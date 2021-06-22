Machine Learning Case Studies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Multivariate data analysis - set of statistical models that examine patterns in multidimensional data by considering, at once, several data variables
PCA is a mathematical procedure that transforms a large set of variables into a lower dimensional set of new variables designated as principal components.
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 3 http://letsexcel.in Holt Melt Extrusion (HME) Hot Melt Extrusion is used for to uniformly dispe...
Introduction PCA LDA PLS Paper Title: Data mining of solubility parameters for computational prediction of drug– excipient...
Example Upload the file
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 6 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 7 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 8 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 9 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 10 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 11 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 12 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 13 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 14 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 15 http://letsexcel.in Example
Example Model can be saved for future reference Upload dataset which needs to be predicted
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 17 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS LDA – Method to find linear combination of features that characterizes or separates two or more c...
Example Upload the file
Example Check the tab, then select categorical and Numerical variables
Example View the correlation between variables +1: Positively Correlated 0: Not Correlated -1: Negatively Correlated
Example View Box plot of corresponding values of the variables
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 23 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 24 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 25 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 26 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 27 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 28 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 29 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 30 http://letsexcel.in Example
Example Save the Model which can be used for future prediction
Example Upload the unknown data file
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 33 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS Technique that reduces the predictors to a smaller set of uncorrelated components and performs le...
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 35 http://letsexcel.in Example Calibration and Test Data of Sample from Raman analysis of Multico...
Example Upload the file
Example Click at the bottom to select the data
Example Select the CV Validation Select the RMSEP Plot type
Example Correlation Matrix +1: Positively Correlated 0: Not Correlated -1: Negatively Correlated
Example Training data set
Example Test data set
Example The Spectra Profile of the data
Example Model Summary
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 44 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 45 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 46 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 47 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 48 http://letsexcel.in Example
Example Model can be saved for future reference
Example Upload dataset which needs to be predicted
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 51 http://letsexcel.in Example
Introduction PCA LDA PLS 52 http://letsexcel.in Example
  1. 1. Introduction PCA LDA PLS Multivariate data analysis - set of statistical models that examine patterns in multidimensional data by considering, at once, several data variables • Doesn’t require you to make assumptions • Can build predictive models to estimate value of unknown sample Chemometrics is rapidly establishing itself as a tool in Pharmaceutical Industry Transition from “quality-by-testing” to “quality-by-design” FDA emphasized using PAT and QbD techniques in ICH Q8 guidelines Pharmaceutical products and processes are complex systems by nature and can only be effectively described by multi-factorial relationships Multivariate data analysis comes into play - Development of calibration models to predict relevant parameters and quality attributes in real-time 1 http://letsexcel.in Multivariate Data Analysis
  2. 2. Introduction PCA LDA PLS PCA is a mathematical procedure that transforms a large set of variables into a lower dimensional set of new variables designated as principal components. Any data set, it is likely that the key information is contained in • Dominating sources of variability • other sources of variability (e.g. Noise) Application in Pharmaceutical Industry: • Can be used with other techniques (DoE or PLS) to determine in critical parameter and study impact with CQA’s • support investigation of root-cause of dissolution study • Raw material classification • Understanding differences in Positive and Negative control samples • Support Process Analytical Technology Applications 2 http://letsexcel.in Principal Component Analysis
  3. 3. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 3 http://letsexcel.in Holt Melt Extrusion (HME) Hot Melt Extrusion is used for to uniformly disperse an API in a carrier polymer: • enhancement of solubility and bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs • control the delivery of an API • taste masking of bitter API’s Feeding API and polymer into an extruder results in extrudate that contains stable, uniformly dispersed, soluble API HME has been used largely to manufacture • granules • pellets • immediate and modified release tablets • transmucosal/transdermal films • implantable reservoir devices Cautions: • physicochemical properties of an API are critical components of HME process design • API’s can undergo polymorphic changes resulting in stability issues • shear force and the cooling rate also needs to be controlled
  4. 4. Introduction PCA LDA PLS Paper Title: Data mining of solubility parameters for computational prediction of drug– excipient miscibility Predict the miscibility of drug and excipients using Hansen solubility parameters (HSPs) • The energy from dispersion forces between molecules • The energy from dipolar intermolecular force between molecules • The energy from hydrogen bonds between molecules In the study, Drug Indomethacin’s miscibility was predicted with chemically diverse excipients using HSP The miscibility was experimentally determined by Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) The algorithm results were then evaluated with DSC results and the prediction accuracy was found at 94% Paper reference: Alhalaweh, A., Alzghoul, A., & Kaialy, W. (2014). Data mining of solubility parameters for computational prediction of drug–excipient miscibility. Drug development and industrial pharmacy, 40(7), 904-909. 4 http://letsexcel.in Example
