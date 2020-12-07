Proposal writing ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1
OUTLINE  Need of a Proposal (why do we need a proposal?)  Definition  Types  Elements of Winning Business Proposals  ...
Need of a Proposal  Proposals are a starting point for your Audience to understand your ideas by identifying the key issu...
Definition and Types Definition:  A written offer from a seller to a prospective buyer.  Business proposals are often a ...
Solicited and Unsolicited Business Proposal(cont. . .)  Solicited Business Proposal  “Solicited” means “to be requested”...
Solicited and Unsolicited Business Proposal  Unsolicited Business Proposal  The one which is not requested.  At some po...
External And Internal Proposals  Internal Proposal  A proposal for a party within the organization such as boss of your ...
Example  Unsolicited Business Proposal  Solicited Business Proposal  External Proposal  Internal Proposal 8
Elements of Winning Business Proposals(cont. . .)  Solutions  Benefits  Credibility  Samples  Targeted 9
Elements of Winning Business Proposals(cont. . .)  Solutions  After you have written a lead paragraph on company’s needs...
Elements of Winning Business Proposals(cont. . .)  Credibility  If you have worked with clients in the same field or hav...
Elements of Winning Business Proposals  Targeted  A winning Proposal is all about communication.  Speak in a language s...
Criteria for Proposals  Basic Elements  Title Page  Cover Letter  Table of Content  List of illustration  Executive ...
