instead of sali...
 Assess the patient ,look for any reaction in the initial stage ,of no reaction one can proceed and blood transfusion sho...
IF YOU SUSPECT A REACTION...  Stop blood transfusion immediately  Inj Avil 2 cc iv stat  Inj Hydrocortisone 100 mg iv s...
SOME MORE POINTS ….
DAMAGE CONTROL RESUSCITATION  Permissive hypotension until definitive surgical control  Minimal crystalloid use  Initia...
WHOLE BLOOD RESUSCITATION  Used by military surgeons  Activation of walking blood bank when received warning about incom...
RESUSCITATION WITH 1:1:1 • The PROMMT study demonstrated that during massive transfusion that patients transfused with PRB...
MASSIVE TRANSFUSION PROTOCOL  It improves survival in trauma patients  MASSIVE TRANSFUSION PROTOCOL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF...
 In Massive Transfusion Protocol directive for severely injured patients ,blood bank should bring a cooler with 2 units o...
TRANSFUSION REACTIONS  Immunological transfusion reaction  1.Haemolytic transfusion reaction  - Intravascualar haemolys...
 2. Transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI).  Results from transfusion of donor plasma containing high levels of a...
NON IMMUNE TRANSFUSION REACTION  - Circulatory overload  - Massive transfusion - results in dilutional thrombocytopenia ...
COMPLICATIONS  .  Complications from a single transfusion include:  ● incompatibility haemolytic transfusion reaction; ...
Complications from massive transfusion(transfusion of more than 10 PRBCs in 24 hrs ) include: ● coagulopathy; ● hypocalcae...
MANAGEMENT OF COAGULOPATHY  Prevention of dilutional coagulopathy is central to the damage control resuscitation of patie...
CONTINUED…  FFP : If PT or PTT is x 1.5 normal  Cryoprecipitate :If fibrinogen is < 0.8 g/l  Platelet : 50 x 109 /L
BLOOD SUBSTITUTES  Blood substitutes are an attractive alternative to the costly process of donating, checking, storing a...
 Examples :  1)Hemoglobin oxygen carriers -  - Derived from outdated human blood,bovine/swine blood,transgenic E.coli ...
THANK YOU THANK YOU