  5. 5. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 5 http://letsexcel.in Example Upload the file
  6. 6. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 6 http://letsexcel.in Example
  7. 7. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 7 http://letsexcel.in Example
  8. 8. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 8 http://letsexcel.in Example
  9. 9. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 9 http://letsexcel.in Example
  10. 10. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 10 http://letsexcel.in Example
  11. 11. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 11 http://letsexcel.in Example
  12. 12. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 12 http://letsexcel.in Example
  13. 13. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 13 http://letsexcel.in Example
  14. 14. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 14 http://letsexcel.in Example
  15. 15. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 15 http://letsexcel.in Example
  16. 16. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 16 http://letsexcel.in Example Model can be saved for future reference Upload dataset which needs to be predicted
  17. 17. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 17 http://letsexcel.in Example
  18. 18. Introduction PCA LDA PLS LDA – Method to find linear combination of features that characterizes or separates two or more classes of objects or events. • Supervised Learning • Closely related to ANOVA Application • Classification of in-process material based on Physicochemical properties • Quantitative structure activity relationship • Classification of pass-fail batches 18 http://letsexcel.in Linear Discriminant Analysis
  19. 19. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 19 http://letsexcel.in Example Upload the file
  20. 20. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 20 http://letsexcel.in Example Check the tab, then select categorical and Numerical variables
  21. 21. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 21 http://letsexcel.in Example View the correlation between variables +1: Positively Correlated 0: Not Correlated -1: Negatively Correlated
  22. 22. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 22 http://letsexcel.in Example View Box plot of corresponding values of the variables
  23. 23. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 23 http://letsexcel.in Example
  24. 24. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 24 http://letsexcel.in Example
  25. 25. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 25 http://letsexcel.in Example
  26. 26. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 26 http://letsexcel.in Example
  27. 27. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 27 http://letsexcel.in Example
  28. 28. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 28 http://letsexcel.in Example
  29. 29. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 29 http://letsexcel.in Example
  30. 30. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 30 http://letsexcel.in Example
  31. 31. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 31 http://letsexcel.in Example Save the Model which can be used for future prediction
  32. 32. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 32 http://letsexcel.in Example Upload the unknown data file
  33. 33. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 33 http://letsexcel.in Example
  34. 34. Introduction PCA LDA PLS Technique that reduces the predictors to a smaller set of uncorrelated components and performs least squares regression on these components, instead of on the original data Application in Pharmaceutical Industry : • Widely used in Chemometrics and applied to spectroscopy data to obtain measurements that enable real time release testing (PAT applications) • Optimize dry granulation process – combine CMA and CPP to CQA’s • Model the relationship between API and intermediate properties of a formulation process • Mine the historical data for a product and determine critical variables that influence such variability • Quantitative structure activity relationships 34 http://letsexcel.in Partial Least Square (PLS)
  35. 35. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 35 http://letsexcel.in Example Calibration and Test Data of Sample from Raman analysis of Multicomponent Mixture was clubbed together •Since easyPLS automatically divides train and test samples without bias Mean Scatter Correction was performed on the spectra offline Granulation drying stage spectra is used as unknown data Bhavana, V., Chavan, R. B., Mannava, M. C., Nangia, A., & Shastri, N. R. (2019). Quantification of niclosamide polymorphic forms–A comparative study by Raman, NIR and MIR using chemometric techniques. Talanta, 199, 679-688.
  36. 36. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 36 http://letsexcel.in Example Upload the file
  37. 37. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 37 http://letsexcel.in Example Click at the bottom to select the data
  38. 38. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 38 http://letsexcel.in Example Select the CV Validation Select the RMSEP Plot type
  39. 39. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 39 http://letsexcel.in Example Correlation Matrix +1: Positively Correlated 0: Not Correlated -1: Negatively Correlated
  40. 40. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 40 http://letsexcel.in Example Training data set
  41. 41. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 41 http://letsexcel.in Example Test data set
  42. 42. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 42 http://letsexcel.in Example The Spectra Profile of the data
  43. 43. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 43 http://letsexcel.in Example Model Summary
  44. 44. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 44 http://letsexcel.in Example
  45. 45. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 45 http://letsexcel.in Example
  46. 46. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 46 http://letsexcel.in Example
  47. 47. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 47 http://letsexcel.in Example
  48. 48. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 48 http://letsexcel.in Example
  49. 49. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 49 http://letsexcel.in Example Model can be saved for future reference
  50. 50. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 50 http://letsexcel.in Example Upload dataset which needs to be predicted
  51. 51. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 51 http://letsexcel.in Example
  52. 52. Introduction PCA LDA PLS 52 http://letsexcel.in Example

